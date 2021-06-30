Oil prices climb for second day after US stockpiles fall

You are here

On the last day of June, Brent is heading for another monthly gain, which would mean the contract has risen for six out of the last seven months.
Updated 30 June 2021
Reuters

  Hopes of a broader recovery in demand for fuel remain intact
TOKYO: Oil prices on Wednesday extended the previous day’s small gains after an industry report showed US crude stockpiles fell last week, overriding trader and investor concerns about transportation curbs in some countries as COVID-19 cases surge.
Brent crude was 42 cents, or 0.6 percent at $75.16 a barrel by 0122 GMT, after edging higher on Tuesday. US crude was up 53 cents, or 0.7 percent at $73.51 a barrel, having risen 0.1 percent in the previous session.
While the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is taking hold in many countries, prompting new lockdowns or movement restrictions from Australia to Portugal, hopes of a broader recovery in demand for fuel remain intact.
On the last day of June, Brent is heading for another monthly gain, which would mean the contract has risen for six out of the last seven months. US crude has traded similarly since November.
“Futures have been trading on a one-way ripper to the upside ever since the November 2 headline declaring a COVID-19 vaccine had been developed,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures, at Mizuho Securities.
Crude stocks in the US were down by 8.2 million barrels, the American Petroleum Institute’s data showed, according to two sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Still, gasoline inventories rose by 2.4 million barrels and distillate stocks were up by 428,000 barrels, the sources said.
But hopes for a broad recovery received a boost from Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), who said on Tuesday that demand is expected to rise by 6 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2021, with 5 million bpd of that in the second half of the year.
He laid out the forecast in a meeting of the Joint Technical Committee of OPEC+, an alliance made up of OPEC members along with Russia and other producers.
The meeting will decide on the group’s production policy as it moves to release some of the barrels it has been withholding from the market to support prices after the evaporation of demand in 2020.
“We continue to believe that the group will agree on a supply increase of around 500,000 bpd,” ING Economics said. “However, there clearly is the potential for a few surprises, with some members likely to believe that current price levels justify a more meaningful increase.”

OPEC+ panel sees risk of oil glut after April 2022, report says

OPEC+ panel sees risk of oil glut after April 2022, report says
Updated 5 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC+ panel sees risk of oil glut after April 2022, report says

OPEC+ panel sees risk of oil glut after April 2022, report says
  The report showed that while the oil market was in deficit in the short term, a glut was on the horizon
Updated 5 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: An OPEC+ panel has warned of “significant uncertainties” and the risk of an oil glut after April 2022, according to an internal report, building a case for extending the current deal that has maintained curbs on supply.
The panel, known as the Joint Technical Committee, sees an overhang of crude by the end of 2022 under different scenarios looking at supply and demand in the oil market, the report said.
The report showed that while the oil market was in deficit in the short term, a glut was on the horizon after OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, unwinds cuts that now stand at just under 6 million barrels per day (bpd) from April next year.
Under a base scenario, inventories in OECD industrialized economies would stand at 96 million barrels below the 2015-2019 average for the third quarter and at 125 million barrels below that average in the fourth quarter, the report said.
“In 2022, a significant increase is seen, leading to an overhang of 181 million barrels by the end of the year,” the report added.
The base case adopts global oil demand growth assumptions and non-OPEC supply growth from OPEC’s June monthly report, with a preliminary forecast for 2022.
The panel said it still forecast global oil demand growth of 6 million bpd in 2021, but it said there were downside risks.
It said demand could slow given “uncertainties associated with the divergent pace of the global economic recovery, emerging inflationary pressures, the surge in sovereign debt, the uneven vaccine rollout ..., as well as the widening spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.”
OPEC watchers said the group could leave production unchanged when ministers meet on Thursday or decide to boost output, possibly by more than 1 million bpd or by a more modest 0.5 million bpd.
OPEC+ sources said no unanimous decision or recommendation emerged from panel’s consultations on Tuesday.

Misr Insurance Holding to offer 25 percent of subsidiary on Egypt bourse by mid-2022

Misr Insurance Holding to offer 25 percent of subsidiary on Egypt bourse by mid-2022
Updated 20 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Misr Insurance Holding to offer 25 percent of subsidiary on Egypt bourse by mid-2022

Misr Insurance Holding to offer 25 percent of subsidiary on Egypt bourse by mid-2022
  Investment bank to lead the deal to appointed next month
Updated 20 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt’s Misr Insurance Holding Company (MIHD) will offer a 25 percent stake in Misr Life Insurance Company on the Egyptian Stock Exchange before the middle of next year, Chairman Basel El Hini told CNBC Arabia.

The selection of the main investment bank to lead the offering is scheduled to be completed within a month, he said.

The proceeds of the IPO will be directed according to the plans and directions of the Egyptian Ministry of Finance, said El Hini.

MIHD’s investment portfolio currently exceeds 65 billion Egyptian pounds ($4.1 billion), he said. The company plans to expand its activities to financial leasing and factoring.

Saudi startup that spots fake job certificates secures $1.5m funding

Saudi startup that spots fake job certificates secures $1.5m funding
Updated 35 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi startup that spots fake job certificates secures $1.5m funding

Saudi startup that spots fake job certificates secures $1.5m funding
  Dhahran-based IR4LAB is one of the first companies of its kind in the Kingdom offering firms a way to determine the validity of proficiency claims
Updated 35 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The entrepreneurship arm of Saudi Aramco, Wa’ed, has invested $1.5 million in a Saudi blockchain technology provider which helps recruiters to spot fraudulent professional qualifications.

Dhahran-based IR4LAB is one of the first companies of its kind in the Kingdom offering firms a way to determine the validity of proficiency claims made in job applications when recruiting new employees.

Created in 2017, the startup plans to use the new cash injection to expand its DocCerts product offering.

The Saudi Council of Engineers said it detected more than 2,799 cases of fraud last year from non-Saudi job applicants falsely claiming professional certificates.

Abdullah Al-Baiz, Saudi Aramco’s chief digital officer, said: “Blockchain digital platforms such as IR4LAB’s give employers a greater degree of certainty that certification for a job candidate is legitimate, which can accelerate employment decision making. There are many other deployment opportunities for such technology.”

Majd Al-Afifi, CEO and co-founder of IR4LAB, said: “Blockchain is a transformative digital technology, and we are proud to help the Kingdom stay at the forefront of this change. Our goal is to bring home the benefits of blockchain digital solutions to Saudis across the Kingdom.”

Wa’ed was established by Saudi Aramco in 2011 to offer loan financing activities to entrepreneurs, and its Wa’ed Ventures venture capital arm oversees a $200 million investment fund and portfolio of more than 30 Saudi-based companies.

It recently launched its first roadshow event to unearth and fund the next generation of Saudi entrepreneurs. With up to SR100 million ($26.6 million) at its disposal, Wa’ed is planning to hand out loans and venture capital investments to commercially feasible ventures that would fill existing gaps in the Kingdom’s economy.

The roadshow will visit Jubail, Yanbu, Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah, and Madinah. Online applications for all Saudi-based entrepreneurs opened on Wednesday, June 16.

Wassim Basrawi, Wa’ed’s managing director, said: “Seventy out of over 100 startups we supported were the first of their kind and received their first-ever investment from us, and this is what we are targeting now: Distinguished and not yet supported startups and ideas.”

Madinah planners encourage walking with Al-Alyaa infrastructure contract

Madinah planners encourage walking with Al-Alyaa infrastructure contract
Updated 44 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Madinah planners encourage walking with Al-Alyaa infrastructure contract

Madinah planners encourage walking with Al-Alyaa infrastructure contract
  Landscaping and pathways will cover 72,000 square meters
Updated 44 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Knowledge Economic City has awarded an infrastructure contract to Mussad Al-Mutairi and Partner to build Al-Alyaa, a suburban project in Madinah.

The Al-Alyaa project aims to encourage walking by developing pedestrianized areas and park land while limiting traffic to designated areas.

There will also be low-rise buildings, as well as wide corridors and roads, and a 60,000 square meter park at the center of the development.

Landscaping and pathways will cover 72,000 square meters, according to a stock exchange filing.

Urban planners across the Gulf are increasingly modernizing city developments and adding more areas dedicated to leisure.

The infrastructure contract will start in July, and will last for 12 months.

Economic crisis, severe shortages make Lebanon ‘unlivable’

Economic crisis, severe shortages make Lebanon ‘unlivable’
Updated 30 June 2021
AP

Economic crisis, severe shortages make Lebanon ‘unlivable’

Economic crisis, severe shortages make Lebanon ‘unlivable’
  The Lebanese pound has nose-dived, banks have clamped down on withdrawals and transfers, and hyperinflation has flared.
Updated 30 June 2021
AP

BEIRUT: Ibrahim Arab waits in line several hours a day in the hot summer sun to buy gas for his taxi.
When he’s not working, the 37-year-old father of two drives from one Beirut pharmacy to another, looking for baby formula for his 7-month-old son — any he can find — even though the infant got severe diarrhea and vomiting from an unfamiliar brand.
He worries what would happen if his children got really sick. Once among the best in the region, Lebanon’s hospitals are struggling amid the country’s economic and financial crisis that has led to daily power outages that last for hours, shortages of diesel fuel for backup generators, and a lack of medical equipment and drugs.
After 20 months of suffering with no end in sight, a new reality is setting in for most of Lebanon’s estimated 6 million people: Days filled with severe shortages — from spare parts for cars to medicine, fuel and other basic goods in the import-dependent country.
“My life was already difficult, and now the gasoline crisis only made things worse,” Arab said on a recent day. To survive, he works a second job at a Beirut grocery store, but his monthly income in Lebanese pounds has lost 95 percent of its purchase power.
The crisis, which began in late 2019, is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by a post-civil war political class that has accumulated debt and done little to encourage local industries, forcing the country to rely on imports for almost everything.
The Lebanese pound has nose-dived, banks have clamped down on withdrawals and transfers, and hyperinflation has flared.
The liquidity crunch is crippling the government’s ability to provide fuel, electricity and basic services. A shortage of dollars is gutting imports of medical supplies and energy.
The fuel shortage has especially raised fears that the country could become paralyzed. Even private generators, used by the Lebanese for decades, have to be switched off for hours to conserve diesel.
“We are really in hell,” tweeted Firas Abiad, director general of Rafik Hariri University Hospital, which leads the country’s coronavirus fight. Despite a heat wave, the hospital decided Monday to turn off the air conditioning, except in medical departments.
Electricity cuts have affected Internet connections in various cities, while bakeries warn they might have to close due to fuel shortages.
The situation has become critical in recent weeks, with scuffles and shootings at gas pumps, including one in the northern city of Tripoli, where the son of one station’s owner was killed.
Many Lebanese decry their leaders’ inability or unwillingness to work together to resolve the crisis.
The country has been without a working government since Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s Cabinet resigned days after the massive explosion at Beirut’s port on Aug. 4, 2020, that killed 211 people and injured more than 6,000. The catastrophic blast was caused by nearly 3,000 tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate that had been improperly stored there for years.
Residents expect the economy to get even worse, so they look for ways to adapt and cope.
To avoid waiting for hours, some pay people to fill their car for them. Others take their laptops and work from inside their vehicles in the lines that stretch for blocks and are known as “the queues of humiliation.”
Many rely on relatives and friends abroad to send medicine and baby formula. Those who can afford it fly to nearby countries for a day or two to stock up for months.
A man who works in solar energy said business is booming, with people fed up with decades of government promises to fix Lebanon’s power grid.
Last week, Diab approved financing energy imports at a rate higher than the official exchange rate, effectively reducing fuel subsidies amid the worsening shortages. The move that took effect Tuesday is expected to start easing the crisis temporarily, although prices shot up 35 percent.
Some people have been hoarding fuel out of fear that prices will nearly double, and this has added to its scarcity. Such an increase in prices will put the cost of fuel out of reach of many in a country where more than half the population lives in poverty.
Others smuggle it to neighboring Syria, which has its own fuel crisis and where the price of gasoline is five times higher than in Lebanon. But that also adds to the shortage in Lebanon.
The crisis has led angry residents across the country to block roads in protest.
They seized several tanker trucks in northern Lebanon and distributed gasoline for free to passersby. Another group confiscated a truck carrying powdered milk and also distributed its contents.
“Our business has become a job of mass destruction,” said Ahed Makarem, 24, who works at a gas station in the coastal village of Damour, south of Beirut.
As he spoke, a line of hundreds of cars moved slowly along the highway. Dozens of workers activated the station’s 12 pumps to fill vehicles and scooters. Motorists were limited to 20 liters (about 5 1/4 gallons).
Makarem said his 13-hour shift starts at 6 a.m. and he hardly has time to eat or sit. Fistfights have broken out in recent weeks as some people try to cut in line, he said, adding that when the station closes at 7 p.m., police sometimes have to intervene to turn away angry customers who waited in vain.
Many fear things will only get worse in the coming months, with the central bank’s reserves dropping and no solution in sight. Lawmakers are working on a ration card system that would give about 500,000 poor families between $93 and $137 a month. If approved, it would lead to even smaller subsidies and skyrocketing prices.
Arab, the taxi driver, is bracing for when the temporary solutions fall away and the crisis worsens.
He recently had to fix the brakes on his car, and his engine needed a spare part. That cost him more than twice the minimum monthly wage in Lebanon.
“I wish I had the opportunity to leave. This country is unlivable,” Arab said.

