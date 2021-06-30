You are here

  • Home
  • Youssef Al-Matrooshi, Layla Al-Khatib to represent UAE at international swimming competition in Abu Dhabi

Youssef Al-Matrooshi, Layla Al-Khatib to represent UAE at international swimming competition in Abu Dhabi

Youssef Al-Matrooshi, Layla Al-Khatib to represent UAE at international swimming competition in Abu Dhabi
1 / 2
The world's best short distance swimmers will take part in the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in December. (FINA)
Youssef Al-Matrooshi, Layla Al-Khatib to represent UAE at international swimming competition in Abu Dhabi
2 / 2
Youssef Al-Matrooshi and Layla Al-Khatib with FINA President Husain Al-Musallam and and Brent Nowicki, FINA Executive Director. (FINA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4mtxk

Updated 30 June 2021
Arab News

Youssef Al-Matrooshi, Layla Al-Khatib to represent UAE at international swimming competition in Abu Dhabi

Youssef Al-Matrooshi, Layla Al-Khatib to represent UAE at international swimming competition in Abu Dhabi
  • Al-Matrooshi, 18, will also race in 100m freestyle at Tokyo Olympics
Updated 30 June 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Emirati teenagers Youssef Al-Matrooshi and Layla Al-Khatib have been selected to represent the UAE at this year’s FINA World Swimming Championships (25 meters).  

Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) announced the pair’s selection for the competition that will take place at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena from Dec. 16 to 21.

Council officials also revealed details of several community programs and the FINA World Aquatics Convention that will be held on the sidelines of the event.

Al-Matrooshi, 18, and Al-Khatib, 14, will be the first Emirati athletes picked to face some of the world’s best international swimmers.

The duo, chosen as wild cards by the UAE Swimming Federation, are two of the country’s most promising talents, having already achieved considerable success in the sport, and Al-Matrooshi will also represent the UAE in the 100 meters freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics, due to start on July 23.

At the same time as the announcements, ADSC introduced the official mascot for the championships, Dana the hawksbill sea turtle.

Newly elected FINA president, Husain Al-Musallam, said: “I am sure both Youssef and Layla will undoubtedly make the UAE proud. They are a source of inspiration for all aquatic athletes in the country and in the region.

“Having represented my own country (Kuwait) as a swimmer, I know the sacrifices which need to be made in order to compete at the highest level.”

The community programs set to be implemented ahead of the event will include a swim safety ambassador scheme, a schools and clubs roadshow involving Dana the turtle, and a virtual swimming initiative providing an insight into the challenges faced by elite-level swimmers during championship races.

Originally scheduled for last year, the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) will feature men’s and women’s events in all four strokes – freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke, and butterfly – along with the individual medley and relays.

The FINA World Aquatics Convention will also be hosted on Yas Island in parallel with the competition.

“We have great faith and trust in Abu Dhabi’s plans for hosting the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) later this year, and the announcement of the operational readiness, Emirati wildcard athletes, and the official event mascot only adds to the sense of anticipation ahead of the event.

“Abu Dhabi has proved its long-term support and success in hosting major international events, and it will surely organize the FINA World Swimming Championships with success.

“As recently elected FINA president, I’m very much looking forward to bringing the championships to Abu Dhabi for the first time, particularly during a year in which the country celebrates its 50th anniversary. We have very fond memories from the 2010 edition, brilliantly held in Dubai,” Al-Musallam added.

Aref Hamad Al-Awani, secretary-general of the ADSC, praised the role played by the council’s chairman, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, in the UAE’s hosting of the event as well as his work in developing the sports sector in the country.

He said: “Hosting an international event of this stature reflects the UAE’s and Abu Dhabi’s position and pioneering role in the return of normal life to society after the challenge (the COVID-19 pandemic) witnessed by the world.

“We are excited to host the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) at one of the leading venues on Yas Island, Etihad Arena, and we look forward to welcoming almost 1,000 elite short-distance swimmers from all over the world, especially as it comes after the conclusion of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, which adds more excitement to the competition in Abu Dhabi,” Al-Awani added.

Topics: sport swimming UAE

Related

Abu Dhabi to hold 15th FINA World Swimming Championships in December
Sport
Abu Dhabi to hold 15th FINA World Swimming Championships in December
Abu Dhabi to hold 15th FINA World Swimming Championships in December
Sport
Abu Dhabi to hold 15th FINA World Swimming Championships in December

Benitez appointed Everton manager despite fan protests

Benitez appointed Everton manager despite fan protests
Updated 30 June 2021
AFP

Benitez appointed Everton manager despite fan protests

Benitez appointed Everton manager despite fan protests
  • Benitez agreed a three-year contract with Everton and succeeds Carlo Ancelotti, who left Goodison Park to join Real Madrid
  • The Spaniard is the first person to manage both Merseyside teams since William Edward Barclay in the 1890s
Updated 30 June 2021
AFP

LONDON: Everton hired Rafael Benitez as their new manager on Wednesday despite fan protests against the Premier League club’s move for the former Liverpool boss.
Benitez agreed a three-year contract with Everton and succeeds Carlo Ancelotti, who left Goodison Park to join Real Madrid at the start of June.
The Spaniard is the first person to manage both Merseyside teams since William Edward Barclay in the 1890s.
“I am delighted to be joining Everton. Throughout this process I have been greatly impressed by the ambition shown by the senior representatives at the club and their desire to bring success to this historic club,” Benitez said.
“I believe this is a club that is going places. I’m determined to play a big part in helping this great club achieve its ambitions.”
Benitez’s appointment will antagonize a significant section of Everton’s fanbase after he criticized the Toffees during his time at Liverpool.
Everton supporters’ animosity toward Benitez were raised above the usual level reserved for a Reds boss ever since his “small club” jibe after a 2007 Merseyside derby.
Benitez has since sought to clarify he was referring to what he believed was a ‘small team’ mentality from Everton in the game rather than as a club.
On Monday, Merseyside Police confirmed they were investigating the placing of a “threatening” banner with the words ‘We know where you live. Don’t sign’ hung over a garden wall near Benitez’s home in Caldy on the Wirral.
Offensive banners have previously been put up at the stadium but this incident was close to Benitez’s house.
Farhad Moshiri, Everton’s major shareholder, ignored the dissenting voices to pursue Benitez, who won the Champions League and FA Cup in 2005 and 2006 respectively during his six-year Liverpool reign.
“Rafa impressed us greatly with his knowledge and experience but, above all, the passion and hunger he showed to join our club,” Moshiri said.
“We are appointing Rafa because we believe he will bring success to our club and to Evertonians.
“To put it simply, we need to be competing at the top end of the league and to be winning trophies.
“Rafa is a proven winner with huge experience in coaching internationally and we have secured the best man to achieve that for us.”
Benitez left Chinese club Dalian Yifang in January after two years in Asia.
Everton will be Benitez’s fourth Premier League club, with his most recent time in England spent in a rocky three-year stay at Newcastle.
The 61-year-old also had a spell as Chelsea interim boss in the 2102-13, winning the Europa League with the Blues before joining Napoli.
Benitez has also managed Valencia, Inter Milan and Real Madrid in well-traveled career.

Topics: everton Liverpool Rafael Benitez

Related

Emotional Benitez named Real Madrid coach
Sport
Emotional Benitez named Real Madrid coach
Pressure mounts on Real’s Benitez after Clasico fiasco
Sport
Pressure mounts on Real’s Benitez after Clasico fiasco

England fans urged not to fly to Rome for Euro 2020 quarter-final

England fans urged not to fly to Rome for Euro 2020 quarter-final
Updated 30 June 2021
AFP

England fans urged not to fly to Rome for Euro 2020 quarter-final

England fans urged not to fly to Rome for Euro 2020 quarter-final
  • Italian health regulations mean travelers from Britain face 5 days quarantine and would miss Saturday’s match
  • England face taking to the pitch without the vocal backing of their fans
Updated 30 June 2021
AFP
LONDON: England fans have been urged not to travel to Rome for their side’s Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine on Saturday as coronavirus restrictions mean even those with tickets cannot use them.
Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Germany at a raucous Wembley propelled Gareth Southgate’s men into the last eight of the Covid-delayed European Championship.
But Italian health regulations mean supporters traveling from Britain would face five days of quarantine and therefore they would miss the match.
It means England face taking to the pitch without the vocal backing of their fans, who have only recently been allowed to return to Wembley as Covid-19 restrictions have been eased.
England’s governing Football Association was entitled to a ticket allocation of 2,560, equating to 16 percent of the permitted capacity of 16,000 at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.
But instead the tickets will go on general sale for what will be England’s only game of the tournament away from Wembley.
The FA said it was working with European football’s governing body UEFA and the British embassy in Rome to “facilitate” ticket sales to England fans resident in Italy.
British government advice is that fans should not travel to Italy, an “amber list” country requiring 10 days of self-isolation upon return.
Britain is experiencing a surge in new coronavirus cases blamed on the Delta variant that was first detected in India, despite a successful vaccination drive.

Germany coach Joachim Löw’s 15-year tenure ends in regret

Germany coach Joachim Löw’s 15-year tenure ends in regret
Updated 30 June 2021
AP

Germany coach Joachim Löw’s 15-year tenure ends in regret

Germany coach Joachim Löw’s 15-year tenure ends in regret
  • Germans at least advanced from group stage this time, unlike 3 years ago at World Cup
  • “I take responsibility for this exit, no ifs or buts,” Löw said Wednesday
Updated 30 June 2021
AP

BERLIN: Joachim Löw’s 15-year tenure as coach of Germany’s national soccer team is over, and many think it should have ended a long time ago.
The Germans at least advanced from the group stage this time, unlike three years at the World Cup when they were defending champions, but then lost to England 2-0 at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the European Championship.
“I take responsibility for this exit, no ifs or buts,” Löw said Wednesday in his last news conference as Germany coach. “It’s going to take a bit of time to get over this disappointment.”
Löw led Germany to the World Cup title in 2014, and a semifinal appearance at Euro 2016, but his team never recovered from its early exit at the last World Cup.
An attempted reboot after the tournament in Russia failed to yield the desired results. First there was the embarrassing 6-0 loss to Spain last November, and then a 2-1 loss to North Macedonia in World Cup qualifying in March.
Shortly before the second of those two surprising results, Löw announced that Euro 2020 would be his last tournament. And with no need to personally to persevere with the team’s rebuilding process, he recalled veterans Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels for the pandemic-delayed tournament.
“We had or have many players in our ranks who have not yet had much tournament experience. And from my experience I know that it sometimes takes two or three tournaments until the players can perhaps reach their peak, that they can deal with things, with stressful situations during a tournament,” Löw said. “I believe that some players have not yet reached their limit.”
Both Müller and Hummels played key roles in helping Germany advance from a difficult group that included World Cup champion France, European champion Portugal and a well-organized Hungary team. But Germany’s chances at the tournament were ultimately undone by a failure to make more of its opportunities.
“The team threw everything into it. It showed a very good mentality and a great will for all the games,” Löw said. “You could feel it, they wanted to achieve something. But something was missing in certain situations. It wasn’t just the case yesterday, you could feel it after we played 60 or 70 good minutes against Portugal, then again in the game against Hungary.”
Germany still hasn’t found a replacement Miroslav Klose and his goals. The World Cup’s all-time leading scorer with 16 goals retired after winning the title in Brazil seven years ago.
Against England, Müller and Timo Werner failed to convert the best of Germany’s chances. Kai Havertz also went close, but England forward Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored a goal each to show the Germans how it’s done.
Löw’s 198th match in charge was his last.
It was only the second time Germany had failed to reach the quarterfinals of a major tournament since Löw took over as coach after the 2006 World Cup. The problem for Löw is that it was right after the first.
“I think they were 15 very long years for me with many lovely moments and of course disappointments. I think that this team, and several players who will certainly be part of it in the next years, has a very good future,” Löw said. “Of course I wish my successor, Hansi Flick, all the best and lots of success. And yes, my heart still beats in black, red and gold.”
Flick, Löw’s former assistant, will take over for World Cup qualifying. Flick had a very successful spell in charge of Bayern Munich but will inherit the problems Löw faced — most notably the lack of an out-and-out scorer — but he has some excellent young players to work with.
Midfielders Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich, whom Flick already knows from their time together at Bayern, will assume leadership roles. Germany also has some outstanding prospects coming through, like 18-year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz and Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko, the Bundesliga’s youngest scorer at 16.
Jamal Musiala showed against Hungary that he can also make a difference for Germany. But Löw only brought the tricky Bayern Munich forward into the match in the 92nd minute against England. It was much too late — for him, for Löw and for Germany.

Topics: Joachim low Hansi Flick Germany EURO 2020

Related

England beats Germany 2-0 to reach Euro 2020 quarterfinals
Sport
England beats Germany 2-0 to reach Euro 2020 quarterfinals
Lopsided rivalry: Anguished England take on Germany
Sport
Lopsided rivalry: Anguished England take on Germany

Herve Renard’s Saudi Arabia await draw for 3rd AFC qualification round for 2022 World Cup

Herve Renard’s Saudi Arabia await draw for 3rd AFC qualification round for 2022 World Cup
Updated 30 June 2021
John Duerden

Herve Renard’s Saudi Arabia await draw for 3rd AFC qualification round for 2022 World Cup

Herve Renard’s Saudi Arabia await draw for 3rd AFC qualification round for 2022 World Cup
  • With the top two finishers in each group of six advancing to Qatar 2022, and third-place teams entering play-offs, here are the teams Saudi Arabia will be hoping to play or avoid
Updated 30 June 2021
John Duerden

RIYADH: Thursday is a big day for Saudi Arabia and for Asian football. In the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, the 12 teams that came through the second round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup will be divided into two groups of six.

The top two of each will go to Qatar. The first of the 10 qualifying matches are set to start in September and end in March, but it remains to be seen whether the schedule will go ahead as planned due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and its associated international travel restrictions.

Assuming it does, and the groups are played in the traditional home and away format, the big question is what teams Saudi Arabia would want to meet and which are best avoided?

At Euro 2020, much store has been placed on who will meet who. As Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard will know, the French were happy to play Switzerland in the second round, but it did not work out as planned. Even so, there will be some opponents welcomed more than others for all of the 12, with fans in Riyadh no different.

The important information for supporters of the Green Falcons is that they are in the third pot, meaning that the only team that cannot be met is fellow tier three member the UAE. All the other 10 teams are possible opponents.

Here are the potential opponents Renard, his players, and Saudi fans will look out for in the draw.

Pot 1: Iran or Japan

The preferable top seed has to be Iran rather than Japan. A trip to Tehran is always a tough one but at least travel is not an issue, and while Team Melli won four games out of four in the second half of the second round, the opposition was not the strongest and the performances, while better than earlier in the group, were not the best.

Iran has some excellent players such as Mehdi Taremi and Sardar Azmoun, but questions still remain as to whether coach Dragan Skocic is the right man to get the best out of them.

The formidable Japan, meanwhile, are best avoided. At the moment, the Samurai Blue are clearly the top team in Asia with huge strength in depth and, as shown in recent qualifiers, capable of fielding a squad made up solely of European-based players.

It will be a big task for Saudi Arabia to get anything from a trip to Tokyo, Saitama, or Osaka. Even playing Japan at home would be a tricky task.

Pot 2: Australia or South Korea

And then it is a second-seed choice between Australia and South Korea, and this is a more difficult one with the former Oceania team just shading it as a preferable pick.

Saudi Arabia has struggled in the past to handle the Socceroos’ physicality and aggression, winning only one of eight meetings, and that was back in 1997.

On the face of it, Australia breezed through the second round with eight wins out of eight, but they often looked predictable and were not tested much. The increasing speed that Renard is getting his men to play at could cause Australia problems.

The record against the Koreans is more mixed but it should be remembered that the east Asians always qualify, and it was 1982 when they last failed to make the global stage.

The Taeguk Warriors did not impress in the second round of qualification but there is room for improvement if coach Paulo Bento can get his act together. Should the Portuguese boss get the best out of Son Heung-min – who has struggled to replicate his club form for his country – and other European-based stars such as Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Jae-sung, and Hwang Ui-jo, then Korea will be formidable and best avoided.

Pot 4: Iraq or China

Heading down to pot number four, the one just below Saudi Arabia’s, surely Iraq would be a preferable option to China.

The Lions of Mesopotamia have been in good form in recent months and have become hard to beat under coach Srecko Katanec, but they are a familiar foe and perhaps lacking a little penetration in attack.

Not being able to play qualifying matches at home obviously makes it more difficult for the 2007 Asian champions and easier for visitors.

A trip to an improving China would be more difficult. Team Dragon may have underachieved in the past, but things are slowly changing. The powers that be are so desperate to reach a second World Cup that the domestic program will be suspended well in advance of any games.

At home, China would probably arrange a game in a relatively hard to reach city at altitude, such as Kunming, with a big and passionate crowd camped outside visitor hotels all night. Throw in a number of naturalized Brazilian stars and a coach who seems settled, and China will be a harder nut to crack than usual.

Pot 5: Syria or Oman

It is a little strange that Syria, who dominated China’s group, becoming the second team after Japan to reach the next stage, are ranked below China.

Despite never playing at home, they breezed through Group A thanks to a strong team spirit, a cutting edge in attack, and being very frustrating to play against, especially when falling behind to them.

Oman would surely be a more welcome proposition, a tidy team but one that was very much second best in their group below Qatar.

Pot 6: Lebanon or Vietnam

Of the weakest seeds, Lebanon would perhaps be preferable over Vietnam. A trip to Beirut is never an easy task for any team but the Cedars were slightly fortunate to take second in their group and probably would not have done so had North Korea not withdrawn.

Vietnam is Asia’s most improved team, full of passion, hard work, and incredible home support and pushed the UAE all the way. As they say however, at this stage, there will be no easy games.

Topics: football sport Saudi Arabia

Related

Five-star performance sees Palestine through to 2021 FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar
Sport
Five-star performance sees Palestine through to 2021 FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar
AFC left with questions to answer ahead of draw for final 2022 World Cup qualifying round
Sport
AFC left with questions to answer ahead of draw for final 2022 World Cup qualifying round

Serena Williams retires in tears from Wimbledon first round match

Serena Williams retires in tears from Wimbledon first round match
Updated 29 June 2021
AFP

Serena Williams retires in tears from Wimbledon first round match

Serena Williams retires in tears from Wimbledon first round match
  • Serena Williams slipped in first set against Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich and had to have her left ankle examined
  • Williams walked off Centre Court in tears in her first time bowing out of Wimbledon’s first round
Updated 29 June 2021
AFP

LONDON: American legend Serena Williams’s dreams of winning an eighth Wimbledon singles title and equalling Margaret Court’s Grand Slam singles record of 24 ended in tears on Tuesday.
The 39-year-old was leading 3-1 in the first set of her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus when she slipped and had to have her left ankle examined.
Williams returned from receiving medical attention but called it a day at 3-3 and walked off Center Court in tears.
It is the first time that Williams has bowed out in the first round of Wimbledon.
The tears said it all as with the withdrawals of 2019 champion Simona Halep and of Naomi Osaka prior to the tournament the American would have fancied her chances of at last equalling the controversial Court’s landmark.
Williams was giving the Olympics a miss anyways giving her time to recover ahead of the US Open in September which she has won six times.
“Brutal for @serenawilliams but center court is extremely slippy out there. Not easy to move out there,” tweeted British star Andy Murray.
Williams, who also had strapping on her right thigh, hasn’t won a Slam since the 2017 Australian Open.
William’s slip came at the same end of the court as that of Adrian Mannarino which brought a premature end to the Frenchman’s hard fought match with Roger Federer.
Mannarino slipped and fell late in the fourth set and pulled out at the beginning of the fifth set.
Federer remarked he felt that the surface was more slippery when the roof is in use which it had been due to rain earlier on Tuesday.

Topics: Wimbledon tennis Serena Williams London Centre Court

Related

Barty through as rain hits Wimbledon again
Sport
Barty through as rain hits Wimbledon again
Djokovic slides to victory as Wimbledon makes soggy return
Sport
Djokovic slides to victory as Wimbledon makes soggy return

Latest updates

US court quashes Bill Cosby’s sex crimes conviction, allowing his release
US court quashes Bill Cosby’s sex crimes conviction, allowing his release
EgyptAir to boost weekly flights between Cairo and Istanbul
EgyptAir will begin flying between Cairo and Istanbul three times a day from July 2, 2021. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Most European troops exit Afghanistan quietly after 20 years
Most European troops exit Afghanistan quietly after 20 years
Houthi offensive in Marib is exacerbating Yemen’s humanitarian crisis: US State Dept.
Houthi offensive in Marib is exacerbating Yemen’s humanitarian crisis: US State Dept.
FoodsGate company leading in the Kingdom’s F&B
FoodsGate company leading in the Kingdom’s F&B

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.