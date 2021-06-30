You are here

  • Home
  • Former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld passes away aged 88

Former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld passes away aged 88

Donald Rumsfeld had a storied career in government under four presidents and nearly a quarter century in corporate America. (Reuters/File Photo)
Donald Rumsfeld had a storied career in government under four presidents and nearly a quarter century in corporate America. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5kpee

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld passes away aged 88

Donald Rumsfeld had a storied career in government under four presidents and nearly a quarter century in corporate America. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Made a brief run for the 1988 Republican presidential nomination
  • Twice offered his resignation to President George W. Bush in 2004
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Donald Rumsfeld, the two-time defense secretary and one-time presidential candidate whose reputation as a skilled bureaucrat and visionary of a modern US military was unraveled by the long and costly Iraq war, died Tuesday. He was 88.

In a statement Wednesday, Rumsfeld’s family said he “was surrounded by family in his beloved Taos, New Mexico.”

Regarded by former colleagues as equally smart and combative, patriotic and politically cunning, Rumsfeld had a storied career in government under four presidents and nearly a quarter century in corporate America.

After retiring in 2008 he headed the Rumsfeld Foundation to promote public service and to work with charities that provide services and support for military families and wounded veterans.

“Rummy,” as he was often called, was ambitious, witty, energetic, engaging and capable of great personal warmth. But he irritated many with his confrontational style. An accomplished wrestler in college, Rumsfeld relished verbal sparring and elevated it to an art form; a biting humor was a favorite weapon.

Still, he built a network of loyalists who admired his work ethic, intelligence and impatience with all who failed to share his sense of urgency.

Rumsfeld is the only person to serve twice as Pentagon chief. The first time, in 1975-77, he was the youngest ever. The next time, in 2001-06, he was the oldest.

He made a brief run for the 1988 Republican presidential nomination, a spectacular flop that he once described as humbling for a man used to success at the highest levels of the government, including stints as White House chief of staff, US ambassador and member of Congress.

For all Rumsfeld’s achievements, it was the setbacks in Iraq in the twilight of his career that will likely etch the most vivid features of his legacy.

Nine months into his second tour as defense secretary, on Sept. 11, 2001, suicide hijackers attacked the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon, thrusting the nation into wars for which the military was ill-prepared. Rumsfeld oversaw the US invasion of Afghanistan and toppling of the Taliban regime. Frequently presiding at televised briefings on the war, Rumsfeld became something of a TV star, applauded for his blunt talk and uncompromising style.

By 2002 the Bush administration’s attention shifted to Iraq, which played no role in the Sept. 11 attacks. The war effort in Afghanistan took a back seat to Iraq, opening the way for the Taliban to make a comeback and prevent the US from sealing the success of its initial invasion.

The US-led invasion of Iraq was launched in March 2003. Baghdad fell quickly, but US and allied forces soon became consumed with a violent insurgency. Critics faulted Rumsfeld for dismissing the pre-invasion assessment of the Army’s top general, Eric Shinseki, that several hundred thousand allied troops would be needed to stabilize Iraq.

Rumsfeld twice offered his resignation to President George W. Bush in 2004 amid disclosures that US troops had abused detainees at Iraq’s Abu Ghraib prison — an episode he later referred to as his darkest hour as defense secretary.

Not until November 2006, after Democrats gained control of Congress by riding a wave of antiwar sentiment, did Bush finally decide Rumsfeld had to go. He left office in December, replaced by Robert Gates.

Rumsfeld is survived by his wife, Joyce, three children and seven grandchildren.

Desert Storm: 30 years on
The end of the Gulf War on Feb. 28, 1991 saw the eviction of Iraq from Kuwait but paved the way for decades of conflict

Enter


keywords
Topics: US Donald Rumsfeld

Related

Bush Sr. lashes out at Cheney and Rumsfeld
World
Bush Sr. lashes out at Cheney and Rumsfeld
Middle-East
US court rules for Rumsfeld in Iraq torture suit

Death toll rises to 16 in US condo collapse

Death toll rises to 16 in US condo collapse
Updated 13 min 56 sec ago
AFP

Death toll rises to 16 in US condo collapse

Death toll rises to 16 in US condo collapse
  • Rescuers have made it to an underground parking structure where it had been hoped they might discover people who had been trapped in cars
Updated 13 min 56 sec ago
AFP

SURFSIDE, United States: Four more bodies were discovered overnight in the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in Florida, authorities said Wednesday, as the search for more than 140 people unaccounted for entered its seventh day.
The official death toll now stands at 16 after most of a building in the Miami-area town of Surfside suddenly pancaked early last Thursday, but hopes are dwindling that the hundreds of rescuers combing the oceanfront site will find anyone alive.
“We’ve now recovered four additional victims. The number of deceased is at 16. Twelve next-of-kin notifications have been completed, that is four families still waiting to hear,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference.
She said the personnel in what has become an enormous rescue operation were doing “everything humanly possible, and then some, to get through this tragedy, and we are doing it together.”
Col. Golan Vach, head of an Israeli military unit that specializes in search and rescue operations, told CNN his team had uncovered the bodies as they sifted through the debris, finding what he described as tunnels in the rubble.
In one case, this space was created between balconies of apartments as the building collapsed, he said.
“Between them remained a big space of air,” Vach said. “We crawled in those tunnels. We called people and unfortunately we didn’t find anything.”
Elad Edri, deputy commander of the Israeli search and rescue team, detailed how rescuers have completed a map outlining the bedrooms and other living spaces in the building where residents could have been trapped.
But he added that “it’s been more than six days from the collapsing and the chances to find the lives are low.”
He also reported that rescuers had made it to an underground parking structure where it had been hoped they might discover people who had been trapped in cars, but found no one.
The cave-in of the 12-story Champlain Towers South building has sparked a search-and-rescue effort involving engineers and specialists from across the United States and as far afield as Mexico and Israel.
US President Joe Biden will on Thursday visit the site with First Lady Jill Biden to meet with families of the victims.
Residents in the part of Champlain Towers South that remained intact reported being awakened around 1:30 am (0530 GMT) Thursday by what sounded like cracks of thunder that shook their rooms.
“It was like an earthquake,” Janette Aguero, who escaped from the tower’s 11th floor with her family, told AFP.
Rescuers who arrived in the moments after the tower came down helped evacuate dozens of residents, and pulled one teenage boy alive from the rubble.
But since then, no other survivors have been found, despite huge numbers of rescuers combing the debris with the help of sniffer dogs and cranes.
Levine Cava said on Tuesday that 210 people were working on the site.
Experts are looking at possible pre-existing critical flaws in the structure of the apartment tower.
An October 2018 report released by city officials last Friday revealed fears of “major structural damage” in the complex, from the concrete slab under the pool deck to the columns and beams in the parking garage.
In a letter to residents in April, Jean Wodnicki, the chair of the condo association, described “accelerating” damage to the building since then.
Repairs had been set to begin soon in the 40-year-old building.
dw-cs-ft-bfm/bgs

Related

Search and Rescue teams look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 29, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. (AFP)
World
Detectives track down leads on missing from collapsed condo
Search teams persevere as death toll in Florida condo collapse rises to 9
World
Search teams persevere as death toll in Florida condo collapse rises to 9

Pakistan denies Indian allegations of involvement in drone attacks in Kashmir

Pakistan denies Indian allegations of involvement in drone attacks in Kashmir
Updated 32 min 55 sec ago
MUHAMMAD ISHTIAQ & SANJAY KUMAR

Pakistan denies Indian allegations of involvement in drone attacks in Kashmir

Pakistan denies Indian allegations of involvement in drone attacks in Kashmir
  • India’s home affairs minister said that though an investigation into the strikes on military bases is continuing, ‘one cannot deny the role of Pakistan’
  • The attacks this week on bases in Jammu, in Indian-administered Kashmir, are the first of their kind in the country
Updated 32 min 55 sec ago
MUHAMMAD ISHTIAQ & SANJAY KUMAR

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI: Pakistan on Wednesday rejected accusations by the Indian government that Islamabad was involved in a recent series of drone strikes against military installations in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Two drones packed with explosives hit and damaged an Indian Air Force station in Jammu city on Sunday morning, in what was the first attack of this kind in the country. India’s military said it intercepted several additional drones on Monday and Tuesday in the air near Kaluchak and Kunjwani military stations.

After another such incident on Wednesday, G. Kishan Reddy, India’s minister of state for home affairs, told news agency Asia News International that although investigations are continuing, “one cannot deny the role of Pakistan.”

In response, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement that said: “Pakistan categorically rejects the irresponsible and misleading statement by Indian Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy regarding an alleged drone attack in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“This is a familiar Indian ploy to externalize any blame, use baseless allegations against Pakistan as a smokescreen, and seek to undermine the indigenous struggle for self-determination of the Kashmiri people.”

Muslim-majority Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan. Both countries claim it in full and rule it in part. Two of the three wars between nuclear-armed neighbors were fought over control of the region. The drone strikes took place against the backdrop of the resumption in February of a 2003 ceasefire agreement between the two countries.

The Indian military blamed Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, two banned Pakistani militant groups, for the strikes and alleged that they have “state support.”

Lt. Gen. D. P. Pandey, commander of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, said in an interview with New Delhi-based broadcaster NDTV that the attacks “indicate state-supported systems and technology … and state-supported, or state-sponsored, technology definitely indicates Jaish and Lashkar.”

He added: “Every time there is stability in the Kashmir Valley or the Jammu and Kashmir region, as we have seen recently, there will always be the introduction of new systems or actors to counter this.”

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said the Indian accusations are an example of New Delhi’s false flag operations designed to “malign Pakistan with terrorism-related allegations for narrow political gains.”

It added: “The use of the Pakistan card either to win an election or to divert attention from an electoral defeat has also, unfortunately, become a standard practice.”

Topics: Pakistan drone attacks Kashmir India

Related

Special Indian paramilitary officials come out of the Jammu air force station after two suspected blasts were reported early morning in Jammu, India, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP)
World
India investigates ‘terror’ drone strike on Kashmiri air force base

Canadian Daesh woman set to return after former US envoy’s rescue effort

There are more than 10,000 foreign women and children in Daesh camps in northeast Syria. There are a further 60,000 from Iraq and Syria. (HRW/File Photo)
There are more than 10,000 foreign women and children in Daesh camps in northeast Syria. There are a further 60,000 from Iraq and Syria. (HRW/File Photo)
Updated 53 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Canadian Daesh woman set to return after former US envoy’s rescue effort

There are more than 10,000 foreign women and children in Daesh camps in northeast Syria. There are a further 60,000 from Iraq and Syria. (HRW/File Photo)
  • The woman’s four-year-old daughter was released from Al-Roj camp in March on humanitarian grounds
Updated 53 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A Canadian woman who fled home to join Daesh is set to return after an intervention from a former US diplomat who took up her case.

The decision by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to recover the woman contrasts with the policy of other Western countries forbidding “jihadi brides” to return. 

Analysts expect that this repatriation will put more pressure on Western governments to accede to demands from the Middle East and from US President Joe Biden to change their approach to former Daesh bride recoveries.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told members of the anti-Daesh coalition that the situation in northern Syria, where thousands of foreign fighters and their family members live in camps, was “untenable.” 

The Canadian woman’s four-year-old daughter was released from Al-Roj camp in March on humanitarian grounds. It is the same camp where Shamima Begum, who fled east London for Daesh in Syria aged 15, is being kept. She is currently fighting the British government over its decision to strip her of her citizenship.

The Canadian woman, meanwhile, is currently in Iraqi Kurdistan, where Peter Galbraith — the former US ambassador to Croatia who assisted her — enjoys a close relationship with local leaders. 

Galbraith has also been involved in efforts to reunite Yazidi women and children with their families. 

He said the woman had proved her rejection of Daesh’s ideology was genuine.

Galbraith added that her renunciation of the terror group had put her at risk from loyalists that remained in the camp. 

He told The Times of London: “I have been in contact with her for a year and she has provided a lot of information that was valuable to law enforcement, so she was kind of a special case.”

There are more than 10,000 foreign women and children in camps in northeast Syria. There are a further 60,000 from Iraq and Syria. Their futures hang in the balance, with both Western and regional populations unwilling to receive people who joined Daesh.

But the Kurdish-led administration that governs the areas is urging countries to take responsibility for foreign captives. 

The Canadian government has affirmed that it will allow women and children to return from Syria. 

Citing security grounds, it has failed to send its officials into the war-torn areas where its nationals remain.

This has led to Canadian women depending on private assistance like Galbraith’s.

The former envoy — who was Washington’s diplomat in Croatia during the war of independence — said he could “understand” why Britain and other European countries were steadfast in rejecting the return of former Daesh members, but added that children had to be repatriated.

He said they were growing up in appalling conditions where jihadist training continued.

Topics: Canada Daesh US

Related

Shamima Begum was 15 when she and two other London schoolgirls fled to Syria via Turkey to join Daesh in 2015. (Screenshot/Sky Documentaries)
World
Former US ambassador says Shamima Begum poses no threat and must return to Britain
British ‘Daesh bride’ was ‘trafficking victim,’ court told
World
British ‘Daesh bride’ was ‘trafficking victim,’ court told

US court quashes Bill Cosby’s sex crimes conviction, allowing his release

US court quashes Bill Cosby’s sex crimes conviction, allowing his release
Updated 30 June 2021
AFP

US court quashes Bill Cosby’s sex crimes conviction, allowing his release

US court quashes Bill Cosby’s sex crimes conviction, allowing his release
  • Pennsylvania Supreme Court: Cosby’s convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged
  • Cosby has served more than two years of a three-to-ten-year sentence for aggravated indecent assault
Updated 30 June 2021
AFP

NEW YORK: A US court overturned comedian Bill Cosby’s conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman 15 years ago on Wednesday, allowing his release from prison, in a blow to the #MeToo movement.
“Cosby’s convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged,” the Pennsylvania Supreme Court wrote in a 79-page ruling.
The 83-year-old, shattered racial barriers with his Emmy-winning role on “I Spy” in the 1960s, and then as a dad and doctor on the hit TV series “The Cosby Show” two decades later.
But he suffered a fall from grace as allegations of sexual misconduct emerged against him, and was convicted in 2018 of assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia mansion in 2004.
It was the first guilty verdict for sexual assault against a celebrity since the advent of the worldwide reckoning against sexual violence and abuse of power dubbed the #MeToo movement.
Cosby has served more than two years of a three-to-ten-year sentence for aggravated indecent assault.
It was not immediately clear when he would be released.
“We will need to receive, authenticate and review the court documents before we move forward,” a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections told AFP.
An earlier prosecution ended in a mistrial in June 2017 after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.
Although more than 60 women charged that they had been victims of sexual assault by Cosby, he was tried criminally only for Constand’s assault, since the statute of limitations had expired in the other cases.
He filed his second appeal against his conviction in August last year.
His lawyers argued that five women should not have been allowed to give evidence at his trial as witnesses.
They complained that their “decades-old” allegations, which were not part of the charges, had prejudiced the jury.
The prosecutors had put them on the stand to convince the jury that Cosby had displayed a pattern of drugging and assaulting women.
The attorneys also argued it was “fundamentally unfair” that deposition testimony Cosby gave in a civil case regarding his use of sedative drugs and his sexual behaviors in the 1970s was heard in court.
They argue that Cosby believed the testimony was immune from prosecution when he gave it.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed that Cosby had been denied a fair trial.
“He must be discharged, and any future prosecution on these particular charges must be barred,” three justices wrote.
“We do not dispute that this remedy is both severe and rare. But it is warranted here, indeed compelled,” they added.
Cosby had lost an earlier appeal when a court ruled that the prosecution’s evidence had established Cosby’s “unique sexual assault playbook.”
A dozen women who say they were victims of Cosby have filed civil suits against the actor seeking compensation for damages.

Topics: Bill Cosby Pennsylvania #MeToo movement

Related

Bill Cosby sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for sexual assault
World
Bill Cosby sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for sexual assault
Film Academy expels Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski photos
Lifestyle
Film Academy expels Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski

Most European troops exit Afghanistan quietly after 20 years

Most European troops exit Afghanistan quietly after 20 years
Updated 30 June 2021
AFP

Most European troops exit Afghanistan quietly after 20 years

Most European troops exit Afghanistan quietly after 20 years
  • Germany and Italy declared their missions in Afghanistan over on Wednesday and Poland's last troops returned home
  • Majority of European troops has now left with little ceremony
Updated 30 June 2021
AFP

BERLIN: Most European troops have already pulled out of Afghanistan, quietly withdrawing months before the US-led mission was officially expected to end — part of an anticlimactic close to the “forever war” that risks leaving the country on the brink of civil war.
Germany and Italy declared their missions in Afghanistan over on Wednesday and Poland’s last troops returned home, bringing their deployments to a low-key end nearly 20 years after the first Western soldiers were deployed there.
Announcements from several countries analyzed by The Associated Press show that a majority of European troops has now left with little ceremony — a stark contrast to the dramatic and public show of force and unity when NATO allies lined up to back the US invasion to rid the country of Al-Qaeda after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
In the ensuing decades, the war went from one mission to another. Former US President George W. Bush’s administration shied away from nation-building and the United Nations advocated a light footprint. But with the passing years, NATO and US troops took on greater roles developing Afghanistan’s National Security and Defense Forces and training police. At the war’s peak, the US and NATO military numbers surpassed 150,000.
NATO agreed in April to withdraw its roughly 7,000 non-American forces from Afghanistan to match US President Joe Biden’s decision to pull all American troops from the country, starting May 1.
Biden set a Sept. 11 deadline for the withdrawal of US troops. But more recently, American officials have said that pullout would most likely be completed by July 4 — and many allies have moved to wrap up their own presence by then as well.
NATO declined to give an update Wednesday on how many nations still have troops in its Resolute Support mission. But an analysis of governments’ own announcements shows that more than 4,100 of the non-American forces have left.
The US has refused to give troop figures, but when Biden announced the final pullout between 2,500 and 3,500 troops were deployed. The US has also refused to give a clear date for their final withdrawal.
Germany publicly announced the end of its nearly 20-year deployment in a statement and a series of tweets from the defense minister late Tuesday evening, shortly after the last plane carrying its troops had left Afghan airspace.
Three transport aircraft landed at the Wunstorf air base in northern Germany on Wednesday afternoon. The troops, wearing masks, lined up on the tarmac for a brief ceremony, but the military dispensed with a bigger reception because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have worked long and hard to stand here today,” said Brig. Gen. Ansgar Meyer, the last commander of the German contingent. “As your commander, I can say for you: ‘Mission accomplished.’ You have fulfilled your task.”
But the top American general in Afghanistan gave a sobering assessment Tuesday, warning about the recent rapid loss of districts to the Taliban and cautioning that the country could descend into civil war.
The German pullout came amid a spate of withdrawals by European nations. Poland’s last departing troops were greeted Wednesday by Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak. Some 33,000 Polish troops have served in Afghanistan over the past 20 years.
The last Italian troops from Italy’s base in Herat arrived at the military airport in Pisa late Tuesday. Italy officially declared its mission in Afghanistan over in a statement Wednesday, with Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini paying tribute to the 53 Italians who died, and 723 who were injured over the past two decades.
Going forward, Guerini said Italy’s commitment to Afghanistan would remain strong but in other forms, “beginning with the strengthening of development cooperation and support for Afghan institutions.”
Georgia’s last troops returned home on Monday, while Romania brought home its remaining 140 troops on Saturday, when Norway also pulled out. Troops from Denmark, Estonia and the Netherlands also returned home last week. Spain withdrew its last troops on May 13, Sweden on May 25, and Belgium on June 14. The small contingents deployed by Portugal, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Finland and Albania have all left as well.
The pullout is nearing its end as security in Afghanistan worsens. Since May 1, when the withdrawal began, the Taliban have overrun district after district, including key ones along major transportation routes. Many have fallen after Afghan soldiers surrendered, often being convinced to leave their post by elders. But elsewhere there have been bitter military battles, with Afghan troops sometimes losing when their positions could not be resupplied.
The US military commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Austen S. Miller, meanwhile, expressed concern about the resurrection of militias, which were deployed to help the beleaguered national security forces but have a brutal reputation for widespread killing.
“A civil war is certainly a path that can be visualized if this continues on the trajectory it’s on right now, that should be of concern to the world,” he said.
At a ceremony last week to mark the official end of the Dutch deployment, Dutch Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld-Schouten underscored the uncertain outlook.
“We see reports of the rise of the Taliban, growing violence, also in areas where we were stationed,” she said. “A lot has been achieved but we must be realistic: The results are not irreversible.”

Topics: European troops Afghanistan Germany Italy Poland Sept. 11

Related

Special Afghanistan defends move to arm people against Taliban territorial gains
World
Afghanistan defends move to arm people against Taliban territorial gains
Afghan civilians take up arms as US-led forces leave
World
Afghan civilians take up arms as US-led forces leave

Latest updates

Jabeur beats Venus Williams to reach Wimbledon third round
Jabeur beats Venus Williams to reach Wimbledon third round
Death toll rises to 16 in US condo collapse
Death toll rises to 16 in US condo collapse
Saudi Arabia records 15 COVID-19 deaths, 1,485 new infections
Saudi Arabia records 15 COVID-19 deaths, 1,485 new infections
Pakistan denies Indian allegations of involvement in drone attacks in Kashmir
Pakistan denies Indian allegations of involvement in drone attacks in Kashmir
Former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld passes away aged 88
Donald Rumsfeld had a storied career in government under four presidents and nearly a quarter century in corporate America. (Reuters/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.