Saudi Arabia’s CMA gives green light for ACWA Power IPO

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority said on Wednesday it has approved an initial public offering of an 11.1% stake in ACWA Power.
ACWA Power, which delayed IPO plans in 2018, leads a consortium that will build and operate renewable power-based utilities at Saudi Arabia's flagship Red Sea tourism project.
"The company's prospectus will be published within sufficient time prior to the start of the subscription period," CMA said, adding its approval for ACWA's offering of 81,199,299 shares was valid for six months.
The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, said in November it increased its stake in ACWA Power to 50% from 33.6% as part of a move to support the renewable energy sector in Saudi Arabia.
The CMA explained that the approval of the application is valid for a period of 6 months from the date of the Authority's decision, and the approval is considered canceled in the event that the offering and listing of the company's shares are not completed during this period, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Updated 01 July 2021
Reuters
BENGALURU, India: Gold nudged up on Wednesday but was headed for its largest monthly decline since November 2016.
The downturn in bullion has come as the US dollar has been edging higher and as US stock indexes have been reaching new records, drawing some buying away from safe havens like gold.
Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,767.01 per ounce by 12:10 p.m. EDT (1610 GMT), having touched its lowest since April 15 at $1,749.20 per ounce on Tuesday. US gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,766.40 per ounce.
Michael Matousek, head trader at US Global Investors, attributed gold’s slight uptick to some bargain buying in an “oversold” market with prices having retreated more than 8 percent from the highs hit in early June.
Gold prices have been weighed down by the Fed’s sudden hawkish shift.
“The dollar is rallying, the S&P 500 has consistently forged new record highs,” said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.
The dollar index gained 0.4 percent, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.
Additionally, hawkish Fed officials have reaffirmed they are going to raise rates in 2023 as well as start tapering bond purchases. “These are all things gold investors hate,” Streible added.
New plan to transform Saudi Arabia’s logistics landscape welcomed
National Transport and Logistics Strategy aims to see the sector account for 10% of GDP by 2030
Updated 01 July 2021
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: Experts in Saudi Arabia welcomed the launch of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday as a comprehensive program backed up by ambitious targets to deliver the Vision 2030 program.
“This strategy will strengthen human and technical capabilities in the transport and logistics sector in the Kingdom,” the crown prince said.
“It will enhance the connection with the global economy and enable our country to invest its geographical position, in the middle of three continents, in diversifying our economy by establishing an advanced logistics services industry, building high-quality systems of services, and applying competitive business models to enhance productivity and sustainability in the logistics sector.
“Transport and logistics are a major focus of the programs of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and a vital enabling factor for economic sectors toward sustainable development,” he added
As part of the strategy, the Ministry of Transport will be renamed the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services.
“It is not about changing names, but it is the development of clear, ambitious, and comprehensive targets against which performance can be measured,” said Fahad Althunayan, a member of the Institute of Management Accountants.
The new strategy will help to fuel business growth, expand investments, and increase the sector’s non-oil revenues to about $12 billion a year by 2030.
It sets a goal for the Kingdom to reach a capacity of more than 40 million containers annually.
Althunayan stressed that the current organizational structure of the Ministry of Transport focuses on roads, but the new ministry will have a wider remit and include the Kingdom’s entire logistics system, which will help the local industrial sector to reach its full potential.
One of the main objectives of the strategy, the crown prince noted, is to increase the contribution of the transport and logistics sector to the national gross domestic product from the current 6 percent to 10 percent. This will help to fuel business growth, expand investments, and increase the sector’s non-oil revenues to about SR45 billion ($12 billion) a year by 2030, the crown prince said.
Saleh Al-Jasser, the incoming minister of transport and logistics, said the strategy will help to enhance the Kingdom’s competitiveness on a regional and global level.
The new strategy set several other ambitious targets. “The strategy aims to move Saudi Arabia into fifth place globally in terms of the number of transit passengers, increase the number of international destinations served by the country to more than 250, and launch a new national air carrier,” Talat Zaki Hafiz, an economist, and financial analyst, pointed out.
The plan seeks to improve the capabilities of the air cargo sector by doubling its capacity to more than 4.5 million tons. Regarding maritime transport, the crown prince has set a goal to reach a capacity of more than 40 million containers annually.
For the Kingdom’s railways, the plan aims to increase the network to 8,080 km of track, from 5,330 km at present. One of the most ambitious elements is a plan to build a land bridge spanning more than 1,300 km connecting the Kingdom’s ports on the coast of the Arabian Gulf with those on the Red Sea coast, transporting more than 3 million passengers and 50 million tons of freight per year.
Saleh Al-Nuzha, a member of the Energy and Economy Committee of the Shoura Council, said the delivery of goods is a vital part of any trading supply chain.
“It is known that one of the most important factors of success in any sector is the possibility and ease of delivering the product or service to the customer,” he said.
Al-Nuzhna also praised the plan to include a new airline, as this will enhance competition between different carriers.
One of the key components of any government strategy is having adequate manpower and skilled workers to implement it, something which Meshal Al-Muhayya, a consultant at the Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants, said was already underway. “The employees in all of the Kingdom’s airports are qualified to handle all types of travelers, airport operations, and aviation matters in general,” he said.
Logistics and supply chain startup Trukkin, which was last month awarded $7 million from a group of Saudi investors, and which is planning to expand its presence in the Kingdom, welcomed the new strategy.
“This doesn’t come as a surprise to us because we have always believed in Saudi’s potential to become a regional and global champion in logistics,” said Janardan Dalmia, founder, and CEO of Trukkin.
Price steady as market awaits key meeting of OPEC+ ministers
Updated 01 July 2021
Frank Kane
DUBAI: Oil prices held steady on Wednesday ahead of a crucial meeting of producers that could set the tone of the global crude market for the rest of the year.
Brent crude traded just above $75 as ministers from the 23-strong OPEC+ alliance, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, prepared for one of the most important meetings for many months.
They will decide on Thursday whether to increase production against a background of improving demand as the world climbs out of the pandemic recession.
Oil expert Robin Mills, chief executive of the Qamar Energy consultancy, told Arab News: “The market and forecasts are certainly signaling the need for more supply.”
But Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Saudi Energy Minister, is believed to favor a cautious approach as the global market approaches rebalancing after the volatility of last year, with new COVID-19 variants threatening economic recovery in several countries.
Prince Abdul Aziz told a US investment forum last week that some forecasts for economic recovery and oil demand growth could turn out to be “excessively optimistic.”
OPEC+ is believed to be looking at a number of scenarios for the rest of the year, following a three-month deal that gradually raised output but which ends at the beginning of August.
One option is to increase production by about 500,000 barrels a day in August, and the possibility of locking that into another three-month period of graduated increases.
Russian OPEC+ minister Alexander Novak is thought to be supportive of such a proposal. Russia’s oil ally Kazakhstan said it wanted an increase on current production levels.
Although there has been strong demand recovery from big economies such as the US and China, some parts of Europe are still affected by pandemic lockdowns. If OPEC+ increases supply significantly and demand falls off unexpectedly in the autumn, the oil price could be seriously impacted.
Oil bulls remain confident. US investment bank Goldman Sachs, which has forecast a possible $100 a barrel price next year, said that even a 1 million barrel increase in August would make little difference to its forecasts.
Mills said: “They should agree to add supply after July, but the question is how much, and whether they again offer three-month
guidance.”
World Bank says will boost financing for COVID-19 vaccines to $20 billion
The bank has already provided more than $4 billion to 51 developing countries
The World Bank has seen a sharp increase in overall financing demand from developing countries during the pandemic
Updated 30 June 2021
Reuters
WASHINGTON: The World Bank on Wednesday pledged to boost available funding for COVID-19 vaccine purchases and deployment to $20 billion from a previous target of $12 billion, citing a sharp increase in overall financing demand from developing countries.
World Bank President David Malpass said the global development bank had already provided more than $4 billion to 51 developing countries for the purchase and deployment of COVID-19 vaccines, and would add billions for 25 more countries soon.
“Much more will follow in coming weeks,” Malpass told reporters, noting that a total of 41 requests had been received from African countries, where less than half the population has been vaccinated.
Malpass also redoubled his call for countries with surplus doses to release those doses and any options for more for use by developing countries with adequate plans for distribution.
The World Bank was also continuing to press for greater transparency by governments and pharmaceutical companies about vaccine contracts, options and agreements, he said.
“We’re at war with the vaccine,” Malpass said, adding that tight supplies and high demand made it crucial to have sufficient information to keep production flowing. “COVID’s not going to go away quickly. It’s going to be a long-term war.”
The decision to increase funding for vaccinations reflects growing concern about widely divergent vaccination rates between advanced economies and developing countries, World Bank officials said.
The World Bank has seen a sharp increase in overall financing demand from developing countries — not just health-related expenditure — during the pandemic, said the bank’s managing director for operations, Axel van Trotsenburg.
He told reporters that the World Bank’s International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association had made lending commitments of nearly $100 billion since the start of the crisis, well above the normal level of just under $60 billion. High demand for financing was expected to continue well into 2022, he said.
Van Trotsenburg noted that many middle-income countries in Latin America had been requesting financing from the bank, noting that requests totaling over $1 billion had been received in the past six weeks alone.
The World Bank’s vaccine financing package can be used by countries to buy vaccine doses through COVAX, the new African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) or other sources.
EgyptAir to boost weekly flights between Cairo and Istanbul
The airline said in a statement it will operate 21 direct flights between the two cities each week using an Airbus A320 Neo aircraft
Updated 30 June 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid
CAIRO: EgyptAir will begin flying between Cairo and Istanbul three times a day from July 2, 2021.
The airline said in a statement it will operate 21 direct flights between the two cities each week using an Airbus A320 Neo aircraft with 16 seats in business class and 126 seats in economy class.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said a few days ago that there is still no date for the resumption of exploratory talks with Turkey over the restoration of ties between the two countries.
Last March, Ankara began steps to restore relations with Egypt, and in May a Turkish delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal made the first visit of its kind since 2013 to hold talks with Egyptian officials, including Deputy Foreign Minister Hamdi Sanad Loza.
The increased connection is part of Egypt’s plan to revive its tourism sector after the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials have forecast that tourism will generate $6 billion in 2021/2022.
This week, Egypt outlined a draft media strategy designed to help boost tourism in the country. Khaled El-Anany, the minister of tourism and antiquities, said on Tuesday the strategy is a prelude to the launch of a three-year international promotional campaign for Egyptian tourism, starting at the end of 2021.
Saudi Arabia sent the highest number of tourists to Egypt in June, followed by Kuwait, the UAE, Jordan and Iraq.
El-Anany added that many tourism companies and hotels are seeking to increase their capacity rates to 70 percent.