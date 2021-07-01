You are here

Rising Delta virus, absent Brits dampen Europe’s tourism hopes

Rising Delta virus, absent Brits dampen Europe’s tourism hopes
In Greece, where tourism makes up a fifth of the economy, the central bank this week cited concerns over new variants. (AFP)
Reuters

  • The fast-spreading Delta variant of coronavirus is pushing a rise in cases globally
LISBON/LONDON: While not a complete wash-out, the summer tourism season vital to southern Europe’s economies will be less than sizzling as the Delta coronavirus spreads and travel hurdles keep British and other sun-seekers at home.
A European Union COVID-19 travel certificate launched on Thursday may help some make trips but arrivals to tourist hotspots from Portugal to Croatia are set to remain well down on normal levels, putting businesses and hospitality jobs at risk.
“The recovery of tourism in Portugal has come to a halt,” Raul Martins, head of the country’s AHP hotel association said of new travel restrictions from Britain and Germany, normally lucrative markets for Portugal’s beaches, restaurants and clubs.
The fast-spreading Delta variant of coronavirus is pushing a rise in cases in the Algarve’s tourist magnet Albufeira and is to blame for over half of new infections in the capital Lisbon.
Add to that Britain’s decision last month to strike Portugal from its “green list” of destinations and Germany’s move to curb travel there just ahead of the introduction of EU certificates showing a tourist’s double-vaccination or COVID-free status.
Even before the German decision and a recent Portuguese rule for unvaccinated UK travelers to quarantine, hotels there forecast occupancy rates of just 43 percent this month and 46 percent for August. AHP said hotels would be more downbeat if polled now.
Save for a few bright spots, the sector is seeing the same pattern across the entire south of Europe: better than the lost summer of 2020, but barely half the activity it would normally expect before the pandemic.
In Greece, where tourism makes up a fifth of the economy, the central bank this week cited concerns over new variants as it cut forecasts for 2021 tourism revenues from 50 percent to 40 percent of those in 2019, when it welcomed a record 33 million visitors.
Grigoris Tassios, head of Greece’s Hoteliers Association, said the average occupancy rate at hotels across the country was currently 35-45 percent, a rate he saw persisting through early July.
“Bookings have frozen clearly because of the uncertainty over COVID and particularly the Delta variant lately,” he said.
Spain is a shade more optimistic, raising its estimate for this year’s tourist numbers to 45 million visitors — about 54 percent of 2019 levels — from the 42 million it predicted a month ago.
The tourism ministry on Wednesday was particularly upbeat about the German market, expecting the number of German tourists to reach 3.8 million this year, a strong 77 percent of 2019 numbers.
Mallorca and Spain’s other Balearic islands are meanwhile reaping the benefit of the June 30 move by the UK to allow Britons to travel there without having to quarantine upon return: air bookings there stand at 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels.
“Since restrictions for UK tourists were lifted, they are back. In the first 24 hours, we had reservations equivalent to 10 days of 2019,” said a spokesperson for Spanish chain Melia Hotels.
In the northern European countries which provide the sun-seekers, holiday industries are lobbying governments to find safe ways to make more destinations available — and quickly.
Britain’s plan to restart travel in May after over four months of lockdown has to date hugely disappointed tour operators, with only a limited number of smaller destinations currently on its “green list” of quarantine-free travel.
“This is not the meaningful restart of international travel that the industry desperately needs,” said a spokesperson for ABTA, the UK industry body representing 4,300 travel brands.
It is urging the government to make good on proposals to relax quarantine rules for fully vaccinated individuals visiting countries on the “amber list” like Spain and France.
“But this needs to happen soon so businesses can save what remains of the peak summer season, crucial weeks which represent two-thirds of travel companies’ income,” said the spokesperson.
A major headache for the UK industry is coping with sudden rule changes in destination countries — Malta, for instance, banned British visitors who are not fully vaccinated on Tuesday.
Germany’s travel sector is also demanding clarity after the move to declare Portugal a “virus-variant zone,” a measure that implies a 14-day quarantine for travelers. Industry leaders warned the government this week any steps to include countries like Greece and Spain in that band would be devastating.
“This current debate about further possible changes is needlessly disconcerting people and damaging confidence,” said Thomas Bareiss, the government’s federal tourism commissioner.
Some remain upbeat. Tomas Dvorak, economist at Oxford Economics, said southern Europe could still recoup by the end of the year around 85 percent of its 2019 levels if vaccine campaigns continue to step up and bring overall infections down.
But a McKinsey report this week painted a stark picture of the wider damage to the region’s economy, with a full recovery of foreign tourism in some cases not likely before 2024-2025.
It estimated Portugal would lose some 52 billion euros of revenues between 2020-2023 — the equivalent of a quarter of its total 2019 GDP — with up to 600,000 jobs potentially affected.
In Spain’s case, it said international tourism might not recover till 2025, putting a massive 4.4 million direct and indirect jobs at risk. It saw Italy benefiting from a more resilient domestic tourist market to recover earlier in 2024.
While a UN study this week welcomed the EU COVID-19 pass as a rare example of countries harmonizing arrangements on travel, it will not be enough to rescue the European summer.
Capital Economics argued it did not remove constraints for those not fully vaccinated — meaning many travelers including children will still need to undergo COVID-19 tests — and that specific travel rules were still set by national governments.
That is a point that resonates in Portugal, still stung by the German travel curbs.
“There are different countries and each country wants to show its sovereignty,” said the AHP’s Martins. We believe that the certificate will work but there are countries saying ‘my house, my rules’.”

Indonesia holds mass vaccination to scale up virus fight

Indonesia holds mass vaccination to scale up virus fight
Updated 01 July 2021
AP

Indonesia holds mass vaccination to scale up virus fight

Indonesia holds mass vaccination to scale up virus fight
  • Indonesia aims to inoculate more than 181 million of its 270 million people by March 2022
Updated 01 July 2021
AP

JAKARTA: Thousands of Indonesians lined up at a sports stadium to get a COVID-19 vaccine dose Thursday in a mass, one-day event that’s part of a push to dramatically scale up the nation’s virus fight as hospitals fill with sick patients.

Earlier this week, the Red Cross warned that the surging number of infections had put Indonesia “on the edge of a COVID-19 catastrophe,” and it urgently needed to increase medical care, testing and vaccinations.

Local authorities in Bekasi aimed to vaccine 25,000 people in one day at the main stadium in the city on the outskirts of Jakarta in West Java province. Thursday’s event was part of efforts to reach the target of 1 million doses per day in July and 2 million in August.

Tanti Rohilawati, chief of Bekasi’s health agency, said more than 1,500 health care workers, including 550 who are administering the vaccine, are involved.

More than 80 percent of beds at the Bekasi city hospital are filled, and Mayor Rahmat Effendi said tents were set up in the hospital’s parking lot to treat COVID-19 patients with medium and heavy symptoms.

Similar conditions were seen elsewhere. A Red Cross COVID-19 hospital in Bogor, outside of Jakarta, was “overflowing” and using emergency tents as well.

The world’s fourth-most populous country has seen a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases see in the last two weeks. Indonesia recorded another daily high in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 21,807 new infections and reported 467 deaths. Overall, it has had more than 2,178,000 cases, with 58,491 deaths.

Indonesia aims to inoculate more than 181 million of its 270 million people by March 2022, but authorities have only fully vaccinated 13.4 million people and partially vaccinated another 15.8 million others so far.

On Wednesday, raw materials for 14 million doses of the China-based Sinovac vaccine arrived. The country has received 118.7 million doses produced by Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm.

Topics: Indonesia Coronavirus COVID-19

Xi hails ‘irreversible’ rise of China at 100th birthday of Communist Party

Xi hails ‘irreversible’ rise of China at 100th birthday of Communist Party
Updated 01 July 2021
AFP

Xi hails ‘irreversible’ rise of China at 100th birthday of Communist Party

Xi hails ‘irreversible’ rise of China at 100th birthday of Communist Party
  • Xi: The era of China “being slaughtered and bullied is gone forever”
Updated 01 July 2021
AFP

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping hailed China’s “irreversible” course from humiliated colony to great power at the centenary celebrations for the Chinese Communist Party on Thursday, in a speech reaching deep into history to remind patriots at home and rivals abroad of his nation’s — and his own — rise.
Speaking above the giant portrait of Mao Zedong, which dominates Tiananmen Square, from the podium where the famous chairman proclaimed the People’s Republic of China in 1949, Xi said the “era of China being bullied is gone forever” praising the party for uplifting incomes and restoring national pride.
In a speech which drew a line from the humiliation of the Opium Wars to the struggle to establish socialist revolution in China, Xi said the party has brought about “national rejuvenation” lifting tens of millions from poverty and “altered the landscape of world development.”
The era of China “being slaughtered and bullied is gone forever,” said Xi, wearing the ‘Mao-style’ jacket, adding the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historical course.”
In the summer of 1921 Mao and a clutch of Marxist-Leninist thinkers in Shanghai founded the party which has since morphed into one of the world’s most powerful political organizations.
It now counts around 95 million members, garnered over a century of war, famine and turmoil, and more recently a surge to superpower status butting up against western rivals, led by the US.
In a ceremony of pomp and patriotism, thousands of singers, backed by a marching band, belted out stirring choruses including “We Are the Heirs of Communism” and “Without the Communist Party there would be no New China” as maskless invitees cheered and waved flags in a packed Tiananmen Square.
A fly-by of helicopters in formation spelling ‘100’ — a giant hammer and sickle flag trailing — and a 100-gun salute followed, while young communists in unisons pledged allegiance to the party.
Xi’s speech braided the economic miracle of China with the longevity of the party.
He has cemented his eight-year rule through a personality cult, ending term limits and declining to anoint a successor. He has purged rivals and crushed dissent — from Uyghur Muslims and online critics to pro-democracy protests on Hong Kong’s streets.
Under him the party has pivoted to new challenges; using tech to renew its appeal for younger generations — 12.55 million members are now aged 30 or younger — while giving a communist finish to a consumer economy decorated by billionaire entrepreneurs.
“Under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, we have come to the society we have today, and developed rapidly... we should thank the party and the motherland,” said Li Luhao, 19, a student at Beihang University performing in the celebration.
At the same time, Xi has presented a defiant face to overseas rivals led by the US, revving up nationalist sentiment and marketing himself as the champion of a newfound Chinese pride.
In its 100th year, the party has delivered a selective version of history through films, ‘Red’ tourism campaigns and books, which dance over the mass violence of the Cultural Revolution, famines and the Tiananmen Square student crackdown.
Instead, it has driven attention to China’s rebound from Covid-19, which started in the central city of Wuhan, but has been virtually extinguished inside the country.
But reminders linger of the risks to stability.
Thursday also marks the 24th anniversary of the handover of former British colony Hong Kong to China, a date once met with mass demonstrations against Beijing.
One year ago, China imposed a draconian national security law on the city in response to huge — often violent — protests.
The measure has seen more than 64 activists charged, anti-China slogans criminalized and even the closure of a critical newspaper as the law sinks the once freewheeling city into what Amnesty International calls a “human rights emergency.”
Police have denied requests for demonstrations in the city, although several pro-democracy groups have vowed to defy a 10,000-strong police presence on the streets.
“The CCP can go to hell,” a Hong Konger who gave his name only as Ken told AFP.
“Anything that’s worthwhile, they destroy.”

Topics: China

Over 100 deaths may be tied to historic heat wave in US, Canada

Over 100 deaths may be tied to historic heat wave in US, Canada
Updated 01 July 2021
AP

Over 100 deaths may be tied to historic heat wave in US, Canada

Over 100 deaths may be tied to historic heat wave in US, Canada
  • The heat wave was caused by what meteorologists described as a dome of high pressure over the Northwest and worsened by human-caused climate change
Updated 01 July 2021
AP

OREGON, US: The grim toll of the historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest became more apparent as authorities in Canada, Washington state and Oregon said Wednesday that they were investigating more than 100 deaths likely caused by scorching temperatures that shattered all-time records.
Oregon health officials said more than 60 deaths have been tied to the heat, with the state’s largest county, Multnomah, blaming the weather for 45 deaths since the heat wave began Friday.
In Vancouver, British Columbia, police said they had responded to more than 65 sudden deaths since Friday. Washington state authorities had linked more than half-dozen deaths to the heat, but that number was likely to rise.
“Vancouver has never experienced heat like this, and sadly dozens of people are dying because of it,” Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement.
The heat wave was caused by what meteorologists described as a dome of high pressure over the Northwest and worsened by human-caused climate change, which is making such extreme weather events more likely and more intense. Seattle, Portland and many other cities broke all-time heat records, with temperatures in some places reaching above 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 Celsius).
While the temperatures had cooled considerably in western Washington, Oregon and British Columbia by Wednesday, interior regions were still sweating through triple-digit temperatures as the weather system moved east into the intermountain West and the Plains.
Amid the dangerous heat and drought gripping the American West, crews were closely monitoring wildfires that can explode in the extreme weather.
The government’s Environment Canada agency issued heat warnings Wednesday for southern Alberta and Saskatchewan. Heat warnings also were in place for parts of Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana.
In Alberta, “a prolonged, dangerous, and historic heat wave will persist through this week,” Environment Canada said in a release.
The very high temperatures or humidity conditions also were expected to pose an elevated risk of heatstroke or heat exhaustion.
British Columbia’s chief coroner, Lisa Lapointe, said her office would normally receive about 130 death reports over a four-day period. At least 233 deaths were reported from Friday to Monday afternoon, she said, adding that coroners are determining whether the record-breaking heat played a role. Like Seattle, many homes in Vancouver don’t have air conditioning.
In a statement, Oregon’s Multnomah County medical examiner blamed 45 heat deaths there on hyperthermia, an abnormally high body temperature caused by a failure of the body to deal with heat. The victims ranged in age from 44 to 97.
The county that includes Portland said that between 2017 and 2019, there were only 12 hyperthermia deaths in all of Oregon.
“This was a true health crisis that has underscored how deadly an extreme heat wave can be, especially to otherwise vulnerable people,’’ Dr. Jennifer Vines, the county’s health officer, said in a statement.
The King County medical examiner’s office, which covers an area including Seattle, said at least two people died of hyperthermia. In neighboring Snohomish County, three men — ages 51, 75 and 77 — died after experiencing heatstroke in their homes, the medical examiner’s office told the Daily Herald in Everett, Washington, on Tuesday.
In western Washington, the Spokane Fire Department found two people dead in an apartment building Wednesday who had been suffering symptoms of heat-related stress, TV station KREM reported.
The heat led a power company in Spokane to impose rolling blackouts because of the strain on the electrical grid. Avista Utilities says it’s trying to limit outages to one hour per customer.
Heather Rosentrater, an Avista vice president for energy delivery, said the outages were a distribution problem and did not stem from a lack of electricity in the system.
Renee Swecker, 66, of Clayton, Washington, visited a splashpad fountain in downtown Spokane’s Riverfront Park with her grandchildren Wednesday, saying they “are going everywhere where there is water.”
“I’m praying for rain every day,” Swecker said.
___
Morris reported from Vancouver, British Columbia. Associated Press Nicholas K. Geranios contributed from Salem, Oregon.

Topics: Us heat wave of 2021 Oregon climate change

Germany withdraws last troops from Afghanistan

Germany withdraws last troops from Afghanistan
Updated 01 July 2021

Germany withdraws last troops from Afghanistan

Germany withdraws last troops from Afghanistan
  • Ends mission in the country, which its defense minister says soldiers ‘can be proud of’
Updated 01 July 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Germany withdrew its last remaining soldiers from Afghanistan on Tuesday, bringing to an end nearly 20 years of its mission in the war-torn country, amid the total withdrawal of US-led foreign troops and fears that the nation might slide back into anarchy.

In a Twitter post last evening, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that her last soldier had “left Afghanistan safely.”

Around 750 containers of equipment have been shipped back to Germany by land and air, including 120 vehicles and six helicopters, she said before thanking the over 150,000 troops who had served in Afghanistan since the Taliban’s ousting in a US-led invasion in 2001.

German troops “can be proud of this mission,” Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

Afghan officials said on Wednesday that the presence of German troops had been “highly effective” in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has been gaining ground since the phased drawdown process began on May 1.

It is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 11, the anniversary of the twin tower attacks in the US.

“No doubt their assistance has been highly effective, particularly on raising the potential of our troops’ military capabilities,” Fawad Aman, Defense Ministry spokesman, told Arab News.

He added that German soldiers based in the northern region, particularly in the Balkh province — the key city of the area — had “helped Afghan forces in terms of education, mentoring, the conduct of offensives” and would be involved in future projects too.

“They have committed that the exit of the troops does not mean the end of their assistance , and they will help us in the future too. They were also involved in development projects in the area,” Aman said.

Nearly 60 German soldiers lost their lives during the mission in Afghanistan, where the resurgent Taliban staged deadly strikes on foreign troops and Afghan government forces.

German troops came under fire during a series of air raids in the past two decades, which also killed scores of Afghan civilians, mainly in the northeastern Kunduz province.

In one such incident, over 90 Afghan civilians lost their lives in a September 2009 attack, prompting Germany to offer a $5,000 compensation for each individual, which Afghanistan’s former economy minister said at the time was a “laughable sum.”

In retaliation to another deadly airstrike on Kunduz in 2016, the Taliban launched a suicide attack on the German Consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, Balkh’s provincial capital, in which a group of Afghan civilians were killed. While no German national was hurt, the building housing the consulate was severely damaged.

In 2017, a powerful truck bomb outside the German Embassy in Kabul killed dozens of Afghans, forcing Berlin to halt its diplomatic mission in Afghanistan.

Commenting on the “lasting legacy” of German troops in the country, Afghan political analyst Zabihullah Pakteen said that the residents of Balkh believed that the city “would not fall to the Taliban in the presence of its troops.”

“Warlords turned contractors have been the main beneficiary of the German presence,” Pakteen told Arab News, highlighting some of the drawbacks.

“The deteriorating security in Afghanistan … Taliban advances and rapid losses of territory by the Afghan government had given Afghans the feeling that the world is abandoning Afghan partners,” he added.

In April, the US-led coalition agreed to withdraw its roughly 7,000 non-American forces from Afghanistan based on a directive by President Joe Biden.

Since May 1, the Taliban have intensified their attacks and overrun dozens of crucial districts, confiscating weapons and armored vehicles from government forces.

As part of an effort to curb Taliban advances amid a reduced number of foreign troops, President Ashraf Ghani’s embattled government has been handing out arms and cash through regional strongmen to locals in certain areas under a controversial scheme in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, the top US commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller, highlighted the risk of a civil war as the last American troops prepare to withdraw from the country.

Miller said Afghanistan could face “very hard times” if its leadership cannot unite once international troops leave.

“The security situation is not good right now. Civil war is certainly a path that can be visualised if this continues on the trajectory it’s on right now,” he told reporters, adding: “That should be a concern to the world.”

Afghan officials refused to comment on Miller’s warning when contacted by Arab News on Wednesday.

However, Ghani has, in the past, insisted that the country’s security forces are “fully capable” of keeping insurgents at bay.

Topics: Germany Afghanistan

‘Hazy skies’ as sulfuric smog from Taal volcano envelops Manila

‘Hazy skies’ as sulfuric smog from Taal volcano envelops Manila
Updated 30 June 2021
Ellie Aben

‘Hazy skies’ as sulfuric smog from Taal volcano envelops Manila

‘Hazy skies’ as sulfuric smog from Taal volcano envelops Manila
  • Authorities urge residents to stay indoors, wear face masks as nearby provinces also impacted
Updated 30 June 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: One of the Philippines’ most active volcanoes, Taal, was on Wednesday continuing to release high volumes of the toxic gas sulfur dioxide (SO2) into the skies around the capital region and nearby provinces.

State volcanologists warned residents to stay indoors and wear face masks as a smog enveloped the capital Manila and surrounding areas.

Located 45 miles south of Manila, Taal sits in the middle of a lake and is the country’s smallest but second-most active volcano with a history of deadly explosions.

In a statement, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said there was “evidence that the SO2 emitted by Taal had spread to Metro Manila and adjoining areas, causing hazy skies. Phivolcs routinely checks open satellite data information for volcanic SO2 and thermal flux anomalies on monitored active volcanoes in the Philippines.”

The plumes, it added, extended almost 20 kilometers above sea level, and were mainly spread over the Batangas, Laguna, Cavite, Rizal, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, and Zambales provinces and the national capital region.

“Satellite detection on June 29 showed an even larger coverage of Luzon Island,” the institute said, adding that SO2 plumes had reached parts of central and northern Luzon on Tuesday.

Phivolcs noted that the data confirmed its “observation of volcanic smog or vog over the Taal region,” for which an advisory was issued on Monday. On Tuesday, the institute recorded the highest SO2 emission at 14,326 tons per day.

It added that it had initially received public inquiries about the presence of SO2 and vog in Metro Manila and the surrounding provinces but “negated these observations due to the lack of substantiating evidence on our part and the general direction of the wind and SO2 dispersal from Taal to the northeast and east since June 28.

“We also released statements that the haze over Metro Manila is mainly due to smog from human activities,” it said based on interpretation supported by information from the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Dost-Phivolcs).

Phivolcs pointed out that as a scientific institution, it had been “reminded again of the value of uncertainty and the limitations of our data, the value of citizen observation and the need to challenge our own perceptions, interpretations, and ideas constantly.”

The institute reassured the public that it was “committed to providing the best and most current volcano monitoring data available.”

Meanwhile, it added that an alert level 2 or the threat of sudden steam or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas “may occur any time” within the Taal volcano island.

“Local government officials are therefore advised to continuously assess and strengthen the preparedness of previously evacuated barangays (villages) around Taal lake in case of renewed unrest.”

Civil aviation authorities were also advised to inform pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from explosions and wind-remobilized ash could pose hazards to aircraft.

Topics: Taal Volcano Manila

