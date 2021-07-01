You are here

Major oil-producing countries postpone output decision

Major oil-producing countries postpone output decision
Major oil-producing countries on Thursday failed to agree to boost output in August and adjourned their meeting till Friday. (File/Reuters)
AFP

Major oil-producing countries postpone output decision

Major oil-producing countries postpone output decision
  • Major oil-producing countries Thursday failed to agree to boost output in August
LONDON: Major oil-producing countries on Thursday failed to agree to boost output in August to meet growing demand and limit recent price rises, adjourning their meeting to Friday.
The 13 members of OPEC and 10 allies were expected to make a decision to continue to moderately increase output beyond July.
The OPEC+ grouping cut crude production after the pandemic sent oil prices crashing last year.
But the group has slightly increased production since early May. Oil prices have recovered, this week reaching levels last seen in October 2018.
OPEC members led by Saudi Arabia conferred Thursday via a teleconference.
But a subsequent technical meeting of OPEC members together with their 10 allies led by Russia failed to reach consensus, leading to discussions being postponed until Friday, according to an OPEC statement.

OPEC Oil

Egypt's non-oil trade deficit rises 12.7 percent

Egypt’s non-oil trade deficit rises 12.7 percent
Egypt’s non-oil trade deficit rises 12.7 percent

Egypt’s non-oil trade deficit rises 12.7 percent
  • The increase in imports was concentrated in medicines and medical sterilizers, needed to counter COVID-19
CAIRO: Egypt’s non-oil trade balance deficit rose 12.7 percent to $30.7 billion between July 2020 and March 2021, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.
The rise came as a result of the $4.5 billion increase in payments for non-oil merchandise imports, amounting to a record $45.4 billion, which exceeded the increase in receipts from non-oil merchandise exports.
The increase in imports was concentrated in medicines and medical sterilizers, needed to counter coronavirus, while corn, auto parts, tractors and railway locomotives also increased.
The increase in non-oil merchandise exports was about $1 billion, to a total of $14.6 billion, most of which came in the exports of electrical appliances for home use and cables.

Egypt economy

Oman deficit at $2.3 bln in May as oil revenue declines

Oman deficit at $2.3 bln in May as oil revenue declines
Oman deficit at $2.3 bln in May as oil revenue declines

Oman deficit at $2.3 bln in May as oil revenue declines
  • Oil revenues in the first five months of 2021 declined by 23 percent
  • Public spending was down 2.9 percent annually in the year until May
MUSCAT: Oman posted a year-to-date budget deficit of 890.2 million rials ($2.32 billion) in May, the ministry of finance said on Thursday, as low oil prices and lower crude output weigh on the finances of the small Gulf producer.
Oman is among the weakest countries financially in the oil-rich region and more vulnerable to swings in the price of hydrocarbons, a sector that accounted for about a third of its gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019.
Oil revenues in the first five months of this year declined by 23 percent when compared to the same period in 2020, the ministry said. Total revenue, including non-oil, was down 19 percent.
Oman has reined in public spending to reduce its fiscal shortfall but the rate of adjustment lags the revenue drop.
“Public spending continues to decline as fiscal consolidation continues,” the ministry said.
Expenditure was down 2.9 percent annually in the year till May.
GDP at current prices was down by 2.5 percent in the first quarter, pressured by a 20.6 percent decline in oil activities, while the non-oil sector was up by 5.7 percent, the ministry said.
Oman introduced a medium-term fiscal plan in October last year which reassured investors and helped the sultanate to raise billions of dollars in loans and bonds this year.
Last month it raised $1.75 billion in sukuk, or Islamic bonds, drawing over $11.5 billion in demand.

#oman #budgetdeficit

Kuwait resumes direct flights with 12 countries

Kuwait resumes direct flights with 12 countries
Kuwait resumes direct flights with 12 countries

Kuwait resumes direct flights with 12 countries
  • Countries include U.S., U.K., Spain, Italy and France
  • Non-citizens who have been fully vaccinated can enter Kuwait from August
KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait has resumed direct flights with 12 countries that were halted to restrict the spread of COVID-19, KUNA reported.

The Kuwaiti Cabinet said on Monday that it would allow direct flights to the U.K., Spain, the U.S., the Netherlands, Italy, Austria, France, Kyrgyzstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Germany, Greece and Switzerland as of July 1.

Decisions to suspend and resume direct flights to some countries are based on the instructions of the Kuwaiti health authorities and other commercial ones related to the airlines, said Deputy Director General for Planning Projects at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation Saad Al-Otaibi, according to the state news agency.

The operating capacity of incoming flights at Kuwait International Airport has reached approximately 3,500 passengers per day, he said.

Citizens will not be allowed to travel outside the country unless they have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine approved by the state.

Kuwait said on June 16 it would allow foreigners who have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus to enter the country from August 1.

The Gulf country in February banned the entry of non-citizens in a bid to limit the spread of the virus, but has started to ease some of its Covid-19 restrictions in recent weeks.

#kuwait #aviation #covidrestrictions

Israeli, UAE airlines announce cooperation deal

Israeli, UAE airlines announce cooperation deal
Israeli, UAE airlines announce cooperation deal

Israeli, UAE airlines announce cooperation deal
  • Move follows Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s visit to the UAE this week to inaugurate the country’s first Gulf embassy in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi
DUBAI: The UAE and Israeli flag-carriers announced a codeshare cooperation deal on Thursday, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two nations following September’s normalization of diplomatic relations.
The move follows Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s visit to the UAE this week to inaugurate the country’s first Gulf embassy in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi.
The airlines said in a statement they had “launched their joint codeshare network and reciprocal loyalty agreement for frequent flyers.”
“This builds on the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) the airlines signed in 2020 following the Abraham Accords signed by the UAE and Israel,” it added.
Under the agreement, El Al will sell tickets and offer frequent flier points to its members for the twice-weekly Etihad service between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv from July 18.
Pending regulatory approval, Etihad will then begin to sell tickets for 14 routes operated by El Al as well as offering benefits to its frequent fliers.
“We are very pleased to be able to announce the launch of our codeshare and frequent flyer partnership with El Al,” said Etihad chief executive Tony Douglas.
From oil to tourism to cutting-edge technologies, the two countries hope to benefit from an economic dividend following the normalization agreement.

aviation airlines UAE Israel

Paris court jails burglars who robbed Saudi businessman and Chelsea footballer Thiago Silva

Paris court jails burglars who robbed Saudi businessman and Chelsea footballer Thiago Silva
Paris court jails burglars who robbed Saudi businessman and Chelsea footballer Thiago Silva

Paris court jails burglars who robbed Saudi businessman and Chelsea footballer Thiago Silva
  • The seven men and one woman, aged between 27 and 31, were accused of burgling not just top players from the PSG team, but also music and TV personalities in seven burglaries in 2018 and 2019
PARIS: A Paris court has sentenced eight people to up to six years in prison for being part of a gang of burglars who scaled buildings to steal millions in valuables from the rich and famous, including former Paris Saint-Germain football star Thiago Silva.
The seven men and one woman, aged between 27 and 31, were accused of burgling not just top players from the PSG team, but also music and TV personalities in seven burglaries in 2018 and 2019.
Operating in units of two, three or four, they robbed the homes of TV host Patrick Sebastien, celebrity chef Jean-Pierre Vigato and an unnamed wealthy Saudi national, taking a combined €4.2 million ($5 million) worth of goods.
The heaviest sentences of six years in jail were given by the court in its verdict late Wednesday to Mohamed S., who thanks to his climbing prowess was known as “The Cat” — a nickname he rejects — and Abdelazim G., who goes by the nickname “Bidou” — or “Kid.”
Mohamed S. confessed to two thefts but was convicted of five, while Abdelazim G. confessed to five and was convicted of seven.
They were convicted of being part of a criminal gang and carrying out gang theft, while Mohamed S. was also convicted of possessing a weapon after a pistol was found in his car.
The five other men were sentenced to terms of between one and four years for taking part in the burglaries at different points.
The only woman among the defendants was given an 18 month suspended sentence for concealing stolen goods and possessing a weapon.
None of the victims of the burglaries appeared at the trial and only the Saudi businessman filed a civil complaint.
Silva — the PSG captain at the time, now playing for Chelsea — returned home after a match on Dec. 23, 2018 to find his safe, jewelry and watches worth a combined €1.2 million were gone.
Surveillance camera footage showed two men climbing up a drainpipe and entering Silva’s mansion through a French window. Minutes later, they reappeared carrying their loot in a backpack and a suitcase they took from the house.
At first the suspects denied everything. But over the past year, investigators made inroads on the gang, with members admitting to some of the accusations, or claiming that they were only on lookout while others carried out the thefts.
Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain stars have continued to be targeted in burglaries.
This year, Spanish PSG player Sergio Rico and Argentinians Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria were burgled, as was the family of their Brazilian teammate Marquinhos.

crime courts France Saudi Arabia Chelsea PSG

