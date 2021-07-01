You are here

Who's Who: Moudhi Al-Jamea, VP at Saudi Telecom Co. and dean of STC Academy

Moudhi Al-Jamea
Moudhi Al-Jamea
Who’s Who: Moudhi Al-Jamea, VP at Saudi Telecom Co. and dean of STC Academy

Who’s Who: Moudhi Al-Jamea, VP at Saudi Telecom Co. and dean of STC Academy
Moudhi Al-Jamea was recently appointed vice president of Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) and dean of STC Academy, STC’s technology and leadership academy. Previously, Al-Jamea was the acting dean of STC Academy and acting vice president of STC between January and June this year. 

Al-Jamea was also the general manager of digital technology at STC Academy from February 2019 until June 2021. 

She has a bachelor’s degree in computer and information systems from King Faisal University, a master’s degree in information technology and e-business from the University of Greenwich, and a doctorate in computer security and informatics from King’s College London.

After graduating in 2006, Al-Jamea took on the role of CEO at Superior IT Services for seven years. In 2013, while studying in the UK, she became the vice president of the Scientific Society for Saudi Students.

From 2015 to 2016, she was a member of the board of trustees behind the first Innovation and Entrepreneurship Prize for Saudi Students in the UK, aimed at encouraging students to participate in creative thinking.

She then worked as a security consultant partner at Ibtkar Strategic Consultancy, liaising between its offices in the UK, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Al-Jamea has retained a career in education while completing her studies and acting as CEO. She began lecturing in 2010 at Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University in Dammam. In 2017, she became an assistant professor while also serving as president of the entrepreneurship and incubator unit. She is certified in ethical hacking from the EC-Council and in 2017 completed the women’s leadership program at Prince Mohammed bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship.

Saudi woman photographer snaps up major honor

Saudi woman photographer snaps up major honor
JEDDAH: A Saudi woman photographer has joined international photography’s elite after receiving a coveted artistic distinction from the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP) for her images highlighting the beauty of Arabian horses.
In its message to Yomn Mohammed Al-Monla, the federation said that the “Artist FIAP” honor was given “for her efforts, work and technique in the domain of photographic art and in recognition for the eminent services she has showcased.”
The award recognizes a photographer’s artistic qualities and mastery of technique.
FIAP, based in Luxembourg, represents almost 1 million photographers and has more than 85 national associations as members.
Al-Monla, who lives in Jeddah, told Arab News that she is looking forward to receiving the certificate, badge and photographer’s card confirming her distinction.
“For me, as a female photographer, this is a great achievement and a serious distinction. I am honored and grateful to receive this recognition. I dedicate this achievement to the great support I get in my country, Saudi Arabia.”
Al-Monla decided early in life that she wanted to pursue a career that combined creativity with her love for horses and the desert, and went on to become a certified photographer.
He first attempts in 2014 took place on the equestrian fields in Jeddah, gaining her third place in the Photo Knight competition organized by the Equestrian Club in the Makkah region. She was honored by the former governor of Jeddah, Prince Mishaal bin Majid.
“This victory opened my eyes to the world of horses and drew my attention to these beautiful creatures,” she said. “From here, my love and passion for photographing horses emerged.”
Al-Monla’s major source of inspiration is the renowned photographers working around her “who strove hard and reached the highest level of photography.”
She hopes that Saudi artists and photographers eventually will gain recognition not just because they are Saudis or women but for their work.
The ambitious photographer said that her main goal is to establish a Saudi academy that offers the latest training and workshops on photographing horses and the desert.
In 2020, Al-Monla, a member of the International Photographic Union and the American Photographic Society, took first place in the night photography category as part of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization’s first e-photography competition.
“I had been entering the same event for three years before I was able to take the winning photo with ‘Moment of Light.’ It was a memorable moment for me,” she said.
Her winning photo also brought her the gold medal at the 1st Gulf International Photography Circuit 2021 held in Kuwait and the bronze medal at the Chennai International Salon 2021.
The Saudi photographer’s love for horses turned her hobby into a “passion project” that now takes her around the world.
Al-Monla has taken part in more than 50 international events under the supervision of FIAP and the American Photographic Society. She has won several awards and been included in the AFAN International Exhibition for Photography, a Saudi Embassy National Day exhibition in the US, and a 2014 World Cup exhibition in Italy.
She has won 17 prizes in various competitions with 123 of her photos.
“I hope, one day, to capture night images during the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation’s participation in international competitions,” she said.

Saudi Arabia upgraded in US State Department’s Trafficking in Persons report

Saudi Arabia upgraded in US State Department’s Trafficking in Persons report
Saudi Arabia upgraded in US State Department's Trafficking in Persons report

Saudi Arabia upgraded in US State Department’s Trafficking in Persons report
  • This is the second year in succession that the Kingdom has improved its ranking in the annual report
  • The Kingdom’s anti-trafficking response is coordinated by the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking
RIYADH: The US State Department has upgraded Saudi Arabia from a ranking of “Tier 2 Watch List” to “Tier 2” in its annual Trafficking in Persons Report, which was released on Thursday, in recognition of the Kingdom’s efforts to combat human trafficking.
This is the second year in succession that the Kingdom has improved its ranking in the annual report. This year’s report listed improvements in the Kingdom’s inter-agency coordination, data-collection and data-sharing, and its “robust” capacity-building measures among this year’s achievements.
The Kingdom’s anti-trafficking response is coordinated by the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking (NCCHT), a multi-entity body chaired by the Human Rights Commission (HRC) that brings together key ministries and authorities in the fight against trafficking.
The NCCHT is supported through partnerships with international organizations, including the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
Awwad Alawwad, NCCHT chairman and president of the HRC, said: “We are honored by the recognition we have received for our efforts to combat trafficking over the past two years. Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom is committed to improving the quality of life not just for some, but for all. Today’s achievement is a testament to the Kingdom’s commitment to realizing this vision.”
The HRC’s partners also congratulated the Kingdom on its achievement. IOM’s chief of mission to Bahrain, Mohamed El-Zarkani, said: “IOM wishes to commend the laudable efforts of the government of Saudi Arabia in combating trafficking in persons in spite of the pandemic. The news is equally encouraging to IOM as a partner organization and we remain committed, together with our colleagues at UNODC, to supporting the Kingdom in its journey to combat trafficking in persons and to protect the victims of this crime.”
Hatem Aly, UNODC’s regional representative and head of mission to the GCC, said, “This success was made possible by the commitment and determination of our partners in the Kingdom. We are proud of our partnership with the HRC and of our work with the NCCHT. And we are pleased to witness this achievement and to continue expanding our efforts under our partnership.”
Meanwhile, NCCHT vice-chair Sarah Al-Tamimi commented, “We look forward to continuing our work in the year to come and to further enhancing our capabilities to combat this crime with our local and international partners. Today, we renew our pledge to combat human trafficking and to better serve victims and potential victims of this crime.”

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 469,120
  • A total of 7,832 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 13 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,534 new infections on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 377 were recorded in Makkah, 337 in the Eastern Province, 310 in Riyadh, 156 in Asir, 96 in Jazan, 74 in Madinah, 36 in Najran, 29 in Al-Baha, 20 in Tabuk, 19 in Hail, 11 in the Northern Borders region, and seven in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 469,120 after 1,487 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 7,832 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 17.8 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone in Yemen airspace targeting Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone in Yemen airspace targeting Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone in Yemen airspace targeting Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone in Yemen airspace targeting Saudi Arabia
The Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed a drone in Yemen's airspace that was launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia, state TV reported on Thursday.
The coalition said that the Houthi militia deliberately targets civilians and civilian objects, adding that it is taking operational measures to protect civilians and deal with any threat.

Saudi authorities unveil operational plan for Hajj season

Acting Minister of Media Majid Al-Qasabi expounds on the operational plan for this year's Hajj pilgrimage. (SPA)
Acting Minister of Media Majid Al-Qasabi expounds on the operational plan for this year's Hajj pilgrimage. (SPA)
Saudi authorities unveil operational plan for Hajj season

Acting Minister of Media Majid Al-Qasabi expounds on the operational plan for this year's Hajj pilgrimage. (SPA)
  • Mosque officials are working to ensure all possible health precautions are in place so the rituals can be carried out safely
  • This year’s Hajj season, the second during the pandemic, will be limited to 60,000 pilgrims, all from inside the Kingdom
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques on Wednesday launched its operational plan for this year’s Hajj season.

Acting Minister of Media Majid Al-Qasabi said the country’s leaders and people are honored to serve the Two Holy Mosques and all who come to them as pilgrims or visitors.

“The Kingdom’s government has enabled all the concerned sectors in the country to facilitate the service of pilgrims, and to harness all the security, safety and health capabilities to facilitate the services (that allow) pilgrims to perform the rituals of Hajj with ease,” he added.

Al-Qasabi said this year’s Hajj pilgrimage will be the second under the exceptional circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, and takes place as new variants of the coronavirus continue to emerge. He added that the decision to limit Hajj to 60,000 pilgrims, all of them from inside the Kingdom, aims to protect them and ensure their rituals can carried out as safely as possible.

Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said the authority is working to put in place all possible health precautions, while also ensuring that the Hajj rituals can take place, the experience is enriched, and proper hospitality is provided in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. He added that the presidency’s plans are based on a several pillars that highlight the values of generosity and hospitality in providing services to the pilgrims.

Regarding the provision of water to pilgrims, Al-Sudais said that the presidency will hand out bottles of sterilized Zamzam water. The latest artificial intelligence technology will be employed to distribute the water using robots and high-tech smart vehicles, he added, in accordance with precautionary procedures.

The presidency will provide more than 800 manual and electric vehicles to help people move around within the Grand Mosque and its courtyards, he said, and make it easier for elderly and disabled pilgrims to perform their rituals

Al-Sudais also revealed that about 5,000 workers have been recruited to sterilize the Grand Mosque, its courtyards and other facilities 10 times a day, using more than 60,000 liters of disinfectant and the latest cleaning technologies. The presidency also plans to provide gifts, including umbrellas and sterilizers, that will make it easier, safer and more comfortable for pilgrims to perform their rituals.

He added that the presidency’s plans, prepared in cooperation with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and other relevant authorities, include an increase in the number of paths for pilgrims to follow inside the mosque.

