Iran seals Pakistan border over new virus outbreak in frontier town

KARACHI: Officials from Pakistan’s embassy in Tehran were on Thursday liaising with Iranian authorities over a border closure prompted by rising numbers of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in a frontier town.
The Iran–Pakistan border is around 1,000 kilometers long and demarcates Pakistan’s Balochistan province from Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province.
Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, spokesperson for Pakistan’s foreign office, told Arab News: “The Iranian side has closed the border due to high prevalence of COVID-19 in Zahedan (capital of Sistan and Baluchestan province). The Embassy of Pakistan in Tehran is in close contact with Iranian authorities on this issue.”
Deputy commissioner of the border town of Chagai, Agha Sher Zaman, said the border was closed only for Pakistani citizens who wanted to visit Iran while those who wished to return home could do so if they had received a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of travel and met other requirements set by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Pakistan’s federal pandemic response body.
Zaman pointed out that the border was also open for trade and for Iranian citizens wanting to return to their country. “Iranian citizens also have to have a negative test to travel back home.”
Pakistani citizens coming from Iran were being screened and tested at the border and allowed to enter the country only after they had tested negative for COVID-19. Those with positive results were being quarantined, he added.
Pakistan completely closed its border with Iran on Feb. 24 last year after a COVID-19 outbreak in the neighboring country. However, the Taftan border was reopened a few months later in June, followed by the reopening of all five border crossing points for trade.
US, UK cybersecurity agencies disclose hacking methods used by Russian spy group
Operatives linked to Russia's spy agency GRU have tried to break into networks using Kubernetes, says NSO
Updated 02 July 2021
AP
WASHINGTON: US and British agencies disclosed on Thursday details of “brute force” methods they say have been used by Russian intelligence to try to break into the cloud services of hundreds of government agencies, energy companies and other organizations.
An advisory released by the US National Security Agency describes attacks by operatives linked to the GRU, the Russian military intelligence agency, which has been previously tied to major cyberattacks abroad and efforts to disrupt the 2016 and 2020 American elections.
In a statement, NSA Cybersecurity Director Rob Joyce said the campaign was “likely ongoing, on a global scale.”
Brute force attacks involve the automated spraying of sites with potential passwords until hackers gain access. The advisory urges companies to adopt methods long urged by experts as common-sense cyber hygiene, including the use of multi-factor authentication and mandating strong passwords.
Issued during a devastating wave of ransomware attacks on governments and key infrastructure, the advisory does not disclose specific targets of the campaign or its presumed purpose, saying only that hackers have targeted hundreds of organizations worldwide.
The NSA says GRU-linked operatives have tried to break into networks using Kubernetes, an open-source tool originally developed by Google to manage cloud services, since at least mid-2019 through early this year. While a “significant amount” of the attempted break-ins targeted organizations using Microsoft’s Office 365 cloud services, the hackers went after other cloud providers and email servers as well, the NSA said.
The US has long accused Russia of using and tolerating cyberattacks for espionage, spreading disinformation, and the disruption of governments and key infrastructure.
The Russian Embassy in Washington on Thursday “strictly” denied the involvement of Russian government agencies in cyberattacks on US government agencies or private companies.
In a statement posted on Facebook, the embassy said, “We hope that the American side will abandon the practice of unfounded accusations and focus on professional work with Russian experts to strengthen international information security.”
Joe Slowik, a threat analyst at the network-monitoring firm Gigamon, said the activity described by NSA on Thursday shows the GRU has further streamlined an already popular technique for breaking into networks. He said it appears to overlap with Department of Energy reporting on brute force intrusion attempts in late 2019 and early 2020 targeting the US energy and government sectors and is something the US government has apparently been aware of for some time.
Slowik said the use of Kubernetes “is certainly a bit unique, although on its own it doesn’t appear worrying.” He said the brute force method and lateral movement inside networks described by NSA are common among state-backed hackers and criminal ransomware gangs, allowing the GRU to blend in with other actors.
John Hultquist, vice president of analysis at the cybersecurity firm Mandiant, characterized the activity described in the advisory as “routine collection against policy makers, diplomats, the military, and the defense industry.”
“This is a good reminder that the GRU remains a looming threat, which is especially important given the upcoming Olympics, an event they may well attempt to disrupt,” Hultquist said in a statement.
The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency joined the advisory, as did the British National Cyber Security Center.
The GRU has been repeatedly linked by US officials in recent years to a series of hacking incidents. In 2018, special counsel Robert Mueller’s office charged 12 military intelligence officers with hacking Democratic emails that were then released by WikiLeaks in an effort to harm Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and boost Donald Trump’s bid.
More recently, the Justice Department announced charges last fall against GRU officers in cyberattacks that targeted a French presidential election, the Winter Olympics in South Korea and American businesses.
Unlike Russia’s foreign intelligence agency SVR, which is blamed for the SolarWinds hacking campaign and is careful not to be detected in its cyber ops, the GRU has carried out the most damaging cyberattacks on record, including two on Ukraine’s power grid and the 2017 NotPetya virus that caused more than $10 billion in damage globally.
GRU operatives have also been involved in the spread of disinformation related to the coronavirus pandemic, US officials have alleged. And an American intelligence assessment in March says the GRU tried to monitor people in US politics in 2019 and 2020 and staged a phishing campaign against subsidiaries of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, likely to gather information damaging to President Joe Biden, whose son had earlier served on the board.
The Biden administration in April sanctioned Russia after linking it to election interference and the SolarWinds breach.
Trump Organization, CFO indicted on tax fraud charges
Weisselberg is accused of cheating tax authorities by conspiring to pay senior executives off the books
Former President Trump himself was not charged with any wrongdoing, but prosecutors noted he signed some of the checks at the center of the case
Updated 02 July 2021
AP
NEW YORK: Donald Trump’s company and its longtime finance chief were charged Thursday in what prosecutors called a “sweeping and audacious” tax fraud scheme in which the executive collected more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, including apartment rent, car payments and school tuition.
Trump himself was not charged with any wrongdoing, but prosecutors noted he signed some of the checks at the center of the case. And one top prosecutor said the 15-year scheme was “orchestrated by the most senior executives” at the Trump Organization.
It is the first criminal case to come out New York authorities’ two-year investigation into the former president’s business dealings.
According to the indictment, from 2005 through this year, the Trump Organization and Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg cheated tax authorities by conspiring to pay senior executives off the books by way of lucrative fringe benefits and other means.
Weisselberg alone was accused of defrauding the federal government, state and city out of more than $900,000 in unpaid taxes and undeserved tax refunds.
The most serious charge against Weisselberg, grand larceny, carries five to 15 years in prison. The tax fraud charges against the company are punishable by a fine of double the amount of unpaid taxes, or $250,000, whichever is larger.
The 73-year-old Weisselberg has intimate knowledge of the Trump Organization’s financial dealings from nearly five decades at the company. The charges against him could enable prosecutors to pressure him to cooperate with the investigation and tell them what he knows.
Both Weisselberg and lawyers for the Trump Organization pleaded not guilty. Weisselberg was ordered to surrender his passport and was released without bail, leaving the courthouse without comment.
In a statement, Trump condemned the case as a “political Witch Hunt by the Radical Left Democrats.” Weisselberg’s lawyers said he will “fight these charges.”
The case is being led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats.
Vance has been investigating a wide range of matters involving Trump and the Trump Organization, such as hush-money payments made to women on Trump’s behalf and whether the company falsified the value of its properties to obtain loans or reduce its tax bills.
The news comes as Trump has been more seriously discussing a possible comeback run for president in 2024. He has ramped up his public appearances, including holding his first rallies since leaving the White House.
In announcing the grand jury indictment, Carey Dunne, a top deputy in Vance’s office, said: “Politics has no role in the jury chamber, and I can assure you it had no role here.”
The Trump Organization is the entity through which the former president manages his many ventures, including his investments in office towers, hotels and golf courses, his many marketing deals and his TV pursuits. Trump’s sons Donald Jr. and Eric have been in charge of day-to-day operations since he became president.
In addition to exposing the Trump Organizations to fines, the criminal case could make it more difficult for the business to secure bank loans or strike deals — a hit that comes at a particularly bad time, with the company already reeling from lost business because of the coronavirus and the backlash over the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
“Companies that are being indicted, whether they are private or public, big or small, face serious collateral consequences,” said Daniel Horwitz, a white-collar defense attorney. “Companies in the financial services industry are reluctant to do business with them. Their access to capital is limited or cut off.”
Weisselberg came under scrutiny in part because of questions about his son’s use of a Trump apartment at little or no cost.
Weisselberg’s son Barry — who managed a Trump-operated ice rink in Central Park — paid no reported rent while living in a Trump-owned apartment in 2018, and he was charged just $1,000 per month — far below typical Manhattan prices — while living in a Trump apartment from 2005 to 2012, the indictment said.
Allen Weisselberg himself, an intensely private man who lived for years in a modest home on Long Island, continued to claim residency there despite living in a company-paid Manhattan apartment, prosecutors said.
By doing so, Weisselberg concealed that he was a New York City resident, and he avoided paying hundreds of thousands in federal, state and city income taxes while collecting about $133,000 in refunds to which he was not entitled, prosecutors said.
According to the indictment, Weisselberg paid rent on his Manhattan apartment with company checks and directed the company to pay for his utility bills and parking, too.
The company also paid for private school tuition for Weisselberg’s grandchildren with checks bearing Trump’s signature, as well as for Mercedes cars driven by Weisselberg and his wife, and gave him cash to hand out tips around Christmas.
Such perks were listed on internal Trump company documents as being part of Weisselberg’s compensation but were not included on his W-2 forms or otherwise reported, and the company did not withhold taxes on their value, prosecutors said.
Trump’s company also issued checks, at Weisselberg’s request, to pay for personal expenses and upgrades to his homes and an apartment used by one of his sons, such as new beds, flat-screen TVs, carpeting and furniture, prosecutors said.
Barry Weisselberg’s ex-wife has been cooperating with investigators and given them reams of tax records and other documents.
Two other Trump executives who were not identified by name also received substantial under-the-table compensation, including lodging and the payment of automobile leases, the indictment said.
Weisselberg has a reputation as a workaholic utterly devoted to Trump’s interests. So far, there is no sign that he is about to turn on the former president.
“I think it’s possible that Weisselberg would reconsider. Seeing the charges spelled out in this much detail, and seeing that the alleged federal tax loss is included, could in theory change his mind,” said Daniel R. Alonso, former chief assistant district attorney. “On the other hand, he is a loyal Trump soldier, which obviously argues against his cooperation.”
Trump has said his company’s actions were standard practice in the business and in no way a crime. The Trump Organization accused the district attorney’s office of using Weisselberg as “a pawn in a scorched-earth attempt to harm the former president.” It said the DA’s office and the IRS have never before brought criminal charges against a company over employee benefits.
Vance fought a long battle to get Trump’s tax records and has been subpoenaing documents and interviewing company executives and other Trump insiders.
James Repetti, a tax lawyer and professor at Boston College Law School, said a company like the Trump Organization would generally have a responsibility to withhold taxes not just on salary but on other forms of compensation.
Another prominent New York City real estate figure, the late Leona Helmsley, was convicted of tax fraud in a federal case that arose from her company paying to remodel her home without her reporting that as income.
“The IRS routinely looks for abuse of fringe benefits when auditing closely held businesses,” Repetti said.
Michael Cohen, the former Trump lawyer who has been cooperating with Vance’s investigation, wrote in his book “Disloyal” that Trump and Weisselberg were “masters at allocating expenses that related to non-business matters and finding a way to categorize them so they weren’t taxed.”
Weisselberg first started working for Trump’s real estate-developer father, Fred, after answering a newspaper ad for a staff accountant in 1973, and rose in the organization.
Keeping a low profile — aside from a 2004 appearance as a judge on Trump’s reality TV show “The Apprentice” — Weisselberg was barely mentioned in news articles before Trump started running for president and questions arose about the boss’ finances and charity.
Cohen said Weisselberg was the one who decided how to secretly reimburse him for a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, the porn star who said she had sex with Trump.
DHAKA: Bangladesh has deployed troops to enforce a strict lockdown imposed on Thursday amid a deadly resurgence of coronavirus infections across the country.
The week-long shutdown is a response to what the government said was an “alarming” rise in COVID-19 cases, with the country’s virus positivity rate exceeding 25 percent on Wednesday and after a nearly fourfold rise in single-day deaths since the beginning of the month.
Under lockdown rules, people are confined to their homes except for emergencies, to buy essentials, or for vaccination. Markets and roadside stalls are closed. Makeshift mobile courts will hand out on the spot sentences to those violating the restrictions.
“Seventy-six units of our team are patrolling today in different streets of the capital, they will perform duties from dawn to dusk,” said Lt. Col. Abdullah Bin Jayed, director of the military’s media wing. “District administrations around the country were given magistracy power to conduct patrolling and enforce the lockdown. Our members are ready to perform anywhere as asked by the civil administration.”
In Dhaka, dozens of people were arrested on the first day of restrictions, police said. Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner, Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, told reporters that police were ready to “arrest 5,000 people or more a day, if needed.”
While authorities are using the lockdown to curb the surge, which has been blamed mainly on the highly contagious delta variant first reported in neighboring India, health experts said a week of restrictions may be insufficient.
“The ongoing lockdown will help a lot to restrict the current spread of COVID-19 in the country. But a one-week lockdown will not be effective enough. To bring a desired result it should be extended up to two weeks,” virologist and public health expert Prof. Nazrul Islam told Arab News. “Authorities also need to ensure isolation, quarantine and necessary treatment for the people who are infected with the virus. For this, we should also increase the number of tests as much as possible.”
The South Asian nation of 168 million has reported more than 913,000 infections and 14,500 virus deaths, but its actual toll is believed to be much higher due to underreporting.
Indonesia locks down main island in face of 'COVID-19 catastrophe'
The country’s single-day infection rate hit a record high of 24,836 on Thursday and the stringent new restrictions will be imposed from Saturday until July 20
In Yogyakarta, Java, civil society groups aiding local communities affected by the COVID-19 outbreak said they were struggling to provide medical assistance
Updated 01 July 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA
JAKARTA: Indonesia on Thursday announced emergency measures on its most populated island of Java and tourist destination Bali as a nationwide surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases threatened to overwhelm the country’s health system.
President Joko Widodo’s announcement followed repeated warnings from Indonesian doctors, health experts, and NGOs over multiple new outbreaks of the contagious Delta variant.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies described Indonesia as teetering “on the edge of a COVID-19 catastrophe.”
The country’s single-day infection rate hit a record high of 24,836 on Thursday and the stringent new restrictions will be imposed from Saturday until July 20.
Following Widodo’s announcement, Indonesia’s coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, said: “The number of cases has been growing exponentially.”
He added that COVID-19 infections had increased by more than 50 percent on last week and since late May the hospital bed occupancy rate had jumped nearly threefold.
“To be honest, we never predicted that after June there would be another surge,” the minister said.
In Yogyakarta, one of the most densely populated regions in Java, civil society groups aiding local communities affected by the COVID-19 outbreak said they were struggling to provide medical assistance as people were dying in their homes, unable to find hospital beds.
Rimawan Pradiptyo, of the Sonjo volunteers’ movement in Yogyakarta, told Arab News: “We have had many cases where patients have died during isolation at home and others have also died while waiting at emergency wards. This is the situation on the ground.”
Indonesia reported 504 new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday.
Under emergency restrictions in Java, which makes up over half of Indonesia, and the resort island of Bali – that had been pinning hopes to reopen for foreign tourists by the end of July – all employees of non-essential businesses will have to work from home, while shopping malls, places of worship, and public spaces will be shut down, with dining-in banned.
Travel by air or train will be allowed only on presentation of vaccination certificates and a negative antigen test result.
Through the measures, Pandjaitan said Indonesia would try to bring down its daily COVID-19 caseload to about 10,000 and would also be ramping up its vaccination drive.
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the government was aiming to administer at least 1 million vaccine jabs a day.
So far, the country of 276 million people has vaccinated less than 5 percent of its population.
After COVID-19, 'black fungus' robs some in India of their eyesight
A revenue-stamp vendor lost sight in one eye few weeks after recovering Covid-19
After a catastrophic Covid-19 2nd wave in India since April, thousands suffered from a rare fungal disease called "black fungus"
Updated 01 July 2021
Reuters
INDIA: Saheb Rao Shinde's family thought the worst was over when the 65-year-old recovered from COVID-19 last month at his home in western India.
A few weeks later, the revenue-stamp vendor lost sight in one eye.
After a catastrophic second wave of COVID-19 in India since April which has seen its overall death toll climb to almost 400,000, thousands who contracted the virus also suffered from a rare fungal disease called mucormycosis, or "black fungus".
The South Asian country -- which has more than 30.4 million confirmed COVID-19 infections, second only to the United States -- has so far reported more than 40,845 cases of mucormycosis.
Many like Shinde may never be able to regain their sight after the fungal disease which causes blackening or discoloration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing blood.
"Father was fit and healthy, now he doesn't feel like eating ..." said his daughter, who did not want to be named. "His teeth have also been removed, it's very sad."
Shinde, from the arid western Indian region of Marathwada, will resume work after he recovers from this, his daughter told Reuters in Mumbai.
Reuters spoke to several other sufferers of mucormycosis across India.
Adesh Kumar, a 39-year-old farmer in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, lost sight in his left eye. He had to borrow money to pay for medicine, secured against some of his land.
India ordered tighter surveillance of mucormycosis in May as it compounded the challenge for COVID-19 patients, especially those on steroid therapy and with diabetes. Experts say an overuse of certain drugs which suppress the immune system could be causing the surge of the fungal infection.
"We are seeing a lot of mucormycosis cases post COVID infections, since COVID itself is known to decrease the immunity," said Charuta Mandke of the ophthalmology department at Dr R N Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai.