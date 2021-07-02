What We Are Eating Today: Breadhead

Breadhead is a home bakery based in Jeddah that offers sweet and savoury rolls in a range of flavors.
The signature orders are the original cinnamon roll and za’atar roll, but the bakery also focuses on seasonal treats for special occasions, such as a Valentine’s raspberry and lemon roll, Mother’s Day dinner rolls and dips, and Ramadan pistachio and halva rolls.
If you want to add a touch of ’90s fun to a birthday celebration, Breadhead offers a “Do It Yourself” birthday kit that includes a cinnamon roll, gloves, balloons, pastel-colored candles, a “Happy Birthday” cake topper and a packet of sprinkles.
The packaging also evokes the ’90s, giving customers a comfortable journey back in time. For more information, visit the bakery’s Instagram account @breadhead.sa.
How ancient Egyptian art influenced one of Europe’s greatest sculptors
A new exhibition reveals how the renowned Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti drew inspiration from pharaonic times
Updated 15 sec ago
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Paris is famed for its fabulous big-name museums, which attract crowds from across the world. But the city is also home to smaller, understated cultural gems that deserve attention too. Among them is Institut Giacometti, devoted to researching, archiving and displaying the work of the prominent 20th-century Swiss sculptor Alberto Giacometti.
For 40 years, Giacometti lived and worked in the heritage building that currently houses the museum, in the Montparnasse neighborhood. Although he died in 1966, Giacometti lives on through the museum’s unique showcase of his cluttered atelier, personal pieces of furniture, and rarely seen artworks.
The institute’s new summer exhibition, running until October 10, examines how ancient Egyptian art profoundly informed the sculptor’s artistic practice. “Giacometti and Ancient Egypt” is a marriage of antiquity and modernity, where East meets West. Giacometti’s distinctive thin elongated figurative statues confront or stand side-by-side with objects from the Old, Middle, and New Kingdoms of ancient Egypt. The Louvre has exceptionally loaned 16 artifacts to this exhibition.
Giacometti never set foot on Egyptian soil, but that did not prevent him from admiring its artistic heritage from afar. “Giacometti was a very cultivated man,” the exhibition’s co-curator Romain Perrin told Arab News. “I think the passion he had for Egypt began in the library of his father. When Giacometti was a young boy at the College of Schiers in Switzerland, he did a conference on the question, ‘What was the most important art of humankind?’ His answer was Egypt.”
Aside from devouring European-published books on Egyptian art, museum visits in Italy and France from the 1920s onwards led Giacometti to draw insightful sketches of representations of formidable Egyptian pharaohs, including Rahotep and Amenophis, which dated back thousands of years. Giacometti was struck by how they still exuded life through their quiet, confident presence.
“The Egyptian sculptures are tremendous, their lines and forms are so well-proportioned, their technique is perfect, no one has ever equalled them,” he once wrote in a letter to his parents.
Giacometti’s passion for Egyptian art may have been further fuelled by the tail end of Europe’s ‘Egyptomania,’ which had been sparked by Napoleon’s Egyptian campaign at the end of the 18th century. Its influence meant Paris staged operas that were set in ancient Egypt, some local venues took on Egyptian-related names such as Le Louxor Cinema, Passage du Caire, and a famed brothel called Le Sphinx. Obelisks and pyramids were also installed — and still stand — on the streets of the French capital.
As the exhibition shows, Giacometti was particularly influenced by the Egyptian figurines’ still and straight forms, upright postures, and hieratic poses (arms alongside the body and joined feet). Whether depicting a seated scribe or a standing cat, they embodied balance and character. Through expressive plaster figures including “Walking Woman I” (1932-3) and “Bust of a Seated Man” (1965), Giacometti applied these aesthetic principles of ancient Egyptian art to his own work.
“What we are trying to show in this exhibition is that Giacometti didn’t copy from a book — he had another perception and selected some specific images,” explained Perrin. One of the most compelling works on display is a funerary Fayum portrait from the Roman epoch of a woman with a direct-yet-gentle gaze. Giacometti made a sketch of such portraits, praising and adopting the manner in which Egyptian artists effectively depicted the fixated gaze, bringing the sitter to life. The piercing gaze became an iconic aspect of Giacometti’s sculptural portraits, reflecting emotional fragility and complexity.
“There is an aspect of life in the portrait,” remarked Perrin. “This is paradoxical because ancient Egyptian art was considered by western theoreticians at that time as something archaic. But Giacometti used this archaism to say that it was more realistic than any other art.” According to Perrin, Giacometti might have seen himself in this art form as an alter ego of the intellectual scribe. He also revealed that a rediscovered private photograph from the archive shows Giacometti playfully posing in a way that is reminiscent of the ancient Egyptians’ stature.
The exhibition has come as a surprise to many visitors, who were unaware of the undeniable link between Giacometti and the world of ancient Egypt.
“The most beautiful comments I heard in the first two days of the exhibition,” recalled Perrin, “were from a couple who saw ‘Walking Woman’ and thought it was Egyptian. But it’s Giacometti.”
Egyptian writer Iman Mersal discusses her prize-winning book ‘In the Footsteps of Enayat Al-Zayyat’
Updated 35 min 56 sec ago
Nourhan Tewfik
LONDON: At first, readers of “In the Footsteps of Enayat Al-Zayyat,” a book by Egyptian poet, translator and academic Iman Mersal, may take it as a straightforward biography. But as the book unfolds, it reveals its multiple layers, asking questions about the notion of archiving, women’s writing, and mental illness.
Al-Zayyat committed suicide in 1963 after battling depression and struggling to get her first — and only — novel, “Love and Silence,” published. That did eventually happen, but only four years after her death.
“I started with a very simple question about ‘Love and Silence,’” Mersal, who first read Al-Zayyat’s book in 1993, tells Arab News. “Who wrote it? Who is Enayat Al-Zayyat? And why was the novel excluded from the canon of Arabic literature? This was the simple question behind my book.
“But when you dig in behind any individual story, you find so many things that are worthy of reading, including the story of a young woman writing in the late 1950s/ early 1960s, for example, of a woman standing in the face of the law during the same era, mental illness, and so many other things,” she adds.
As she worked on Al-Zayyat’s story, Mersal’s aim was “not to bring an unknown writer into the canon of Arabic literature,” but rather to “read the past through one individual, Enayat Al-Zayyat, to whom I felt attached after reading her novel and fragments of her own story.”
“The book was my way of revisiting the 1950s and 1960s to know Enayat’s story but to also revisit the question of individuality during Gamal Abdel Nasser’s era, as well as during the 1990s when I was a young woman and writer living in Cairo, exactly like Enayat,” Mersal explains.
Published by Al Kotob Khan in 2019, Mersal’s book recently won the literature category of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award.
“Writing in itself is a gift. But for a writer to be recognized and well read, it’s very beautiful,” Mersal says of the award.
“Yes, the award might give you more readership and attention and I’m happy and honored for sure,” she adds. “But it’s also great just to be able to keep working.”
REVIEW: In the Cullinan, Rolls-Royce has made a gem of a car
Long-awaited Cullinan SUV from legendary manufacturer has been global hit
Updated 02 July 2021
Frank Kane
DUBAI: There is only one word to describe the Rolls-Royce Cullinan: Magnificent.
In an era when car makers are all desperately dialing down their ambitions – smaller engines, hybrid variants, all-electric vehicles – the Cullinan comes out fighting for the enduring attractions of the internal combustion engine (ICE).
You should grab a chance to drive one (or own one, if you are rich enough) if and when you can, because this car is likely to be the last big hurrah from the ICE age. Even Rolls-Royce, the master motor builder, is talking about an all-electric vehicle, the Silent Shadow, in the near future.
When it does take that leap, it will undoubtedly be a success, because – judging by the Cullinan – Rolls-Royce takes its time thinking about a new product, aiming to get it just right.
The German-owned but British-manufactured product took a long time preparing its first move into the super-SUV (sport utility vehicle), all-terrain space, but the result, the Cullinan, is about as close to motoring perfection as it is possible to conceive.
Named after the largest rough diamond ever mined, the Cullinan is a gem of a car, equally at home in the sands of the Arabian desert as it is in the urban jungle.
Although it is selling like hot cakes from California to Shanghai, it seems especially designed for the Middle East, and is fast becoming the car of choice for wealthy Arabs, who have always had a thing about Rolls. Head to the Dubai International Financial Center – the epicenter of the UAE’s glittering nightlife – any weekend and count the Cullinans lining up for valet parking, to judge the appeal of the car.
The attraction lies in marrying the traditional Middle East appetite for off-road with the equally traditional desire for motoring glamour.
With the Cullinan you can imagine driving straight off the swanky boulevards of Dubai or Jeddah and heading up a vertiginous sand dune, or a steep-sided canyon. The car would look great in the stunning scenery of Saudi Arabia’s AlUla.
Just getting behind the wheel of the car gives you a sense of self-confidence, even entitlement. You are immediately enveloped in all that luxury and elegance and surrounded by the best technology motoring minds have ever devised.
With a 6.7-liter V-12 engine beneath the bonnet, you have enough power to take on virtually any task. Even with that massive engine, speed is not what draws you to the Cullinan. It can reach 100 kph in around 4.5 seconds and give you a top speed of around 250 kph, but speed is not why you want to drive one of these vehicles.
Instead, it is the classic Rolls-Royce “magic carpet” ride, in which steering and suspension are in such perfect harmony that you barely know you are in motion. In-car noise – engine, air, or tire – is imperceptible as even the biggest bump seems miraculously absorbed.
All the classic bits of luxury for which Rolls-Royce is famed are there – umbrellas/parasols discreetly hidden in the bodywork, self-closing doors, the star-light roof display, the illuminated Spirit of Ecstasy. But bear in mind that Rolls-Royce can customize virtually anything inside or out, which can add significantly to the basic price of around AED2 million ($544,000).
And once you have driven off the highway, up the side of the mountain range, and come to a well-deserved rest, what do you need? Well, a spot of refreshment, of course. And the Cullinan provides that with a picnic table and chairs that slide from the rear door at the touch of a button.
Sheer perfection. There may be a better car in the Middle East than the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, but I have yet to drive it.
What We Are Reading Today: The European Guilds: An Economic Analysis by Sheilagh Ogilvie
Updated 02 July 2021
Arab News
Guilds ruled many crafts and trades from the Middle Ages to the Industrial Revolution, and have always attracted debate and controversy. They were sometimes viewed as efficient institutions that guaranteed quality and skills. But they also excluded competitors, manipulated markets, and blocked innovations. Did the advantages of guilds outweigh their costs? Analyzing thousands of guilds from 1000 to 1880, The European Guilds answers that question with vivid examples and clear economic reasoning.
Sheilagh Ogilvie features the voices of honorable guild masters, underpaid journeymen, exploited apprentices, shady officials, and outraged customers, and follows the stories of the “vile encroachers”—women, migrants, Jews, gypsies, bastards, and others—desperate to work but hunted down by the guilds as illicit competitors. The European Guilds analyzes the toxic complicity between guild members and political elites, and shows how privileged institutions and exclusive networks prey on prosperity and stifle growth.
Saudi Arabia’s Misk Art Institute announces art grant winners
Updated 01 July 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: The Saudi Misk Art Institute announced the winners of its 2021 Misk Art Grant, an annual program that provides technical and financial support to artists inside and outside the Kingdom.
The honorees are Saudi artists Rashed Al-Shashai, Basma Felemban, and Obaid Al-Safi; Emirati artists Latifa Saeed and Afra Al-Dhaheri and architects Jawaher Al-Mutairi and Mira Al-Mazrooei; Kuwaiti artist Mishari Al-Najjar; Bahraini artist Nour Al-Wan; and French-Algerian artist Zoulikha Bouabdellah.
The winners were artists practicing visual art, painting, sculpture, photography, or multidisciplinary art.
The award, in its second year, grants the winners funds of $266,632.
The theme of this year’s edition was “Under Construction.” It explores how identity is perceived as an emblem of growth, continuity, and endless iterations of cultural representations throughout history, according to the organization.
The Misk Art Institute was established in 2017 to provide support for artists and arts of all kinds, in addition to stimulating creativity and raising it to international levels.