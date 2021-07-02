You are here

Sudan increases fuel prices after subsidies removed
Sudan ended subsidies for gasoline and diesel in June, leading to a doubling of prices. (Reuters)
Reuters

Sudan increases fuel prices after subsidies removed
  • Price of gasoline rose 5.2 percent to $0.7094 per liter
Reuters

CAIRO: Sudan has increased fuel prices for the first time since subsidies were removed, energy minister Jadein Ali Obeid said on Thursday.
The price of gasoline went up to 320 Sudanese pounds ($0.7094) per liter from 290 pounds, while the price of diesel went up to 305 pounds per liter from 285, according to a Reuters witness.
“This slight increase in prices came after the monthly assessment of the prices of gasoline and diesel, which was carried out based on international prices,” the minister told Reuters.
Sudan fully liberalized gasoline and diesel prices in June, in line with IMF-monitored reforms, leading to an immediate nearly doubling in prices.
As a result of reforms, Sudan was cleared to seek debt relief on $56 billion in external debt earlier this week.
“If the world price drops next month, prices will be reduced. This is a policy that is applied in most of the countries in the world,” the minister added.

Citi’s banking revenue from Saudi Arabia ‘nearly tripled’

Citi’s banking revenue from Saudi Arabia ‘nearly tripled’
Reuters

Citi's banking revenue from Saudi Arabia 'nearly tripled'
  • Citi obtained a capital markets license in 2017, allowing it to return in 2018
Reuters

DUBAI: Citigroup’s corporate and investment banking revenue for its Saudi Arabia business has “nearly tripled” since returning to the Kingdom in 2018, a senior executive said on Thursday.

Citi obtained a capital markets license in 2017, allowing it to return to the Kingdom in 2018 after a 13-year absence. It has advised Saudi Aramco on its $29.4 billion listing in 2019, in what was the world’s biggest initial public offering, as well as on several sovereign and corporate bond deals. “We have seen record growth in our year-on-year revenue from corporate and investment banking over the last two years,” Rizwan Shaikh, head of Citi’s EMEA emerging markets corporate banking told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

“Citigroup’s corporate and investment banking revenues from Saudi Arabia have nearly tripled” since the bank obtained its CMA license, Shaikh said.

FASTFACT

Citi has advised Saudi Aramco on its $29.4 billion listing in 2019, in what was the world’s biggest initial public offering, as well as on several sovereign and corporate bond deals.

He did not provide more exact revenue figures, which include both onshore and offshore elements of the business, but said Saudi Arabia is one of the largest opportunities for Citigroup to acquire new clients.

“Across emerging markets and as a G20 economy, Saudi Arabia is one of the largest opportunities for us to provide product solutions and focus on new client acquisitions,” Shaikh said.

Citi’s investment banking business in Saudi operates with four bankers, but the number will be increased, he said.

Shaikh said the newly formed emerging markets corporate banking unit is also covering development financial institutions (DFIs) in these markets, facilitating them to originate deals in less developed markets.

World Bank gives $150 million to Yemen projects amid aid shortfall

World Bank gives $150 million to Yemen projects amid aid shortfall
Reuters

World Bank gives $150 million to Yemen projects amid aid shortfall
  • Years of war has killed thousands of Yemenis, mostly civilians, and left millions on the brink of famine
Reuters

DUBAI: The World Bank will give Yemen $150 million in grants for health, nutrition and sanitation projects, helping address a funding shortfall facing the war-torn country.

Yemen had been the poorest country in the World Bank’s Middle East and North Africa region before war broke out more than six years ago, plunging the country into what the United Nations describes as the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

A serious gap in funding for aid appeared last year. More funds started flowing since April after UN officials said Yemen could see the world’s worst famine in decades, but aid groups say the humanitarian operation still does not have enough cash to see out 2021.

FASTFACT

More funds started flowing since April after UN officials said Yemen could see the world’s worst famine in decades, but aid groups say the humanitarian operation still does not have enough cash to see out 2021.

“The project will provide much needed emergency funds to help deliver quality healthcare for the poorest and most vulnerable, including those living in remote areas, said Tania Meyer, the World Bank’s Yemen country head.

The World Bank’s Yemen Emergency Human Capital Project (YEHCP) works with UN agencies and Yemen’s local authorities. The funding boost will go toward essential health, nutrition, water and sanitation services to 3.65 million Yemenis, the World bank said.

The war has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis, mostly civilians, and left millions on the brink of famine. Around 80 percent of Yemen’s population, or 24 million people, rely on humanitarian relief to survive.

The US last week called on the international community, especially Yemen’s neighbors, to fulfill pledges to increase humanitarian funding, warning that aid programs could otherwise be forced to close.

Yemen’s $3.85 billion 2021 humanitarian response plan stood at only 43 percent funded earlier this month.

 

 

Wall Street ends the best half year since 1998

Wall Street ends the best half year since 1998
AP

Wall Street ends the best half year since 1998
  • Stock market close out its best first half of a year since the dotcom bubble
AP

NEW YORK: Stocks were up modestly on Thursday, adding to the gains that helped the stock market close out its best first half of a year since the dotcom bubble.

Investors continued to be encouraged by economic data as they await Friday’s closely watched  jobs report. The S&P 500 index was up 0.3 percent as of 10:40 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up less than 0.1 percent. The S&P ended the first half of 2021 up 14.5 percent, its best six month period since 1998, as investors have embraced the post-pandemic economic recovery and set aside worries about inflation.

Stocks got a boost from an encouraging report on the job market. The number of workers filing for unemployment benefits fell to 364,000 last week, the lowest level since the pandemic walloped the economy.

On Friday investors will get the June jobs report. Economists surveyed by FactSet expect the US economy created 675,000 jobs last month, and the unemployment rate fell to 5.7 percent.

Oil prices jumped ahead of a meeting of OPEC, the group of oil-producing countries. OPEC members are considering whether to increase production as the global economy recovers from the pandemic.

Oil prices along with other raw materials have risen steadily this year as demand has increased. Oil was up 2.6 percent Thursday morning and is up 55 percent so far this year.

Higher oil prices translated into higher energy company stocks. Occidental Petroleum was up nearly 5 percent, ConocoPhillips was up 3.5 percent and Marathon Oil was up 2.3 percent. The energy sector of the S&P 500 was the biggest winner in the first half with a gain of over 40 percent.

Aramco CFO Khalid Al-Dabbagh steps down

Aramco CFO Khalid Al-Dabbagh steps down
Reuters

Aramco CFO Khalid Al-Dabbagh steps down
  • Ziad Al-Murshed takes over the role in an acting capacity
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco Chief Financial Officer Khalid Al-Dabbagh has stepped down and been replaced by Ziad Al-Murshed, who takes over the role in an acting capacity, the Saudi oil company said on Thursday.

Murshed, as acting senior vice president of finance, strategy and development, will oversee Aramco’s strategy, corporate planning & performance management, treasury, finance, accounting, reporting, investor relations, and internal controls, the statement said.

Bloomberg News reported that Dabbagh would join the firm’s board while retaining the chairmanship of Aramco unit Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

 

 

 

 

Siemens Energy to power 30,000 new homes in Riyadh

Siemens Energy to power 30,000 new homes in Riyadh
Arab News

Siemens Energy to power 30,000 new homes in Riyadh
Arab News

RIYADH: Siemens Energy is to supply power to 30,000 homes as part of the first community being built by developer Roshn in Riyadh.
Mahmoud Sulaimani, managing director of Siemens Energy in Saudi Arabia, said: “This contract will enable Siemens Energy to create more jobs for Saudi talents and will provide homes to meet the needs of Saudi families.
“One of our main values as Siemens Energy is to care for the communities where we live and so it is an honor for us to be able to contribute to such a great project.”
The energy company will this month start work on the project that will be fully completed by August 2023.
Roshn was launched in August last year by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) to deliver high-quality residential neighborhoods to Saudi nationals. The company is committed to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal of increasing the rate of home ownership in the country to 70 percent.
The developer’s master project in the Saudi capital will extend over an area of more than 20 million square meters and will include in excess of 30,000 homes.
The project’s first phase involves 4,000 homes that will become available for sale by the middle of this year.
In February, Roshn’s group chief executive officer, David Grover, told Arab News: “Our communities are entirely inclusive, with homes to suit all tastes and budgets. Our aim is to provide a modern, aspirational living experience while giving residents the freedom to interpret what this means to them in their own unique way.
“Our communities have been designed to inspire a strong sense of neighborly spirit and genuine connection between residents.”
Facilities will include mosques, schools, cafes, restaurants, healthcare, leisure, and entertainment options acting as a self-contained “city within a city.”

