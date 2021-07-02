You are here

Oil-producing countries postpone decision on output increase

Oil-producing countries postpone decision on output increase
The UAE objected to the extending of cuts to the end of 2022 as it seeks to grow production. (Reuters)
Oil-producing countries postpone decision on output increase

Oil-producing countries postpone decision on output increase
  • UAE said to have blocked agreement by Saudi Arabia and Russia
LONDON: Major oil-producing countries on Thursday failed to agree to boost output in August to meet growing demand and limit recent price rises, adjourning their meeting to Friday.
The 13 members of OPEC and 10 allies were expected to make a decision to continue to moderately increase output beyond July.
The OPEC+ grouping cut crude production after the pandemic sent oil prices crashing last year.
But the group has slightly increased production since early May. Oil prices have recovered, this week reaching levels last seen in October 2018.
OPEC members led by Saudi Arabia conferred Thursday via a teleconference.
But a subsequent technical meeting of the group members together with their 10 allies led by Russia failed to reach consensus, leading to discussions being postponed until Friday, according to an OPEC statement.

’PRODUCER TENSION’
“Delay clearly signals growing tension between major producers over the pace of supply growth across the second half of this year as they try to balance the impact the pandemic could have on demand with current high prices,” said analyst Ann-Louise Hittle of Wood Mackenzie told AFP.
Opening the talks earlier Thursday, Angolan Oil Minister Diamantino Azevedo, who currently holds the group’s presidency, said that although oil demand was expected to rebound strongly in the second half of the year, it was “no time to lower our guard.”
“The coronavirus continues to take a painful toll, with thousands of lives still being lost every day,” he said.
Azevedo added that the new Delta variant and recent surges in case numbers in numerous countries were “a grim reminder of the uncertainties that still loom over us.”
Since 2016 the alliance has voluntarily reduced oil output to maintain prices, in particular since the coronavirus epidemic struck last year, demolishing global demand for oil.
This time, oil producing countries had eyed an agreement to continue to moderately increase oil output by 400,000 barrels per day each month from August until the end of the year, according to the Bloomberg news agency, citing an anonymous source.
But the United Arab Emirates blocked such a deal, according to comments from market observers.
Since April 2020, millions of barrels of crude oil have intentionally been left untapped, a prudent strategy that “has thus far been spot on,” said Stephen Brennock, an analyst at PVM oil brokerage.
After plummeting in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, oil prices have rebounded to around $75 a barrel for the two leading oil contracts, North Sea Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI).
India, the world’s third-largest consumer of crude, has urged the OPEC+ group to allow prices to fall as inflationary pressure threatens to hobble economic recovery.
“The coalition was considering whether to continue reviving crude supplies gradually, as favored by Saudi Arabia, or more vigorously as per Russia’s request,” said Fawad Razaqzada of Thinkmarkets.
OPEC+ members are already benefiting from the increase in prices, but if they rise too much, it will encourage competitors to tap sources that are not subject to the alliance’s output quotas.

COVID SURGE
Even though Russia wants to pump more oil, surges in cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus could put a damper on demand in many parts of the world, including Russia itself.
On Thursday, the country posted a record number of Covid-19 related deaths for the third straight day.
Since December the OPEC+ countries have met each month to calibrate their strategy as closely as possible to the latest developments.
They are also tracking political developments concerning Iran, a key OPEC member.
Tehran is under a US-led embargo that hampers its oil sector as talks try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal that could see Iran eventually able to export substantially more than it does now.
That would likely force other major oil producers to reduce their output levels or see crude prices drop.

Topics: #OPEC #oil #saudi #russia #uae

Sudan increases fuel prices after subsidies removed

Sudan increases fuel prices after subsidies removed
Sudan increases fuel prices after subsidies removed

Sudan increases fuel prices after subsidies removed
  • Price of gasoline rose 5.2 percent to $0.7094 per liter
CAIRO: Sudan has increased fuel prices for the first time since subsidies were removed, energy minister Jadein Ali Obeid said on Thursday.
The price of gasoline went up to 320 Sudanese pounds ($0.7094) per liter from 290 pounds, while the price of diesel went up to 305 pounds per liter from 285, according to a Reuters witness.
“This slight increase in prices came after the monthly assessment of the prices of gasoline and diesel, which was carried out based on international prices,” the minister told Reuters.
Sudan fully liberalized gasoline and diesel prices in June, in line with IMF-monitored reforms, leading to an immediate nearly doubling in prices.
As a result of reforms, Sudan was cleared to seek debt relief on $56 billion in external debt earlier this week.
“If the world price drops next month, prices will be reduced. This is a policy that is applied in most of the countries in the world,” the minister added.

Topics: #sudan #oil #subsidies

Citi's banking revenue from Saudi Arabia 'nearly tripled'

Citi’s banking revenue from Saudi Arabia ‘nearly tripled’
Citi’s banking revenue from Saudi Arabia ‘nearly tripled’

Citi’s banking revenue from Saudi Arabia ‘nearly tripled’
  • Citi obtained a capital markets license in 2017, allowing it to return in 2018
DUBAI: Citigroup’s corporate and investment banking revenue for its Saudi Arabia business has “nearly tripled” since returning to the Kingdom in 2018, a senior executive said on Thursday.

Citi obtained a capital markets license in 2017, allowing it to return to the Kingdom in 2018 after a 13-year absence. It has advised Saudi Aramco on its $29.4 billion listing in 2019, in what was the world’s biggest initial public offering, as well as on several sovereign and corporate bond deals. “We have seen record growth in our year-on-year revenue from corporate and investment banking over the last two years,” Rizwan Shaikh, head of Citi’s EMEA emerging markets corporate banking told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

“Citigroup’s corporate and investment banking revenues from Saudi Arabia have nearly tripled” since the bank obtained its CMA license, Shaikh said.

He did not provide more exact revenue figures, which include both onshore and offshore elements of the business, but said Saudi Arabia is one of the largest opportunities for Citigroup to acquire new clients.

“Across emerging markets and as a G20 economy, Saudi Arabia is one of the largest opportunities for us to provide product solutions and focus on new client acquisitions,” Shaikh said.

Citi’s investment banking business in Saudi operates with four bankers, but the number will be increased, he said.

Shaikh said the newly formed emerging markets corporate banking unit is also covering development financial institutions (DFIs) in these markets, facilitating them to originate deals in less developed markets.

Topics: CitiBank Saudi Arabia

World Bank gives $150 million to Yemen projects amid aid shortfall

World Bank gives $150 million to Yemen projects amid aid shortfall
World Bank gives $150 million to Yemen projects amid aid shortfall

World Bank gives $150 million to Yemen projects amid aid shortfall
  • Years of war has killed thousands of Yemenis, mostly civilians, and left millions on the brink of famine
DUBAI: The World Bank will give Yemen $150 million in grants for health, nutrition and sanitation projects, helping address a funding shortfall facing the war-torn country.

Yemen had been the poorest country in the World Bank’s Middle East and North Africa region before war broke out more than six years ago, plunging the country into what the United Nations describes as the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

A serious gap in funding for aid appeared last year. More funds started flowing since April after UN officials said Yemen could see the world’s worst famine in decades, but aid groups say the humanitarian operation still does not have enough cash to see out 2021.

“The project will provide much needed emergency funds to help deliver quality healthcare for the poorest and most vulnerable, including those living in remote areas, said Tania Meyer, the World Bank’s Yemen country head.

The World Bank’s Yemen Emergency Human Capital Project (YEHCP) works with UN agencies and Yemen’s local authorities. The funding boost will go toward essential health, nutrition, water and sanitation services to 3.65 million Yemenis, the World bank said.

The war has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis, mostly civilians, and left millions on the brink of famine. Around 80 percent of Yemen’s population, or 24 million people, rely on humanitarian relief to survive.

The US last week called on the international community, especially Yemen’s neighbors, to fulfill pledges to increase humanitarian funding, warning that aid programs could otherwise be forced to close.

Yemen’s $3.85 billion 2021 humanitarian response plan stood at only 43 percent funded earlier this month.

 

 

Topics: World Bank Yemen

Wall Street ends the best half year since 1998

Wall Street ends the best half year since 1998
Wall Street ends the best half year since 1998

Wall Street ends the best half year since 1998
  • Stock market close out its best first half of a year since the dotcom bubble
NEW YORK: Stocks were up modestly on Thursday, adding to the gains that helped the stock market close out its best first half of a year since the dotcom bubble.

Investors continued to be encouraged by economic data as they await Friday’s closely watched  jobs report. The S&P 500 index was up 0.3 percent as of 10:40 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up less than 0.1 percent. The S&P ended the first half of 2021 up 14.5 percent, its best six month period since 1998, as investors have embraced the post-pandemic economic recovery and set aside worries about inflation.

Stocks got a boost from an encouraging report on the job market. The number of workers filing for unemployment benefits fell to 364,000 last week, the lowest level since the pandemic walloped the economy.

On Friday investors will get the June jobs report. Economists surveyed by FactSet expect the US economy created 675,000 jobs last month, and the unemployment rate fell to 5.7 percent.

Oil prices jumped ahead of a meeting of OPEC, the group of oil-producing countries. OPEC members are considering whether to increase production as the global economy recovers from the pandemic.

Oil prices along with other raw materials have risen steadily this year as demand has increased. Oil was up 2.6 percent Thursday morning and is up 55 percent so far this year.

Higher oil prices translated into higher energy company stocks. Occidental Petroleum was up nearly 5 percent, ConocoPhillips was up 3.5 percent and Marathon Oil was up 2.3 percent. The energy sector of the S&P 500 was the biggest winner in the first half with a gain of over 40 percent.

Topics: Wall Street

Aramco CFO Khalid Al-Dabbagh steps down

Aramco CFO Khalid Al-Dabbagh steps down
Aramco CFO Khalid Al-Dabbagh steps down

Aramco CFO Khalid Al-Dabbagh steps down
  • Ziad Al-Murshed takes over the role in an acting capacity
DUBAI: Saudi Aramco Chief Financial Officer Khalid Al-Dabbagh has stepped down and been replaced by Ziad Al-Murshed, who takes over the role in an acting capacity, the Saudi oil company said on Thursday.

Murshed, as acting senior vice president of finance, strategy and development, will oversee Aramco’s strategy, corporate planning & performance management, treasury, finance, accounting, reporting, investor relations, and internal controls, the statement said.

Bloomberg News reported that Dabbagh would join the firm’s board while retaining the chairmanship of Aramco unit Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

 

 

 

 

Topics: Saudi Aramco Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) Khalid Al-Dabbagh

