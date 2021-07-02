You are here

  Man charged with assault of top UK medical officer

Man charged with assault of top UK medical officer

Man charged with assault of top UK medical officer
Police in London said a 23-year-old man will appear in court on Friday accused of assaulting England’s chief medical officer in a park in central London. (File/AFP)
  • An investigation was launched after Whitty was accosted by two men in St. James’s Park on Sunday evening
  • The incident showed Whitty struggling to get away from the pair who appeared to be manhandling him
LONDON: Police in London said a 23-year-old man will appear in court on Friday accused of assaulting England’s chief medical officer in a park in central London.
The Metropolitan Police said Lewis Hughes was charged with common assault on Thursday evening.
An investigation was launched after Prof. Chris Whitty, one of the most high-profile scientists during the coronavirus pandemic, was accosted by two men in St. James’s Park on Sunday evening.
The incident, which was captured in video footage and shared on social media, showed Whitty struggling to get away from the pair, who appeared to be manhandling him while trying to take a selfie.
The incident was widely condemned, including by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who described the pair as “thugs.”
It is not the first time Whitty has been forced to endure public harassment during the pandemic.
Whitty has had a leading role in devising lockdown restrictions and has regularly appeared alongside Johnson and the government’s chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, in coronavirus-related press briefings.
While he has undoubtedly become one of the most trusted voices, he has faced the fury of lockdown skeptics.
Last month, he was confronted in a street in Oxford by a man accusing him of lying to the public about the virus, while in February a man accosted him near Parliament. Both incidents were filmed on mobile phones.
Worries about his security have led to calls for Whitty, and others, to receive police protection.

Topics: UK Professor Chris Whitty Coronavirus

Philippine officials in talks with UAE government for waiver of visa penalties for stranded OFWs

Philippine officials in talks with UAE government for waiver of visa penalties for stranded OFWs
  • In June alone, more than 1,900 stranded and distressed Filipinos in the UAE were repatriated through special flights
  • The Philippines earlier this week extended the ban on commercial flights from the UAE and six other countries
DUBAI: Philippine embassy and consular officials are in talks with the UAE government for a possible waiver of visa penalties against overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who have been affected by the Asian country’s flights ban.

‘Our embassy and consular officials are talking to UAE immigration authorities [for the possibility] to waive visa penalties [that may be imposed] on stranded OFWs,” Hans Leo J. Cacdac, administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), told local media.

OWWA is the Philippines’ main agency focuses on the welfare of overseas Filipino workers and their families. It has repatriated over 610,000 individuals since the national government started flying home Filipino workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including those from the UAE.

In June alone, more than 1,900 stranded and distressed Filipinos in the UAE were repatriated through special flights arranged by the Philippine government.

“We are mounting four chartered flights this July just as we mounted three UAE repatriation flights last June,” Sarah Lou Y. Arriola, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs, said in an earlier statement.

The Philippines earlier this week extended the ban on commercial flights from the UAE and six other countries – India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Oman – until the middle of July as a precaution against the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Arrivals from these countries has been temporarily suspended since late April, although current border controls do not affect outbound travelers to the said countries.

“We are in talks with Philippine transportation officials about the possibility of the resumption of commercials flights,” Cacdac said interview, acknowledging the clamor of OFWs who have been stuck in the UAE because of the flight ban.

One of those is Jerome, an engineer working in Dubai, whose flight this week was canceled because of the travel ban extension, thus preventing him from going home to visit his ailing father.

“Our booking agency said the nearest date where there will be an available flight is in September, which is way too late,” Jerome told Arab News.

“Passengers whose flights have been canceled earlier have already taken the seats for this month and August. The Philippines should consider opening flights for OFWs who have been fully vaccinated, if they are worried about the Delta variant of COVID-19,” he said.

Topics: Philippines UAE

Russia says Daesh building up forces in northern Afghanistan as NATO exits — Ifax

Russia says Daesh building up forces in northern Afghanistan as NATO exits — Ifax
  • United States combat forces are scheduled to be withdrawn from Afghanistan by Sept 11, 2021
MOSCOW: Daesh militants are building up their forces in northern Afghanistan as US and NATO troops leave the country and it’s a worry for Moscow, the Interfax news agency cited Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Friday.

He said Daesh was actively gaining territory in Afghanistan amid the withdrawal and what he described as the “irresponsible” stance taken by officials in Kabul.

Topics: Russia Daesh US Afghanistan US Troops Withdrawal from Afghanistan US Afghanistan withdrawal withdrawal

Britain reports 50,824 new COVID-19 cases of Delta variant in latest week

Britain reports 50,824 new COVID-19 cases of Delta variant in latest week
  • New total cases of Delta had risen to 161,981, a 46 percent increase from last week
LONDON: Britain has reported 50,824 new cases of the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant of concern in the latest week, Public Health England (PHE) said on Friday.
PHE said the new total cases of Delta had risen to 161,981, a 46 percent increase from last week.

India’s death toll from coronavirus crosses 400,000 as vaccination drive falters

India’s death toll from coronavirus crosses 400,000 as vaccination drive falters
  • Overnight, the country recorded 853 deaths, taking the toll past the 400,000-mark
  • Just 6 percent of all eligible adults in the country were inoculated with the two mandatory doses
MUMBAI/AHMEDABAD: India’s official death toll from the coronavirus reached 400,000 on Friday, though experts say the actual number of dead could have reached one million or even higher, with a possible third wave approaching.
India added 100,000 deaths in 39 days, a Reuters tally showed, as a brutal second wave of infections swept across cities and into the vast countryside where millions remain vulnerable without a single shot of vaccine.
Overnight, the country recorded 853 deaths, taking the toll past the 400,000-mark, health ministry data showed.
India’s death toll is the third-highest globally.
“Undercounting of deaths is something that has happened across states, mostly because of lags in the system, so that means we will never have a true idea of how many people we lost in this second wave,” said Rijo M John, a professor at the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in the southern city of Kochi.
While still elevated, the number of new infections has eased to two-month lows since hitting a peak of 400,000 a day in May.
The government has shifted its focus to mass immunizations amid warnings from disease experts of a looming third wave as the country slowly re-opens and a new variant, locally called the Delta Plus, emerges.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government began a nationwide campaign last week to inoculate all of the country’s adults for free, and aims to reach 950 million people by the end of the year.
But, the pace of vaccinations has floundered, official data showed.
India administered an average of 3.5 million doses a day this week, as against 6.6 million doses last week.
Experts have attributed the peak of 9 million doses on June 21 to states stockpiling for a burst of inoculations to fire up Modi’s campaign.
Just 6 percent of all eligible adults in the country were inoculated with the two mandatory doses, official data from the government’s Co-Win portal showed.
In two of the country’s biggest states governed by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, police were ordered in to control large crowds outside some vaccination centers, as panic spread over shortages of doses.
In Modi’s home state of Gujarat, several vaccination centers shut down in Ahmedabad, the main industrial city.
In Madhya Pradesh, governed by Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, the pace of vaccinations fell over 40 percent. In one district, police were called in to control a stampede that broke out after crowds broke through a shuttered gate at a local vaccination camp, NDTV news channel reported.
In India’s financial capital of Mumbai, vaccination centers were only open for three hours on Friday and the number of doses available was limited, the city’s civic body said.
India has recorded 30.45 million cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, and is the second-most affected country behind the United States, which has 33 million cases.
The United States has over 604,000 deaths, while about 518,000 people have died in Brazil.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Australia further coronavirus curbs new arrivals due to risks of Delta variant

Australia further coronavirus curbs new arrivals due to risks of Delta variant
  • Australia has some of the world’s tightest border restrictions aimed at keeping COVID-19 out of the country
CANBERRA: Australia plans to halve commercial passenger arrivals due to virus risks as parts of the country emerged from lockdowns Friday.
Australia will reduce its cap on arrivals from 6,000 passengers a week to 3,000 by July 14 to reduce pressure on hotel quarantine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said after a meeting with state and territory leaders.
Australia already has some of the world’s tightest border restrictions aimed at keeping COVID-19 out of the country. The new restrictions add to obstacles faced by 34,000 Australian citizens and permanent residents stranded overseas and registered with the government as wanting to come home.
The government will charter more airliners to repatriate Australians, but the reduced limit on commercial passenger arrivals could continue until next year.
“If medical advice changes between now and then, if medical advice suggests that we can alter that, then of course the National Cabinet has always been receptive to that advice and we’ll continue to monitor that,” Morrison told reporters, referring to his decision-making meetings with the state and territory leaders.
“We wouldn’t want to keep those caps in place any longer than we had to,” he added.
Almost half the Australian population locked down since last week due to clusters mostly of the delta variant of the coronavirus that is thought to be more contagious.
Several cities in Queensland state and the Northern Territory came out of lockdown on Friday. The Queensland capital Brisbane and the neighboring Moreton Bay area would remain in lockdown until Saturday after a mother and daughter tested positive in Brisbane.
The biggest cluster is in Sydney where 31 new cases were reported on Friday, the largest daily tally of the current emergency. Sydney’s two-week lockdown is due to end on July 9.
Australia has been relatively successful in containing clusters throughout the pandemic, registering fewer than 31,000 cases in a population of 26 million and 910 deaths total.
The higher infection rate of the delta variant has exposed the vulnerability of the Australian population in which, according to government data, only 8 percent are fully vaccinated.
Morrison said a vaccine would be made available to every Australian who wanted one by the end of the year.
The government has proposed fewer restrictions for vaccinated people, such allowing them to quarantine at home for a week after traveling overseas instead of two weeks in a hotel for the unvaccinated.
“A lot of people say: ‘Well, why should I get vaccinated?’ They go: ‘There’s not much COVID around in Australia. I’ve got more chance of, I don’t know, getting run over by a car than catching COVID,’” Morrison said.
“We’re prisoners of our own success in this. If you get vaccinated, you get to change how we live as a country. You get to change how you live in Australia. And I think this is a very powerful message,” he added.
Australia introduced extraordinarily tough border restrictions in March 2020 that prevent Australian citizens and permanent residents from leaving the country as well as foreigners from arriving except under limited circumstances.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus

