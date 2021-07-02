You are here

US drops sanctions on three Iranians, says move unrelated to nuclear talks

The sanctions policy toward Iran had nothing to do with talks on restoring US and Iranian compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

  • A Treasury spokesperson stressed that the US decision to drop the three from its list had nothing to do with indirect talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal
WASHINGTON: The US Treasury said on Friday it removed sanctions on three Iranians but said this did not reflect a change in its sanctions policy toward Iran and had nothing to do with talks on restoring US and Iranian compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
The Treasury said it had determined Behzad Ferdows, Mehrzad Ferdows and Mohammad Reza Dezfulian are no longer blocked under Executive Order 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their supporters.
The order froze their US assets and barred US persons from dealing with them. All three were also subject to secondary sanctions, meaning non-US persons who dealt with them risked themselves being sanctioned and cut off from the US market.
Erich Ferrari, an attorney who represented the three in a lawsuit against the Treasury arguing there was “insufficient basis” for their designation, said “there was a dismissal of the claims.” He declined to comment further.
A Treasury spokesperson stressed that the US decision to drop the three from its list of Specially Designated Nationals who are subject to certain US sanctions had nothing to do with indirect talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
“These delistings do not reflect any change in US government sanctions policy toward Iran. They have nothing to do with ongoing JCPOA negotiations in Vienna,” the spokesperson said on condition of anonymity.
Iran and the United States have been holding indirect talks in Vienna on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers that imposed restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for lifting international sanctions. 

Cash-strapped Lebanese army branches out into leisure services



Updated 2 min 7 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI




  • Commander Gen. Aoun: Army is ‘suffering and struggling’ like the people
Updated 2 min 7 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese army announced on Thursday that it is set to offer sightseeing rides in its helicopters in a bid to boost its coffers.

The country’s ongoing economic crisis —  which the World Bank describes as “likely one of the world’s worst since the 1850s” — has hit the Lebanese military hard, leaving it struggling to pay its troops enough to live on.
France recently hosted a virtual international conference to raise assistance for the country’s armed forces.
However, the international community has largely refrained from providing any aid to Lebanon, as the wait for a government capable of carrying out genuine reforms to be formed goes on.
As the Lebanese pound has crashed — losing more than 95 percent of its value against the dollar — soldiers’ salaries have plummeted to less than $100, compared to around $800 before the start of the crisis. Last year, army command scrapped meat from meals provided to on-duty soldiers as part of its austerity drive.
According to the American Global Firepower website, the Lebanese army ranks 116th among the world’s strongest 139 armies, with a total available military force of 75,000 individuals, 20,000 of whom are considered to be members of paramilitary forces. The Defense Ministry’s budget is $2.3 billion, according to its official website figures for 2021.
The army’s newly launched helicopter flights, offering civilians the chance to “see Lebanon from above,” are a bid to at least cover the maintenance costs of the Robinson R44 Raven helicopters used to extinguish fires and transport soldiers in need of medical attention. Up to three people are allowed on board for each flight, which lasts 15 minutes and costs $150. Payment must be made in cash.

FASTFACT

Gen. Joseph Aoun said the army ‘is the guarantee for stability and will remain committed to defending Lebanon, its people and its territories.’

A military source told Arab News: “The army had never resorted to such a strategy before. The economic revenues of the initiative are surely not enough the secure the needs of the military amid the crippling economic crisis in the country — it might only cover 2 percent of its financial needs. But what is good about it is that the fees are paid in dollars.”
The army has also opened its swimming pools to civilians from certain professions. The entrance fees for the pools are considerably cheaper than those for private pools or resorts on the Lebanese coast — 40,000 pounds ($26.5) on weekdays and 60,000 pounds at the weekend, compared to a minimum of 100,000 pounds for private pools.
One of the workers at the military pool in Beirut said: “During the weekend, there is not one empty seat. Sometimes (we’ve had around) 3,000 visitors, which is an unprecedented number.”
A military source told Arab News: “We are trying to limit our losses and — wherever we can — make a profit,” adding that the enormous increase in prices across Lebanon “has crippled us and our resources are barely enough to cover these kinds of recreational activities for officers, their families, visitors, and the civilians who are allowed entry.”
On Friday, Lebanese army commander Gen. Joseph Aoun visited Tripoli, where violence has broken out over the past few days as people protest their living conditions in the crises-hit country. Stones and furniture were thrown at soldiers as they attempted to restore calm to the city’s streets.
Gen. Aoun said the army “is the guarantee for stability and will remain committed to defending Lebanon, its people and its territories.”
“Nothing and nobody will lead us into a confrontation with our people, but we will not allow anyone to destabilize the security of any city or region in Lebanon,” he said.
“The economic situation has become very hard on the Lebanese and on the army as well — suffering and struggling like the rest of you and maybe even more, given the many tasks that we are honored to fulfill amid this critical and difficult period.”




Updated 02 July 2021
AFP




  • The last cars streamed out of Eviatar in compliance with the 4:00 p.m. (1300 GMT) deadline to leave the outpost
  • The dispute around the flashpoint site put an early strain on Naftali Bennett’s diverse eight-party coalition
Updated 02 July 2021
AFP

BEITA, Palestinian Territories: Israeli settlers were leaving a West Bank wildcat outpost Friday in adherence to an agreement struck with nationalist premier Naftali Bennett’s new government, an AFP reporter said.
The last cars were streaming out of Eviatar in compliance with the 4:00 p.m. (1300 GMT) deadline to leave the outpost.
Dozens of settler families several weeks ago started to build the settlement in defiance of both international and Israeli law, sparking fierce protests from Palestinians in nearby villages.
“I hope we’ll be back here very soon,” Sarah Lisson, a mother of six, told AFP before driving off. “We can build a big house.”
The hilltop area where the settlers established a settlement of trailer homes, shacks and tents lies near Nablus in the northern West Bank, Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967.
Under the terms of the deal published by the Israeli government on Thursday, the settlers had to leave by Friday afternoon.
However, their temporary homes will remain, and the Israeli army will establish a presence in the area.
As settlers departed, soldiers were at the site, an AFP reporter said.
The defense ministry will then assess the area to possibly declare it as state land, where Israel allows settlers to build.
Should this happen, the military would then allow a community with a religious school to be built.
The Palestinians, who claim the land as their own, had harassed the settlers by burning car tires, sounding horns and pointing laser beams at them, leading to deadly clashes with Israeli security forces.
On Friday, Palestinians were again gathering across the valley to protest, hurling stones and burning tires.
The dispute around the flashpoint site put an early strain on Bennett’s diverse eight-party coalition, that includes his right-wing nationalist Yamina party as well as left-wing groups and Arab-Israeli lawmakers.
The deal was rejected by leftwing Israeli groups, as well as the mayor of Beita, the nearby Palestinian village, who told AFP on Thursday that “clashes and protests will continue” as long as any Israeli “remains on our land.”

UAE confirms 1,663 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours


Updated 02 July 2021
Arab News




  • Latest figures bring the country’s caseload to 636,245 infections and 1,825 deaths since the pandemic began
Updated 02 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE health officials confirmed 1,663 new coronavirus cases and 6 fatalities overnight amid the country’s continuing nationwide vaccination efforts.

The latest figures bring the country’s caseload to 636,245 infections and 1,825 deaths since the pandemic began, state news agency WAM.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention also reported that an additional 1,638 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 614,636.

Meanwhile, an additional 65,939 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered during the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 15,428,281 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 155.99 doses per 100 people, health officials said.

The UAE is among the world’s leader when in terms of doses administered per 100 people. The country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in May announced that it would be offering a third dose of China’s Sinopharm vaccine.

Syria Kurds seek help in rehabilitating Daesh-linked minors


Updated 02 July 2021
AFP




  • Kurdish authorities seek international help in setting up rehabilitation centers for minors linked to Daesh
  • Kurds hold thousands of suspected extremist fighters in their jails, as well as tens of thousands of their relatives in camps for the displaced
Updated 02 July 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: Syria’s Kurds Friday urged international help to set up rehabilitation centers for minors linked to the Daesh group, after charges they were holding “hundreds of children” in adult prisons.

Acknowledging that some extremist-linked minors were being held in adult prisons, separate to the many more in camps, senior Kurdish foreign affairs official Abdelkarim Omar told AFP around 30 teenagers have lately been transferred out of one overcrowded camp.

He spoke just days after the International Committee of the Red Cross said “hundreds of children — mostly boys, some as young as 12 — are detained in adult prisons” in northeast Syria.

Kurdish authorities hold thousands of suspected extremist fighters in their jails, as well as tens of thousands of their relatives in camps for the displaced, after spearheading a US-backed battle against Daesh that formally ended in victory in early 2019.

Omar told AFP an unspecified number of Deash-linked minors who are held in jails are kept in separate quarters to the adults.

He said the region desperately needed more rehabilitation centers for teenagers, on top of a single one already housing some 120 near the city of Qamishli.

“We think children do not belong in either camps or prisons,” he told AFP.

As a start, he said, “between 30 to 35 children aged 12 and older have been taken out of Al-Hol camp.”

The Kurds were preparing a new rehabilitation center in the city of Hasakah, which “will be ready in the coming days,” Omar added.

Since Kurdish-led fighters expelled Daesh from the last scrap of their territorial “caliphate” in March 2019, Al-Hol has swelled to a tent city of some 62,000 people — civilians but also alleged Daesh relatives.

The United Nations says it has documented “radicalization” in the camp, where the number of guards is limited and around 10,000 foreign Daesh-linked women and children lived in a separate annex.

Fabrizio Carboni, head of ICRC’s Middle East and Near East operations, on Wednesday described a “pervasive sense of hopelessness” in Al-Hol.

Boys lived “in a state of constant fear,” as “once they reach a certain age, many are separated from their families and transferred to adult places of detention,” he said in a statement.

He called for children in detention to be “either reunited with their families in camps, repatriated alongside them or have alternative care arrangements made for them.”

Omar, the Kurdish official, urged the international community to help it “set up 15 or 16 centers to bring the children out of the jails, until a solution is found.”

Keeping them in their current “environment will only lead to the emergence of a new generation of terrorists,” he warned.

Lebanese judge takes aim at top politicians, officials over Beirut port blast



Updated 8 min 10 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI




  • Judge Tarek Bitar wrote to parliament asking to lift immunity from three former ministers
  • Caretaker prime minister and former officials could not immediately be reached for comment
Updated 8 min 10 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese judge investigating the Beirut port disaster last year said on Friday he would move to prosecute the country’s outgoing prime minister, Hassan Diab, and that he had taken steps toward indicting several other former ministers, security officials and members of the judiciary.
Around 3,000 of tons of ammonium nitrate fertilizer exploded on Aug. 4, 2020, killing over 120 people, injuring more than 6,000 and ravaging swathes of the capital, in the midst of the coronavirus disease pandemic and a crippling financial crisis, causing the spotlight to fall on systemic corruption and mismanagement across all levels of Lebanon’s ruling class.
Judge Tariq Bitar began launching prosecutions on Friday, having taken evidence from witnesses for several months.
As well as Diab, who has been summoned for preliminary questioning by Bitar, former Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil, former Minister of Defense and Public Works Ghazi Zaiter, former Interior Minister Nouhad Al-Mashnouq and Yusef Fenianos, the former transport and public works minister, are also set to face charges, with the judge formally requesting, through the Office of the Special Public Prosecutor, that their immunity from prosecution be lifted.
A separate request will also be made to the Beirut Bar Association concerning Khalil and Zaiter, and to the Tripoli Bar Association concerning Fenianos, regarding their immunity as members of the respective legal bodies.
Bitar’s predecessor, Fadi Sawan, was removed from his post last year following complaints having also moved against Khali, Zaiter and Fenianos.
In addition to the ministers, Bitar will also seek permission to question the director-general of the Lebanese General Security Directorate, Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, and the head of State Security, Maj. Gen. Tony Saliba.
Bitar also filed charges against retired Gen. Jean Kahwaji, a former army commander, and the former head of military intelligence, Brig. Gen. Kameel Daher, in addition to two other retired intelligence generals, Ghassan Gharzeddin and Jawdat Oueidat, and several as yet unnamed members of the Lebanese judiciary.
A judicial source told Arab News that after the interrogations of the politicians, security chiefs and judges, the prosecution will present its review of the case, giving the Bar Association a month to give its approval to lifting the immunity.
The source ruled out that formal charges would be issued by the end of this year, adding that the claim made by Bitar was based on Article 189 of the country’s penal code, which states “possible criminal intent.”
Caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi announced his intention to “grant permission to prosecute Maj. Gen. Ibrahim.”

