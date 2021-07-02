Saudi airport officials foil attempt to smuggle more than 1.7 kg of cocaine in Riyadh

You are here

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at King Khalid International Airport in the capital, Riyadh found the cocaine hidden in a parcel. (SPA)
  • The cocaine was found hidden in a parcel imported to the Kingdom through the airport
  • Two people promoting narcotic substances in videos on social media have been arrested
RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia on Thursday have thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of cocaine into the Kingdom.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at King Khalid International Airport in the capital, Riyadh seized more than 1.7 kg of the drug, which was found hidden in a parcel imported to the Kingdom through the airport.
The authority said during an inspection, an officer suspected the contents of the parcel. When it was opened, the cocaine was found in a secret compartment under the bag.
After the coordination process with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control the parcel’s recipient was arrested.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority called on the public to help in the fight against smuggling to protect society and the national economy by contacting the 1910 number designated for security reports, or via email [email protected], or the international number 00966114208417.
Whistle-blowers can report smuggling and customs violations through these channels in strict confidentiality, and will receive a financial reward if their information is correct.
Earlier this week, the authority in Jeddah Islamic Port seized 4.5 million Captagon pills, which were hidden in a consignment of oranges imported to the Kingdom.
Meanwhile, the spokesman of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, Maj. Mohammed Al-Nujaidi, said that two people promoting narcotic substances in videos on social media have been arrested and were found to be in possession of tablets subject to the medical regulations.
Maj. Al-Nujaidi said initial legal measures have been taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 16 new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, raising the total number of fatalities to 7,848.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,338 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 490,464 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 12,288 remain active and 1,374 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the Eastern Province with 327, followed by the capital Riyadh with 279, Makkah with 208, Asir recorded 127, and Qassim confirmed 115 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 1,208 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 470,328.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.

The health department in Jazan said 37 centers have been allocated to provide coronavirus vaccines for those wishing to perform Hajj this year in all its governorates.
The health department said among the services provided to pilgrims include meningitis and seasonal influenza vaccines to be taken on the same day, two or more days before or after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine for those wishing to perform Hajj and health practitioners working to provide services to pilgrims.
Meanwhile, police in Tabuk said they arrested 23 people for flouting quarantine rules after they tested positive for COVID-19.
Penalties for individuals who violate quarantine instructions include a fine of up to SR200,000 ($53,332) and/or up to two years imprisonment, and penalties are doubled for repeat offenders. If the violation was committed by an expat, they face deportation from the Kingdom and are permanently banned from reentry.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 183 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.97 million.

RIYADH: Saudi air defenses have intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Houthis from Yemen toward the Saudi city of Khamis Mushayt, the Arab coalition supporting Yemen's legitimate government said early Friday.
The Houthis have stepped up their missile, rocket and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia in response to peace overtures by Riyadh.

Arab countries and organizations have continuously denounced the Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

The Houthi’s deliberate and systematic escalation against Yemen constituted a war crime, the Arab coalition said, adding that it was taking measures to protect civilians from attacks.
The Iran-backed Houthis have been attacking the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones on an almost daily basis in recent weeks despite US, United Nations and Saudi calls for a ceasefire in Yemen.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nahaza) said on Thursday it has instigated the arrest of 12 citizens and expatriates involved in an illegal scheme of tampering with people’s health status in exchange for money.

In a series of tweets, the authority said two of those arrested were government employees, seven were facilitators, two were beneficiaries and one acted both as facilitator and beneficiary.

Nazaha identified the two employees as Akram Aqal Aoun Al-Qahtani and Nayef Muhammed Musaed Al-Shehri, both of the Eastern Province Health Affairs office.

The two were accused of obtaining money from citizens and residents in exchange for modifying their health status, from “infected” or “not immune” to COVID-19 to “immune by first dose” or “immune.”

Nazaha said three citizens — Muhammed Ahmed Ali Al-Ribhi, Aoun Suleiman Aoun Al-Qahtani and Bandar Saghir Ahmed Al-Shehri — had advertised on social media and received money from citizens and residents who wanted to modify their health status.

Four expatriates — Yemeni nationals Yassin Mahfouz Al-Jundi, Moatmin Shayef Hizam Shuja and Riyadh Ali Ghaleb Saif, and Syrian national Ahmed Faraj Mahmoud — were also charged with facilitating similar fraudulent transactions.

Another Saudi citizen — Nayef Theeb Manea Al-Qahtani — was found to have used his bank accounts to receive bribe money and to have paid money to one of the accused to modify his health status.

Two citizens — Yhaya Ahmed Essa Hakami and Yahya Ahmed Ibrahim Anab — were charged with paying money to some of the accused to have their health status modified.

“Legal procedures are underway to refer the accused to the court for their involvement in crimes of bribery, forgery and money laundering,” Nazaha said in its statement.

“Given that these actions and violations have a very negative impact on the efforts made by the government in combating this pandemic, the Authority is proceeding with applying what the law rules against the violators,” Nazaha added.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Authority has launched the first phase of an archaeological survey of stone structures in the Northern Borders and Al-Jawf regions.

The project is said to be one of the most important of its kind, given that the Kingdom has the largest number of stone structures of this kind in the world, and their diversity in terms of shape, size and function.

The project is based on a directive by Prince Badr bin Abdullah, minister of culture and chairman of the board of directors of the Heritage Authority. It aims to provide valuable information about the nature of the structures and the environmental, cultural and social conditions that influenced their creation, and expand our knowledge of the Stone Age period in general.

It will also document the structures and help with efforts to preserve them, while highlighting the important role the Kingdom’s territory and its people played in the development of human civilization. The information will also be used in the environmental, cultural and tourism fields.

The Heritage Authority previously announced that the scientific study of the stone structures would be carried in cooperation with Saudi and international universities and research centers.

RIYADH: Artworks displayed this year during the first annual Noor Riyadh festival of art and light set two Guinness world records, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

“Beacon,” by Polish artist Carolina Halatek, broke the record for the largest LED (light-emitting diode) structure. The sculpture, which was on show at the King Abdul Aziz Historical Center between March 18 and April 3, consisted of 272,160 LEDs.

“Star in Motion,” by Belgian artist Koert Vermeulen, was suspended at a height of 256 meters on the Kingdom Center tower and radiated 1.2 million lumens of light. It set the world record for the brightest suspended ornament.

 

 

Noor Riyadh, which ran from March until June, featured a number of installations across the city and a series of events, including the Light on Light exhibition at King Abdullah Financial District Conference Center, a major retrospective of light art from the 1960s to the present day.

The festival included works by more than 60 artists from more than 20 countries, including Saudi Arabia, with the aim of providing an inspiring cultural and human experience for locals and visitors alike.

Other events included tours, musical and cinematic performances, virtual discussions, workshops, and family activities in 13 locations across the city. It also gave more than 200 volunteers the chance to gain professional experience in the creative field. More than 300,000 people attended the festival as a whole, including more than 12,000 who visited the Light on Light exhibition.

Noor Riyadh is an initiative of the Riyadh Art Project, which hopes to establish more than 1,000 public artworks throughout the city. It also aims to help achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by contributing to the development of a creative economy and making Riyadh one of the most livable cities in the world.

 

