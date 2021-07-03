You are here

  • Home
  • Global share markets rise, bonds fall

Global share markets rise, bonds fall

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs, while the MSCI All Country World index rose 0.12%. (AP/File)
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs, while the MSCI All Country World index rose 0.12%. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ccv4q

Updated 03 July 2021
Reuters

Global share markets rise, bonds fall

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs, while the MSCI All Country World index rose 0.12%. (AP/File)
  • The dollar slipped from a three-month high on Friday, weighed down by some of the weaker details of what was an overall strong US nonfarm payrolls report for June
Updated 03 July 2021
Reuters

NEW YORK: Global stock markets rose on Friday on a better-than-expected US monthly jobs report that signaled the world’s largest economy ended the second quarter with strong growth momentum, while US bond prices fell on investor worries over the Federal Reserve’s response.
The MSCI All Country World index rose 0.12 percent, and the pan-European STOXX index rose 0.24 percent, while in the United States, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs.
“For capital markets, equities and bonds, this was a Goldilocks report,” said Darrell Cronk, chief investment officer at Wells Fargo wealth and investment management. “This was perfect. There were enough jobs that you’d want to see but not so many that it concerns people that the Fed may have to act sooner.”
Still, gold jumped as much as 1 percent earlier on Friday, closing in on $1,800, on a weakened dollar as investors weighed prospects that Fed policy would tighten.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.28 points, or 0.12 percent, the S&P 500 gained 13.56 points, or 0.31 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.36 points, or 0.28 percent.
US government bond prices for the 10-year note fell to yield 1.4407 percent. Eurozone government bond yields fell, as investor fears over the rise in COVID-19 cases beat the strong US economic data. Germany’s 10-year bond yield , the eurozone benchmark, dropped 3.5 basis points to -0.20 percent, its lowest level since mid-June.
The dollar slipped from a three-month high on Friday, weighed down by some of the weaker details of what was an overall strong US nonfarm payrolls report for June.
The dollar index fell 0.065 percent, with the euro down 0.13 percent to $1.1833.
The Japanese yen strengthened 0.19 percent versus the greenback at 111.30 per dollar.
While the prospects of a strong economic recovery underpin equity markets, investors remained nervous that a sharp recovery from the pandemic could push up inflation to an uncomfortable level for the Fed.
Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said massive US fiscal spending will set off inflationary pressures of a kind not seen in a generation, but others argue that until wage pressures return in force, talk about a return to 1970s-style inflation is just that.
Spot gold added 0.4 percent to $1,782.81 an ounce. US gold futures gained 0.41 percent to $1,783.10 an ounce.
Brent crude was last down $0.20, or 0.26  percent, at $75.64 a barrel. US crude was last down $0.33, or 0.44 percent, at $74.9 per barrel.

Topics: Global share

Related

World’s tallest tower developer Emaar gets ratings boost from S&P
Business & Economy
World’s tallest tower developer Emaar gets ratings boost from S&P
The decline in the unemployment rate was helped by an increase in female participation in the workforce. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
Female workers help Saudi Arabia jobless rate hit five-year low

White House urges more countries to sign 15% global corporate tax pledge

White House urges more countries to sign 15% global corporate tax pledge
Updated 03 July 2021
Reuters

White House urges more countries to sign 15% global corporate tax pledge

White House urges more countries to sign 15% global corporate tax pledge
  • Saudi Arabia among 130 signatories to global tax deal
  • Ireland and Hungary among holdouts
Updated 03 July 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: White House economic adviser Brian Deese on Friday said the United States was still working to get more countries to join an agreement signed this week by 130 countries backing a global corporate minimum tax of at least 15 percent.
The deal will help create momentum for President Joe Biden’s push to increase corporate tax rates at home, while helping to raise revenue needed for a variety of investments, Deese told reporters at the White House.
Officials from 130 of the 139 countries taking part in talks lead by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Thursday agreed to the broad overhaul of rules for taxing international companies.
Among the holdouts were Ireland, Hungary and Estonia — all members of the European Union that have sought to attract investment with low tax rates.
“This is a process,” Deese said. “We’ve going to keep working at it. We’re not there. This is a milestone in the process, but a real strong signal of momentum toward the ultimate goal.”
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told reporters after a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that he expected rapid implementation of the global tax deal by the EU despite the refusal of several members to sign the deal.
“I am optimistic,” he said, adding that he expected the Group of 20 major economies to join the Group of Seven (G7) nations in endorsing the plan at next week’s G7 finance officials meeting in Venice.
The OECD said an implementation plan and other remaining issues will be finalized by October, with the deal expected to be implemented in 2023, according to the OECD.
The head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, on Thursday also urged holdout countries to join the deal, saying it would be in their own interest to do so.

Topics: #tax #oecd

Related

Tax-shy Gulf states will rely on hydrocarbons for at least a decade: Moody’s graphic
Business & Economy
Tax-shy Gulf states will rely on hydrocarbons for at least a decade: Moody’s

White House worried about high oil prices; sees enough production capacity

White House worried about high oil prices; sees enough production capacity
Updated 03 July 2021
Reuters

White House worried about high oil prices; sees enough production capacity

White House worried about high oil prices; sees enough production capacity
  • Would not say if administration had spoken with allies from OPEC+
Updated 03 July 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Friday it is concerned about the impact of rising oil prices on US consumers but believes producers have ample ability to pump enough crude.
“Currently we believe that there is enough spare oil production capacity globally,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. “Because of the restart of (the) global economy and resumption of normal consumer activity there is some impact on oil market conditions,” she said.
Psaki did not answer a question about whether anyone in the Biden administration had spoken with allies engaged in OPEC+ talks about whether to increase oil output.
OPEC+, a group of producers including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which are OPEC members, and Russia and other countries, extended talks on Friday about whether to ease production cuts that had been put in place earlier in the coronavirus pandemic.
The UAE blocked a deal, which could delay plans to pump more oil through the end of the year. Russia recommended delaying the talks by one or two days, sources said late on Friday.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 1 cent $75.34 a barrel, having jumped 2.4 percent on Thursday to close at their highest since October 2018.
In April, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Twitter that she had called on Saudi Arabia to keep energy affordable for consumers. After the call, OPEC+ agreed to gradually ease production cuts from May. The Department of Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Granholm would repeat the call this time.
Psaki said President Joe Biden had opposed raising a gasoline tax in the infrastructure bill because of concern about consumers.
US crude production is about 11 million barrels per day. It peaked in January 2020 at nearly 13 million bpd.

Topics: #oil #OPEC #whitehouse

Related

OPEC+ talks on oil-supply increase stall
Business & Economy
OPEC+ talks on oil-supply increase stall
OPEC+ has a role in containing inflation, says Saudi oil minister
Business & Economy
OPEC+ has a role in containing inflation, says Saudi oil minister

OPEC fund lends $25m to Honduras for SMEs

OPEC fund lends $25m to Honduras for SMEs
Updated 03 July 2021
Arab News

OPEC fund lends $25m to Honduras for SMEs

OPEC fund lends $25m to Honduras for SMEs
  • Loan made to Banco Ficohsa to on-lend to SMEs hurt by pandemic
  • Represents fourth loan to Banco Ficohsa
Updated 03 July 2021
Arab News

The OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) has signed a $25 million loan with Banco Ficohsa, Honduras, for on-lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) affected by disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and two hurricanes that hit the country in late 2020.

Banco Ficohsa will focus on SMEs in sectors including agriculture, manufacturing and textiles. It is the fourth loan OFID has made to Banco Ficohsa, WAM reported.

Previous loans have led to 134 sub-loans to SMEs active in agribusiness, manufacturing and textiles, and helped to strengthen the bank’s capital base.

“Supporting small businesses is key for economic stability and for job creation,” said OFID Director-General Abdulhamid Alkhalifa. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to support Honduran SMEs to have access to finance and provide funding through the local banking system that they need to recover from the unprecedented impact of the pandemic and hurricanes. Banco Ficohsa is in a strong position to expand the reach of this loan and ensure financial sustainability of SMEs in critical sectors.”

Honduras and OFID have been development partners for 45 years, focusing on energy, agriculture, transportation, financial (SMEs), water and sanitation sectors, among others.

OFID was established in January 1976 by the then 13 member countries of OPEC, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Topics: #OPEC #aid #honduras

Related

OPEC Fund grants $10m aid to Bank of Maldives to support tourism revival
Business & Economy
OPEC Fund grants $10m aid to Bank of Maldives to support tourism revival
Dr. Abdulhamid Al-Khalifa, director general of the OPEC Fund for International Development
Saudi Arabia
Dr. Abdulhamid Al-Khalifa, director general of the OPEC Fund for International Development

Arab world Filipino diaspora hopes new OFW body will end bureaucratic labyrinth

Arab world Filipino diaspora hopes new OFW body will end bureaucratic labyrinth
Updated 03 July 2021
ROMMER M. BALABA

Arab world Filipino diaspora hopes new OFW body will end bureaucratic labyrinth

Arab world Filipino diaspora hopes new OFW body will end bureaucratic labyrinth
  • If passed, the law creating DOFIL would merge all existing agencies handling migrant workers concerns
  • Yearly OFW remittances represent almost a tenth of Philippine gross domestic product
Updated 03 July 2021
ROMMER M. BALABA

DUBAI: More than 2 million Filipinos living across the Arab world hope a planned government department focused on their welfare will provide a desperately needed backstop after the pandemic highlighted their vulnerability in times of economic hardship.
Philippine President Rodrigo R. Duterte, whose term ends next year, is promoting a bill to create the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos (DOFIL) – one of his original key campaign promises.
It would replace the existing labyrinth of government agencies currently involved in overseas worker welfare.
If passed, the law creating DOFIL would merge all existing agencies handling migrant workers concerns and create a dedicated department to help overseas Filipino workers, often known by the abbreviation of “OFWs.”
“President Duterte wants to have a department that will be solely devoted to taking care of our OFWs,” labor secretary Silvestre H. Bello III told Arab News.
“At least now they will have a department solely devoted to attending to the needs of our OFWs. The present set-up is that we have a secretary of labor, who is handling the problems of our OFWs, at the same time he is also attending to the needs of our local workers.”

 

Some 10 million Filipinos are estimated to work overseas – about one in five of them in the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar among the most preferred destinations for those seeking work abroad. Many were left stranded and penniless across the region after the rapid spread of the coronavirus forced governments to close borders while hundreds of thousands of people lost their jobs.
“We have so many OFWs in the Middle East, especially in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. You are probably talking of about 2.5 million to 3 million overseas Filipino workers, and when it comes to their welfare and interest, and their safety, it is best that there is an agency that will be fully focused on their welfare and protection,” Bello said.

 

Lilian P. Cajuelan, who has spent 13 years working in Abu Dhabi’s retail industry, hopes that the new department will make it easier for people like her working overseas.
“If it is being established for the welfare of the OFWs … then it would be able to definitely extend convenience and aid,” she said.
Melissa L. Macapagal, who has worked in Bahrain for 16 years in the education sector, also welcomed the plan but added a note of caution.
“The proposed department must not be another venue for political agenda and corruption,” she said.
Both hope the new department will mean a reduction in the bureaucracy associated with working overseas while also easing renewal of passports, social security coverage and also offer help on rows with employers.
Other Filipino expatriates hope a dedicated department at home will reduce the potential for exploitation abroad.
LJ and Eugiene Lo, a Filipino couple based in Singapore said they took some comfort from “knowing that their government back home is thinking about their well-being. Especially for people who are not confident enough to assert themselves in times of abuse, or if they are already being taken advantage of by their employers.”
“It will give us such comfort to know that whatever happens to us, while living or working abroad, there will be a government agency specifically created for us to seek help and assistance,” LJ told Arab News.

 

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a meeting with the Filipino community in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh on April 12, 2017. (AFP)


Emmanuel S. Geslani, an expert on the Philippine government’s overseas employment program, expects the planned department to address some of these common concerns.
“The Senate bill intends to unify the (OFW-related) agencies under one roof and workers will benefit from the line functions of the agencies to swiftly attend to their complaints,” he told Arab News. Among the government agencies that will be subsumed into the new department are the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, National Reintegration Center for OFWs under the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs currently under the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Commission on Filipino Overseas currently under the Office of the President, all Philippine Overseas Labor Offices currently under the Department of Labor and the International Social Services Office under the Department of Social Welfare and Development.
Despite the OFWs’ massive contribution to the Philippines economy, with some $33.19 billion in personal remittances last year representing 9.2 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, welfare-related problems continue to hound Filipinos working abroad.

 


“While there are metrics for the economic returns of migration, there is none for its social costs. And the sad truth is that OFWs risk their limbs and lives abroad because of a lack of employment opportunities at home,” Senator Joel Villanueva, one of the bill’s sponsors, said in an earlier interview.
From illegal recruitment to workplace or domestic violence and even human trafficking, millions of expatriate workers risk running a potential gauntlet of abuse when they decided to leave home.
Geslani hopes the new department will at least provide a central government organization to address some of these issues. For the millions of expatriates working across the Arab world, that hope comes with some caution.
“May the department be a place where overseas Filipino workers feel protected and not corrupted,” Melissa said.

Topics: Philippines OFWs

Related

Philippines lifts temporary ban on OFW deployment to Saudi Arabia
Middle-East
Philippines lifts temporary ban on OFW deployment to Saudi Arabia
Special Philippines repatriates over 300,000 OFWs since onset of COVID-19 outbreak
World
Philippines repatriates over 300,000 OFWs since onset of COVID-19 outbreak

Female workers help Saudi Arabia jobless rate hit five-year low

The decline in the unemployment rate was helped by an increase in female participation in the workforce. (Supplied)
The decline in the unemployment rate was helped by an increase in female participation in the workforce. (Supplied)
Updated 03 July 2021
Rashid Hassan

Female workers help Saudi Arabia jobless rate hit five-year low

The decline in the unemployment rate was helped by an increase in female participation in the workforce. (Supplied)
  • Economic and social reforms, pandemic response praised as experts hail rapid jobs growth
Updated 03 July 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: A rapid Saudi government response to the coronavirus pandemic, women’s active participation in the workforce and Vision 2030 economic reforms have been cited by experts as major factors in the Kingdom’s unemployment rate falling to its lowest level in almost five years.

The decline in the jobless rate comes as the Saudi economy begins to rebound from the pandemic and women join the workforce in record numbers.

The overall Saudi unemployment rate fell to 11.7 percent in the first quarter of 2021 compared with 12.6 percent in the last quarter of 2020, the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) said on Wednesday.

According to GASTAT, the joblessness figure is the lowest since an 11.6 percent rate in the second quarter of 2016.

The decline in the unemployment rate was helped by an increase in female participation in the workforce, which rose to 33.6 percent from 32.1 percent in the previous quarter.

The Kingdom is benefiting from a surge in investment as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman seeks to diversify the economy under the Vision 2030 reform plan.

Economic reforms since 2016 have created millions of jobs, with plans to reduce unemployment to 7 percent by 2030.

Speaking to Arab News, economist Talat Zaki Hafiz said that unemployment in Saudi Arabia has fallen to its lowest level in almost five years for many reasons, including rigorous efforts by the government to Saudize most of the commercial sectors in private businesses.

HIGHLIGHT

The overall Saudi unemployment rate fell to 11.7 percent in the first quarter of 2021 compared with 12.6 percent in the last quarter of 2020, GASTAT said.

“Empowering women in the labor market and offering them a wider chance to work and participate more actively has reflected positively in unemployment sliding in the Kingdom,” he said.

“Today we have more and better Saudis to work in the private sector from the point of view of qualification or even willingness to accept the kind of jobs that were not appealing to them.”

Hafiz said that he was confident the Kingdom will reach its Saudi Vision 2030 target of 7 percent unemployment.

Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, adviser and law professor at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, said: “Saudi Vision 2030 highlights the importance of raising the employment levels of Saudis. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Saudi Arabia managed to lower its unemployment rate, while other countries suffered huge job losses.

“Policies implemented by the government were effective in avoiding an increase in unemployment rates,” he said.

Al-Obaidy said that employment programs and initiatives for young Saudis, especially women, and investments by the Saudi Public Investment Fund as well as economic reforms undertaken by the Saudi government have led to a lowering of the unemployment rate.

This is in addition to the support and incentive packages that the government provided to businesses and business owners to help avoid mass job losses, he said.

“The lowering of the unemployment rate in the Kingdom is a testament to the strength and resilience of the Saudi economy and its labor market,” Al-Obaidy added.

Topics: Femal work force in Saudi Arabia KSA jobless rate

Related

Eurozone business activity surged in May after some coronavirus related restrictions were eased. (AFP)
Business & Economy
Lagarde says eurozone recovery still fragile
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs, while the MSCI All Country World index rose 0.12%. (AP/File)
Business & Economy
Global share markets rise, bonds fall

Latest updates

Al-Shabab suicide attack on Mogadishu tea shop kills 10
Al-Shabab suicide attack on Mogadishu tea shop kills 10
Arab coalition destroys bomb-rigged Houthi boats off Hodeidah
Arab coalition destroys bomb-rigged Houthi boats off Hodeidah
Emirati influencer Salama Mohamed launches new skincare brand at Sephora
For Mohamed, skincare is not just a passion, but a field she feels strongly about, because she suffers from vitiligo. (Instagram)
Indonesia rolls out tougher curbs as coronavirus cases skyrocket
Indonesia rolls out tougher curbs as coronavirus cases skyrocket
White House urges more countries to sign 15% global corporate tax pledge
White House urges more countries to sign 15% global corporate tax pledge

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.