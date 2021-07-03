You are here

Coalition air defenses shoot down Houthi drone targeting KSA’s Khamis Mushait

A Houthi drone downed by Arab Coalition air defenses in Marib, Yemen,with Coalition forces in the city of Marib, Yemen, in May is shown in this file photo. (Supplied)
A Houthi drone downed by Arab Coalition air defenses in Marib, Yemen,with Coalition forces in the city of Marib, Yemen, in May is shown in this file photo. (Supplied)
Updated 03 July 2021
Arab News

  • OIC denounces the Houthi militia's unending attacks against the civilian populations and civilian facilities as a case of terrorism.
RIYADH: Saudi air defenses intercepted another armed drone launched by Houthi terrorists in Yemen toward Saudi Arabia's southern city of Khamis Mushait, the Arab Coalition command said early Saturday.

In a statement, the command said the booby-trapped unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down over Yemeni air space just south of the Saudi border.

The attack was just the latest of the Iran-backed militia's war crimes.

On Friday, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned once again the militia's unending attacks against the civilian populations and civilian facilities as a case of terrorism.

OIC Secretary-General Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen blood are in the hands also of those who stand behind the Houthis and provide them with money and weapons.

Iran has been accused by the Arab Coalition and Western nations of providing rockets and missiles that the Houthis are using against civilians in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

 

 

Education not limited to classrooms, says Saudi science society head

  • Abdulrahman Al-Sultan: Studies show that the largest part of exposure to science happens outside the school
RIYADH: The Science for All Society was launched in May with the aim of improving society’s general level of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) knowledge through easy-to-comprehend materials, creative media tools and interactive initiatives.

“Classrooms are not the only place where one can acquire knowledge," the nonprofit society’s chairman of the board of directors, Abdulrahman Al-Sultan, told Arab News.

“Studies show that the largest part of exposure to science happens outside the school. (We aim) to promote the importance of science and its applications, as well as a culture of learning, exploration, and creativity.”

The society is also intended to encourage scientific input in volunteering and nonprofit work by entrenching simple scientific concepts that can have a positive social impact as well as making science and technology more accessible to the general public, thus developing scientific thinking and communication, he explained.

‘We aim to promote the importance of science and its applications, as well as a culture of learning, exploration, and creativity.’

Abdulrahman Al-Sultan, chairman of KSA's Science for All Society

He noted that the society also intends to build bridges between experts and organize scientific programs, seminars and conferences, support innovation, development, and research in STEM fields, and encourage community investment in these fields.

The Science for All Society was established in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals, including maximizing the social impact of nonprofit organizations, he added.

The name of the society reflects its inclusiveness, and members of the public will be invited to join in with its programs, which will be announced soon.

There are 15 founding members of the society, Al-Sultan said, but “we aspire to increase the number to 100 within three years.”

“We have many initiatives to enhance the principles of basic science for youth and children, and increase scientific education levels for families. The society will hold specialized events and activities targeting many segments of society,” he concluded.

Saudi Arabia bans travel to and from UAE, Ethiopia and Vietnam due to COVID-19

  • The Ministry of Interior said the decision was based on concern about the spread of more-infectious variants of the coronavirus in the three countries
  • Flights to and from the nations will be suspended on Sunday, July 4, at 11 p.m.; anyone arriving from one of them after then must quarantine
RIYADH: Saudi authorities are banning travel, without prior permission, to and from the UAE, Ethiopia and Vietnam, over concerns about the spread of more-infectious variants of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Interior announced early on Saturday.

Flights to and from the three countries will be suspended on Sunday, July 4, at 11 p.m., the ministry said. Anyone who arrives in the Kingdom after this date will be required to undergo institutional quarantine, whether or not they are a Saudi citizen. In keeping with the current rules, Saudi citizens who return before then will not. Entry from Afghanistan has also been suspended.

The restrictions do not apply to foreigners who have visited any of the countries but left them, or any other country on which the Kingdom has imposed a travel ban, at least 14 days before arriving in Saudi Arabia.

Saudis were given permission to travel to certain countries outside the Kingdom from May 17, provided they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or recovered after catching the virus. Those who have received only the first dose of a vaccine are required to wait 14 days before traveling. Those who have recovered from infection must wait six months after testing negative before flying.

In January, Saudi Arabia set March 31 as the date on which the suspension of international flights would be lifted, but this was pushed back to allow more people to be vaccinated.

Health authorities in the Kingdom reported 1,338 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 16 additional deaths.

Prince Fahd bin Sultan Award for Scientific Excellence motivates talented and gifted to compete and give their best

  • More than 5,000 students have won the award, which was established 34 years ago
TABUK: The Prince Fahd bin Sultan Award for Scientific Excellence has become a distinguished cultural aspect of Tabuk, motivating students of all ages to compete and excel in government institutions, companies, and society.

The directorate general of health affairs in Tabuk, Dr. Gharmallah bin Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, was given the award for community service to honor its efforts in fighting coronavirus and protecting people.

Al-Ghamdi said the directorate’s success in fighting COVID-19 would not have been possible without the care and support of the Saudi leadership.

Abdulrahman Al-Harbi, a technician at the King Salman Armed Forces Hospital-Northwestern Region, was given the award for excellence in innovation and creativity.

He said winning it had motivated him to achieve more development and creativity. Al-Harbi has found a way to regulate the blood’s pulse flow in artificial cardiac devices during open-heart surgeries.

Noura Al-Otaibi, one of the best students at the Technical College for Girls, was given an award for programming and IT.

Al-Otaibi said her efforts were only possible thanks to the training environment and devices provided by the region’s General Department of Technical and Vocational Training.

More than 5,000 students in the Kingdom have won the Prince Fahd bin Sultan Award for Scientific Excellence, which was established 34 years ago.

 

 

Massive tourist ship coming to Jeddah

Massive tourist ship coming to Jeddah

  • Food, accommodation and services included in ‘competitive price’ of $586 per person for a 5-day/4-night voyage
  • The announcement came during a meeting between Fawaz Farooqui, managing director of the Red Sea Cruise Co., and Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises, in Riyadh to sign the framework agreement to mark the start of the new partnership
JEDDAH: The first huge international tourist cruise ship is expected to dock soon at the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah — the starting point of cruises that are scheduled to include Egypt and Jordan.

The announcement of the arrival of the ship comes a few days after the Saudi Tourism Authority launched its program for the Summer of Saudi Arabia 2021, through its portal Saudi Arabia Spirit, under the slogan of “Our Summer, Your Mood.”
It also comes after the Saudi Interior Ministry announced the launch of the Red Sea operations center, aiming to help tourist ships and yachts in Saudi territorial waters.
The center, which reinforces tourism in the Kingdom by facilitating entry to the country, was ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and is run by the Saudi Borders Guard.
The luxury ship can accommodate more than 3,000 passengers, who can enjoy days and nights on the state-of-the-art floating resort with recreational facilities and programs to ensure an exceptional experience. It also provides more than 30 entertainment activities for children, young people and adults.
According to a video report released by the Saudi Projects website, breakfast, lunch and dinner, in addition to accommodation and other services, are included in the “competitive price” of SR2,200 ($586) per person for a five-day/four-night voyage.
Last August, the tourist cruise operator Red Sea Spirit launched its first recreational cruise in Saudi Arabia on board the Silver Spirit.
The Silver Spirit offers two luxury packages: A three-night return cruise from King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) to Ras Al-Abyad in Yanbu, starting from SR7,475 ($2,000); and a four-night cruise from KAEC to Ras Al-Abyad and Sindalah Island in NEOM and back, starting from SR10,465.

Saudi Arabia is looking to develop a thriving cruise sector to showcase its top tourist attractions for the first time. (Shutterstock)

In April, Saudi Cruise Co., owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), signed a joint agreement with MSC Cruises to launch its trips in the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf during the coming winter season.
The announcement came during a meeting between Fawaz Farooqui, managing director of the Red Sea Cruise Co., and Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises, in Riyadh to sign the framework agreement to mark the start of the new partnership. The two companies are aiming to host 170,000 cruise guests this winter.     
Under the agreement, the MSC Magnifica will sail in the Red Sea from Jeddah on several seven-day trips from Nov. 13 through to March 26. These trips will offer passengers access to a selection of ports and destinations on the coast of the Red Sea. A weekly stopover will be included at Al-Wajh Port, which will connect passengers to AlUla, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Gianni Onorato, MSC Cruises’ CEO, said through MCS Cruises’ website: “The introduction of Saudi Arabia to our winter program is a one-of-a-kind itinerary as it also offers Egypt and Jordan in an unparalleled combination of sun, beach, tradition and culture. Our guests can discover the untouched beauty of this region to its fullest and go ashore and explore plenty of undiscovered destinations.
“Not to mention that traveling through the Red Sea by cruise ship is one of the most spectacular ways to take in the stunning coastline and enjoy the region’s unique and still untouched beauty of sea and nature,” he added.
PIF launched the Saudi Cruise Co. to develop a cruise industry in the Kingdom and help to create more than 50,000 jobs in the tourism industry through to 2035. It will develop ports and terminals in several Saudi cities to give access to Saudi heritage and culture, including a number of UNESCO World Heritage sites that are near the coast.
As well as the new Red Sea cruises from Jeddah with MSC Magnifica, the company’s newest ship MSC Virtuosa will visit Dammam during its first season in the Gulf from its homeport in Dubai. MSC Opera will also be based in Dubai for winter 2021/22 for cruises to Oman.
Mark Robinson, chief commercial and operations officer at Cruise Saudi, told an online panel at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai earlier that the arrival of cruise ships in Saudi Arabia would also bring dividends to the entire region as more tourists visited the Gulf.
Saudi Arabia is looking to develop a thriving cruise sector to showcase its top tourist attractions for the first time.

Minister invites publishing houses to Riyadh book fair

  • Riyadh International Book Fair will include for the first time an international conference for publishers to strengthen communication between local, Arab and international publishing houses
RIYADH: Saudi Cultural Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan on Friday invited all publishing houses to participate in the 2021 Riyadh International Book Fair due to be held in October.

Prince Badr said on Twitter: “I call on all local, Arab, and international publishing houses to participate in Riyadh International Book Fair whose capacity will be doubled.”

The registrations will be open from July 1 till Aug. 1 via https://riyadhbookfair.org.sa/user/register

This year’s book fair will be held under the auspices of the Literature Publishing and Translation Commission, one of the commissions of the Ministry of Culture, after the previous year’s book fair was canceled due to preventive measures taken by the Kingdom against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commission intends to double the capacity of this year’s book fair to attract the best local, Arab and international publishing houses, and provide distinguished content for the public according to a high-level criterium that satisfies the needs of readers and visitors and places Riyadh International Book Fair among the big international book events.

Riyadh International Book Fair will include for the first time an international conference for publishers to strengthen communication between local, Arab and international publishing houses, activate partnerships between related institutions and companies, and sustainably enrich the regional scene through discussion sessions, interactive activities, workshops and seminars.

 

