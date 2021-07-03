You are here

Jeddah to host FIBA 3X3 World Tour Final in December for second year running

Jeddah to host FIBA 3X3 World Tour Final in December for second year running
Abulrahman Al-Masaad, President of the Saudi Basketball Federation, with the winners of last year’s competition, Riga of Latvia. (Saudi Basketball Federation)
Updated 03 July 2021
SALEH FAREED

Jeddah to host FIBA 3X3 World Tour Final in December for second year running

Jeddah to host FIBA 3X3 World Tour Final in December for second year running
  • The sport was inspired by urban basketball play and will feature in the Olympics for the first time in Tokyo
Updated 03 July 2021
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: The FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final will be held Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with the action for the popular basketball format taking place on Dec. 17-18, 2021.

Following the successful hosting of the 2021 tournament, one of the first international sporting events in the Kingdom after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saudi Basketball Federation will organize the climax of the men’s FIBA 3x3 professional circuit for the second year running.

Last year, Latvia’s Riga won the ninth competition of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour after defeating Liman (SRB) in the championship game.

This year, the final will feature the best 12 teams of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour season, which started in Doha, Qatar on March 26-27 and will continue after 3x3’s Olympic debut in Tokyo on July 24-28.

The following Masters events have already been confirmed for this year:

- August 20-21: Lausanne, Switzerland (eighth competition)

- August 28-29: Debrecen, Hungary (sixth competition)

- September 4-5: Montreal, Canada (second competition)

- September 18-19: Prague, Czech Republic (eighth competition)

- October 29-30: Abu Dhabi, UAE (third competition)

The 3x3 format was inspired by several forms of streetball played in neighborhoods across the world and is now considered the world’s leading urban team sport. Certified by the International Basketball Federation FIBA, games see two teams of three players face off on a basketball half-court.

It was officially launched in international competitions at the 2010 Youth Olympic Games in Singapore and since then has benefited from the launch of a yearly city-based FIBA 3x3 World Tour and national-team FIBA 3x3 World and Continental Cups.

On June 9, 2017, 3x3 was added to the Olympic Games, and will be played for the first time in Tokyo later this month.

Topics: basketeball Jeddah Saudi Arabia

Max Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton 4th

Max Verstappen's latest pole was on his team's home track at the Red Bull ring, where he won from pole last weekend. (AFP)
Max Verstappen's latest pole was on his team's home track at the Red Bull ring, where he won from pole last weekend. (AFP)
Updated 27 min 22 sec ago
AP

Max Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton 4th

Max Verstappen's latest pole was on his team's home track at the Red Bull ring, where he won from pole last weekend. (AFP)
  • Hamilton was under pressure in his final lap and went too wide on the last two turns
  • Lando Norris qualified second for McLaren ahead of Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez
Updated 27 min 22 sec ago
AP

SPIELBERG, Austria: As a relentless Max Verstappen clinched his third straight pole position with a commanding drive for Red Bull at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday, his title rival Lewis Hamilton could only manage fourth place on the day flagging Mercedes announced his two-year contract extension.
Verstappen's latest pole was on his team's home track at the Red Bull ring, where he won from pole last weekend. The Formula One championship leader is aiming for a third straight victory and a fifth in a row for Red Bull. But it's a measure of his form that he thinks he could have done better.
“I am happy to be on pole, but not the way we like it,” Verstappen said. “I didn’t expect to lose so much time on the straights, but that’s what we’ll know for next time."
Hamilton was under pressure in his final lap and went too wide on the last two turns. The seven-time defending F1 champion was even upstaged by 21-year-old countryman Lando Norris, who qualified second for McLaren ahead of Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez — who has also won a race this season.
Norris almost caught Verstappen, too, placing just .05 seconds behind him.
“I feel epic," the jubilant Norris shouted on team radio. "Probably one of the best laps I’ve done.”
In clinching the first of his three career podiums on the same track last year, Norris became the youngest British driver on a podium and third-youngest overall behind Lance Stroll and Verstappen.
The ultra-consistent Norris is the only driver to have scored points in all eight races so far. But he is cautious about his chances of challenging Red Bull and Mercedes for a first victory.
“We’re not as quick as them and a lot of things are not possible compared to them,” he said. “But we maximized our potential.”
Verstappen leads Hamilton 5-2 in poles this season and the pressure is on Hamilton, who trails Verstappen by 18 points and 4-3 for wins.
A bad day for Mercedes saw Valtteri Bottas qualifying in fifth.
Cool and overcast conditions had been forecast for the final practice and qualifying, which would have favored Mercedes, but warm weather and sporadic bursts of sunshine splashed the Red Bull ring.
One grandstand was packed with orange-shirted Dutch fans cheering on the 23-year-old Verstappen every time he drove past. Others sat on grass banks dotted around the 4.3-kilometer (2.7-mile) circuit nestled in the Styrian mountains.
The Dutch will party Saturday night to celebrate Verstappen's seventh career pole, in hopes of a 15th career win Sunday.
In the first section of qualifying, known as Q1, Verstappen showed his intent.
He topped the charts with Hamilton .26 seconds adrift and only fourth fastest behind two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Norris.
Hamilton moved to the top in Q2, only for the Dutch contingent to roar as Verstappen replaced him. He topped Q2 by .331 seconds from Hamilton and .449 from Bottas.
There were celebrations in the Williams garage as George Russell scraped it into Q3 with 10th place — quite an achievement in a car lacking genuine pace.
Williams pushed both Ferraris out of Q2, with Carlos Sainz Jr. placing 11th and Charles Leclerc 12th.
Earlier Saturday, Verstappen dominated the third and final practice.
The Red Bull driver finished .54 seconds ahead of Bottas and a sizable .69 in front of Hamilton.
Verstappen's main time gains were in terms of straight-line speed — a familiar strength this season — and on corners 1 and 3.
“Breaking too early and carrying too much speed into the apex,” was the answer given to Hamilton by his race engineer, when Hamilton asked why he was losing time on Turn 3.
Frenchman Pierre Gasly was an impressive fourth for AlphaTauri, while four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel was 10th for Aston Martin. The track announcer wished a happy birthday to the 34-year-old German before the session started.
Verstappen waited until nearly the halfway point of the hour-long run before coming out on track and rocketed up the leaderboard.
Earlier Saturday, Hamilton agreed to a two-year contract extension with Mercedes until the end of 2023.
He is having a tougher fight than many predicted this season.

Topics: Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Austria

Insigne stunner sends Italy into semifinal of Euro 2020

Insigne stunner sends Italy into semifinal of Euro 2020
Updated 03 July 2021
AFP

Insigne stunner sends Italy into semifinal of Euro 2020

Insigne stunner sends Italy into semifinal of Euro 2020
Updated 03 July 2021
AFP

MUNICH, Germany: A stunning strike by Lorenzo Insigne fired Italy into the semifinals of Euro 2020 on Friday as a 2-1 win over Belgium sent them through to a meeting with Spain.
Nicolo Barella struck the opening goal of the quarter-final in Munich before Insigne curled in Italy’s second in an action-packed first-half.
Belgium grabbed a lifeline just before the break when Romelu Lukaku converted a penalty, but Roberto Martinez’s side ultimately fell short against a disciplined Italian defense.
While Italy face Spain at Wembley on Tuesday, defeat means more European Championship quarter-final heartbreak for Belgium, who exited at the same stage in 2016 after defeat by Wales.
Belgium sorely missed their captain Eden Hazard, ruled out by a hamstring injury, even as Kevin De Bruyne won his race to shake off an ankle injury.
The Manchester City playmaker showed why the medical staff worked around the clock to get him fit by regularly causing Italy problems, but Romelu Lukaku twice was denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Italy had the ball in the net on 13 minutes when Leonardi Bonucci chested the ball past Thibaut Courtois from a free-kick, but the goal was disallowed by VAR for an offside against captain Giorgio Chiellini.
Marco Verratti and Youri Tielemans both earned yellow cards for midfield tussles involving the pair.
Verratti was booked for holding Tielemans in a tackle, while the Belgian picked up a yellow card moments later for clattering the Italian.

 

Italy broke the deadlock with 31 minutes played.
When Belgium failed to clear, Verratti played the ball into Barella, who stayed on his feet, squeezed past two defenders and drilled across Courtois.
A piece of brilliance on 44 minutes saw Napoli’s Insigne double the Italy lead when he was allowed to dribble to the edge of the area and then curl his shot inside the post.
However, Belgium got back into the game when a rush of blood saw Giovanni Di Lorenzo concede a penalty for using his elbow to brush off Jeremy Doku, filling in for Hazard.
Lukaku stepped up and rifled in the resulting spot kick to halve the deficit.
With an hour gone, Belgium had the best chance of the second half, coming agonizingly close to an equalizer, when De Bruyne’s cross led to Lukaku having his shot blocked by the thigh of Leonardo Spinazzola.
Martinez brought on fresh legs up front with Dries Mertens and Nacer Chadli for the final 20 minutes.
There was an almost instant impact when Mertens fed Chadli, whose cross-cum-shot was deflected by Di Lorenzo just out of the reach of Lukaku and Thorgan Hazard.
With time running out, Doku fired over after beating three defenders, while a last-gasp De Bruyne free-kick also failed to beat the Italy defense as the Azzurri clung on.

 

 

 

Topics: EURO 2020

Spain beats Switzerland, reaches Euro 2020 semifinals

Spain beats Switzerland, reaches Euro 2020 semifinals
Updated 03 July 2021
AP

Spain beats Switzerland, reaches Euro 2020 semifinals

Spain beats Switzerland, reaches Euro 2020 semifinals
Updated 03 July 2021
AP

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia: As Spain’s jubilant players sprinted onto the field to celebrate a penalty-shootout victory at the European Championship, Luis Enrique stood alone and simply pumped his fists.
Amid the tension and rising pressure inside Saint Petersburg Stadium, the Spain coach might have been the calmest person around.
“I’d tried to convey a message that what would be, would be,” Luis Enrique said, revealing what he’d told his team ahead of the 3-1 shootout victory over Switzerland in the quarterfinals on Friday. “I told them to relax ... and to enjoy the moment as much as they could.”
Easier said than done for a team that had missed its last five regulation penalties in matches, two of them at Euro 2020. For a team that had squandered chance after chance in extra time as Switzerland’s energy-sapped players hung on for a 1-1 draw through extra time. For a team that had come into the match as the favorite and had taken an eighth-minute lead, only to see that wiped out by a defensive mistake.
So imagine the relief when Mikel Oyarzabal stepped up to convert the decisive spot kick past goalkeeper Yann Sommer, whose save on Kylian Mbappe’s shot in a shootout win over France got Switzerland to the tournament’s quarterfinals for the first time.
After seeing the ball hit the back of the net, Oyarzabal headed straight to Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, who had made two saves in the shootout. They were soon consumed by their teammates as “Y Viva Espana” blasted out from the stadium’s loudspeakers.
“When it goes your way,” Luis Enrique said, “it feels very good indeed.”
Of course, the Swiss know that feeling. But unlike against France, when they scored all five of their penalties in the shootout, they failed with three of their four attempts this time. Fabian Schar and Manuel Akanji had shots saved by Simon, while Ruben Vargas fired the ball over the crossbar.
“Penalties are a bit 50-50,” said Switzerland captain Xherdan Shaqiri, who scored his team’s goal in regulation time. “I think we just lacked a little bit of luck today.”
Spain will play Italy in the semifinals on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium in London. The team is two wins away from emulating the country’s golden generation, which captured European titles in 2008 and 2012.
After the wild fluctuations of “Manic Monday,” when Spain and Switzerland won chaotic games in the round of 16 that both needed extra time and featured a combined 14 goals, their quarterfinal match was perhaps unsurprisingly a more labored affair punctuated by big moments.
Among them was a red card in the 78th minute for Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler, whose studs connected with the ankle of substitute Gerard Moreno in a sliding challenge.
Yet a rearguard effort — requiring a string of diving saves by Sommer and a number of last-ditch blocks by sprawling defenders — kept the Spanish at bay in the extra 30 minutes that were played almost entirely in Switzerland’s half. A crowd made up of mostly Russian spectators was fully behind Switzerland, even to the extent of jeering Spain’s players when they had the ball.
Moreno, in particular, squandered four chances with poor finishing or the acrobatics of Sommer, though the striker made amends by converting one of Spain’s kicks in the shootout.
The Swiss initially missed the energy and authority of suspended captain Granit Xhaka, whose replacement — Denis Zakaria — had the misfortune of scoring the 10th own-goal of the tournament when he sliced the ball into his own net. Jordi Alba sent in the shot after latching onto a corner from the right that had sailed over everyone’s heads in the area.
A defensive mix-up brought about Shaqiri’s equalizer in the 68th, which came just as Switzerland’s players had started to assert themselves.
Aymeric Laporte came across to cover a pass over the top but touched the ball onto the leg of his center back partner, Pau Torres. Freuler pounced on the ball and laid it off to Shaqiri, whose first-time shot crawled into the bottom corner.
Freuler’s red card ensured a penalty shootout was the best ending Switzerland could realistically hope for, and the team just about made it thanks to the misses from Moreno.
Switzerland bowed out in the same stadium where the team was eliminated from the 2018 World Cup. Then, the Swiss lost to Sweden 1-0 in the round of 16.

Topics: Spain Switzerland EURO 2020

Djokovic eyes 75th Wimbledon win as Jabeur beats sickness to make last 16

Djokovic eyes 75th Wimbledon win as Jabeur beats sickness to make last 16
Updated 02 July 2021
AFP

Djokovic eyes 75th Wimbledon win as Jabeur beats sickness to make last 16

Djokovic eyes 75th Wimbledon win as Jabeur beats sickness to make last 16
  • Ons Jabeur overcame sickness to become 1st Tunisian woman to reach 2nd week at the All England Club
  • Five-time champion Djokovic will be wary of American qualifier Denis Kudla despite his modest ranking of 114
Updated 02 July 2021
AFP

LONDON: World number one Novak Djokovic attempted to win his 75th career match at Wimbledon on Friday.
Meanwhile, Ons Jabeur overcame sickness to become the first Tunisian woman to reach the second week at the All England Club.
Five-time champion Djokovic, who is chasing a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, will be wary of American qualifier Denis Kudla despite his modest ranking of 114.
Ukraine-born Kudla made the fourth round in 2015 where it took former US Open champion Marin Cilic to stop him while he also has four quarter-finals at grass court events to his name.
Djokovic reached the third round for the 15th time at Wimbledon with a straight sets win over Kevin Anderson.
He didn’t face a single break point and committed just six unforced errors.
“I’m striking the ball really well in general,” said Djokovic who is halfway to becoming only the third man in history — and first since Rod Laver in 1969 — to complete the calendar Slam.
Victory on Friday will put him into the last 16 of a Slam for the 55th time.
Waiting there will be Chilean 17th seed Christian Garin who defeated Spain’s Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
World number 24 Jabeur defeated 2017 champion Garbine Muguruza 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 on the back of 44 winners and generating 29 break points.
Muguruza saved 24 of them but was still unable to break the spirit of Arab trailblazer Jabeur who came through despite throwing up at the Royal Box end on Center Court as she served for the match.
“This is the first time I play on Center, and it’s amazing energy. I’m not saying this so you guys can cheer for me for the next round but this is my favorite center court,” she said.
Jabeur next takes on Poland’s Iga Swiatek, the seventh seed, who was the first player into the last 16 with a 55-minute 6-1, 6-0 demolition of Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu.
Swiatek, the 2018 junior champion, had only won one match on grass on the main tour prior to Wimbledon.
“It’s hard to compare my previous years on grass, because in 2019 I was physically weaker,” said Swiatek, beaten in the Wimbledon first round in 2019.
“I didn’t actually have an idea on how to play on grass. This time it’s much, much better, so I just developed overall.”
In a wide open women’s draw, Swiatek is just one of three top 10 seeds still standing along with top-ranked Ashleigh Barty and second seeded Aryna Sabalenka.
Sabalenka made the fourth round for the first time by beating Colombian qualifier Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-0, 6-3.
Sabalenka next faces fellow big-hitter Elena Rybakina, the 18th-seeded Kazakh who saw off Shelby Rogers 6-1, 6-4.
Former world number one Karolina Pliskova made the last 16 for the third time with a 6-3, 6-3 win over fellow Czech Tereza Martincova.
Pliskova will meet Russian wildcard Liudmila Samsonova who defeated former US Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.
Samsonova, who won the Berlin title after coming through qualifying on the eve of Wimbledon, fired 33 winners to Stephens’ eight.
The Russian has now won 10 successive matches on grass.
Former two-time champion Andy Murray, who put in a spectacular performance to beat qualifier Oscar Otte from two sets to one down on Wednesday, has a tough assignment against 10th seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada.
Murray, now down at 118 in the world, is playing the singles event for the first time since 2017 having battled hip and groin injuries.
Friday’s encounter will be his first meeting with a top 20 player at Wimbledon since winning the title for the second time in 2016.
Shapovalov, 22, who has never played on Center Court, admits he enjoyed watching Murray’s comeback against Otte.
“A fan of Andy’s, you know, to see him back and moving so well, especially those last two sets, how he turned it around,” said the Canadian as he eyes a last-16 place for the first time.
Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev booked a last-16 spot for the first time by seeing off mercurial Fabio Fognini 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.
Karen Khachanov made it a double Russian celebration by putting out Frances Tiafoe — who had knocked out third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round — 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Topics: Wimbledon tennis Ons Jabeur Novak Djokovic London

Saudi runners Mazen Al-Yassin and Yasmine Al-Dabbagh reserve spots at Olympic Games

Saudi runners Mazen Al-Yassin and Yasmine Al-Dabbagh reserve spots at Olympic Games
Updated 02 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi runners Mazen Al-Yassin and Yasmine Al-Dabbagh reserve spots at Olympic Games

Saudi runners Mazen Al-Yassin and Yasmine Al-Dabbagh reserve spots at Olympic Games
  • Al-Yassin has been confirmed to take part in the 400m race by the International Association of Athletics Federations, while Al-Dabbagh was nominated to represent Saudi Arabia in the 100m
  • The latest announcement follows the International Weightlifting Federation confirming the qualification of Saudi athlete Mahmoud Al-Ahmeed for the men’s 73kg category in Tokyo
Updated 02 July 2021
Arab News

Runners Yasmine Al-Dabbagh and Mazen Al-Yassin have become the latest Saudi athletes to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics set to start on July 23, the Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah reported.

Al-Yassin has been confirmed to take part in the 400m race by the International Association of Athletics Federations, while Al-Dabbagh was nominated to represent Saudi Arabia in the 100m.

The latest announcement follows the International Weightlifting Federation confirming the qualification of Saudi athlete Mahmoud Al-Ahmeed for the men’s 73kg category in Tokyo.

Saudi Arabia has ensured 10 places in different sports at the games, including the U-23 football team, rowing’s Husein Alireza, Tarek Hamdi in karate, Sulaiman Hamad in judo, swimmer Youssef Bouarish, and table tennis player Ali Al-Khadrawi. Also on the plane to Tokyo is Saeed Al-Mutairi (shooting).

In the Paralympic Games, Abdel-Rahman Al-Qurashi, Fahad Al-Junaidel, Ali Al-Nakhli, Hassan Doshi, Sarah Al-Jumaah, and Al-Hanouf Abu Hamed all qualified in athletics events, while Maryam Al-Muraisel will compete in table tennis, and Ahmed Al-Sharbatly in the equestrian section.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s football team returned to Saudi Arabia after their fourth training camp in Marbella to take part in an indoor program in preparation for Tokyo. The side will face Brazil, Germany and the Ivory Coast in Group D of the men’s tournament.

Topics: tokyo olympics Yasmine Al-Dabbagh Mazen Al-Yassin

