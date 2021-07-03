UK supermarket Morrisons agrees to $8.7 billion takeover

LONDON: British supermarket giant Morrisons has accepted a takeover offer from a consortium of investment groups following its rejection of a private equity bid last month, the chain announced on Saturday.
Under the £6.3 billion ($8.7 billion) deal, the group of investors comprising Softbank-owned Fortress, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Koch Real Estate Investments (KREI) will pay 252 pence per share plus a 2p special dividend.
According to the announcement, the deal also includes £3.2 billion in debt, which makes the total operation worth £9.5 billion with debt recovery.
The takeover of the supermarket based in northern England follows the rejection of a £5.5 billion offer in June from Clayton Dubilier & Rice that sent the chain’s share prices soaring — but which Morrisons ultimately said was too low.
Andrew Higginson, the chairman of the chain which employs 110,000 people at 500 outlets, said directors believed the offer represented “a fair and recommendable price for shareholders which recognizes Morrisons’ future prospects.”
“Fortress, CPP Investments and KREI all have strong track records and a long-term approach to investing. They are backing our strategy, our management and our people,” he added.
Fortress, which led the offer, would offer Morrisons “long-term support,” Higginson said.
In Europe, the investment management firm has holdings in food retail and the UK-based wine retailer Majestic Wine.
In the US, as well as groceries, Fortress has invested in petrol station forecourts, retail and restaurants.
Richard Lim, CEO of consultancy Retail Economics, said the announcement “signals the biggest shakeup in the UK grocery sector for over a decade.”
Private equity investors such as Fortress typically acquire undervalued companies then look for ways to cut costs and boost profits before selling them at a profit.
FII Institute tackles issue of biases against emerging markets in ESG ratings
Institute is currently working on its own independent methodology, which will be launched in October
Updated 34 min 46 sec ago
Shane McGinley
RIYADH: As the Future Investment Initiative (FII), Saudi Arabia’s flagship investment forum, approaches its fifth anniversary in October, the event’s organizing body is tackling a burning global issue.
The FII Institute is proactively addressing one of the most divisive topics currently facing the world’s investment community: Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles and how best to measure them.
“We have a moral responsibility as the FII Institute to own this global conversation about ESG, because it is becoming a very hot topic,” Richard Attias, the institute’s chief executive officer, told Arab News.
ESG has certainly become a major talking point, as companies and leaders struggle to strike a balance between being environmentally and socially conscious and meeting the expectations of profit-focused shareholders.
Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs last year announced it would refuse to take companies public if their board did not have at least one diverse member, putting a strong focus on female participation. Rival global bank HSBC earlier this year announced plans to phase out financing for the coal industry over the next two decades, following pressure from its shareholders.
At the exact same time, the CEO of French food giant Danone was ousted by his shareholders because he “did not manage to strike the right balance between shareholder value creation and sustainability.”
Attias noted that many company leaders were struggling to balance this dilemma.
He said: “Should I just focus on what my shareholders were telling me before, which is to be profitable, or should I be absolutely obsessed by these ESG issues, which will have potentially a short-term impact on profits?”
Directing the conversation on this issue is Hawazen Nassief, the FII Institute’s ESG adviser and vice president of ESG and external affairs at National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR).
She told Arab News: “There’s all these debates that are being held as we speak, between different regions of the world, different economies, and there’s absolutely no consensus.
“Today, the way the rating methodologies are designed globally, they’re designed in a way that inherently has a lot of bias against some market structures that exist in emerging markets.
“We approach ESG from all three pillars, so we look at the governance, we look at the environment, and we look at the social aspects. But, you know, countries or companies, depending on where they are in the world, give more weightage to some of these over the others,” she said.
A report by the FII Institute earlier this year highlighted another major stumbling block in the debate — the vast inconsistencies in the existing rating systems currently on offer. For example, according to one rating method the British firm BAE Systems was ranked as “high risk” while another classed it as a “leader in ESG.”
“We don’t want to stigmatize anybody. We don’t want to label anyone as good or bad. Our approach at the FII is to help everyone improve because everybody needs to become an active player in this movement, otherwise it will be an elitist kind of movement and the emerging markets will be the biggest losers, and we don’t want that, we want this movement to move everybody in the right direction,” Nassief added.
In order to be the catalyst for the movement, the FII Institute is proactively developing its own ratings methodology that investors can use to assess the ESG performance of companies, and which is inclusive of emerging market realities within their operating environments.
Attias said: “We cannot say that one size fits all, or this is the standard that everyone should use, it will apply equally in different markets. The challenges will be different, and that’s the kind of system we’re trying to create, a system that is nuanced, that is inclusive, that is holistic, and that really is customized for the needs and priorities of different markets.”
Nassief pointed out the issue of gender balance as an example where ratings could differ from country to country and lead to different outcomes.
She said: “If you’re putting a KPI (key performance indicator) for companies in Germany you cannot use that same standard and apply it in Saudi Arabia or in Oman because the entry of women into the workplace is a relatively recent phenomenon.
“The specific KPIs or metrics underneath that theme should be different, or should be customized, with the understanding that companies cannot reach the same target within the same timeline or time frame.”
The institute has appointed an independent body to help with the development of its rating methodology and is in active dialogue with stakeholders in Asia, South America, Africa, and throughout the Middle East.
Nassief was confident that in October the rating system would offer a much needed and more balanced view of the world in relation to ESG.
“There aren’t any rating methodologies today that focus solely on emerging markets, and that’s what we’re creating … we’re bringing to the market something new, something that doesn’t exist today,” she added.
KSA residential sales volumes recover to pre-pandemic levels
Updated 04 July 2021
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: Residential sales volumes in Saudi Arabia have recovered to pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) levels, reaching their highest level for five years, according to a new industry report.
Rising mortgage rates have also helped the government reach its homeownership targets as part of Vision 2030.
Faisal Durrani, head of Middle East Research at Knight Frank, said in a statement: “With homeownership at 60 percent at present, the government has already surpassed its 2020 target by 8 percent and is well on course for achieving 70 percent homeownership by 2030.”
“At 115,000 transactions, sales volumes between January and May are on par with the same period in 2019 and are 49 percent higher than January to May 2018. Homebuyers and lenders are clearly feeling more confident as the post-COVID recovery starts to bed in,” Durrani added.
A total of 38,285 mortgages were issued for the purchase of villas and townhouses in the first quarter of 2021, worth a total of SR48 billion ($12.8 billion).
The Sakani initiative was launched in 2017 to boost home ownership through a landmark housing allocation program, which benefitted 1.1 million families. The Wafi program monitors and manages off-plan sales.
The Kingdom also aims to add more than 500,000 units to Riyadh’s housing stock by the year 2030, Durrani said: “That is just 100,000 units less than Dubai’s total current housing stock, (and) means Saudi nationals are able to get on the housing ladder in record numbers.”
Last week, the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. (SRC), the mortgage finance giant owned by the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced it had bought a “significant portion” of the housing finance portfolio owned by Arab National Bank (ANB).
According to an SRC statement, the agreement will “provide liquidity to ANB, which in turn provides greater homeownership opportunities for more than 2 million of the bank’s customers.”
Eyewa to use $21 million to expand further in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia is a major market for the company and is its biggest revenue generator online
Updated 04 July 2021
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: Eyewa, the largest online eyewear retailer in the Middle East, is planning to increase its physical presence across the region, with at least a dozen stores in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Saudi Arabia is a major market for the company and is its biggest revenue generator online. It already has three stores in the Kingdom.
Eyewa has raised $21 million in its latest Series B funding round, led by Riyadh-based Nuwa Capital and Kingsway, who were joined by French Partners, Endeavor Catalyst, Derayah Ventures, Palm Drive and Hardy Capital. They will support the company in its expansion drive and its plan to invest in cutting-edge technology and product teams.
From the start, eyewa has focused on Saudi Arabia and the UAE; however, it now plans to look to the rest of the Middle East and beyond.
“We are now expanding beyond the rest of MENA and will bring our successful formula of affordable eyewear and amazing customer experience to a wider audience,” said Anass Boumediene, co-founder of eyewa.
Eyewa raised a $1.1 million seed round in 2018 led by EQ2 Ventures and a $7.5 million Series A round in 2019 led by Wamda Capital, bringing the total funding so far to $29.6 million.
Co-founder Mehdi Oudghiri said: “Our stores are built on the basis of what made our success online, with a vibrant look and feel in line with our times, leveraging technology in every aspect of customers’ interaction and exclusive products at accessible prices.”
The brand has doubled its revenues within the past year in Saudi Arabia, as shoppers in the Kingdom turned to online in the wake of the pandemic.
Oman’s foreign reserves up by 8.1 percent in April
Total loans, financing of commercial banks rise by 3%
Updated 03 July 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: The Central Bank of Oman on Saturday announced that its total foreign assets increased by 8.1 percent to 7 billion Omani rials ($18.2 billion) in April 2021.
The total private sector deposits with commercial banks and Islamic financial products in Oman increased by 6.8 percent to 17.2 billion rials, compared to 16.17 billion rials last year.
The total loans and financing of commercial banks increased by 3 percent to 27.18 billion Omani rials, compared to 26.39 billion rials in 2020. However, the average interest rate on total loans showed no increase.
Oman’s non-oil economy increased by 5.7 percent during the first quarter of this year 2021, amounting to 5.7 billion Omani rials, Asharq recently reported citing an official statement.
Oil activities contracted by 20.6 percent, reaching 1.9 billion rials, and the total natural gas activities decreased by 10.4 percent to reach 320.8 million rials.
The Omani economy contracted in the first quarter, affected by the negative performance of the oil sector.
The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a contraction of 2.5 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2021 at current prices, amounting to 7.389 billion rials, according to statistics issued by the National Center for Statistics and Information.
Oman has updated the methodology used in preparing and estimating the GDP in line with international practices, according to the statement.
The country adopted the UN System of National Accounts for the year 2008, the International Standard Industrial Classification of All Economic Activities (ISIC4), and the base year was changed from 2010 to 2018.
Last month, Oman saw bumper demand in its first dollar-denominated sukuk sale since 2018, as the rise in oil prices over the last year and a fiscal consolidation plan allayed investors’ concerns about a break-neck rise in debt levels.
The $1.75 billion nine-year sukuk drew over $11.5 billion in demand.
An S&P Global model called the Market Derived Signal Score shows that for the first time in more than two years, credit default swaps were not pricing a credit rating downgrade for Oman.
“They have set fairly cautious oil price assumptions, at $45 a barrel for this year, and $50 thereafter. But they have a plan to balance the budget at $50 by 2025,” said Timothy Ash at BlueBay Asset Management, adding he now sees Oman as an improving credit story.
“Recent demonstrations have underlined that reforms are not easy, but we see real commitment to reform, but also to improve transparency, which is really encouraging from an investor perspective,” Ash said.
Oman faced what bankers called lackluster demand when it tapped the debt markets last year, but the consolidation plan and oil price recovery helped Oman become the first Gulf sovereign to issue bonds in January, raising $3.25 billion with conventional bonds sold out of a $15 billion orderbook.
“With the latest issue Oman has refinanced bonds expiring in 2021 and the current public deficit ... allowing the government to concentrate on the budget deficit consolidation,” said Raffaele Bertoni, head of debt capital markets at Gulf Investment Corporation.
CAIRO: Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait on Saturday said some 130 countries including Egypt have agreed on a global minimum tax to keep multinational firms from dodging taxes by shifting their profits to countries with low rates.
Maait said it is an attempt to address challenges posed by an increasingly digital economy.
The finance minister said the signatories agreed to set new taxation rules and a global minimum tax of at least 15 percent.
He said the agreement would help boost Egypt’s tax revenues.
It gives countries where a company does business the right to tax some $100 billion in multinational company profits, including digital ones, regardless of the company’s home country or if it has a physical presence in the nation.