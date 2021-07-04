You are here

KSA residential sales volumes recover to pre-pandemic levels

Residential sales volumes in Saudi Arabia have recovered to pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) levels, reaching their highest level for five years, according to a new industry report. (Reuters)
Residential sales volumes in Saudi Arabia have recovered to pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) levels, reaching their highest level for five years, according to a new industry report. (Reuters)
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Residential sales volumes in Saudi Arabia have recovered to pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) levels, reaching their highest level for five years, according to a new industry report.

Rising mortgage rates have also helped the government reach its homeownership targets as part of Vision 2030.

Faisal Durrani, head of Middle East Research at Knight Frank, said in a statement: “With homeownership at 60 percent at present, the government has already surpassed its 2020 target by 8 percent and is well on course for achieving 70 percent homeownership by 2030.”

“At 115,000 transactions, sales volumes between January and May are on par with the same period in 2019 and are 49 percent higher than January to May 2018. Homebuyers and lenders are clearly feeling more confident as the post-COVID recovery starts to bed in,” Durrani added.

A total of 38,285 mortgages were issued for the purchase of villas and townhouses in the first quarter of 2021, worth a total of SR48 billion ($12.8 billion). 

The Sakani initiative was launched in 2017 to boost home ownership through a landmark housing allocation program, which benefitted 1.1 million families. The Wafi program monitors and manages off-plan sales.

The Kingdom also aims to add more than 500,000 units to Riyadh’s housing stock by the year 2030, Durrani said: “That is just 100,000 units less than Dubai’s total current housing stock, (and) means Saudi nationals are able to get on the housing ladder in record numbers.”

Last week, the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. (SRC), the mortgage finance giant owned by the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced it had bought a “significant portion” of the housing finance portfolio owned by Arab National Bank (ANB).

According to an SRC statement, the agreement will “provide liquidity to ANB, which in turn provides greater homeownership opportunities for more than 2 million of the bank’s customers.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Eyewa to use $21 million to expand further in Saudi Arabia

Eyewa to use $21 million to expand further in Saudi Arabia
JEDDAH: Eyewa, the largest online eyewear retailer in the Middle East, is planning to increase its physical presence across the region, with at least a dozen stores in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Saudi Arabia is a major market for the company and is its biggest revenue generator online. It already has three stores in the Kingdom.

Eyewa has raised $21 million in its latest Series B funding round, led by Riyadh-based Nuwa Capital and Kingsway, who were joined by French Partners, Endeavor Catalyst, Derayah Ventures, Palm Drive and Hardy Capital. They will support the company in its expansion drive and its plan to invest in cutting-edge technology and product teams.

From the start, eyewa has focused on Saudi Arabia and the UAE; however, it now plans to look to the rest of the Middle East and beyond.

“We are now expanding beyond the rest of MENA and will bring our successful formula of affordable eyewear and amazing customer experience to a wider audience,” said Anass Boumediene, co-founder of eyewa.

Eyewa raised a $1.1 million seed round in 2018 led by EQ2 Ventures and a $7.5 million Series A round in 2019 led by Wamda Capital, bringing the total funding so far to $29.6 million.

Co-founder Mehdi Oudghiri said: “Our stores are built on the basis of what made our success online, with a vibrant look and feel in line with our times, leveraging technology in every aspect of customers’ interaction and exclusive products at accessible prices.”

The brand has doubled its revenues within the past year in Saudi Arabia, as shoppers in the Kingdom turned to online in the wake of the pandemic.

Topics: Eyewa eyewear Saudi Arabia

Oman’s foreign reserves up by 8.1 percent in April

Oman’s foreign reserves up by 8.1 percent in April
RIYADH: The Central Bank of Oman on Saturday announced that its total foreign assets increased by 8.1 percent to 7 billion Omani rials ($18.2 billion) in April 2021.

The total private sector deposits with commercial banks and Islamic financial products in Oman increased by 6.8 percent to 17.2 billion rials, compared to 16.17 billion rials last year.

The total loans and financing of commercial banks increased by 3 percent to 27.18 billion Omani rials, compared to 26.39 billion rials in 2020. However, the average interest rate on total loans showed no increase.

Oman’s non-oil economy increased by 5.7 percent during the first quarter of this year 2021, amounting to 5.7 billion Omani rials, Asharq recently reported citing an official statement.

Oil activities contracted by 20.6 percent, reaching 1.9 billion rials, and the total natural gas activities decreased by 10.4 percent to reach 320.8 million rials.

The Omani economy contracted in the first quarter, affected by the negative performance of the oil sector.

The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a contraction of 2.5 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2021 at current prices, amounting to 7.389 billion rials, according to statistics issued by the National Center for Statistics and Information.

Oman has updated the methodology used in preparing and estimating the GDP in line with international practices, according to the statement.

The country adopted the UN System of National Accounts for the year 2008, the International Standard Industrial Classification of All Economic Activities (ISIC4), and the base year was changed from 2010 to 2018.

Last month, Oman saw bumper demand in its first dollar-denominated sukuk sale since 2018, as the rise in oil prices over the last year and a fiscal consolidation plan allayed investors’ concerns about a break-neck rise in debt levels.

The $1.75 billion nine-year sukuk drew over $11.5 billion in demand.

An S&P Global model called the Market Derived Signal Score shows that for the first time in more than two years, credit default swaps were not pricing a credit rating downgrade for Oman.

“They have set fairly cautious oil price assumptions, at $45 a barrel for this year, and $50 thereafter. But they have a plan to balance the budget at $50 by 2025,” said Timothy Ash at BlueBay Asset Management, adding he now sees Oman as an improving credit story.

“Recent demonstrations have underlined that reforms are not easy, but we see real commitment to reform, but also to improve transparency, which is really encouraging from an investor perspective,” Ash said.

Oman faced what bankers called lackluster demand when it tapped the debt markets last year, but the consolidation plan and oil price recovery helped Oman become the first Gulf sovereign to issue bonds in January, raising $3.25 billion with conventional bonds sold out of a $15 billion orderbook.

“With the latest issue Oman has refinanced bonds expiring in 2021 and the current public deficit ... allowing the government to concentrate on the budget deficit consolidation,” said Raffaele Bertoni, head of debt capital markets at Gulf Investment Corporation.

Topics: Oman Omani rials

UK supermarket Morrisons agrees to $8.7 billion takeover

UK supermarket Morrisons agrees to $8.7 billion takeover
LONDON: British supermarket giant Morrisons has accepted a takeover offer from a consortium of investment groups following its rejection of a private equity bid last month, the chain announced on Saturday.

Under the £6.3 billion ($8.7 billion) deal, the group of investors comprising Softbank-owned Fortress, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Koch Real Estate Investments (KREI) will pay 252 pence per share plus a 2p special dividend.

According to the announcement, the deal also includes £3.2 billion in debt, which makes the total operation worth £9.5 billion with debt recovery.

The takeover of the supermarket based in northern England follows the rejection of a £5.5 billion offer in June from Clayton Dubilier & Rice that sent the chain’s share prices soaring — but which Morrisons ultimately said was too low.

Andrew Higginson, the chairman of the chain which employs 110,000 people at 500 outlets, said directors believed the offer represented “a fair and recommendable price for shareholders which recognizes Morrisons’ future prospects.”

“Fortress, CPP Investments and KREI all have strong track records and a long-term approach to investing. They are backing our strategy, our management and our people,” he added.

Fortress, which led the offer, would offer Morrisons “long-term support,” Higginson said.

In Europe, the investment management firm has holdings in food retail and the UK-based wine retailer Majestic Wine.

In the US, as well as groceries, Fortress has invested in petrol station forecourts, retail and restaurants.

Richard Lim, CEO of consultancy Retail Economics, said the announcement “signals the biggest shakeup in the UK grocery sector for over a decade.”

Private equity investors such as Fortress typically acquire undervalued companies then look for ways to cut costs and boost profits before selling them at a profit.

Topics: Morrisons UK

15% global tax to help boost Egypt’s revenues

15% global tax to help boost Egypt’s revenues
CAIRO: Egyptian Finance Minister Mohamed Maait on Saturday said some 130 countries including Egypt have agreed on a global minimum tax to keep multinational firms from dodging taxes by shifting their profits to countries with low rates.

Maait said it is an attempt to address challenges posed by an increasingly digital economy.

The finance minister said the signatories agreed to set new taxation rules and a global minimum tax of at least 15 percent.

He said the agreement would help boost Egypt’s tax revenues.

It gives countries where a company does business the right to tax some $100 billion in multinational company profits, including digital ones, regardless of the company’s home country or if it has a physical presence in the nation.

Topics: Egypt Mohamed Maait Global taxation

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Despite delay in OPEC+ final decision, oil prices hold steady

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Despite delay in OPEC+ final decision, oil prices hold steady
Even though OPEC+ delayed a decision on the oil output strategy for the second half of the year, oil prices were firm above $75 per barrel for both benchmarks.

Brent crude price closed the week steady at $76.17 per barrel, surprisingly only one cent lower than last week. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) closed the week higher at $75.16 per barrel marking the sixth weekly gain.

Brent and WTI spreads have narrowed further to $1.01 per barrel, which will make the US shale oil barrels less competitive compared to Brent-related crude. This shows that the US oil supply is unable to cope with the rising high demand. This will result in less US oil exports, as strong oil demand has outpaced pre-pandemic levels recently at 20.8 million barrels per day (bpd), compared to 20.6 million bpd before the pandemic.

Global oil consumption is returning to pre-pandemic levels faster than expected, amid the gradual re-opening of major economies. This means the physical oil market is hungry for more supplies, which was reflected in an oil futures forward curve that is at the steepest it has been in more than a year. This indicates that global supplies remain tight, with the US economy rapidly recovering and demand for fuel rising and pushing prices to levels not seen in 3 years.

An OPEC+ announcement regarding the output cuts strategy for the second half of the year was delayed over the weekend until further meetings that are expected on Monday, with news suggesting there would be further discussion on the oil production baseline. This might be also related to the huge uncertainty that still clouds the outlook for supply and demand.

The global oil markets appreciated Saudi Arabia’s voluntary output cut, made in addition to OPEC+ historic output cuts and additional measures undertaken by the Kingdom to further reduce output by 1 million bpd. These moves have greatly helped to stabilize the market amid the largest oil demand shock in history. Saudi Arabia has endured the pain alone, so everyone can reap the fruits of this voluntarily cut.

The Kingdom’s efforts to balance the global oil market have seen it lead by example, and its oil production baseline is the one that makes the difference. This was evident when Saudi Arabia reinforced its role as the world’s only swing producer, who was able to reduce oil output from a record 12.3 million bpd to just 7.49 million bpd in the space of two months. No other producer could manage that, and it reflects the unparalleled infrastructure of Saudi Aramco.

The latest figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on June 29, 2021, showed that long positions on crude oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) numbered 671,896 contracts, down 4,228 contracts from the previous week (1,000 barrels for each contract).

• Faisal Faeq is an energy adviser and columnist. He formerly worked with Saudi Aramco and OPEC Secretariat. Twitter: @FaisalFaeq

Topics: WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP

Related

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Is it premature for OPEC+ to consider easing output cuts further?
Business & Economy
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Is it premature for OPEC+ to consider easing output cuts further?
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil market upswing continues as demand outpaces supply
Business & Economy
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil market upswing continues as demand outpaces supply

