You are here

  • Home
  • UK PM mulls backtracking on foreign aid cuts amid backbench rebellion

UK PM mulls backtracking on foreign aid cuts amid backbench rebellion

UK PM mulls backtracking on foreign aid cuts amid backbench rebellion
Boris Johnson is increasingly likely to backtrack and offer MPs a vote on foreign aid cuts. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b7vss

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

UK PM mulls backtracking on foreign aid cuts amid backbench rebellion

UK PM mulls backtracking on foreign aid cuts amid backbench rebellion
  • Conservative rebels warn funding drop would damage international reputation
  • Syria, Yemen, Libya, Lebanon among countries set to be hit hardest by policy change
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is increasingly likely to backtrack and offer MPs a vote on foreign aid cuts as warnings mount that the move could damage the reputation of his Conservative Party and the lives of impoverished people in the Arab world.
The Sunday Times reported that Johnson is “actively considering” plans to allow MPs a binding vote on the £4 billion ($5.6 billion) cuts to the overseas aid budget before the parliamentary summer recess, according to its sources.
Former Brexit Secretary David Davis is among 50 Conservative rebel MPs — including former Prime Minister Theresa May — who are planning to vote against a proposal to cut the foreign aid budget from 0.7 percent of gross domestic product to 0.5 percent despite the party committing to maintaining the figure in its 2019 general election manifesto.
Syria, Yemen, Libya and Lebanon are among the countries set to be hit hardest by the policy change.
Downing Street has maintained that the cuts are a temporary measure due to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but has offered no timeframe for returning to the 0.7 percent target.
Davis told BBC Radio 4 last month that potentially lifesaving schemes had already been canceled as a result of the move. 
“It’s going to have devastating consequences across the world. Historically I’m a critic of aid spending, but doing it this way is really so harmful,” he said.
“You’ve got massive cuts in clean water which kills more children worldwide than almost anything else — 80 percent cut there,” he added.
“If you’re a small child and suddenly you get dirty water, you get an infection from it and you die, temporary doesn’t mean much.
“If you’re going to kill people with this, which I think is going to be the outcome in many areas, we need to reverse those immediately.”
The 0.7 percent figure is enshrined in law, and reducing it would lead to millions of pounds less being spent on supporting vital humanitarian causes in Yemen, Syria and across the Arab region.
Women’s reproductive health centers and childhood polio vaccination schemes are under fire. 
In June, Johnson avoided a parliamentary defeat after MPs were blocked from voting on an amendment to the proposed cuts, which had been proposed by Conservative rebels.
Parliament Speaker Sir Linsay Hoyle said Johnson had failed to show the House of Commons “the due respect which it deserves,” adding that the government must table an urgent, legally binding vote on the funding cuts.
A senior Whitehall source told the Sunday Times: “The rebels have made it clear that this issue is not going to go away. I think there is now a realization within government that this could become a much longer issue and there is legislation coming up that will require the goodwill of MPs.
“Giving MPs a vote in parliament is now under very active consideration and there is the very real prospect that it will happen before the summer recess.”
Andrew Mitchell, a former international development secretary and strong critic of foreign aid cuts, said: “The government needs to get off this hook, which is damaging our international reputation and leading to hundreds of thousands of avoidable deaths.”
He added: “They do not command a majority in the Commons on this issue. Too many Tory (Conservative) colleagues are deeply concerned and will not support the government’s current position.”
Davis said: “The simple truth is that this policy will lead to the death of women and children. It’s a breach of our manifesto promise, it’s very likely unlawful and has never been put before parliament.”
He added: “Many MPs feel an enormous moral imperative to put this right as soon as possible and much of the public feel the same.”

Topics: UK Boris Johnson foreign aid

Related

People try to shake hands with soldiers of Tigray Defense Force as they arrive in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia. The rebel fighters have vowed to drive all ‘enemies’ out of the region. (AFP)
World
Ethiopia denies blocking humanitarian aid to Tigray
Egypt said to have agreed $540m compensation from Ever Given owner
Business & Economy
Egypt said to have agreed $540m compensation from Ever Given owner

Pope Francis to visit Hungary, Slovakia in September

Pope Francis to visit Hungary, Slovakia in September
Updated 33 min 20 sec ago
AFP

Pope Francis to visit Hungary, Slovakia in September

Pope Francis to visit Hungary, Slovakia in September
  • Pontiff to celebrate the closing mass of the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest on September 12
Updated 33 min 20 sec ago
AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis said Sunday he would visit Hungary and Slovakia from September 12 to 15, including celebrating a mass in Hungarian capital Budapest.
“I’m happy to announce that from September 12 to 15... I will go to Slovakia for a pastoral visit,” Francis told pilgrims gathered on Rome’s St. Peter’s Square for his traditional Sunday prayer.
He added that he would celebrate the closing mass of the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest on September 12.
Francis’ visit to Slovakia will include the cities of Bratislava, Presov, Kosice and Sastin, the Vatican said in a statement.
Although more detailed plans for the trip will be announced later, there was no sign the pope intends to meet Hungary’s political leaders during his stop in Budapest.

Topics: Pope Francis

Related

Update Pope Francis expresses desire to visit Lebanon during summit video
Middle-East
Pope Francis expresses desire to visit Lebanon during summit
Pope Francis urges displaced Iraqis to return if possible
Middle-East
Pope Francis urges displaced Iraqis to return if possible

Rescuers search for survivors in landslide-hit Japan town

Rescuers search for survivors in landslide-hit Japan town
Updated 04 July 2021
AFP

Rescuers search for survivors in landslide-hit Japan town

Rescuers search for survivors in landslide-hit Japan town
  • Around 130 homes and other buildings had been destroyed by the landslide
  • Residents in many other cities in Shizuoka have also been ordered to evacuate
Updated 04 July 2021
AFP

ATAMI, Japan: Rescuers in a Japanese holiday town hit by a deadly landslide were forced to suspend their search for survivors several times on Sunday as more rain lashed the devastated area.
Two women were confirmed dead after torrents of mud crashed through part of the hot-spring resort of Atami in central Japan on Saturday morning, following days of heavy downpours.
Nineteen people have been rescued and around 20 others are still missing, the town’s disaster-management spokesman Yuta Hara said.
“We are doing our best to rescue survivors while carefully checking the weather and other conditions,” he said.
Hara said around 130 homes and other buildings had been destroyed as the landslide swept through the residential area, leaving behind a quagmire that stretched down to the nearby coast.
Vehicles were buried and buildings tipped from their foundations, with an air-conditioning unit seen dangling from one devastated home toward the slurry below.
Hara said the landslide was one kilometer long and 120 meters wide at some points.
Hundreds of rescue workers and military personnel were combing through the mud and debris with diggers and on foot, climbing across cracked roofs and sticking poles into the ground to check for bodies.
TV footage showed coast guard divers searching in murky seas, while police officers scoured damaged houses with sniffer dogs.
Rain hampered rescue operations however, with workers forced to abandon the site multiple times as smaller landslides took place and disaster warning alerts were issued.
Survivors at a nearby evacuation center said of their panic when the landslide began.
“When I opened the door, everyone was rushing into the street and a policeman came up to me and said: ‘What are you doing here, you have to hurry, everyone is evacuating!’” local resident Kazuyo Yamada said.
“So I went out in the rain in a hurry, without changing, with just a bag.”
Fisherman Hisao Shima, 58, said that when he heard the landslide warning siren, at first he “didn’t think it was going to be that bad.”
“But when I stepped outside later, the rumbling of the ground all around was very strong,” he said.
Atami, around 90 kilometers southwest of Tokyo, saw rainfall of 313 millimeters in just 48 hours to Saturday – higher than the average monthly total for July of 242.5 millimeters, according to public broadcaster NHK.
Much of Japan is currently in its annual rainy season, which lasts several weeks and often causes floods and landslides.
Scientists say climate change is intensifying the phenomenon because a warmer atmosphere holds more water, resulting in more intense rainfall.
More downpours are forecast in the coming days across Japan’s main island.
“This rainy-season front is expected to keep causing heavy rain in many areas. There is a fear that land disasters could occur even when the rain stops,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told ministers at an emergency meeting.
NHK said on Sunday that at least seven other landslides had been reported across Japan.
“Landslides can occur again and again at the same place even if the rain stops. Residents and rescuers should remain on alert,” Takeo Moriwaki, professor of geotechnical engineering at Hiroshima Institute of Technology, said.
Town disaster spokesman Hara said 387 residents had been evacuated, with survivors in face masks seen reading newspapers with images of the disaster on the front page.
Residents in many other cities in Shizuoka have also been ordered to evacuate.

Topics: Japan

Related

Update At least 19 missing as mudslide west of Tokyo hits houses
World
At least 19 missing as mudslide west of Tokyo hits houses
Japan warns of more rain, mudslide risk in typhoon-hit areas
World
Japan warns of more rain, mudslide risk in typhoon-hit areas

China administered total of 1.296 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by July 3

China administered total of 1.296 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by July 3
Updated 04 July 2021
Reuters

China administered total of 1.296 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by July 3

China administered total of 1.296 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by July 3
  • China administered about 12.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine on July 3
Updated 04 July 2021
Reuters

SHENZHEN, China: China administered about 12.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine on July 3, taking the total to 1.296 billion doses, data from the National Health Commission showed on Sunday.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

China vaccine doses pass one billion mark
World
China vaccine doses pass one billion mark
China providing vaccines to almost 40 African states
World
China providing vaccines to almost 40 African states

Death toll rises in fiery Philippine military plane crash

Death toll rises in fiery Philippine military plane crash
Updated 3 min 8 sec ago
AP

Death toll rises in fiery Philippine military plane crash

Death toll rises in fiery Philippine military plane crash
  • Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue efforts are ongoing
  • ‘The plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed’
Updated 3 min 8 sec ago
AP

MANILA: A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying combat troops crashed in a southern province while landing Sunday, killing at least 29 army soldiers on board and two civilians on the ground, while at least 50 were rescued from the burning wreckage, officials said.
Some soldiers were seen jumping off the aircraft before it crashed and exploded around noon in the periphery of the Jolo airport in Sulu province, military officials said. Two of six villagers who were hit on the ground have died.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue and recovery efforts were ongoing. The aircraft had 92 people on board, including three pilots and five crew and the rest were army personnel, military officials said. The pilots survived but were seriously injured and at least four villagers on the ground were injured, officials said.

The Lockheed C-130 Hercules was one of two ex-US Air Force aircraft handed over to the Philippines as part of military assistance this year. It crashed while landing shortly before noon Sunday in Bangkal village in the mountainous town of Patikul in Sulu province, military chief of staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said.

Military officials said at least 50 people on board were brought to a hospital and troops were trying to search for the rest.

“Per eyewitnesses, a number of soldiers were seen jumping out of the aircraft before it hit the ground, sparing them from the explosion caused by the crash,” a military statement said.

Initial pictures released by the military showed the tail section of the cargo plane. The other parts of the plane were burned or scattered in pieces in a clearing surrounded by coconut trees. Soldiers and other rescuers with stretchers were seen dashing to and from the smoke-shrouded crash site.

The plane was transporting troops, many of them new soldiers who had just undergone basic training, from the southern Cagayan de Oro city for deployment in Sulu, officials said. Government forces have been battling Abu Sayyaf militants in the predominantly Muslim province of Sulu for decades.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. Regional military commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan said it was unlikely that the aircraft took hostile fire and cited witnesses as saying that it appeared to have overshot the runway then crashed in the periphery of the airport, injuring at least four villagers on the ground.

“It’s very unfortunate,” Sobejana told reporters. “The plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed.”

An air force official said that the Jolo runway is shorter than most others in the country, making it more difficult for pilots to adjust if an aircraft misses the landing spot. The official, who has flown military aircraft to and from Jolo several times, spoke on condition of anonymity because of a lack of authority to speak publicly.

Initial pictures showed that the weather was apparently fine in Sulu although other parts of the Philippines were experiencing rains due to an approaching tropical depression. The airport in Sulu’s main town of Jolo is located a few kilometers (miles) from a mountainous area where troops have battled Abu Sayyaf militants. Some militants have aligned themselves with the Daesh group.

The US and the Philippines have separately blacklisted Abu Sayyaf as a terrorist organization for bombings, ransom kidnappings and beheadings. It has been considerably weakened by years of government offensives but remains a threat.

President Rodrigo Duterte expanded the military presence in Sulu into a full division in late 2018, deploying hundreds of additional troops, air force aircraft and other combat equipment after vowing to wipe out the Abu Sayyaf and allied foreign and local gunmen.

Government forces at the time were running after Muslim armed groups a year after quelling the five-month siege of southern Marawi city by hundreds of militants linked to the Daesh group. More than 1,000 people, mostly militants and long-elusive Abu Sayyaf commanders, were killed in months of intense air and ground assaults.

Sunday’s crash comes as the limited number of military aircraft has been further strained, as the air force helped transport medical supplies, vaccines and protective equipment to far-flung island provinces amid spikes in COVID-19 infections.

The Philippine government has struggled for years to modernize its military, one of Asia’s least equipped, as it dealt with decades-long Muslim and communist insurgencies and territorial rifts with China and other claimant countries in the South China Sea.

Topics: Armed Forces of the Philippines Philippines

Related

More than 2,000 residents flee as Philippine volcano spews toxic gas
World
More than 2,000 residents flee as Philippine volcano spews toxic gas
Philippine officials in talks with UAE government for waiver of visa penalties for stranded OFWs
World
Philippine officials in talks with UAE government for waiver of visa penalties for stranded OFWs

Indonesia imposes stringent COVID-19 curbs amid deadly second wave

Indonesia imposes stringent COVID-19 curbs amid deadly second wave
Updated 04 July 2021
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

Indonesia imposes stringent COVID-19 curbs amid deadly second wave

Indonesia imposes stringent COVID-19 curbs amid deadly second wave
  • Vaccination drive ramps up with plans to inoculate ‘100% of the population above 18’
Updated 04 July 2021
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s densely populated island of Java and the neighboring resort island of Bali went under partial lockdown on Saturday to fight a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, exacerbated by the more virulent and highly contagious delta variant.

As part of the restrictions, in place until July 20, all employees of nonessential businesses will have to work from home, while shopping malls, places of worship, and public spaces will be shut down, and indoor dining banned.

Travel by air or train will be allowed only if passengers provide a negative antigen test result and vaccination certificates.

Indonesia’s capital Jakarta is one of the worst hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, with all five of its municipalities listed among the more than 40 red zones where stringent mobility restrictions have been imposed, with police setting up road blocks at dozens of locations across the city and along borders with its suburbs.

“We have set up 63 checkpoints across and surrounding Jakarta to reduce people’s activity in the city. We are restricting the movement of people with noncritical purposes,” Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus told Arab News on Saturday.

In recent weeks, Indonesia’s daily positive rate has multiplied from the World Health Organization (WHO) standard of 5 percent.

It peaked at 25.1 percent on Friday amid reports of overloaded hospitals turning away infected patients, and patients dying during home isolation or after failing to receive proper treatment.

On Saturday, Indonesian health authorities registered 493 deaths and a record-breaking 27,913 cases, taking the total infection tally to more than 2.2 million since the outbreak last year.

The total fatality count stood at 60,027 as of Saturday.

Despite the grim situation in Java and Bali, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that the conditions in other areas of the sprawling archipelago of 17,000 islands remained under control.

“We monitor the situation daily using the WHO’s new pandemic guidelines. We have indicators for every province and down to the district level,” Sadikin said during a media briefing with the Jakarta Foreign Correspondents Club on Friday.

“So far, outside Java (and Bali), the situation is still under control. That is why we only impose mobility restrictions on Java and Bali ... Not all cities in Java are affected; it is only concentrated in certain epidemiological areas,” he added.

On enquiring when Indonesia hoped to flatten the curve in Java, Sadikin said: “My answer is, to be honest, and to be humble, I don’t know. Even many epidemiologists have made mistakes in their mathematical modeling.”

He predicted that "the peak will happen within five to seven weeks after the [Eid Al-Fitr] holiday", or around the first week of July although "it may be different with the Delta variant whose transmission rate is much faster."

In addition to the stringent restrictions in place, Indonesia has also ramped up its vaccination drive with plans to inoculate 181.5 million people, or “100 percent of the population above 18 years old” by year-end, according to Sadikin.

It has also issued emergency approval for the Pfizer vaccine’s use on children aged 12-17 and China’s Sinovac vaccine for those between three and 17 years of age.

Many citizens have been inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine, despite Indonesia having other brands in store or in the pipeline. Sinovac is the only vaccine manufacturer that has kept its commitment to deliver 150 million doses, Sadikin said, while others such as AstraZeneca could only send 30 million doses.

“(AstraZeneca) has failed to meet its commitment to deliver 50 million doses by the end of this year because of whatever problem they have,” he added.

Indonesia is expecting more deliveries from vaccine manufacturers and contributions from other countries, including the first delivery of its order of 50 million Pfizer doses in early August.

This is in addition to 4 million doses of the Moderna vaccine from the US, 3 million from the Netherlands and an unspecified number from the UK.

Nearly a million AstraZeneca doses arrived from Japan, as a donation, on Thursday.

However, Sadikin said that the second wave was not due to the vaccine brands in use in Indonesia.

“It is not about the difference in efficacy in every vaccine; it is primarily because of the Delta variant. It happens everywhere,” Sadikin said, adding that countries such as the UK, which uses AstraZeneca, has also seen a surge in infections recently.

In Indonesia’s case, he said, Sinovac jabs have reduced the risk of infections from severe to mild, and from mild to asymptomatic, in addition to a “reduced death percentage in the second wave of the outbreak as compared to the first.”

With a vaccine shortage globally, Sadikin said Indonesia has been active in becoming the co-sponsor of the Trade-Related Aspects of IP Rights (TRIPS) waiver proposal to demand a suspension on intellectual property (IP) rights protection on COVID-19 vaccines and related medical supplies.

However, the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said that while waivers for IP rights could be a solution, it does not mean production can start soon “as it requires the industrial capacity, a lot of skills, and a lot of know-how.

“Even if you have the right to produce, it would be useless if you don’t have the tools to do that,” Borrell said in a limited interview with Indonesian and foreign media during his visit to Jakarta in June.

What the EU is doing, Borrell explained, is boosting its production capacity and exporting half of its production in Europe, with plans to expand production in Africa since it produces only 2 percent of the vaccines they need.

“This can be done without waiting to have an agreement on the IP, it is part of the solution, but it is not the automatic solution,” Borrell said.

But Indonesia is confident it can produce the vaccines if the IP rights are waived, Sadikin said.

“We have sent a formal letter to the WHO that Indonesia is extremely interested in building vaccine production capacity. We don’t need the money ... We have the expertise. What we need is access to the technology to produce the vaccine and also the therapeutic medicine,” he added.

Topics: Indonesia Coronavirus

Related

Special Indonesia locks down main island in face of ‘COVID-19 catastrophe’
World
Indonesia locks down main island in face of ‘COVID-19 catastrophe’
Indonesia to finalize emergency COVID-19 measures on Wednesday
World
Indonesia to finalize emergency COVID-19 measures on Wednesday

Latest updates

UK PM mulls backtracking on foreign aid cuts amid backbench rebellion
UK PM mulls backtracking on foreign aid cuts amid backbench rebellion
UAE approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
UAE approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Pope Francis to visit Hungary, Slovakia in September
Pope Francis to visit Hungary, Slovakia in September
US Capitol rioters accused of erasing content from social media, phones
Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (File/AFP)
Freed American journalist remembers horrors of Myanmar junta jail
Journalist and US citizen Nathan Maung poses for a pictures during an interview with AFP in Fairfax, Virginia on July 2, 2021. (AFP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.