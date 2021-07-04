Model Imaan Hammam explores late Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaïa’s work in Paris

DUBAI: Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam took to social media this week to take her 1.1 million Instagram followers on a mini tour of the Azzedine Alaïa Foundation in Paris.
The model led fans through an exhibition at the foundation that celebrates the late Tunisian couturier’s work, as well as the work of renowned German fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh.
According to the foundation’s website, the pair managed to find “a common territory where each of their expressions seeks to reflect the other’s.
“Without saying a word, the photographer and the couturier were united by their love of black, a love that they would cultivate alike, be it in silver print or in solid color garments. Lindbergh ceaselessly turns to black and white to signify his search for authenticity in the faces he brings to light. Alaïa draws on the monochrome of timeless clothes, veritable sculptures for the body,” a press release for the exhibition stated.
The exhibition features a clutch of photographs by Lindbergh, alongside a showing of sculptural, monochromatic ensembled by Alaïa, who died in November 2017.
Before his passing in Paris, he was in the process of endowing the Azzedine Alaïa Association — a nonprofit administered by his closest accomplices Carla Sozzani, Olivier Saillard and Cristoph von Weyhe — in an effort to preserve his work and archives.
In 2020, the French government granted official foundation status to the Azzedine Alaïa Association, effectively making it a museum.
The couturier had been saving his own work since the 1980s, and he had been collecting the work of designers he admired for even longer, including pieces from Charles James, Paul Poiret, Vionnet, Chanel, Madame Grès and many others. Together, his private collection of clothing occupied five floors and approximately 14,760 square feet in Mr. Alaïa’s compound on rue de la Verrerie.
And it wasn’t just clothes. The late designer collected furniture from designers including Pierre Paulin, Jean Prouvé, Shiro Kuramata and Marc Newson, as well as books.
Hammam seemed taken in by the creativity on show, and captioned a series of images with black heart emojis, and even captioned one shot of a chainmail mini dress “dream look.”
In fact, the catwalk star was one of the first to pay tribute to the fashion legend after his death in 2017. Hammam was featured in a video uploaded to Instagram by French-Algerian model and filmmaker Farida Khelfa, saying: “I just want to say Azzedine Alaïa for me is a legend. Sadly, I haven’t had the chance to meet him, but he has a big place in my heart.”
DUBAI: British-Palestinian filmmaker Farah Nabulsi and Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania are set to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences alongside more than 300 of their peers.
After several years of massive expansion focused largely on diversifying its demographics, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday announced its list of 395 invitations for new members, including as Janet Jackson, Robert Pattinson, H.E.R., Henry Golding and Eiza Gonzalez.
Nabulsi directed Oscar-nominated “The Present” while Ben Hania directed Oscar-nominated “The Man Who Sold His Skin.”
Fellow regional names on the list include film producer Ossama Bawardi and Iraqi-Dutch filmmaker Mohamed Al-Daradji.
The 2021 class is 46 percent women, 39 percent underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 53 percent international from 49 countries outside of the US, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
DUBAI: A large-scale iridescent, oil drill-shaped sculpture by Kuwaiti artist Monira Al-Qadiri has launched Expo 2020 Dubai’s Public Art Program, which features 11 artists from the UAE, region and wider world.
Alongside Al-Qadiri, the commissioned artists include Hamra Abbas, Afra Al-Dhaheri, Shaikha Al-Mazrou, Abdullah Al-Saadi, Asma Belhamar, Olafur Eliasson, Nadia Kaabi-Linke, Khalil Rabah, Yinka Shonibare and Haegue Yang.
The 11 contemporary artworks will live on as part of the future city of District 2020 as the first curated permanent open-air art exhibition in the UAE.
Expo 2020 Dubai’s Public Art Program takes inspiration from renowned Arab mathematician, astronomer, and physicist Ibn Al-Haytham’s seminal work, Book of Optics (c. 11th century). Ibn Al-Haytham has been called “the father of modern optics” for his significant theories and foundational principles of optics and visual perception.
Tarek Abou El-Fetouh, public art curator at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “We are thrilled to be launching the Public Art Program with ‘Chimera’ by artist Monira Al-Qadiri. Her bold sculpture with its magnified size and reflective colour makes it seem like a futuristic creature from outer space. Through this sculpture, the artist attempts to merge the pre- and post-oil eras into one body. She creates aesthetic connections between pearls and oil, through their colour, materiality, symbolism, ecology and economy in order to reimagine the past, present and future of the wider Gulf region.”
For her part, Al-Qadiri said: “I am very proud to be among the 11 artists from around the world selected to be part of this program that invites visitors to access new perspectives through art in public space.”
DUBAI: Bethlehem-based Palestinian architects Elias and Yousef Anastas, founders of the architectural firm AAU ANASTAS, presented their latest work “All Purpose” at the main exhibition of the Venice Architectural Biennale on May 22. While it was the opening night of the biennale, back in the architects’ homeland several Palestinian families in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah were being evicted from their homes. It was a twofold feat for the architects: one, due to the fact that the biennale had finally opened after a long postponement due to the coronavirus, and secondly, the exhibition unexpectedly served as a way to relay a message about Palestine, its architecture and materials, during a time of tension and uncertainty.
For the Anastas brothers, founders of the architectural firm AAU ANASTAS, the exhibition unexpectedly served as a way to relay a message about their homeland, its architecture and materials, in a time of tension and uncertainty.
Situated in the Giardini, within the main exhibition of the Venice Architecture Biennale, All Purpose, created by AAU ANASTAS in collaboration with Professor Maurizio Brocato at Ensa Paris Malaquais, is an installation that looks at the state of stone in contemporary architecture in Palestine.
The Anastas brothers, founders of Local Industries, a design platform that works with Palestinian artisans, have long championed the preservation of local craft techniques through functional contemporary design.
The exhibition serves as a reflection of the use of stone and its potential in contemporary architecture. Its title, All Purpose, refers to the versatility of stone as well as its many meanings for Palestine.
Their installation at the Venice Architecture Biennale presents a roof made of patch-like shapes that are “as minimally curved as possible” to reduce waste in the carving of the stone as well as machine fabrication time. The roof is supported by about 15 slender columns.
“The overall shape of the roof is curved while each piece composing it is as little curved as possible with regards to the total number of stone voussoirs,” Elias Anastas told Arab News. “The only sophisticated part is the interface between stones, which are all doubly curved congruent surfaces.”
“We have been researching stone construction for eight years now, experimenting with various 1:1 scale prototypes and constructions,” Elias and Yousef told Arab News. “Locally, we are challenging the misuse of stone as a cladding material only, the repercussions of a law we inherited from the British mandate in Palestine that has had implications on architecture, urbanism, politics, culture and the environment that are disastrous.”
The use of stone has long been instrumentalized as a political tool in the conquest of Palestinian territory, dating back to the early 20th century to the time of the British mandate. Stone quarrying is Palestine’s greatest export — although quarries in Palestine operate under various Israeli restrictions.
“Globally, we are challenging the absence of stone in contemporary architecture as well as how particular stone techniques have been historically presented as an imported knowledge,” the Anastas brothers said. “Part of our research aims at desacralizing the use of stone. Once you start scratching the surface, you realize that not only have techniques always been a blend of knowledge from different civilizations, but also that in Palestine, for instance, stone has been a major part of domestic and common architecture.”
Through their work the architects challenge what they call “the imperial idea of transmission of knowledge.” To that end they have launched a sub-project within their research called Analogies, whose main aim is to trace analogies between architectural elements across time and space. A few examples, according to the brothers, include the details surrounding the stone entrance of the crusader-built church Saint Anne in Jerusalem, which were actually found in Cairo, Egypt and date to the Mamluk period.
“We globally fight for a multi-polarization of knowledge,” the architects said. “In stone architecture, for example, stereotomy is often associated with the crusaders as masters of stone. However, following traces of stone techniques and architectural forms often leads to much more diverse origins.”
In line with its name, although it was unplanned, All Purpose also had another role during the opening weeks of the Venice Architecture Biennale that coincided with the conflict taking place in the Anastas brothers’ homeland.
In the middle of the renewed fighting between Hamas and Israel in May, they wondered what to do with the popular Radio Alhara, an online radio station that was launched in Palestine at the beginning of worldwide lockdowns in March 2020. For the past year it has provided a platform for discussion, listening and community building. Its name, which means “the neighborhood radio,” echoes the nature of the station itself; an intimate community from the margins that is open and accessible to the world with the mission of bridging cultural boundaries.
“We shut down the radio to have some time to reflect on what to do and very quickly we decided to turn the radio into a platform known as the Sonic Liberation Front,” Elias Anastas said. “It is for anyone who would like to contribute any form of sonic content that is either expressing a form of solidarity with what was happening or to express other forms of injustice or oppression that are happening in other parts of the world.”
During the opening week, All Purpose became a stage for the Sonic Liberation Front launched by Radio Alhara during the Venice Biennale. The space under the vault was used to create in-situ performances by sound artists Moe Choucair and Lawrence Abu Hamdan. Both artists based their work on recordings of ambient sounds from Gaza and Jerusalem.
“Through Radio Alhara we perceived the planet becoming one, especially after the times we lived in during the pandemic,” the architects said. “The Sonic Liberation Front aims to create space to discuss, through art and sound, forms of oppression, injustices and racism happening around the world.”
While rooted in Palestine, both All Purpose and The Sonic Liberation Front share the mission of strengthening global solidarities that stem from diverse contexts in an attempt to fight as the architects state “an imperial reading of our cultures.”
For Mohamed, skincare is not just a passion, but a field she feels strongly about, because she has vitiligo.
In an interview with Arab News, she said: “I was diagnosed at the age of five. So, due to my vitiligo, I have super sensitive skin. I’m blessed with my vitiligo, don’t get me wrong. It’s like my biggest strength as of today, it’s my super, super power.
“But because I have super sensitive skin, I can never treat my acne,” added the blogger.
The social media star, who boasts over one million followers on Instagram, said she got acne in her early twenties and it made her very insecure. “I was not comfortable in my own skin,” she said.
“This is why I went to seek Korean skincare, and I swear by the Korean habits. It has changed my life and it has changed the way I look at myself in the mirror when I wake up and I see my skin,” she explained.
“That’s what led me into saying, ‘you know, what? We all deserve to have good skincare.’ So I went to Korea, went to the best factory in Korea, and created a skincare (line),” added Mohamed.
Despite the products being created in a country with different weather conditions, the entrepreneur said she took into consideration the climate difference between Korea and the Middle East.
“It was challenging for the factory, because they’ve never done skincare for the Middle East, never … So, we had to put all of our products, from the packaging to the formula, in a heat chamber for 50 degrees, just to mimic the weather of the Middle East, for three months,” Mohamed explained.
When creating her products — which are gluten, paraben, sulfate, fragrance and cruelty free — Mohamed said she wanted to create three items that “give the effect of nine or 10 steps.”
However, her brand will not only feature the cleanser, toner and moisturizer. She is currently working on more launches that are yet to be revealed.
Mohamed also made sure to keep Peacefull’s campaign pictures unedited and unfiltered.
“It’s a beautiful celebration of who we are,” she said. “It’s not just a skincare brand where we’re making a difference. We’re saying it’s okay to be comfortable in your own skin. I personally believe the highest form of self-love is actually just being at peace with yourself.”
DUBAI: Given the financial pressures of the past 18 months, few would expect a hefty investment in the arts and culture to be high on any government’s agenda. And yet, as economies emerge from the pandemic gloom, several Arab countries are pouring billions of dollars into the creative economy — art galleries, heritage sites and museums — to entice visitors and reinvigorate long-term growth.
UNESCO says cultural and creative industries are among the fastest-growing sectors in the world, delivering annual revenues of $2,250 billion, generating 30 million jobs and contributing roughly 10 percent to global gross domestic product (GDP).
Recognizing the sector’s potential, the UN designated 2021 as the International Year of the Creative Economy for Sustainable Development.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt are prominent among the countries investing in cultural megaprojects with the goal of diversifying their future revenue streams and benefiting from other positive impacts: celebrating rich natural beauty and heritage; educating young populations; and attracting international brands and visitors.
As in the rest of the world, the Middle East’s creative economy sectors have been particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. But here too, public response to the crisis has underscored the importance of creativity and culture in supporting community resilience.
In Saudi Arabia, spending on cultural projects has been ongoing for several years. Most recently, the Kingdom has doubled down on its landmark Diriyah Gate project — a culture and leisure complex in the historic heart of Riyadh — which sets out to rival the pyramids of Egypt and the Colosseum of Rome.
Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, told Arab News in June that his budget had been increased from $20 billion to $40 billion. The move to expand the project’s budget and scope was the brainchild of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Inzerillo said on the “Frankly Speaking” show.
Diriyah was the seat of the first Saudi Kingdom in the 18th century and is regarded as a centerpiece of Vision 2030 — a collection of development and diversification initiatives launched in 2016, which include major investments in culture, leisure and tourism.
One of Saudi Arabia’s most ambitious cultural projects is the Journey Through Time master plan — a 15-year project to develop the AlUla valley, home to Hegra and a multitude of other historical sites, into a living museum designed to immerse visitors in 200,000 years of natural and human history.
Additionally, the Saudi Cultural Development Fund has been created under Vision 2030 to support individuals, businesses and civil society groups working in the sector. It has already disbursed SR 180 million ($47.9 million) to projects in 2021.
“Saudi Arabia is in the midst of a pivotal cultural movement,” Reem Al-Sultan, CEO of Misk Art Institute, told Arab News. “The institute recently doubled its annual Misk Art Grant to SR 1 million, making it the largest arts grant in the region, and launched the Art Library, a new legacy initiative dedicated to documenting the work of seminal Saudi and Arab artists.”
Misk Art Institute was established by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2017 to encourage grassroots artistic production in Saudi Arabia, nurture the appreciation of Saudi and Arab art, and enable cultural diplomacy and exchange.
“Providing support, infrastructure and opportunity for Saudi art and artists brings global awareness to the rich cultural heritage of the region, inviting greater international dialogue and enhancing our relationships with our cultural counterparts around the world,” Al-Sultan said.
In neighboring UAE, Abu Dhabi announced in June that it would be investing $6 billion in cultural and creative industries on top of the $2.3 billion already pledged as part of its post-pandemic stimulus program.
“In terms of growth, we know the creative industries are going to be a major contributor to GDP in Abu Dhabi,” Mohammed Al-Mubarak, who chairs the emirate’s Department of Culture and Tourism, recently told the Financial Times.
Launched in 2019, Abu Dhabi’s Culture and Creative Industries Strategy (CCI) is a comprehensive five-year plan to accelerate business growth and job creation in the realms of film and television, visual and performing arts, gaming, e-sports, heritage, crafts and publishing.
It includes an overall planned investment of more than AED 30 billion ($8.1 billion) across the public and private sectors, with AED 8.5 billion already pledged to drive ahead monumental projects, including the Yas Creative Hub and Saadiyat Cultural District.
The Yas Creative Hub, a new media zone that includes a regional CNN newsroom, is expected to employ 8,000 workers by the end of the year. Meanwhile, the Saadiyat Cultural District, which is scheduled for completion by 2025, will feature the Abrahamic Family House — an interfaith-dialogue facility comprising a mosque, a church and a synagogue.
Some 20,000 people already work in Abu Dhabi’s creative and cultural sector. A further 15,000 jobs are expected to be created over the next four years — an ambitious goal that may not be achievable without a flexible visa system to attract outside talent, which is why Abu Dhabi is rolling out a special creative visa program, open to professionals endorsed by the Department of Culture and Tourism.
INNUMBERS
$6 billion - Abu Dhabi’s latest investment in cultural and creative industries
$40 billion - Enlarged budget for Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Gate Project
$1 billion - Egypt’s investment in the Grand Egyptian Museum
“This isn’t a new trend. Abu Dhabi has been investing in culture significantly for over a decade,” Dyala Nusseibeh, director of Abu Dhabi Art, told Arab News.
“There is already this key investment happening. What has been announced is the continuation and expansion of that investment. Why? Because the government has done its research and found that it is a multi-billion-dollar industry. The strategy is about finding ways to harness that growth locally.”
Already home to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the emirate will also soon host the Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. A further AED 22 billion will be released over the next five years to support new museums and creative activities.
“The CCI is one of the fastest-growing economic sectors worldwide,” Saood Al-Hosani, undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism, told Arab News. “In Abu Dhabi, we have witnessed significant growth in the CCI, and today it is a key driver of social and economic growth, as well as diversification.
“More than 20,000 people already work in the sector, and we expect this to grow significantly over the coming years. In addition, the CCI has consistently shown considerable resilience and adaptability in the face of changing economic dynamics.
“So, as the world emerges from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we can expect its high-value products and services to help power economic recovery.”
Egypt has also jumped on the cultural spending bandwagon to help reinvigorate its lagging tourism sector. The Grand Egyptian Museum, a brand new 5.2 million-square-foot edifice at the edge of the Giza Plateau due to open later this year, is part of a $1 billion state investment in heritage and culture.
The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities says it aims to raise the standard of services provided to visitors at 30 of its key attractions, museums and archaeological sites, including Al-Moez Street in Old Cairo, the capital’s Citadel, and museums in Alexandria, Fayoum, Sohag and Luxor.
Egypt is also currently building a New Administrative Capital east of Cairo, which is expected to have several theaters, exhibition halls, libraries, museums and galleries. The first phase of the city is due for completion in 2030 at a cost of $58 billion.
It is not just the state that is sinking large sums of money into Egypt’s cultural reawakening. Orascom Investments, run by Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris, has signed a contract worth $12.7 million to develop and manage the sound and light shows at the Giza Pyramids.
Tourism is a huge source of revenue for the Egyptian economy, reaching $13 billion in 2019. However, just 3.5 million tourists visited the country in 2020, compared with 13.1 million a year earlier. Officials expect visitor numbers will return to pre-pandemic levels by 2022.
The hope is that once the pandemic is gradually brought under control and the global economy begins to recover, the return on the investments and other positive impacts will fully vindicate Arab governments’ decision to keep spending on culture.