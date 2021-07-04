You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia tapping reserves to pay for rising imports, SAMA governor says

Saudi Arabia tapping reserves to pay for rising imports, SAMA governor says

Saudi Arabia tapping reserves to pay for rising imports, SAMA governor says
Net foreign assets at the Saudi central bank, known as SAMA, dropped monthly by roughly $8 billion to $436 billion in April. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4h6an

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi Arabia tapping reserves to pay for rising imports, SAMA governor says

Saudi Arabia tapping reserves to pay for rising imports, SAMA governor says
  • Net foreign assets at the central bank, known as SAMA, dropped monthly by roughly $8 billion to $436 billion in April
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: The recent decline in Saudi Arabia’s foreign reserves, a measure of its ability to support its dollar-pegged currency, was partly due to a lag between import payments and export receipts, the Saudi central bank governor told Reuters.
Net foreign assets at the central bank, known as SAMA, dropped monthly by roughly $8 billion to $436 billion in April and dropped further in May, recent central bank data showed, declining to about $433 billion, a level comfortably above what Saudi Arabia would need to protect the peg.
“Reductions in reserves over the past couple of months were mainly to finance a rebound in pandemic-hit import demand, while leads-and-lags in oil income (tax and dividends) cause some degree of fluctuation in SAMA’s reserves level,” said Fahad Al-Mubarak, the governor of the central bank.
“The rebound in import activity, which hit a low figure in May 2020, has preceded that in exports receipts. These shifts are expected given the extraordinary economic impacts over the last 18 months as economic conditions become more normalized,” the governor said in a statement to Reuters.
The value of Saudi imports in April amounted to SR49.1 billion ($13.09 billion), according to the most recent official trade figures. That is up 17.5 percent year-on-year and 33 percent when compared with May last year.

Topics: Finance banking Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi MoF electronically linked to SAMA
Business & Economy
Saudi MoF electronically linked to SAMA

UAE proposes postponing decision to extend OPEC+ pact, WAM says

UAE proposes postponing decision to extend OPEC+ pact, WAM says
Updated 53 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

UAE proposes postponing decision to extend OPEC+ pact, WAM says

UAE proposes postponing decision to extend OPEC+ pact, WAM says
  • The UAE energy ministry said that an OPEC+ ministerial panel, known as the JMMC had made the output increase conditional on extending the current agreement
Updated 53 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: The UAE on Sunday said it supported an increase in oil output from August but suggested deferring to another meeting a decision by OPEC+ on extending its global oil supply pact beyond April 2022, state news agency WAM reported.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group, known as OPEC+, will resume talks on Monday after failing to reach a deal on oil output policy for a second day running on Friday after the UAE opposed some aspects of the pact.
The Gulf producer backs an output increase from August as the market “is in dire need of higher production,” WAM said, citing an energy ministry statement.
It is willing to extend the agreement further, if required, but asks that baseline production references — the level from which any cuts are calculated — be reviewed to ensure that they are fair to all parties, WAM reported.
“The UAE and its international partners have invested significantly in growing its production capacity and believes that, if/when the agreement is extended, the baseline reference figures should reflect its actual production capacity, rather than the outdated October 2018 production reference,” the ministry said in the statement.
The UAE energy ministry said that an OPEC+ ministerial panel, known as the JMMC, which is chaired by Saudi Arabia, had made the output increase conditional on extending the current agreement.
“It makes no sense to attach conditions to an increase in August. We fully support an increase in August,” the ministry said.
OPEC+ sources said the UAE said its baseline was originally set too low, an issue it raised before but was ready to tolerate if the deal ended in April 2022 but not if it went on longer.
The UAE has ambitious production plans and has invested billions of dollars to boost capacity. The OPEC+ pact has left about 30 percent of UAE capacity idle.

Topics: OPEC OPEC+ energy Oil

Related

OPEC+ expected to move to cool overheating oil market
Business & Economy
OPEC+ expected to move to cool overheating oil market
Oil prices nudge higher before OPEC+ meet
Business & Economy
Oil prices nudge higher before OPEC+ meet

Emirates lays on extra Saudi flights on Sunday following suspension

Emirates lays on extra Saudi flights on Sunday following suspension
Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

Emirates lays on extra Saudi flights on Sunday following suspension

Emirates lays on extra Saudi flights on Sunday following suspension
  • The Kingdom on Saturday announced the suspension of flights to the UAE
Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Emirates added extra flights betwen Saudi Arabia and the UAE on Sunday after the Kingdom suspended air travel to its neighbor.
It doubled flights to Riyadh and Jeddah and added a Dammam service that it does not usually operate on a Sunday.
The Dubai carrier said it would operate extra flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam today “to support those affected get back to KSA and enable UAE nationals and residents currently in the Kingdom to safely return to the UAE.”
The Kingdom on Saturday announced the suspension flights to the UAE, Ethiopia, and Vietnam in the latest COVID-19 travel disruption to hit the regional travel sector.
The move is a blow to Saudi holidaymakers planning a trip to the UAE and another setback for the battered tourism economy of the Emirates.

Topics: aviation Travel Saudi Arabia

Related

Emirates expands IATA travel pass coverage, integrates UAE’s Alhosn app
Business & Economy
Emirates expands IATA travel pass coverage, integrates UAE’s Alhosn app

Egypt expects strong tourism rebound

Egypt expects strong tourism rebound
Updated 04 July 2021
Reuters

Egypt expects strong tourism rebound

Egypt expects strong tourism rebound
  • The average spending of a tourist per night is about $95
Updated 04 July 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s tourism revenues were between $3.5 billion to $4 billion during the first half of 2021 and the country received about 3.5 million tourists from January to June, Ghada Shalaby, deputy minister of tourism, told Reuters.
The country’s revenues from the vital sector were about $4 billion in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, down by 70 percent from $13.03 billion in 2019.
“We are expecting that numbers of tourists will increase by 45 percent to 60 percent during the next period compared with last year,” Shalaby said.
The average spending of a tourist per night is about $95, she added.
Tourism revenue is an important source of foreign currency for Egypt and the industry usually accounts for up to 15 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

Topics: tourism Egypt

Fugitive extradited to Turkey to face Ponzi scheme charges

Fugitive extradited to Turkey to face Ponzi scheme charges
Updated 04 July 2021
AP

Fugitive extradited to Turkey to face Ponzi scheme charges

Fugitive extradited to Turkey to face Ponzi scheme charges
  • Prosecutors are seeking over 75,000 years in prison on charges including establishing and running an illegal organization, fraud and money laundering
Updated 04 July 2021
AP

ISTANBUL: A Turkish national on the run after allegedly embezzling money from thousands of people in a Ponzi scheme has been extradited to Turkey and detained.
Mehmet Aydin, 30, is thought to have collected the equivalent of more than $131 million in Turkish lira from over 130,000 people through an online scheme called Ciftlik, or Farm Bank, an online game inspired by FarmVille where participants owned virtual animals and crops. Aydin fled abroad with some of that money.
Official Anadolu news agency said Sunday the indictment against Aydin included 3,672 complainants and 48 suspects. Prosecutors are seeking over 75,000 years in prison on charges including establishing and running an illegal organization, fraud and money laundering.
Turkey had an Interpol red notice out for Aydin, who turned himself in to authorities in Brazil after more than three years on the run. He was brought back to Turkey late Saturday and taken into custody.
The trial against the defendants began in 2019. The next hearing with Aydin will take place on Sept. 14.

Topics: Ponzi fraud Turkey

Related

India likens cryptocurrencies to Ponzi schemes
Business & Economy
India likens cryptocurrencies to Ponzi schemes
Benin, a Ponzi scheme and a long wait for answers
World
Benin, a Ponzi scheme and a long wait for answers

Iraqi oil minister says BP and Lukoil mulling exits

Iraqi oil minister says BP and Lukoil mulling exits
Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

Iraqi oil minister says BP and Lukoil mulling exits

Iraqi oil minister says BP and Lukoil mulling exits
  • Minister appeared before parliamentary committee last week
Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar said that BP is considering withdrawing from the giant Rumaila field and that Russia’s Lukoil company had indicated it wanted to sell its share in the West Qurna-2 field, Asharq Business reported.
In a video clip broadcast on Facebook, the minister said: “The investment environment in Iraq is not suitable for maintaining large investors. All investors are either looking for another market, or they are looking for another partner.”
He added: “The investment environment in Iraq is not sufficiently encouraging for a large oil company to do business there. As an investment environment, we are not suitable for major partners.”
Abdul-Jabbar said that ExxonMobil wanted to sell its stake in the West Qurna 1 field for no more than $400 million, a price he described as “very cheap.”
He said that the state-controlled Basra Oil was considering a deal, Asharq Business reported.

Topics: energy Oil Iraq

Related

Iraq oil minister says gas sector a priority
Business & Economy
Iraq oil minister says gas sector a priority
Iraq oil minister expects deal to up oil exports
Business & Economy
Iraq oil minister expects deal to up oil exports

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia tapping reserves to pay for rising imports, SAMA governor says
Saudi Arabia tapping reserves to pay for rising imports, SAMA governor says
Lebanon medicine importers warn foreign drugs running out
Lebanon medicine importers warn foreign drugs running out
Model Imaan Hammam explores late Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaïa’s work in Paris
Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam seems to be a fan of late Tunisian designer Azzedine Alaïa. (File/ Getty Images)
England may soon abandon coronavirus mask requirements, minister says
England may soon abandon coronavirus mask requirements, minister says
UAE proposes postponing decision to extend OPEC+ pact, WAM says
UAE proposes postponing decision to extend OPEC+ pact, WAM says

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.