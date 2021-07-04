You are here

UAE supports OPEC+ output hike, looks for better terms

Some oil experts believe that OPEC+ will find a solution to the impasse before talks recommence. (Reuters/File Photo)
Some oil experts believe that OPEC+ will find a solution to the impasse before talks recommence. (Reuters/File Photo)
Frank Kane

UAE supports OPEC+ output hike, looks for better terms

Some oil experts believe that OPEC+ will find a solution to the impasse before talks recommence. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Gulf state seeks a significant renegotiation of its existing supply agreements with other producers
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The UAE sought to clarify its position on oil supply ahead of a crucial meeting of OPEC+, the producers’ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

A statement from the Emirates’ Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said: “UAE believes that the market needs an increase in production and supports an increase from August.”

But it also confirmed its opposition to an extension of the current OPEC+ deal, which expires next April, without a significant renegotiation of its existing supply agreements with the 23-strong organization.

The UAE’s reluctance to go along with an overall plan to increase supply by about 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the start of next month until the end of the year was the reason last week’s OPEC+ talks were adjourned. They will resume in virtual form from Vienna on Monday.

“The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (the body that oversees output within OPEC) unfortunately only put one option forward — to increase production on the condition of an extension to the current arrangement, which would prolong the UAE’s unfair reference production deadline until December 2022,” the UAE statement added.

The UAE energy minister, Suhail Al Mazrouei, told CNBC that linking the extension to an agreement that goes back to 2018 was “just not realistic,” adding that the country had “the sovereign right” to renegotiate its terms.

The UAE has asked to “decouple” the planned increase next month from the extension proposal, arguing that there is “plenty of time” to discuss the December 2022 extension later.

Some oil experts believe that OPEC+ will find a solution to the impasse before talks recommence.

Mike Muller, head of the Asian operations of global trading group Vitol, said: “This is a very sophisticated organization. We’ve had impasses like this before and they have been resolved. The baseline was set in a great hurry at the height of the pandemic.”

But there are still stumbling blocks to a deal to get much-needed crude back onto global markets ahead of what many economists believe will be a demand surge this autumn, as the post-pandemic recovery gathers pace.

At the heart of the disagreement is a desire by the UAE, with output capacity around 4 million bpd, to pump more oil and receive more revenue than its current 3.1 million bpd output. The country has invested heavily in expanding its capacity even under the pandemic recession.

Saudi capacity is much bigger than that, potentially reaching 13 million bpd under a long-term strategy by the Kingdom.

If there is no deal agreed for next month and output continues at current levels, there is the possibility of a big spike in oil prices as limited supply meets surging demand. Some experts believe that demand will be near the 100 million bpd level of pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year.

Alternatively, if the UAE’s stance were to lead to a breakdown of the OPEC+ supply controls, the resulting free-for-all could flood the market, leading to a crash in the oil price.

The rising price of crude — with Brent at $76 per barrel last week — is a testimony to the way OPEC+ has managed the global oil market rebalancing, Christof Ruehl, senior research fellow at the Columbia University Center for Glbal Energy policy, told a Gulf Intelligence webinar. “This situation has come about because of the success of OPEC+ policy,” he said.

Topics: business economy Oil UAE OPEC OPEC+

Updated 04 July 2021
Reuters

Saudi Arabia tapping reserves to pay for rising imports, SAMA governor says

Saudi Arabia tapping reserves to pay for rising imports, SAMA governor says
  • Net foreign assets at the central bank, known as SAMA, dropped monthly by roughly $8 billion to $436 billion in April
Updated 04 July 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The recent decline in Saudi Arabia’s foreign reserves, a measure of its ability to support its dollar-pegged currency, was partly due to a lag between import payments and export receipts, the Saudi central bank governor told Reuters.
Net foreign assets at the central bank, known as SAMA, dropped monthly by roughly $8 billion to $436 billion in April and dropped further in May, recent central bank data showed, declining to about $433 billion, a level comfortably above what Saudi Arabia would need to protect the peg.
“Reductions in reserves over the past couple of months were mainly to finance a rebound in pandemic-hit import demand, while leads-and-lags in oil income (tax and dividends) cause some degree of fluctuation in SAMA’s reserves level,” said Fahad Al-Mubarak, the governor of the central bank.
“The rebound in import activity, which hit a low figure in May 2020, has preceded that in exports receipts. These shifts are expected given the extraordinary economic impacts over the last 18 months as economic conditions become more normalized,” the governor said in a statement to Reuters.
The value of Saudi imports in April amounted to SR49.1 billion ($13.09 billion), according to the most recent official trade figures. That is up 17.5 percent year-on-year and 33 percent when compared with May last year.

Topics: Finance banking Saudi Arabia

UAE wants to postpone decision to extend OPEC+ pact

UAE wants to postpone decision to extend OPEC+ pact
Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

UAE wants to postpone decision to extend OPEC+ pact

UAE wants to postpone decision to extend OPEC+ pact
  • The UAE energy ministry said that an OPEC+ ministerial panel, known as the JMMC had made the output increase conditional on extending the current agreement
Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday said it supported an increase in oil output from August but suggested deferring to another meeting a decision by OPEC+ on extending its global oil supply pact beyond April 2022, state news agency WAM reported. The UAE is willing to extend the agreement further, if required, but asks that baseline production references — the level from which any cuts are calculated — be reviewed to ensure that they are fair to all parties, WAM reported ahead of a producer meeting on Monday, citing a statement from the energy ministry.
“The UAE and its international partners have invested significantly in growing its production capacity and believes that, if/when the agreement is extended, the baseline reference figures should reflect its actual production capacity, rather than the outdated October 2018 production reference,” the ministry said in the statement.
OPEC+ sources said the UAE said its baseline was originally set too low, an issue it raised before but was ready to tolerate if the deal ended in April 2022 but not if it went on longer.
The Gulf producer backs an output increase from August as the market “is in dire need of higher production,” according to the statement.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group, known as OPEC+, will resume talks on Monday after failing to reach a deal on oil output policy for a second day running on Friday after the UAE opposed some aspects of the pact.
The UAE has ambitious production plans and has invested billions of dollars to boost capacity. The OPEC+ pact has left about 30 percent of UAE capacity idle.

Topics: OPEC OPEC+ energy Oil

Emirates lays on extra Saudi flights on Sunday following suspension

Emirates lays on extra Saudi flights on Sunday following suspension
Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

Emirates lays on extra Saudi flights on Sunday following suspension

Emirates lays on extra Saudi flights on Sunday following suspension
  • The Kingdom on Saturday announced the suspension of flights to the UAE
Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Emirates added extra flights betwen Saudi Arabia and the UAE on Sunday after the Kingdom suspended air travel to its neighbor.
It doubled flights to Riyadh and Jeddah and added a Dammam service that it does not usually operate on a Sunday.
The Dubai carrier said it would operate extra flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam today “to support those affected get back to KSA and enable UAE nationals and residents currently in the Kingdom to safely return to the UAE.”
The Kingdom on Saturday announced the suspension flights to the UAE, Ethiopia, and Vietnam in the latest COVID-19 travel disruption to hit the regional travel sector.
The move is a blow to Saudi holidaymakers planning a trip to the UAE and another setback for the battered tourism economy of the Emirates.

Topics: aviation Travel Saudi Arabia

Egypt expects strong tourism rebound

Egypt expects strong tourism rebound
Updated 04 July 2021
Reuters

Egypt expects strong tourism rebound

Egypt expects strong tourism rebound
  • The average spending of a tourist per night is about $95
Updated 04 July 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s tourism revenues were between $3.5 billion to $4 billion during the first half of 2021 and the country received about 3.5 million tourists from January to June, Ghada Shalaby, deputy minister of tourism, told Reuters.
The country’s revenues from the vital sector were about $4 billion in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, down by 70 percent from $13.03 billion in 2019.
“We are expecting that numbers of tourists will increase by 45 percent to 60 percent during the next period compared with last year,” Shalaby said.
The average spending of a tourist per night is about $95, she added.
Tourism revenue is an important source of foreign currency for Egypt and the industry usually accounts for up to 15 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

Topics: tourism Egypt

Fugitive extradited to Turkey to face Ponzi scheme charges

Fugitive extradited to Turkey to face Ponzi scheme charges
Updated 04 July 2021
AP

Fugitive extradited to Turkey to face Ponzi scheme charges

Fugitive extradited to Turkey to face Ponzi scheme charges
  • Prosecutors are seeking over 75,000 years in prison on charges including establishing and running an illegal organization, fraud and money laundering
Updated 04 July 2021
AP

ISTANBUL: A Turkish national on the run after allegedly embezzling money from thousands of people in a Ponzi scheme has been extradited to Turkey and detained.
Mehmet Aydin, 30, is thought to have collected the equivalent of more than $131 million in Turkish lira from over 130,000 people through an online scheme called Ciftlik, or Farm Bank, an online game inspired by FarmVille where participants owned virtual animals and crops. Aydin fled abroad with some of that money.
Official Anadolu news agency said Sunday the indictment against Aydin included 3,672 complainants and 48 suspects. Prosecutors are seeking over 75,000 years in prison on charges including establishing and running an illegal organization, fraud and money laundering.
Turkey had an Interpol red notice out for Aydin, who turned himself in to authorities in Brazil after more than three years on the run. He was brought back to Turkey late Saturday and taken into custody.
The trial against the defendants began in 2019. The next hearing with Aydin will take place on Sept. 14.

Topics: Ponzi fraud Turkey

