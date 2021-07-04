You are here

Bucks beat Hawks, head to NBA Finals for 1st time since 1974

The Milwaukee Bucks team celebrate after winning the NBA Eastern Conference Finals after beating the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 on July 3, 2021. (Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports)
The Milwaukee Bucks team celebrate after winning the NBA Eastern Conference Finals after beating the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 on July 3, 2021. (Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports)
Updated 2 min 21 sec ago

  • The Bucks didn’t even need Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was sidelined after an injury during Game 4
  • Game 1 against the West champion Suns is Tuesday night in Phoenix.
ATLANTA: The Milwaukee Bucks were an instant success in the NBA, winning a championship in just their third season and reaching the finals again three years later.
Nearly a half-century later, they finally have a shot at another title.
Khris Middleton scored 32 points, including a run of 16 straight in a decisive third quarter that carried the Bucks to a 118-107 victory over the upstart Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday night.
Milwaukee won the series 4-2, advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974. Game 1 against the West champion Suns is Tuesday night in Phoenix.
The Bucks didn’t even need Giannis Antetokounmpo to lock up their spot. The two-time MVP missed his second straight game with a knee injury, but Middleton & Co. had his back.
Jrue Holiday added 27 points and four other players scored in double figures.
Antetokounmpo cheered them on from the bench.
“One of the biggest things we did the last two games was play for him,” said Pat Connaughton, who had 13 points and eight rebounds. “We do have a true team.”
Trae Young returned to the Hawks lineup after missing two games with a bone bruise in his right foot, but the young star never got anything going. After both teams struggled to find the range in the first half, the Bucks suddenly couldn’t miss in the third quarter.
Especially Middleton.
Atlanta actually had a chance for its first lead of the game when Young’s behind-the-back pass gave Kevin Huerter an open look from 3-point range.
The shot rimmed out, and Middleton quickly ripped off the next 13 points to suddenly push Milwaukee’s edge to 60-45.
Young broke up the one-man onslaught with a driving basket, but Middleton responded with a 3-pointer that gave him 16 straight Milwaukee points.
Middleton finished the quarter with 23 points, nearly outscoring the Hawks all by himself. Atlanta had 29 points in the period as Milwaukee headed to the final quarter with a commanding 91-72 lead.
“My teammates and my coaches, they told me to keep being aggressive,” Middleton said. “I love it. Each one of these guys, they work every single day. Everybody stays ready. Everybody stays locked in. We all play for each other. And that’s all you can ask for.”
Cam Reddish, who missed much of the season with an Achilles injury, came off the bench to spark the Hawks. He scored 21 points — making six of seven 3-pointers — as the Hawks sliced a 22-point deficit down to six in the closing minutes.
“The message was, ‘No regrets. We don’t want any regrets. .... Empty the tank,’” said Nate McMillan, the Hawks interim coach. “And they did.”
But the Bucks finished it off, rekindling memories of the franchise’s early years when Milwaukee quickly became the center of the NBA world with a team led by two of the game’s greatest players, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson.
The duo led the team to its only NBA title in 1971. The Bucks returned to finals in ‘74, only to lose to the Boston Celtics in seven games.
Robertson retired after that season and Abdul-Jabbar was dealt a year later to the Los Angeles Lakers, ending Milwaukee’s run as a glamor franchise.
Now, the Bucks are back in the finals with a whole new group of stars. As they proved in the last two games against the Hawks, they’re certainly more than the Greek Freak.
With Antetokounmpo sidelined by a hyperextended left knee, the Bucks turned to his supporting cast to finish off Atlanta. Brook Lopez had 33 points in Game 5, and three other starters scored at least 22.
Middleton and Holiday carried the load in the deciding game.
“These guys have put the work in all year. They deserve to go to the finals,” said Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer, who previously coached the Hawks. “We’ve got more work to do.”
Despite a disappointing finish, the Hawks stamped themselves as a future force with a young group that knocked off the New York Knicks and the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers to surprisingly advance to the conference finals.
Mired at 14-20 when they fired coach Lloyd Pierce shortly before the All-Star break, Atlanta went on a run under McMillan that carried the Hawks to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
They didn’t stop there, advancing to the conference finals for only the second time with Young leading the way.
“We all understand this is just beginning,” Young said. “It was fun to have this city excited. We want to keep it like that.”
After missing Games 4 and 5 with a bone bruise in his right foot, Young was cleared to play shortly before tipoff Saturday night. The crowd went nuts when the charismatic point guard was the introduced as the final member of the starting five.
“He’s baaaaack!” the public-address announcer screamed.
But, clearly, he wasn’t all the way back.
After a nearly week-long layoff, Young seemed tentative and out of sorts. Sure, he flashed a bit of his old form on a couple of bursts to the basket, but 14 points on 4-of-17 shooting was not at all what the Hawks had come to expect from their breakout star.
“I just wanted to battle and try to fight through it as much as I could, try to be out there for my team,” Young said. “But it was definitely frustrating not being healthy and not being able to give my full 100 percent.”

TIP-INS
Bucks: With the Hawks focused on doing a better job in the lane, Lopez was held to 13 points. ... Bobby Portis had 12 points and nine rebounds in his second straight start for Antetokounmpo. ... Jeff Teague, who played for the Hawks when they reached the conference final in 2015, scored 11 points in just over 12 minutes of playing time off Milwaukee’s bench.
Hawks: Huerter, the surprising star of Atlanta’s Game 7 win over Philadelphia, closed the season with only five points on 2-of-10 shooting. ... Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 20 points. ... Atlanta finished 38 of 92 (41.3 percent) from the field.

UGLY HALF
Neither team seemed capable of winning in the first half.
Atlanta made only 15 of 49 shots (30.6 percent), including 4 of 16 from beyond the 3-point arc, with nine turnovers. The Bucks weren’t much better, connecting on 17 of 44 (38.6 percent) overall and just 5 of 19 outside the stripe. Milwaukee turned it over 10 times, split evenly between Middleton and Holiday.
Appropriately, the half ended with Atlanta’s Clint Capela missing right under the basket off a lob pass from Bogdanovic, sending the Bucks to the locker room with a 47-43 lead.

PLAYING WITH THE LEAD
Amazingly, there were no lead changes over the final three games of the series.
The Hawks never trailed in Game 4, romping to a 110-88 victory. Milwaukee returned the favor in Game 5, building a 20-point lead in the first quarter and staying out front all the way in a 123-112 triumph.
It was more of the same in the deciding game, which the Bucks led from start to finish.
 

Hajj journey through time depicted in Jeddah airport mural

The artist said that the last stages of the project took time and effort to finalize. (Supplied)
The artist said that the last stages of the project took time and effort to finalize. (Supplied)
Updated 05 July 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Hajj journey through time depicted in Jeddah airport mural

The artist said that the last stages of the project took time and effort to finalize. (Supplied)
  • Artist Mohammed Al-Rabat says he was able to infuse some of the city’s old features and its unique architectural style
Updated 05 July 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: For more than a millennia, pilgrims from around the world have flocked to the holy city of Makkah to perform the sacred ritual of Hajj. The pilgrimage has been depicted by artists throughout history, with the latest round of artwork being displayed at Saudi Arabia’s King Abdul Aziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah.

The artwork, a mural spanning 36 meters, shows the journey of pilgrims throughout history, from land arrivals from the north that passed by AlUla, docking boats alongside the Red Sea’s port cities, to modern pilgrims arriving on planes at KAIA’s Hajj terminal with its large tent-like structures that can accommodate millions of people each year.
The mural, painted by Saudi artist Mohammed Al-Rabat, also showcases Jeddah’s old urban areas near the old port and old airports, some of the older Saudia aircraft fleet, the Grand Mosque’s features from various eras, along with images of civilization and prosperity captured within the Kingdom.
The mural is located in the airport’s arrival hall, where it can be viewed by both national and international travelers.
“I developed the idea after deciding to draw a mural at the new King Abdul Aziz International Airport when its construction started years ago. There were several ideas, but I chose to go with the Hajj journey and I worked on it for eight months inside my studio, where I represented the most significant stages of the Hajj journey, from the old Al-Bunt seaport to King Abdul Aziz Airport in Jeddah,” Al-Rabat told Arab News.
“In addition, I depicted the land Hajj journeys that were carried out by the caravans of pilgrims on the back of camels, which were drawn on the large canvas using acrylic colors along with stencil and silk screen printing techniques, among others,” he added.
“In various stages, I was able to infuse some of Jeddah’s old features and its unique architectural style, which was represented by some old Rowshan windows and the city’s gates, with some of the city’s modern features seen today. I then moved on to the transportation of pilgrims to the holy sites using old means of transport, then there was an old section of the Grand Mosque and a modern image representing the changes resulting from the new expansion.”
The artist told Arab News that the last stages of the project took time and effort to finalize. Transferring the work from canvas to colored glass spanning 3 meters in height and 36 meters in width was no easy feat, he said.

HIGHLIGHT

The mural, painted by Saudi artist Mohammed Al-Rabat, showcases Jeddah’s old urban areas near the old port and old airports, some of the older Saudia aircraft fleet, the Grand Mosque’s features from various eras, along with images of civilization and prosperity captured within the Kingdom.

Regarding the work’s philosophy, Al-Rabat added: “The work’s importance is not in its value, rather its historical value and the accomplishment that represents what the artist has reached after years of research, experimentation and practice.”
It is not the first time that a mural depicting the remarkable religious gathering has been put on display. Since the advent of Islam, Hajj has been seen as a wonder to many Western artists, with many searching to understand its spiritual and visual significance.
Significant works include “Abu Zayd on Hajj and the Caravan of Pilgrimage,” painted in 1237, Louis-Nicolas de Lespinasse’s detailed overview painting of Makkah in 1787, as well an extremely rare print showing a pilgrim procession carrying the Kaaba’s kiswa en route from Cairo to Makkah, drawn by Sheikh Yunus in the 13th century.
“Airports are among the essential facilities in all countries of the world. Their role is not limited to travelers arriving to the country or leaving it. Their role includes conveying an image that reflects the country’s culture,” said Al-Rabat.
Inspired by works of art showcased at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport 36 years ago, the artist said that he was inspired to come up with a concept that would fit his home city’s airport.
“These artworks were painted on different materials and spaces and showcased all the forms of life found in the Kingdom. The artworks came in addition to some traveling exhibitions that were organized at the airport. This is part of an integrated building that embodies a civilization and conveys an image of that country upon the visitor’s arrival, whether through the architectural style of these airports or through the internal facilities and various artworks they contain,” Al-Rabat added.
The journey, one that is close to the hearts of all Muslims, has and will always be a fascinating topic for artists to depict and document. From paintings, sketches and illustrations, to poetry, literature and photography, the descriptive works describing the inner spiritual journey and physical challenges can be depicted through several mediums, a window through which outsiders can observe Hajj.

Turkey, US battle over extradition of shadowy fugitive

Turkish police stand guard in Ankara. (AP file photo)
Turkish police stand guard in Ankara. (AP file photo)
Updated 31 min 34 sec ago
AFP

Turkey, US battle over extradition of shadowy fugitive

Turkish police stand guard in Ankara. (AP file photo)
  • Speaking from jail to a Turkish reporter, Korkmaz said he would rather face justice at home, where he is also wanted for money laundering and fraud
Updated 31 min 34 sec ago
AFP

ANKARA: A fugitive Turkish businessman who wants to return home to avoid US prosecution is due to appear in an Austrian court on Monday carrying secrets with potential geopolitical ramifications.
The list of scandals implicating businessman Sezgin Baran Korkmaz is long, stretching back to the early months of former US President Donald Trump’s administration.
It also involves a cast of colorful cohorts, including two polygamist sectarians in Utah, Jacob and Isaiah Kingston, and a California-based fuel company owner named in US documents as Levon Termendzhyan.
US prosecutors allege that Korkmaz laundered more than $133 million in fraud proceeds through bank accounts that he controlled in Turkey and Luxembourg. They accuse him and accomplices of using the money to buy the Turkish airline Borajet, hotels in Turkey and Switzerland, a yacht called the Queen Anne, and a villa and apartment overlooking the Bosphorus in Istanbul. The superceding indictment, unsealed last month, charged Korkmaz with one count of conspiring to commit money laundering, 10 counts of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of an official proceeding.
He was arrested on June 19 when Austria acted on an international arrest notice and is due to appear in court on Monday, his lawyer said on Twitter.
American prosecutors want him tried in the US. Speaking from jail to a Turkish reporter, Korkmaz said he would rather face justice at home, where he is also wanted for money laundering and fraud. The businessman has denied the claims against him.
US officials know the likelihood of Ankara extraditing Korkmaz should he be sent back to Turkey is low.
A large part of the reason lies in Washington’s refusal to hand over a US-based Turkish cleric President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes plotted a failed coup against him in 2016.
A protracted legal battle could add to strains in US-Turkish relations, which began to sour after Erdogan survived the attempted putsch.
The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project found that Korkmaz played a role in Ankara’s efforts to curry favor with Trump in his first years in the White House.
The investigative group also alleged in March that Korkmaz facilitated a 2018 trip for Americans linked to Trump who sought to secure detained US pastor Andrew Brunson’s release from Turkey.
The pastor’s fate became a major issue for Trump, who thrust him to the fore of US-Turkish relations until Brunson’s eventual release in late 2018.
Analysts note that Korkmaz’s case comes just as Erdogan — facing sagging domestic approval numbers — is trying to iron out diplomatic problems so that he can secure foreign investment and boost economic growth.

What We Are Reading Today: What Strange Paradise

What We Are Reading Today: What Strange Paradise
Photo/Supplied
Updated 23 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: What Strange Paradise

What We Are Reading Today: What Strange Paradise
Updated 23 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Omar El Akkad

What Strange Paradise is the story of two children finding their way through a hostile world.
“But it is also a story of empathy and indifference, of hope and despair — and about the way each of those things can blind us to reality,” said a review on goodreads.com.
In his debut novel, American War, Omar El Akkad imagined a civil war and its dystopian fallout. Now he tells the story of Amir, a Syrian boy fleeing home who is the only survivor after a harrowing journey to an unnamed island. There, amid catastrophe and heartbreak, he meets a local teenager who decides to help him.
“In alternating chapters, we learn about Amir’s life and how he came to be on the boat, and we follow him and the girl as they make their way toward safety,” said the review.
Akkad was born in Egypt, moved to Canada as a teenager and now lives in the US.
The start of his journalism career coincided with the start of the war on terror, and over the following decade he reported from Afghanistan, Guantanamo Bay and many other locations around the world.

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa, land of dunes, dates and caves

The name Al-Ahsa was inspired by the palm trees and the shade they give. For years, the area’s greenery has prevailed over the nearby desert. (SPA)
The name Al-Ahsa was inspired by the palm trees and the shade they give. For years, the area’s greenery has prevailed over the nearby desert. (SPA)
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa, land of dunes, dates and caves

The name Al-Ahsa was inspired by the palm trees and the shade they give. For years, the area’s greenery has prevailed over the nearby desert. (SPA)
  • Al-Ahsa is one of 11 tourist destinations included the Saudi Summer 2021 program launched by the Saudi Tourism Authority through the “Saudi Arabia Spirit” portal, under the slogan “Our Summer, Your Mood”
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: With its deep-rooted heritage and culture and the largest date-palm oasis in the world, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa is one of the Eastern Province’s top sites to visit this summer.
Its name was inspired by the palm trees, the shade they give and the dates they bear. For years, the area’s greenery has prevailed over the nearby desert, adding a charm found only in Al-Ahsa.
With no plans to travel abroad this summer due to travel restrictions, Najla Abdulhadi and husband Abdulhakeem Hamdi decided to opt for domestic destinations instead, with Al-Ahsa at the top of their list.
“We’ve often traveled abroad with the children during our summer holidays and never explored options here in Saudi Arabia,” she told Arab News. “With the boys all grown up now and more free time on our hands, my husband and I have come up with a plan to spend 5 days a month in some new area in Saudi Arabia. In all my years, I’ve never visited Baha or Al-Ahsa or anywhere outside the five major cities.”
Drawn by the beauty of the oases, the creeks crisscrossing between the palms, the mysteries of Jabal Al-Qarah Caves and the quaint boutique hotels, the couple agreed that it will be an interesting experience.
Like elsewhere in the Kingdom, the local inhabitants, the Hasawis, are welcoming and generous to all of those passing through their lands. The area tells the stories of their people, the old settlers of the area and how they built up their humble and quiet community over the centuries.
Al-Ahsa is one of 11 tourist destinations included the Saudi Summer 2021 program launched by the Saudi Tourism Authority through the “Saudi Arabia Spirit” portal, under the slogan “Our Summer, Your Mood.”
The program, which started on June 24, will last until the end of September. It also includes more than 500 touristic experiences in cooperation with more than 250 partners from the private sector.

Egypt FM seeks UN counsel in GERD dispute amid Ethiopia threats

A radio operator at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia. (AFP/File)
A radio operator at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia. (AFP/File)
Updated 56 min 2 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt FM seeks UN counsel in GERD dispute amid Ethiopia threats

A radio operator at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia. (AFP/File)
  • Sameh Shoukry urges legal deal that ‘meets aspirations’ of 3 countries
Updated 56 min 2 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt involved the UN Security Council in the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) dispute last month after negotiations between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia failed, Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian minister of foreign affairs, has said.

Shoukry said that the involvement of the UN “became necessary” following repeat statements by Ethiopia that it was determined to fill the dam.
During televised statements, the minister said that Egypt began making contact with members of the Security Council, urging them to hold a session for the second time, saying that the council should “pay attention to this important issue.” He said that Egypt had sent a letter to the council in this regard.

SPEEDREAD

• During televised statements, the minister said that Egypt began making contact with members of the Security Council, urging them to hold a session for the second time, saying that the council should ‘pay attention to this important issue.’

• Egypt and Sudan requested the meeting, which was followed by ‘diplomatic contact with the members until they were convinced of the importance of holding the session.’

Egypt and Sudan requested the meeting, which was followed by “diplomatic contact with the members until they were convinced of the importance of holding the session.”
Shoukry said that he “looks forward” to the Security Council involvement, and expects them to take a bold position on the GERD dispute that helps reach a binding legal agreement meeting the aspirations of the three countries.
“Egypt has always been seeking to negotiate and reach a binding legal agreement. If there is a push by the Security Council to return to negotiations, we may reach a deal, as the Security Council is the organ that expresses the will of the international community,” he added.

