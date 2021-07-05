You are here

Saudi industry minister, Hail governor discuss investment opportunities

Hail Gov. Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saad bin Abdul Aziz presents a memento to Bandar Al-Khorayef, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources on Sunday. (SPA)
Hail Gov. Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saad bin Abdul Aziz presents a memento to Bandar Al-Khorayef, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources on Sunday. (SPA)
HAIL:  Gov. Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saad bin Abdul Aziz of Hail region welcomed the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef to his office on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Abdul Aziz commended the government’s support for the industrial sector and cities rich in natural resources. He expressed his appreciation for the efforts exerted by the minister and ministry officials.

The meeting discussed issues related to the industrial and mining sectors in Hail, ways of boosting cooperation between the region’s principality and relevant government bodies, and ways to benefit from the economic, development and investment opportunities that the region offered.

Alkhorayef lauded the efforts being exerted by the governor and his support for industry and mineral wealth, noting that the future of investment in Hail was among the ministry’s plans aimed at advancing the industrial and mining sectors and benefitting from the region’s historical characteristics, geographical location and natural resources, which represented an important pillar of the Kingdom’s economy.

“Hail is one of the Kingdom’s promising regions in terms of contributing to the diversification of the national economy as it is a bridge that links the Kingdom’s northern regions,” he said. “This comes in addition to the existing plans aimed at maximizing the benefit from the region’s industrial components, especially in the areas of agriculture and mining, along with the various industries found in the region.

“Hail region is a priority when it comes to industrial and mining investments, as it has around 87 factories with a total authorized capital estimated at SR7 billion ($1.86 billion), while the Industrial Development Fund contributed by giving out loans with a total value that exceeded SR2 billion.” 

He pointed out that the region was characterized by the manufacturing of food products, chemicals and their products, along with rubber and plastic products. 

“It is also rich in natural mineral resources, such as granite, phosphate, silica sand, basalt and limestone, which are used in various industries, namely the manufacturing of fertilizers, glass, ceramics, paint, fabric, construction stones and decoration.”

 

 

Topics: Hail region

MAKKAH: For more than a millennia, pilgrims from around the world have flocked to the holy city of Makkah to perform the sacred ritual of Hajj. The pilgrimage has been depicted by artists throughout history, with the latest round of artwork being displayed at Saudi Arabia’s King Abdul Aziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah.

The artwork, a mural spanning 36 meters, shows the journey of pilgrims throughout history, from land arrivals from the north that passed by AlUla, docking boats alongside the Red Sea’s port cities, to modern pilgrims arriving on planes at KAIA’s Hajj terminal with its large tent-like structures that can accommodate millions of people each year.
The mural, painted by Saudi artist Mohammed Al-Rabat, also showcases Jeddah’s old urban areas near the old port and old airports, some of the older Saudia aircraft fleet, the Grand Mosque’s features from various eras, along with images of civilization and prosperity captured within the Kingdom.
The mural is located in the airport’s arrival hall, where it can be viewed by both national and international travelers.
“I developed the idea after deciding to draw a mural at the new King Abdul Aziz International Airport when its construction started years ago. There were several ideas, but I chose to go with the Hajj journey and I worked on it for eight months inside my studio, where I represented the most significant stages of the Hajj journey, from the old Al-Bunt seaport to King Abdul Aziz Airport in Jeddah,” Al-Rabat told Arab News.
“In addition, I depicted the land Hajj journeys that were carried out by the caravans of pilgrims on the back of camels, which were drawn on the large canvas using acrylic colors along with stencil and silk screen printing techniques, among others,” he added.
“In various stages, I was able to infuse some of Jeddah’s old features and its unique architectural style, which was represented by some old Rowshan windows and the city’s gates, with some of the city’s modern features seen today. I then moved on to the transportation of pilgrims to the holy sites using old means of transport, then there was an old section of the Grand Mosque and a modern image representing the changes resulting from the new expansion.”
The artist told Arab News that the last stages of the project took time and effort to finalize. Transferring the work from canvas to colored glass spanning 3 meters in height and 36 meters in width was no easy feat, he said.

HIGHLIGHT

The mural, painted by Saudi artist Mohammed Al-Rabat, showcases Jeddah’s old urban areas near the old port and old airports, some of the older Saudia aircraft fleet, the Grand Mosque’s features from various eras, along with images of civilization and prosperity captured within the Kingdom.

Regarding the work’s philosophy, Al-Rabat added: “The work’s importance is not in its value, rather its historical value and the accomplishment that represents what the artist has reached after years of research, experimentation and practice.”
It is not the first time that a mural depicting the remarkable religious gathering has been put on display. Since the advent of Islam, Hajj has been seen as a wonder to many Western artists, with many searching to understand its spiritual and visual significance.
Significant works include “Abu Zayd on Hajj and the Caravan of Pilgrimage,” painted in 1237, Louis-Nicolas de Lespinasse’s detailed overview painting of Makkah in 1787, as well an extremely rare print showing a pilgrim procession carrying the Kaaba’s kiswa en route from Cairo to Makkah, drawn by Sheikh Yunus in the 13th century.
“Airports are among the essential facilities in all countries of the world. Their role is not limited to travelers arriving to the country or leaving it. Their role includes conveying an image that reflects the country’s culture,” said Al-Rabat.
Inspired by works of art showcased at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport 36 years ago, the artist said that he was inspired to come up with a concept that would fit his home city’s airport.
“These artworks were painted on different materials and spaces and showcased all the forms of life found in the Kingdom. The artworks came in addition to some traveling exhibitions that were organized at the airport. This is part of an integrated building that embodies a civilization and conveys an image of that country upon the visitor’s arrival, whether through the architectural style of these airports or through the internal facilities and various artworks they contain,” Al-Rabat added.
The journey, one that is close to the hearts of all Muslims, has and will always be a fascinating topic for artists to depict and document. From paintings, sketches and illustrations, to poetry, literature and photography, the descriptive works describing the inner spiritual journey and physical challenges can be depicted through several mediums, a window through which outsiders can observe Hajj.

Topics: Hajj 2021 Hajj and Umrah

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa, land of dunes, dates and caves

The name Al-Ahsa was inspired by the palm trees and the shade they give. For years, the area’s greenery has prevailed over the nearby desert. (SPA)
The name Al-Ahsa was inspired by the palm trees and the shade they give. For years, the area’s greenery has prevailed over the nearby desert. (SPA)
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa, land of dunes, dates and caves

The name Al-Ahsa was inspired by the palm trees and the shade they give. For years, the area’s greenery has prevailed over the nearby desert. (SPA)
  • Al-Ahsa is one of 11 tourist destinations included the Saudi Summer 2021 program launched by the Saudi Tourism Authority through the “Saudi Arabia Spirit” portal, under the slogan “Our Summer, Your Mood”
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: With its deep-rooted heritage and culture and the largest date-palm oasis in the world, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa is one of the Eastern Province’s top sites to visit this summer.
Its name was inspired by the palm trees, the shade they give and the dates they bear. For years, the area’s greenery has prevailed over the nearby desert, adding a charm found only in Al-Ahsa.
With no plans to travel abroad this summer due to travel restrictions, Najla Abdulhadi and husband Abdulhakeem Hamdi decided to opt for domestic destinations instead, with Al-Ahsa at the top of their list.
“We’ve often traveled abroad with the children during our summer holidays and never explored options here in Saudi Arabia,” she told Arab News. “With the boys all grown up now and more free time on our hands, my husband and I have come up with a plan to spend 5 days a month in some new area in Saudi Arabia. In all my years, I’ve never visited Baha or Al-Ahsa or anywhere outside the five major cities.”
Drawn by the beauty of the oases, the creeks crisscrossing between the palms, the mysteries of Jabal Al-Qarah Caves and the quaint boutique hotels, the couple agreed that it will be an interesting experience.
Like elsewhere in the Kingdom, the local inhabitants, the Hasawis, are welcoming and generous to all of those passing through their lands. The area tells the stories of their people, the old settlers of the area and how they built up their humble and quiet community over the centuries.
Al-Ahsa is one of 11 tourist destinations included the Saudi Summer 2021 program launched by the Saudi Tourism Authority through the “Saudi Arabia Spirit” portal, under the slogan “Our Summer, Your Mood.”
The program, which started on June 24, will last until the end of September. It also includes more than 500 touristic experiences in cooperation with more than 250 partners from the private sector.

Topics: Al-Ahsa

Saudi health ministry: Vaccines safe for children, will protect against delta variant

Health authorities urge parents to organize coronavirus vaccinations for their children aged 12 and above to further protect the population. (SPA)
Health authorities urge parents to organize coronavirus vaccinations for their children aged 12 and above to further protect the population. (SPA)
Updated 55 min 49 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi health ministry: Vaccines safe for children, will protect against delta variant

Health authorities urge parents to organize coronavirus vaccinations for their children aged 12 and above to further protect the population. (SPA)
  • Pilgrims attempting to gain access to Grand Mosque and other holy sites during Hajj without a permit will be fined SR10,000 starting July 5 until July 23
Updated 55 min 49 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Saudi health authorities are urging parents to organize coronavirus vaccinations for their children aged 12 and above to further protect the population from emerging and dangerous variants of the disease.

In a joint press conference on Sunday headed by the Ministry of Health (MoH) and Ministry of Interior spokespersons, health spokesperson Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly warned that though it is natural for viruses to mutate, the delta variant has become a “cause for concern.”
Despite the warning, studies have shown that vaccines are effective in protecting children from the dangerous variant, Al-Aly said.
The ministry received questions on the use of vaccines, and the spokesman confirmed the safety of jab distribution among children.
Al-Aly was asked: “Children have a strong immune system, and there has been no critical coronavirus cases among them. Why should they be vaccinated?”
He responded: “This piece of information is wrong. Yes, critical cases number less among children and the youth in general, including those 18 and under, even 12 and under. They are less susceptible to extreme complications than those in older categories, but it is not true at all that they are not exposed to critical cases.”
The spokesman confirmed that the new delta variant has affected children in different parts of the world. “Critical cases for children have been reported around the world, and the delta variant was registered in the younger category of patients,” he said.
Speaking at the same press conference, Ministry of Interior spokesman Lt. Col. Talal Al-Shalhoub warned that pilgrims attempting to gain access to the Grand Mosque in Makkah and other holy sites during the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage without a permit will be fined SR10,000 ($2,666) starting July 5 until July 23.

INNUMBERS

492,785 Total cases

472,939 Recoveries

7,876 Deaths

A total of 1,173 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom on Sunday, meaning that 492,785 people in Saudi Arabia have now contracted the disease.
The number of active cases declined to 11,970, with critical cases also falling to 1,348, a decline of 16 from the previous day.
A further 1,389 new recoveries were recorded, bringing the total number of recoveries over the course of the pandemic to 472,939. The Kingdom’s recovery rate is holding steady at 96.9 percent.
Thirteen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported, raising the Kingdom’s death toll to 7,876.
The Kingdom has administered more than 18.4 million COVID-19 vaccines so far at a rate of 148,346 doses per day. Almost 53 percent of the Kingdom’s population has been inoculated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
More than 1.73 million people have received both doses so far as the Kingdom moves forward with second dose inoculations for people above the age of 40.
The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority-affiliated Tawakkalna app has announced the release of a new version that contains updated options, including a health passport program for easier travel.
The passport update includes information about the COVID-19 travel insurance policy, which has been approved by the Saudi Central Bank and Council of Cooperative Health Insurance. The health passport contains traveler information regarding immunization status, the date and result of the most recent PCR test, and the insurance policy and its validity.

Topics: Coronavirus

Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District receives award for sustainability leadership

Located in the heart of Riyadh, KAFD is considered the largest real estate development project in the world. (SPA)
Located in the heart of Riyadh, KAFD is considered the largest real estate development project in the world. (SPA)
Updated 56 min 36 sec ago
SPA

Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District receives award for sustainability leadership

Located in the heart of Riyadh, KAFD is considered the largest real estate development project in the world. (SPA)
  • The award has promoted KAFD’s regional position and value as a leading authority in applying the best international sustainability standards
Updated 56 min 36 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) has received an award for leadership in sustainability from the US Green Building Council (USGBC).
The award is for applying the highest sustainability standards, and KAFD also received the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) platinum certification in recognition of its commitment to preserving the environment and contributing to social and economic development.
The USGBC, a nonprofit organization founded in 1993, promotes sustainability in building design, construction and operation. Its leadership awards are granted to organizations and individuals that establish buildings and communities aimed at promoting sustainability and health and improving the quality of life.
Located in the heart of Riyadh, KAFD is considered the largest real estate development project in the world with more than 83 buildings, including 61 towers, and combines residential solutions, work and entertainment over a space of more than 1.6 million square meters.

HIGHLIGHT

Located in the heart of Riyadh, KAFD is considered the largest real estate development project in the world with more than 83 buildings, including 61 towers, and combines residential solutions, work and entertainment over a space of more than 1.6 million square meters.

It was developed on the principle of preserving natural resources by using treated water for irrigation and cooling systems. It has an automated system to manage waste using an underground pipeline network to automatically collect and sort material to be reused. The system contributes to recycling waste and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by not requiring the trucks traditionally used to transport waste.
The award has promoted KAFD’s regional position and value as a leading authority in applying the best international sustainability standards, which helps to reduce consumption costs for services such as the central cooling system by 50 percent, along with using ecological tools that consume less water. The sustainability-based designs correspond with local weather and help to reduce high temperatures through the air flow and indoor cooling systems.
The urban design of KACD helps to promote a healthier lifestyle with features such as the “Al-Wadi” (valley) area.  Located 5.5 meters below the ground to provide lower temperatures, it was designed for walking and other recreational services.

Topics: King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD)

New decisions to create 40,000 jobs for Saudis

The ministry has issued a number of Saudization decisions since last year. (SPA)
The ministry has issued a number of Saudization decisions since last year. (SPA)
Updated 05 July 2021
SPA

New decisions to create 40,000 jobs for Saudis

The ministry has issued a number of Saudization decisions since last year. (SPA)
  • Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi said the ministry’s plan for this year targeted providing more than 203,000 jobs
Updated 05 July 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Ministerial decisions aimed at creating 40,000 jobs for nationals were announced on Sunday. The jobs will be in legal advice, law firms, customs clearance, real estate, the cinema sector, driving schools, and technical and engineering professions.
Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi said the ministry’s plan for this year targeted providing more than 203,000 jobs.
He added that these decisions were a continuation of the ministry’s strategy of enabling Saudis to obtain high-quality jobs and providing a stimulating work environment, contributing to more Saudis working in the private sector and increasing their participation in the labor market.
The ministry has issued a number of Saudization decisions since last year, including ones that target commercial complexes, the food and beverage industry, and education jobs in the public sector. These decisions aim to support establishments and job seekers according to organized mechanisms and set timetables while also boosting the localization of specific professions in vital sectors such as dentistry, pharmacy, engineering, and accounting.

 

Topics: Saudization

