You are here

  • Home
  • One dead at Thailand factory blast, prompts evacuation over toxic fume fears

One dead at Thailand factory blast, prompts evacuation over toxic fume fears

One dead at Thailand factory blast, prompts evacuation over toxic fume fears
A massive explosion at a factory on the outskirts of Bangkok early Monday prompted the evacuation of residents from the area. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9mekd

Updated 7 sec ago
AP

One dead at Thailand factory blast, prompts evacuation over toxic fume fears

One dead at Thailand factory blast, prompts evacuation over toxic fume fears
  • Fire broke out at around 3 a.m. at a foam and plastic pellet manufacturing factory just outside Bangkok near Suvarnabhumi Airport
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

BANGKOK: A massive explosion at a factory on the outskirts of Bangkok early Monday killed at least one person and injured 11 more, while prompting the evacuation of a wide area, including the hospital where casualties were initially treated, over fears of poisonous fumes from burning chemicals and the possibility of additional denotations.
The fire broke out at around 3 a.m. at a foam and plastic pellet manufacturing factory just outside Bangkok near Suvarnabhumi Airport, blowing out windows of surrounding homes and sending debris raining from the air.
The blast could be heard for kilometers and surveillance footage from a nearby house captured the bright flash and boom, followed by the damage to the home and the one next door from the shockwaves.
Firefighters used helicopters to dump water on hard-to-access areas in the large complex. By mid-morning the main blaze at the Ming Dih Chemical factory had been brought under control, but a massive tank containing the chemical styrene monomer continued to burn, said local disaster prevention official Chailit Suwannakitpong.
Styrene monomer, a hazardous liquid chemical used in the production of disposable foam plates, cups and other products, can produce poisonous fumes when ignited. Chailit said officials were trying to move all people out of the area, including doctors and patients from the neighborhood’s main hospital, over fear of the fumes and the possibility of more explosions.
The chemical itself also emits styrene gas, a neurotoxin, which can immobilize people within minutes of inhalation and can be fatal at high concentrations. Last year in the Indian city of Visakhapatnam, a leak of styrene gas from a chemical factory killed 12 people and sickened more than 1,000.
Firefighters could be seen in photos from Thai media climbing through twisted steel wreckage of the complex’s warehouses to get their hoses close enough to the flames as they fought to control the blaze. The charred body of the only fatality identified so far — a male volunteer rescue worker — lay face down among the wreckage.
Other photos showed nearby homes with their windows blown out and wreckage in the streets, with black smoke billowing over the area even hours later.
The area around the blast is a mixture of older industrial complexes and newer housing developments that were built after the opening of the airport in 2006.
Jaruwan Chamsopa, who lives about 3 kilometers from the factory, said the loud explosion in the middle of the night broke her house’s windows, damaged the roof and caused parts of the ceiling to tumble down. She said the windows of every house on her road were broken as well.
“I was shocked when the explosion took place,” she told The Associated Press. “I came out and saw a big fire in the sky.”
She said she and her husband and mother didn’t evacuate until 8 a.m.
“I didn’t realize that it would be such a dangerous chemical that I have to evacuate,” she said. “I am worried because the black smoke reached my house.”
Authorities ordered the evacuation of an area 5 kilometers around the scene and evacuation centers were set up in a school and a government office for those forced from their homes.
So far, 11 injuries have been reported, including one serious, and people were being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, before that hospital was evacuated itself.
There was no immediate word on what might have caused the fire in Bang Phli district, and the company was not reachable by phone.
The initial explosion shook the terminal building at Suvarnabhumi, setting off alarms at Bangkok’s main international airport.
Airport officials said in a statement that no flights had been canceled but that it was continuing to monitor the situation and was prepared to “put in place contingency plans in case of emergency.” It said it would not compromise on safety.

Related

Thailand prepares for Phuket reopening despite COVID-19 surge
World
Thailand prepares for Phuket reopening despite COVID-19 surge
Thailand to reimpose coronavirus curbs to contain outbreak
World
Thailand to reimpose coronavirus curbs to contain outbreak

Philippines orders probe after military plane crash kills 50

Philippines orders probe after military plane crash kills 50
Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters

Philippines orders probe after military plane crash kills 50

Philippines orders probe after military plane crash kills 50
  • The aircraft was carrying recently graduated troops bound for counter-insurgency operations
  • Crash one of country’s worst military air disaster in nearly 30 years
Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters

MANILA: Philippine authorities ordered on Monday an investigation into the crash of an Air Force plane that overshot a runway killing 47 soldiers on board, three civilians on the ground and injuring dozens.
Some passengers on the Lockheed C-130 jumped free seconds before the plane crashed and burst into flames on the weekend, officials cited witnesses as saying.
The aircraft, carrying recently graduated troops bound for counter-insurgency operations, had been trying to land at Jolo airport in southern Sulu province.
All 96 passengers on board had been accounted for, with 49 military personnel injured as well as four civilians on the ground, military spokesman Major General Edgard Arevalo said.
In a news conference, Arevalo said the plane was in “very good condition” and had 11,000 flying hours remaining before its next maintenance was due.
“We are determined to find out what really transpired in this very tragic incident, because according to available information the aircraft followed the specified protocols,” he said.
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana ordered an investigation into the country’s worst military air disaster in nearly 30 years.
The military command said the soldiers were flying to the provincial airport of Jolo from Laguindingan, about 460 kilometers to the northeast, to be deployed to their battalions.
The army in the sprawling Philippine archipelago has been fighting a long war in the area against Islamist militants from Abu Sayyaf and other factions.
There was no sign the plane was brought down by insurgent fire, officials said.
“We assure our people that we are transparent and the results of the investigation (will be made) available when completed,” added Arevalo, saying that authorities were still searching for the flight recorders.
Jolo airport has a 1,200-meter runway that usually takes civilian turboprop flights though occasionally some military flights, according to a Civil Aviation Authority of the
The Lockheed aircraft had only recently arrived in the Philippines and was one of two provided by the US government through the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, a government website said in January.
It quoted an Air Force spokesman as saying the aircraft would boost capability for heavy airlift missions.
The website C-130.net said the plane that crashed had first flown in 1988. The model is a workhorse for armed forces around the world.
The Philippines armed forces have a patchy air safety record. Last month a Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a training mission, killing six people.
A Philippines Air Force C-130 crash in 1993 killed 30 people. A 2008 crash of the civilian variant of the Lockheed plane flown by the Philippines Air Force killed 11 people, the Aviation Safety Network says.
The country’s worst plane crash was that of an Air Philippines Boeing 737 in 2000, which killed 131 people.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Update Death toll jumps to 45 in Philippine military plane crash: Armed forces photos
World
Death toll jumps to 45 in Philippine military plane crash: Armed forces
Philippines: First Jolo island suicide attacker identified
World
Philippines: First Jolo island suicide attacker identified

Malaysians suffering amid coronavirus lockdown fly white flag for help

Malaysians suffering amid coronavirus lockdown fly white flag for help
Updated 05 July 2021
AP

Malaysians suffering amid coronavirus lockdown fly white flag for help

Malaysians suffering amid coronavirus lockdown fly white flag for help
  • Malaysia’s nationwide lockdown to curb a coronavirus surge was tightened further on Saturday
  • Social media posts urge people to hoist a white flag or cloth to signal they need immediate help
Updated 05 July 2021
AP

KUALA LUMPUR: When Mohamad Nor Abdullah put a white flag outside his window late at night, he didn’t expect the swift outpouring of support. By morning, dozens of strangers knocked on his door, offering food, cash and encouragement.
Malaysia’s nationwide lockdown to curb a coronavirus surge was tightened further on Saturday, banning people in certain areas from leaving their homes except to buy food and necessities.
It lurched Mohamad Nor into desperation. He ekes out a living by selling packed nasi lemak, a popular dish of coconut milk rice with condiments, at a roadside stall every morning, but that income has vanished and government aid was insufficient.
The white flag campaign that emerged on social media last week aims to help people like Mohamad Nor, who is 29 and was born without arms. By chance, he saw the campaign on Facebook and decided to try to seek help.
“It was so unexpected. So many people reached out to help, support and also encouraged me,” Mohamad Nor said, sitting in his dingy room amid boxes of biscuits, rice, cooking oil and water that were swiftly donated to him. He said kind Samaritans offered to help pay his room rental and that the assistance should be enough to tide him through the next few months.
The #benderaputih campaign began as Malaysian society’s response to rising suicides believed linked to economic hardships caused by the pandemic. Police reported 468 suicides in the first five months this year, an average of four a day and up sharply from 631 for the whole of 2020.
Social media posts urged people to hoist a white flag or cloth to signal they needed immediate help “without having to beg or feel embarrassed.” Scores of food retailers and celebrities have responded with offers of help and many Malaysians have driven around their neighborhood to find white flags.
Thousands of people have lost their jobs since Malaysia enacted various curbs on movement, including a coronavirus state of emergency that has suspended Parliament until Aug. 1. The strict national lockdown imposed on June 1 is the second in more than a year.
Coronavirus cases in Malaysia have jumped to more than 778,000 cases, nearly seven-fold from the whole of last year, with over 5,400 deaths.
Reports of families receiving speedy help after raising a white flag have warmed the hearts of Malaysians. A single mother and her teenage daughter who survived on biscuits for days were fed by neighbors, an indebted hawker on the verge of ending his life received cash help to start anew, a Myanmar refugee family who survive on just one meal a day were given instant food supplies.
While many hail the white flag movement as a show of unity and solidarity, not all agree.
A lawmaker from an Islamist party, which is part of the ruling coalition, attracted public anger when he told people to pray to God instead of waving a white flag in surrender. A state chief minister slammed the campaign as propaganda against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s government.
It has sparked copycats. An animal association encouraged financially strapped people who couldn’t afford to feed their pets to display a red flag.
Anti-government protesters launched a black flag campaign over the weekend, with opposition lawmakers and others putting up black flags on social media to demand the premier to resign, for an end to the emergency and for Parliament to reopen. Police however, reportedly said they are investigating the black flag campaign for sedition, public mischief and misuse of network facilities for offensive purposes.
Muhyiddin, who took power in 2019 after political maneuvers brought down the former reformist government, faces intense challenge from the opposition and within his own coalition. Support for his leadership cannot be tested with parliament suspended.
James Chin, an Asian expert at Australia’s University of Tasmania, said the white flag movement could fuel public anger over a perceived inept in the government’s ability to manage the crisis.
“The white flag campaign will no doubt be used as a major political weapon to show that the government is a massive failure,” he said.

Topics: Malaysia Coronavirus

Related

Special Calls for strict lockdown in Malaysia as COVID-19 cases hit record highs
World
Calls for strict lockdown in Malaysia as COVID-19 cases hit record highs
Malaysian volunteer undertakers struggle to cope as COVID-19 cases surge
World
Malaysian volunteer undertakers struggle to cope as COVID-19 cases surge

Mastermind of deadly blast in Lahore linked to Indian spy agency, claims Pakistan

Mastermind of deadly blast in Lahore linked to Indian spy agency, claims Pakistan
Updated 05 July 2021

Mastermind of deadly blast in Lahore linked to Indian spy agency, claims Pakistan

Mastermind of deadly blast in Lahore linked to Indian spy agency, claims Pakistan
  • Explosion in Lahore’s Johar Town on June 23 killed three people and injured 24 others
  • Attack took place next to the house of anti-India terrorist Hafiz Saeed, who was blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks
Updated 05 July 2021
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Dr. Moeed Yusuf said on Sunday that the mastermind of last month’s deadly bomb attack in Lahore was an Indian intelligence operative.

Three people were killed and 24 injured when an explosive-laden car blew up in Lahore’s Johar Town area on June 23.  

During a press conference in Islamabad, Yusuf told reporters there were no doubts regarding the suspect’s links to India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

“We have identified the main mastermind and the handlers of this terrorist attack, and we have absolutely no doubt or reservation in informing you that the main mastermind belongs to RAW, the Indian intelligence agency, is an Indian national and based in India,” he said.

While he did not name the alleged mastermind, Yusuf said the main executor of the attack had been identified as Eid Gul, an Afghan living in Pakistan as a refugee. He added that the government had the identities, whereabouts and bank account details of all suspects.

Yusuf vowed to share all evidence with the international community as he called on it to “stop turning a blind eye” to India’s activity if it is really serious about peace and stability in the region.

India and Pakistan regularly accuse each other of so-called “false flag” operations and clandestine attacks on each other’s territory.

The Lahore attack took place next to the house of anti-India wanted terrorist Hafiz Saeed, who was blamed for the four-day 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people.

Last year, Pakistan sentenced Saeed to 15 years in prison in a terror financing case, but he was never charged in connection with terror attacks in Mumbai.

He has been serving his term at home under a government order. He was unharmed by the Johar Town explosion.

Topics: Indian Spy Lahore

Related

8 people wounded in shooting near Texas car wash

8 people wounded in shooting near Texas car wash
Updated 05 July 2021
AP

8 people wounded in shooting near Texas car wash

8 people wounded in shooting near Texas car wash
Updated 05 July 2021
AP

FORT WORTH, Texas: Eight people were wounded early Sunday when a person began shooting toward groups of people near a Fort Worth car wash and multiple people returned fire, police said.
Police said in a statement that the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and were in stable condition. Police said no suspects were in custody.
Police said an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. and when officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.
Police said Sunday afternoon that detectives had determined the shooting began following an argument between several men. Police said one person then left the scene, retrieved a gun and began shooting toward groups of people.
Police said multiple people in the area then returned fire.
Most of those wounded were innocent bystanders, police said.
Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes said officers provided medical care to the injured on arrival.
A juvenile female had minor injuries after being stuck by a vehicle, police said.

Topics: US shootings Fort Worth Texas

Related

Shooting in Texas capital leaves 14 wounded; one suspect still at large
World
Shooting in Texas capital leaves 14 wounded; one suspect still at large
Police say 2 killed, 3 injured in US shooting
World
Police say 2 killed, 3 injured in US shooting

Defiant ex-leader Jacob Zuma compares South African judges to apartheid state

The Constitutional Court will hear Zuma's urgent application on July 12 to rescind its order sentencing him to jail for 15 months for contempt of court. Zuma was initially supposed to hand himself over to authorities for his incarceration by Sunday. (AP)
The Constitutional Court will hear Zuma's urgent application on July 12 to rescind its order sentencing him to jail for 15 months for contempt of court. Zuma was initially supposed to hand himself over to authorities for his incarceration by Sunday. (AP)
Updated 04 July 2021
Reuters

Defiant ex-leader Jacob Zuma compares South African judges to apartheid state

The Constitutional Court will hear Zuma's urgent application on July 12 to rescind its order sentencing him to jail for 15 months for contempt of court. Zuma was initially supposed to hand himself over to authorities for his incarceration by Sunday. (AP)
  • The constitutional court sentenced Zuma on Tuesday for contempt of court for failing to appear at a hearing in February
Updated 04 July 2021
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma lashed out on Sunday at the judges who this week gave him a 15-month jail term for absconding from a corruption inquiry, comparing them to the white minority apartheid rulers he once fought.
Zuma spoke at his home in Nklandla, in a rural part of Kwazulu Natal province, where hundreds of his supporters, some of them armed, were gathered to prevent his arrest.
"The fact that I was lambasted with a punitive jail sentence without trial should engender shock in all those who believe in freedom and the rule of law," Zuma told journalists.
"South Africa is fast sliding back to apartheid rule."
The constitutional court sentenced Zuma on Tuesday for contempt of court for failing to appear at a hearing in February of the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
On Saturday it agreed to hear his challenge to the jail term, suspending it until after a hearing on July 12.
The sentence was seen as a sign of just how far Zuma, once revered as a veteran of the struggle against white minority rule, has fallen since embarking on a presidency beset by multiple sleaze and graft scandals between 2009 and 2018.
Earlier on Sunday, gunshots rang out across Nklandla, as some of his supporters fired their weapons into the air, while others danced with spears and ox-hide shields -- the traditional weapons of Zuma's Zulu nation.
"I fought and went to prison so there must be justice and the rule of law. No honest person can accuse me of being against the rule of law," Zuma told journalists.

Topics: South Africa Jacob Zuma

Related

Arrest warrant issued for South Africa’s Zuma, but execution suspended until May
World
Arrest warrant issued for South Africa’s Zuma, but execution suspended until May
South Africa ex-leader Zuma to face corruption trial
World
South Africa ex-leader Zuma to face corruption trial

Latest updates

AFC confirms centralized venues, single-leg knockout stages for 2021/22 club competitions
AFC confirms centralized venues, single-leg knockout stages for 2021/22 club competitions
HydrogenOne plans London listing to invest in hydrogen projects
HydrogenOne plans London listing to invest in hydrogen projects
One dead at Thailand factory blast, prompts evacuation over toxic fume fears
One dead at Thailand factory blast, prompts evacuation over toxic fume fears
Bella Hadid hits the Off-White runway in Paris
Bella Hadid hits the Off-White runway in Paris
Oil edges up as OPEC+ seeks to break impasse over supply
Oil edges up as OPEC+ seeks to break impasse over supply

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.