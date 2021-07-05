You are here

Saudi Arabia's PIF eyes $1 trillion assets by end of 2025, says deputy governor
A Riyadh cinema complex operated by a unit of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. (Reuters)
Updated 05 July 2021

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) assets have grown to about SR1.6 trillion ($426.6 billion) and it aims to expand this to SR4 trillion ($1 trillion) by the end of 2025, said Deputy Governor Yazeed Al-Hamid.
The sovereign wealth fund aims to boost its local investments to account for 75-80 percent of its total investments, Al-Hamid told Al Riyadh paper.
The PIF contributed about SR311 billion in the Saudi economy, and contributed to generating 331,000 direct and indirect jobs in the local market between 2016 and 2020. It aims to generate about 1.8 million direct and indirect jobs by the year 2025, he said.
The PIF also hopes to pave the way for more local stock exchange flotations by becoming an active participant in the Kingdom’s financial markets, through the listing of some of its Saudi units.
It is focusing on 13 strategic sectors including service utilities, renewable energy, aviation and defense, vehicles, transport and logistics, minerals and mining, financial services, health care, communications, media and technology, food and agriculture, and others, Al-Hamid said.
He emphasized the role of the fund’s investments in promoting the renewable energy sector in the Kingdom amid the pressing global challenge of climate change.
He said that the ‘fund of funds’ company (Jada) was established to stimulate investment in private equity and venture capital funds.
It has invested SR1.4 billion in 18 investment funds so far, Al-Hamid said.
Among its investments is a 50 percent stake in Americana, a leading restaurant and food company in the MENA region.

72 percent of Lebanese families struggle to secure enough food amid soaring inflation

72 percent of Lebanese families struggle to secure enough food amid soaring inflation
Updated 3 min 46 sec ago
Georgi Azar

72 percent of Lebanese families struggle to secure enough food amid soaring inflation

72 percent of Lebanese families struggle to secure enough food amid soaring inflation
  • Lebanon’s currency, pegged to the dollar since the 1990s, has lost more than 91 percent of its value
Updated 3 min 46 sec ago
Georgi Azar

DUBAI: 72 percent of Lebanese families across Lebanon will face challenges in making ends meet given the severe economic downturn coupled with skyrocketing inflation, according to Crisis Observatory.

The Crisis Observatory is an interdisciplinary research program launched by the American University of Beirut (AUB) to track the repercussions of the economic crisis in Lebanon.

The report, based on price tables from the Ministry of Economy and Trade, found that a family of five now spends more than three times the minimum wage for main meals for a month — or about LL2.1 million a month — while about three-quarters of families have a monthly income of less than LL2.4 million.

The price of sunflower oil has increased by more than 1,100 percent since the summer of 2019, that is, before the financial and economic collapse kicked off, while the price of beef increased by 627 percent and ordinary rice by 545 percent.

Eggs, meanwhile, saw their price increase by 450 percent, and the price of milk doubled by 275 percent.

In a separate report issued last week by UNICEF, children in Lebanon are bearing the brunt of one of the world’s worst economic collapses in recent times, which will likely rank in the top 10, possibly top three, most severe crises episodes globally since the mid-nineteenth century according to the World Bank.

The report found that over 30 percent of children went to bed hungry and skipped meals in the past month, with 60 percent of households having to buy food on credit or borrow money.

The high inflation in food prices is linked to the deterioration of the exchange rate of the Lebanese pound against the US dollar, the report noted, as Lebanon imports the majority of its food needs from commodities or raw materials from abroad.

Lebanon’s currency, pegged to the dollar since the 1990s, has lost more than 91 percent of its value since mass protests erupted in October 2019.

It is currently trading at just short of LL18,000 per greenback on the black market as the central bank struggles to subsidize essential raw materials and products like wheat, fuel and medicine.

Since the beginning of 2021, bread prices have been hiked eight times because of the central bank’s cessation of subsidies on sugar and yeast.

The per-gram price of large bread bundles in bakeries rose by 23 percent, selling at LL3,500 for an 865 gram bundle.

To make matters worse, bakeries have also been hit by fuel shortages, raising fears over potential hitches in bread production in the crisis-hit country.

However, late on Sunday, a fuel sector representative told a local radio station that two tankers laden with fuel would begin unloading diesel at the beginning of the week with hospitals, bakeries and generator owners being prioritized. 

Topics: Lebanon Inflation crisis Economic Food insecurity economic collapse Finance

Oman state energy firm OQ said to mull sale of drilling business

Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

  • The potential sale of the midstream firm is part of a broader divestment plan by OQ
Arab News

DUBAI: Oman state energy company OQ is considering selling its drilling unit Abraj Energy Services, sources said, as the Gulf nation seeks to shore up its finances that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic and last year's oil price plunge.
The potential sale of the midstream firm is part of a broader divestment plan by OQ, three sources familiar with the matter said, declining to be named as the matter is not public.
Deliberations were at an early stage and OQ could decide to make only a partial exit by floating the company on the Omani stock exchange, one of the sources said.
OQ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Abraj, which was originally slated in 2015 for a partial divestment via an initial public offering (IPO), also did not respond to a request for comment.
Oman, rated sub-investment grade by all major credit rating agencies, has struggled in recent years to tame widening deficits and faces large debt maturities in the next few years.
Last year it launched a new fiscal plan to wean itself off its dependence on revenues from crude.
Abraj had an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around $90 million, according to information on OQ's bond prospectus in April, which identified Abraj as a non-core asset.
OQ plans to raise capital by selling equity stakes, IPOs or selling off entire units to investors.
The strategy aims to reduce the group's net debt to EBITDA ratio to less than 3.0 by early 2023, the prospectus said.
State-controlled energy companies in the Gulf have embarked on a flurry of privatisations to extract value from their assets amid an accelerating global shift away from fossil fuels.
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), which supplies nearly 3% of global oil demand, is planning an IPO of its drilling business and could raise at least $1 billion from the share sale, sources have previously said.
US-based EIG Global Energy Partners in June said a consortium it led closed a deal to buy 49 percent of Saudi oil producer Aramco's pipelines business for $12.4 billion.

 

Topics: energy Oman Oil

Abu Dhabi real estate firm, owned by ruling family, in dollar sukuk sale

Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters

  • The company, which owns a portfolio that is 90 percent in the United Arab Emirates capital with the rest in neighboring Dubai, hired Emirates NBD Capital and First Abu Dhabi Bank as global coordinators
Reuters

DUBAI: The Private Department of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Khalid Al Nahyan LLC (PD), a relatively small real estate player in Abu Dhabi owned by members of its ruling family, has hired banks for a debut sale of US dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Monday.
The company, which owns a portfolio that is 90 percent in the United Arab Emirates capital with the rest in neighboring Dubai, hired Emirates NBD Capital and First Abu Dhabi Bank as global coordinators.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank and Mashreq will join them in arranging investor calls starting on Monday, the document from one of the banks showed.
A five-year sukuk sale will follow, subject to market conditions. Proceeds will fund capital expenditure and acquisitions, S&P Global Ratings said in a report.
The agency has assigned PD a sub-investment grade ‘BB’ long-term issuer rating, constrained by its “limited portfolio size in a fragmented and weak Abu Dhabi real estate market and its high leverage,” but “supported by good asset quality, locational advantage, and strong shareholders.”
Properties in development are expected to result in revenue growth of between 4 percent and 5 percent this year and 25 percent to 30 percent in 2022. Its portfolio “will remain small in a regional context” despite the additions and potential acquisitions, S&P said.
The properties market in the United Arab Emirates — a significant component of the country’s gross domestic product — suffered last year amid the coronavirus crisis, with prices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai falling sharply.
“The Abu Dhabi real estate market is at a low point in the cycle, which could dampen the company’s growth,” S&P said.

Topics: UAE Abu Dhabi Sukuk

Omani transport group Asyad said to weigh strategic stake sale in shipping unit

Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters

  • OSC focuses on transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to the international market
Reuters

DUBAI: Oman’s state-owned transport group Asyad is weighing the sale of a strategic stake in its subsidiary Oman Shipping Company (OSC), three sources familiar with the matter said.
Asyad has asked banks to pitch for a mandate to help it review a potential deal in which Asyad could divest up to 40 percent of its ownership, said two sources, who declined to be named as the matter was not public.
Asyad, owned by the Oman Investment Authority, the country’s sovereign fund, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. Oman Shipping Company also did not respond to a request for comment.
OSC focuses on transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to the international market, according to information on its website, with a fleet that includes very large crude carriers, product and chemical tankers, and bulk carriers.
The company lists Global energy trader Vitol, Brazilian miner Vale, and Global commodities trader Trafigura, and energy firms BP and Royal Dutch Shell among its customers and partners.
Asyad said in June it plans to restructure its operations in order to focus on logistics, port services, free zones, shipping, drydocks and e-commerce, the state-run Oman News Agency reported, citing a management decision.
Oman is among the weakest countries financially in the oil-rich region and more vulnerable to swings in the price of hydrocarbons, a sector that accounted for about a third of its gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019.
The country has outlined plans in recent years to sell off state assets as it seeks to confront fiscal deficits built up after a drop in oil prices caused its debt to gross domestic product ratio to swell from about 15 percent in 2015 to 80 percent last year.

Topics: transport shipping M&A

Abu Dhabi said to cancel $3bn airport terminal contract

Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters

  • The terminal, which is still under construction and was once scheduled to open in 2017, has been plagued by years of delays
Reuters

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s state-owned airport operator has canceled a contract with a consortium which was building a 10.8 billion dirham ($2.94 billion) terminal at the emirate’s main airport, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The group, which comprises United Arab Emirates-based Arabtec, Turkey’s TAV Insaat and Athens-based Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC), were awarded the contract in 2012 to build the Midfield Terminal Building at Abu Dhabi International Airport.
One of the sources said state-owned Abu Dhabi Airports canceled the contract after the group over ran project costs.
Abu Dhabi Airports and TAV Insaat declined comment. Arabtec, which filed for liquidation in January, and CCC representatives could not be reached for comment.
The terminal, which is still under construction and was once scheduled to open in 2017, has been plagued by years of delays. Abu Dhabi Airports in 2019 said that construction of the new terminal was 97.6 percent complete.
Two sources said Abu Dhabi-headquartered Trojan had been awarded the contract to finish the terminal’s construction.
Trojan did not respond to a request for comment.
The new 700,000 square meter terminal was supposed to support the growth of Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways. When the project was launched, the state-owned airline was seeking to build a major transit hub in the UAE capital, but it has restructured and scaled back its ambitions since then.
The contract cancelation also comes amid a deep pandemic-driven recession in the travel industry that is forecast to take years to recover.

Topics: aviation Airports UAE Abu Dhabi

