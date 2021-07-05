Egypt improves transparency to attract private investments, says minister

RIYADH: Egyptian Minister for International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat said boosting transparency to attract more investment was a top priority for the government.
This would make it easier for the private sector to obtain funds from international financial institutions, especially in green finance, she said.
Egypt has “matched its portfolio of ongoing development projects, amounting to $25 billion, with the 17 goals of the development agenda,” Al-Mashat told Bloomberg TV on Sunday.
Egypt’s portfolio of development partners invests directly in infrastructure, education, social solidarity, housing, and new and renewable energy projects, she said.
These projects had a major role in boosting economic output in 2020 despite the pandemic, she added.
