Sharjah hires banks for $750m sukuk offering

Sharjah hires banks for $750m sukuk offering
Sharjah is set to return to international debt markets. (AN)
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

Sharjah hires banks for $750m sukuk offering

Sharjah hires banks for $750m sukuk offering
  • S&P Global Ratings in April affirmed the emirate’s debt score with a stable outlook
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Sharjah’s government has picked banks to raise over $750 million from an Islamic bond offering, drawn by historically low funding costs with its finances under strain, Bloomberg reported.
The offering could happen as soon as the coming days, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified.
The UAE third-biggest sheikhdom is facing another year of fiscal deterioration after the coronavirus pandemic cut into revenue and forced the local government to spend more to support the economy, according to Bloomberg.
S&P Global Ratings in April affirmed the emirate’s debt score with a stable outlook.
Sharjah’s economic growth will rebound by 4 percent this year after a contraction of about 10 percent in 2020, according to the rating agency.

Topics: debt Sukuk economy Sharjah UAE

Saudi Arabia to localize 6 new professions, creating 40,000 jobs

The move aims to provide 40,000 jobs in legal advice, customs clearance, real estate activities, cinemas, driving schools, and technical and engineering professions. (HRSD/Twitter)
The move aims to provide 40,000 jobs in legal advice, customs clearance, real estate activities, cinemas, driving schools, and technical and engineering professions. (HRSD/Twitter)
Updated 29 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to localize 6 new professions, creating 40,000 jobs

The move aims to provide 40,000 jobs in legal advice, customs clearance, real estate activities, cinemas, driving schools, and technical and engineering professions. (HRSD/Twitter)
  • The ministry’s plan for 2021 aims to deliver 203,000 jobs for Saudis
Updated 29 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has approved the localization of six new professions, as part of the Kingdom's push to create more jobs for citizens, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said in a filing.

The move aims to provide 40,000 jobs in legal advice, customs clearance, real estate activities, cinemas, driving schools, and technical and engineering professions, the ministry said.

The ministry’s plan for 2021 aims to deliver 203,000 jobs for Saudis, Minister Ahmed Al-Rajhi said at a press conference.

It has made several localization announcements since the start of the year.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD)

72 percent of Lebanese families struggle to secure enough food amid soaring inflation

72 percent of Lebanese families struggle to secure enough food amid soaring inflation
Updated 05 July 2021
Georgi Azar

72 percent of Lebanese families struggle to secure enough food amid soaring inflation

72 percent of Lebanese families struggle to secure enough food amid soaring inflation
  • Lebanon’s currency, pegged to the dollar since the 1990s, has lost more than 91 percent of its value
Updated 05 July 2021
Georgi Azar

DUBAI: 72 percent of Lebanese families across Lebanon will face challenges in making ends meet given the severe economic downturn coupled with skyrocketing inflation, according to Crisis Observatory.

The Crisis Observatory is an interdisciplinary research program launched by the American University of Beirut (AUB) to track the repercussions of the economic crisis in Lebanon.

The report, based on price tables from the Ministry of Economy and Trade, found that a family of five now spends more than three times the minimum wage for main meals for a month — or about LL2.1 million a month — while about three-quarters of families have a monthly income of less than LL2.4 million.

The price of sunflower oil has increased by more than 1,100 percent since the summer of 2019, that is, before the financial and economic collapse kicked off, while the price of beef increased by 627 percent and ordinary rice by 545 percent.

Eggs, meanwhile, saw their price increase by 450 percent, and the price of milk doubled by 275 percent.

In a separate report issued last week by UNICEF, children in Lebanon are bearing the brunt of one of the world’s worst economic collapses in recent times, which will likely rank in the top 10, possibly top three, most severe crises episodes globally since the mid-nineteenth century according to the World Bank.

The report found that over 30 percent of children went to bed hungry and skipped meals in the past month, with 60 percent of households having to buy food on credit or borrow money.

The high inflation in food prices is linked to the deterioration of the exchange rate of the Lebanese pound against the US dollar, the report noted, as Lebanon imports the majority of its food needs from commodities or raw materials from abroad.

Lebanon’s currency, pegged to the dollar since the 1990s, has lost more than 91 percent of its value since mass protests erupted in October 2019.

It is currently trading at just short of LL18,000 per greenback on the black market as the central bank struggles to subsidize essential raw materials and products like wheat, fuel and medicine.

Since the beginning of 2021, bread prices have been hiked eight times because of the central bank’s cessation of subsidies on sugar and yeast.

The per-gram price of large bread bundles in bakeries rose by 23 percent, selling at LL3,500 for an 865 gram bundle.

To make matters worse, bakeries have also been hit by fuel shortages, raising fears over potential hitches in bread production in the crisis-hit country.

However, late on Sunday, a fuel sector representative told a local radio station that two tankers laden with fuel would begin unloading diesel at the beginning of the week with hospitals, bakeries and generator owners being prioritized. 

Topics: Lebanon Inflation crisis Economic Food insecurity economic collapse Finance

Oman state energy firm OQ said to mull sale of drilling business

Oman state energy firm OQ said to mull sale of drilling business
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

Oman state energy firm OQ said to mull sale of drilling business

Oman state energy firm OQ said to mull sale of drilling business
  • The potential sale of the midstream firm is part of a broader divestment plan by OQ
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Oman state energy company OQ is considering selling its drilling unit Abraj Energy Services, sources said, as the Gulf nation seeks to shore up its finances that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic and last year's oil price plunge.
The potential sale of the midstream firm is part of a broader divestment plan by OQ, three sources familiar with the matter said, declining to be named as the matter is not public.
Deliberations were at an early stage and OQ could decide to make only a partial exit by floating the company on the Omani stock exchange, one of the sources said.
OQ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Abraj, which was originally slated in 2015 for a partial divestment via an initial public offering (IPO), also did not respond to a request for comment.
Oman, rated sub-investment grade by all major credit rating agencies, has struggled in recent years to tame widening deficits and faces large debt maturities in the next few years.
Last year it launched a new fiscal plan to wean itself off its dependence on revenues from crude.
Abraj had an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around $90 million, according to information on OQ's bond prospectus in April, which identified Abraj as a non-core asset.
OQ plans to raise capital by selling equity stakes, IPOs or selling off entire units to investors.
The strategy aims to reduce the group's net debt to EBITDA ratio to less than 3.0 by early 2023, the prospectus said.
State-controlled energy companies in the Gulf have embarked on a flurry of privatisations to extract value from their assets amid an accelerating global shift away from fossil fuels.
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), which supplies nearly 3% of global oil demand, is planning an IPO of its drilling business and could raise at least $1 billion from the share sale, sources have previously said.
US-based EIG Global Energy Partners in June said a consortium it led closed a deal to buy 49 percent of Saudi oil producer Aramco's pipelines business for $12.4 billion.

 

Topics: energy Oman Oil

Abu Dhabi real estate firm, owned by ruling family, in dollar sukuk sale

Abu Dhabi real estate firm, owned by ruling family, in dollar sukuk sale
Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters

Abu Dhabi real estate firm, owned by ruling family, in dollar sukuk sale

Abu Dhabi real estate firm, owned by ruling family, in dollar sukuk sale
  • The company, which owns a portfolio that is 90 percent in the United Arab Emirates capital with the rest in neighboring Dubai, hired Emirates NBD Capital and First Abu Dhabi Bank as global coordinators
Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The Private Department of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Khalid Al Nahyan LLC (PD), a relatively small real estate player in Abu Dhabi owned by members of its ruling family, has hired banks for a debut sale of US dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Monday.
The company, which owns a portfolio that is 90 percent in the United Arab Emirates capital with the rest in neighboring Dubai, hired Emirates NBD Capital and First Abu Dhabi Bank as global coordinators.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank and Mashreq will join them in arranging investor calls starting on Monday, the document from one of the banks showed.
A five-year sukuk sale will follow, subject to market conditions. Proceeds will fund capital expenditure and acquisitions, S&P Global Ratings said in a report.
The agency has assigned PD a sub-investment grade ‘BB’ long-term issuer rating, constrained by its “limited portfolio size in a fragmented and weak Abu Dhabi real estate market and its high leverage,” but “supported by good asset quality, locational advantage, and strong shareholders.”
Properties in development are expected to result in revenue growth of between 4 percent and 5 percent this year and 25 percent to 30 percent in 2022. Its portfolio “will remain small in a regional context” despite the additions and potential acquisitions, S&P said.
The properties market in the United Arab Emirates — a significant component of the country’s gross domestic product — suffered last year amid the coronavirus crisis, with prices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai falling sharply.
“The Abu Dhabi real estate market is at a low point in the cycle, which could dampen the company’s growth,” S&P said.

Topics: UAE Abu Dhabi Sukuk

Omani transport group Asyad said to weigh strategic stake sale in shipping unit

Omani transport group Asyad said to weigh strategic stake sale in shipping unit
Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters

Omani transport group Asyad said to weigh strategic stake sale in shipping unit

Omani transport group Asyad said to weigh strategic stake sale in shipping unit
  • OSC focuses on transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to the international market
Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Oman’s state-owned transport group Asyad is weighing the sale of a strategic stake in its subsidiary Oman Shipping Company (OSC), three sources familiar with the matter said.
Asyad has asked banks to pitch for a mandate to help it review a potential deal in which Asyad could divest up to 40 percent of its ownership, said two sources, who declined to be named as the matter was not public.
Asyad, owned by the Oman Investment Authority, the country’s sovereign fund, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. Oman Shipping Company also did not respond to a request for comment.
OSC focuses on transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to the international market, according to information on its website, with a fleet that includes very large crude carriers, product and chemical tankers, and bulk carriers.
The company lists Global energy trader Vitol, Brazilian miner Vale, and Global commodities trader Trafigura, and energy firms BP and Royal Dutch Shell among its customers and partners.
Asyad said in June it plans to restructure its operations in order to focus on logistics, port services, free zones, shipping, drydocks and e-commerce, the state-run Oman News Agency reported, citing a management decision.
Oman is among the weakest countries financially in the oil-rich region and more vulnerable to swings in the price of hydrocarbons, a sector that accounted for about a third of its gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019.
The country has outlined plans in recent years to sell off state assets as it seeks to confront fiscal deficits built up after a drop in oil prices caused its debt to gross domestic product ratio to swell from about 15 percent in 2015 to 80 percent last year.

Topics: transport shipping M&A

