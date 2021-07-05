You are here

Oman state energy firm OQ said to mull sale of drilling business

Oman state energy firm OQ said to mull sale of drilling business
Oman energy giant OQ is reported to be considering the sale of its drilling unit amid an increase in regional energy sector M&A. (Supplied)
Oman state energy firm OQ said to mull sale of drilling business

Oman state energy firm OQ said to mull sale of drilling business
  • The potential sale of the midstream firm is part of a broader divestment plan by OQ
DUBAI: Oman state energy company OQ is considering selling its drilling unit Abraj Energy Services, sources said, as the Gulf nation seeks to shore up its finances that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic and last year's oil price plunge.
The potential sale of the midstream firm is part of a broader divestment plan by OQ, three sources familiar with the matter said, declining to be named as the matter is not public.
Deliberations were at an early stage and OQ could decide to make only a partial exit by floating the company on the Omani stock exchange, one of the sources said.
OQ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Abraj, which was originally slated in 2015 for a partial divestment via an initial public offering (IPO), also did not respond to a request for comment.
Oman, rated sub-investment grade by all major credit rating agencies, has struggled in recent years to tame widening deficits and faces large debt maturities in the next few years.
Last year it launched a new fiscal plan to wean itself off its dependence on revenues from crude.
Abraj had an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around $90 million, according to information on OQ's bond prospectus in April, which identified Abraj as a non-core asset.
OQ plans to raise capital by selling equity stakes, IPOs or selling off entire units to investors.
The strategy aims to reduce the group's net debt to EBITDA ratio to less than 3.0 by early 2023, the prospectus said.
State-controlled energy companies in the Gulf have embarked on a flurry of privatisations to extract value from their assets amid an accelerating global shift away from fossil fuels.
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), which supplies nearly 3% of global oil demand, is planning an IPO of its drilling business and could raise at least $1 billion from the share sale, sources have previously said.
US-based EIG Global Energy Partners in June said a consortium it led closed a deal to buy 49 percent of Saudi oil producer Aramco's pipelines business for $12.4 billion.

 

Topics: energy Oman Oil

Abu Dhabi real estate firm, owned by ruling family, in dollar sukuk sale

Abu Dhabi real estate firm, owned by ruling family, in dollar sukuk sale
Abu Dhabi real estate firm, owned by ruling family, in dollar sukuk sale

Abu Dhabi real estate firm, owned by ruling family, in dollar sukuk sale
  • The company, which owns a portfolio that is 90 percent in the United Arab Emirates capital with the rest in neighboring Dubai, hired Emirates NBD Capital and First Abu Dhabi Bank as global coordinators
DUBAI: The Private Department of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Khalid Al Nahyan LLC (PD), a relatively small real estate player in Abu Dhabi owned by members of its ruling family, has hired banks for a debut sale of US dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Monday.
The company, which owns a portfolio that is 90 percent in the United Arab Emirates capital with the rest in neighboring Dubai, hired Emirates NBD Capital and First Abu Dhabi Bank as global coordinators.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank and Mashreq will join them in arranging investor calls starting on Monday, the document from one of the banks showed.
A five-year sukuk sale will follow, subject to market conditions. Proceeds will fund capital expenditure and acquisitions, S&P Global Ratings said in a report.
The agency has assigned PD a sub-investment grade ‘BB’ long-term issuer rating, constrained by its “limited portfolio size in a fragmented and weak Abu Dhabi real estate market and its high leverage,” but “supported by good asset quality, locational advantage, and strong shareholders.”
Properties in development are expected to result in revenue growth of between 4 percent and 5 percent this year and 25 percent to 30 percent in 2022. Its portfolio “will remain small in a regional context” despite the additions and potential acquisitions, S&P said.
The properties market in the United Arab Emirates — a significant component of the country’s gross domestic product — suffered last year amid the coronavirus crisis, with prices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai falling sharply.
“The Abu Dhabi real estate market is at a low point in the cycle, which could dampen the company’s growth,” S&P said.

Topics: UAE Abu Dhabi Sukuk

Omani transport group Asyad said to weigh strategic stake sale in shipping unit

Omani transport group Asyad said to weigh strategic stake sale in shipping unit
Omani transport group Asyad said to weigh strategic stake sale in shipping unit

Omani transport group Asyad said to weigh strategic stake sale in shipping unit
  • OSC focuses on transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to the international market
DUBAI: Oman’s state-owned transport group Asyad is weighing the sale of a strategic stake in its subsidiary Oman Shipping Company (OSC), three sources familiar with the matter said.
Asyad has asked banks to pitch for a mandate to help it review a potential deal in which Asyad could divest up to 40 percent of its ownership, said two sources, who declined to be named as the matter was not public.
Asyad, owned by the Oman Investment Authority, the country’s sovereign fund, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. Oman Shipping Company also did not respond to a request for comment.
OSC focuses on transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to the international market, according to information on its website, with a fleet that includes very large crude carriers, product and chemical tankers, and bulk carriers.
The company lists Global energy trader Vitol, Brazilian miner Vale, and Global commodities trader Trafigura, and energy firms BP and Royal Dutch Shell among its customers and partners.
Asyad said in June it plans to restructure its operations in order to focus on logistics, port services, free zones, shipping, drydocks and e-commerce, the state-run Oman News Agency reported, citing a management decision.
Oman is among the weakest countries financially in the oil-rich region and more vulnerable to swings in the price of hydrocarbons, a sector that accounted for about a third of its gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019.
The country has outlined plans in recent years to sell off state assets as it seeks to confront fiscal deficits built up after a drop in oil prices caused its debt to gross domestic product ratio to swell from about 15 percent in 2015 to 80 percent last year.

Topics: transport shipping M&A

Abu Dhabi said to cancel $3bn airport terminal contract

Abu Dhabi said to cancel $3bn airport terminal contract
Abu Dhabi said to cancel $3bn airport terminal contract

Abu Dhabi said to cancel $3bn airport terminal contract
  • The terminal, which is still under construction and was once scheduled to open in 2017, has been plagued by years of delays
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s state-owned airport operator has canceled a contract with a consortium which was building a 10.8 billion dirham ($2.94 billion) terminal at the emirate’s main airport, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The group, which comprises United Arab Emirates-based Arabtec, Turkey’s TAV Insaat and Athens-based Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC), were awarded the contract in 2012 to build the Midfield Terminal Building at Abu Dhabi International Airport.
One of the sources said state-owned Abu Dhabi Airports canceled the contract after the group over ran project costs.
Abu Dhabi Airports and TAV Insaat declined comment. Arabtec, which filed for liquidation in January, and CCC representatives could not be reached for comment.
The terminal, which is still under construction and was once scheduled to open in 2017, has been plagued by years of delays. Abu Dhabi Airports in 2019 said that construction of the new terminal was 97.6 percent complete.
Two sources said Abu Dhabi-headquartered Trojan had been awarded the contract to finish the terminal’s construction.
Trojan did not respond to a request for comment.
The new 700,000 square meter terminal was supposed to support the growth of Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways. When the project was launched, the state-owned airline was seeking to build a major transit hub in the UAE capital, but it has restructured and scaled back its ambitions since then.
The contract cancelation also comes amid a deep pandemic-driven recession in the travel industry that is forecast to take years to recover.

Topics: aviation Airports UAE Abu Dhabi

Sharjah hires banks for $750m sukuk offering

Sharjah hires banks for $750m sukuk offering
Sharjah hires banks for $750m sukuk offering

Sharjah hires banks for $750m sukuk offering
  • S&P Global Ratings in April affirmed the emirate’s debt score with a stable outlook
RIYADH: Sharjah’s government has picked banks to raise over $750 million from an Islamic bond offering, drawn by historically low funding costs with its finances under strain, Bloomberg reported.
The offering could happen as soon as the coming days, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified.
The UAE third-biggest sheikhdom is facing another year of fiscal deterioration after the coronavirus pandemic cut into revenue and forced the local government to spend more to support the economy, according to Bloomberg.
S&P Global Ratings in April affirmed the emirate’s debt score with a stable outlook.
Sharjah’s economic growth will rebound by 4 percent this year after a contraction of about 10 percent in 2020, according to the rating agency.

Topics: debt Sukuk economy Sharjah UAE

Egypt improves transparency to attract private investments, says minister

Egypt improves transparency to attract private investments, says minister
Egypt improves transparency to attract private investments, says minister

Egypt improves transparency to attract private investments, says minister
RIYADH: Egyptian Minister for International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat said boosting transparency to attract more investment was a top priority for the government.
This would make it easier for the private sector to obtain funds from international financial institutions, especially in green finance, she said.
Egypt has “matched its portfolio of ongoing development projects, amounting to $25 billion, with the 17 goals of the development agenda,” Al-Mashat told Bloomberg TV on Sunday.
Egypt’s portfolio of development partners invests directly in infrastructure, education, social solidarity, housing, and new and renewable energy projects, she said.
These projects had a major role in boosting economic output in 2020 despite the pandemic, she added.

Topics: Investment Egypt

