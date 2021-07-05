Saudi, Vietnamese foreign ministers sign political consultations agreement between the two countries

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son on Monday.
The signing ceremony was held during an online meeting during which both sides stressed the need to strengthen bilateral ties in all fields.
The MoU seeks to boost political consultations between the two ministries on international issues of common interest and aims to strengthen ties at all levels.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan congratulated Vietnam over its candidacy for nonpermanent membership of the Security Council for the second time and its nomination for the presidency of the Security Council in April 2021.
He also assured Vietnam about the Kingdom’s support for its membership on the UN Human Rights Council.
The Saudi foreign minister also called on Vietnam to take measures to facilitate Saudi investors to increase the volume of bilateral trade.
The Vietnamese foreign minister affirmed that his country attached importance to consolidating and enhancing the friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Saudi Arabia.
The signing of the MoU will contribute to establishing a framework for the
enhancement of collaboration between the two ministries and countries as well, he said.
