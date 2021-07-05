You are here

  • Home
  • Italian catering show HostMilano returns in October

Italian catering show HostMilano returns in October

HostMilano, the global trade fair dedicated to the world of catering and hospitality, will return this year from Oct. 22-26. (Supplied)
HostMilano, the global trade fair dedicated to the world of catering and hospitality, will return this year from Oct. 22-26. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r9njb

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Italian catering show HostMilano returns in October

HostMilano, the global trade fair dedicated to the world of catering and hospitality, will return this year from Oct. 22-26. (Supplied)
  • At its 42nd edition, the fair is counting on the presence of more than 1,000 exhibitors from 40 countries
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

MILAN: HostMilano, the global trade fair dedicated to the world of catering and hospitality, will return this year from Oct. 22-26 at Fiera Milano, Italy.

At its 42nd edition, the fair is counting on the presence of more than 1,000 exhibitors from 40 countries. The event this year will take place simultaneously with TuttoFood, an innovative platform for the entire agri-food trade sector.

HostMilano is a point of reference for professional operators of the eating out market and a privileged marketplace for doing quality business. The event provides the opportunity to showcase everything a successful restaurant needs, from raw materials to semi-finished products, from machinery to equipment, from furnishings to tableware.

Professional operators will find a complete offering from international hospitality and hotel industries, and the latest trends in terms of equipment, raw materials, and semi-finished products. HostMilano features a busy schedule of events, in which experts and top players will share case histories and know-how, cooking shows, competitions and conferences.

Topics: Italy Food HostMilano

Related

Italian Food Week introduces Mediterranean diet to Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
Italian Food Week introduces Mediterranean diet to Jeddah
LuLu kicks off 7-day Italian food festival
Corporate News
LuLu kicks off 7-day Italian food festival

Sair app: Making long-distance road travel safer, easier 

Sair app: Making long-distance road travel safer, easier 
Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

Sair app: Making long-distance road travel safer, easier 

Sair app: Making long-distance road travel safer, easier 
Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Sair is an application designed to serve those wishing to travel by road between regions in the Kingdom and the Gulf countries. It is one of the first applications that has obtained a license from the Public Transport Authority in this field.
 Sair enables the customer to book a long-distance trip by car, specify the time of departure as well as the city of departure and arrival, choose the car they like to travel in, and the departure time. The “Captain” will arrive at the specified time to pick up the customer.
 The company was established in 2017, and the application began operating in mid-2020. Despite the challenges represented by the pandemic, the app has transported more than 8,000 passengers since starting operations. This success indicates the large potential of the land transport sector and the great demand to travel by car.
 Sair has made the process of traveling by land easier and safer as all trips are tracked through an advanced map system and a 24-hour control room ensures that the client has an easy, safe and comfortable trip.
 The application provides two basic services — a private trip service, which enables the customer to fully book the car; and a seat reservation service, enabling users to reserve a seat and share a car with other travelers. The latter service, though considered economical, has been suspended due to COVID-19 precautions.
 For more information, users can check out Sair’s Twitter account (@Sair_App).

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors debuts new Land Cruiser

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors debuts new Land Cruiser
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors debuts new Land Cruiser

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors debuts new Land Cruiser
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota in the Kingdom, has launched the new generation of the Land Cruiser in Saudi Arabia. The new model combines outstanding all-terrain performance with a spacious, high-quality interior to bring drivers and passengers an elevated experience on every trip.

Since first launching globally in 1951, the Land Cruiser has become renowned for its exceptional off-road capabilities in adverse environments. Throughout its 70-year history, it has served as an indispensable tool that supports people’s livelihoods in remote destinations, and contributes to humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts.

Munir Khoja, managing director, marketing communication, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said: “The Toyota Land Cruiser is the ultimate symbol of quality, durability and reliability. Truly at home in the deserts of Arabia, the 4x4 is synonymous with adventures and road trips for generations of Saudis. This year, we celebrate over 65 years of the iconic vehicle’s legacy and success on — and off — the roads of Saudi Arabia. Its heritage here stretches back to when the founder of our company, the late Abdul Latif Jameel, initially ordered four Toyota BJ all-terrain vehicles back in 1955. Now, we celebrate the latest, long-awaited evolution of the Toyota Land Cruiser, Saudi Arabia’s one of the most popular motors. We are delighted to unveil the new generation of Toyota’s flagship car, the 300 series. And we are confident our guests will want to join us in the latest stage of the Land Cruiser journey, enjoying a superior on- and off-road experience that stays true to the vehicle’s ‘go anywhere everywhere’ ethos.”

A cumulative total of approximately 10.4 million units have been enjoyed by customers in 170 countries all over the world, and particularly in the Middle East where the Land Cruiser has attained a loyal following thanks to its reliability, durability, and superlative off-road performance.

The new interior cocoons passengers in a sophisticated and comfortable space unaffected by the external environment. Controls and switches are intuitively grouped and easy to operate, even when driving on challenging roads. The cabin offers a range of advanced features such as wireless charging for smartphones, active noise control, and a four-zone automatic air conditioning system with rear control switches. The cluster gauge features a 7-inch color multi-information display and a 12.3-inch multimedia display. Additional features available include a 14-speaker JBL sound system, rear seat entertainment system with 11.6-inch touch-screen displays that are Wi-Fi and HDMI connection enabled, ventilation for the first and second-row seats, a multi-adjustable power driver seat, 40:20:40 split-folding second-row seats, fully flat-folding third-row seats, a kick-sensor operated power tailgate, and smart entry and start systems.

The model is available in 10 distinctive exterior colors. These include three newly available colors: Precious White Pearl, with true pearl texture and high brightness; Dark Blue MC, a high-quality dark blue that reflects urban styling; and Avant-garde Bronze ME, a rich bronze with a strong presence. Meanwhile, the interior is available in a choice of Neutral Beige, Black, or Dark Red. The vehicle also comes equipped with new 18-inch or 20-inch alloy wheels.

Thales’ solutions optimize air passenger experience

Thales’ solutions optimize air passenger experience
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

Thales’ solutions optimize air passenger experience

Thales’ solutions optimize air passenger experience
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

As airports prepare for the busy summer period, they are facing a new set of challenges — dealing with the public health crisis and complying with new regulations on freedom of movement within the Schengen Area. Thales technologies enable airport operators, airlines and border officials to enhance the travel experience and increase security at four main points around the airport.

Passengers can check in remotely from any location (home, hotel, etc.) using their airline’s mobile app. The identity of each individual can then be instantly verified with face recognition software, using a combination of a selfie taken by the passenger, liveness detection and a document authenticity check. The face recognition solution checks approximately 40 points on the passenger’s face and issues an alert if there is any doubt about their identity.

Based on this identity verification and facial biometrics, a temporary digital token is then created for each passenger. The passenger’s face then identifies them at check-in, bag drop-off, security, passport control and the boarding gate, removing the need to show a ticket and ID card at each checkpoint. The system analyzes the facial features of an individual in real time, even when they are wearing a surgical mask, and matches it to the corresponding digital identity in the system. No personal data or photos are stored; an encrypted code created during check-in is the only reference the system requires.

This biometric solution for boarding gates reduces boarding times by one-third. The system erases the temporary token once the aircraft has taken off.

Using high-performance algorithms, Thales’ tools and solutions enable airport operators and other stakeholders to model flight arrivals and departures as well as other airport data and run simulations. Based on those simulations, they can anticipate possible travel disruptions (late or canceled flights) and adjust resource availability on the ground to improve the passenger experience and reduce waiting times.

Under the new requirements for member states of the Schengen Area, non-European nationals arriving in France will soon be able to use Thales’ self-service border kiosks to pre-register their identity, including their biometric data (fingerprint and facial biometrics), in less than one minute.

Several ports of entry (airports, ports, train stations) are due to be equipped with Thales’ border kiosks between now and May 2022.

UAE’s Aldar, HSBC ink deal to secure sustainability-linked loan

UAE’s Aldar, HSBC ink deal to secure sustainability-linked loan
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

UAE’s Aldar, HSBC ink deal to secure sustainability-linked loan

UAE’s Aldar, HSBC ink deal to secure sustainability-linked loan
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

Aldar Properties has signed a 300-million-dirham ($81.7) facility with HSBC that links the interest margin payable under the facility to achievement of sustainability targets. The agreement sees Aldar become the first real estate company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to enter into this type of financing.

The innovative five-year term sustainability-linked loan includes a mechanism to adjust Aldar’s interest margin annually in line with achievement of targets on energy and water intensity, waste recycling and worker welfare. These targets, which are aligned with Aldar’s sustainability strategy, were identified to be material to both Aldar and the wider real estate sector. As part of the agreement, Aldar has also committed to investing a fixed amount in one or more qualifying environmental, social and governance (ESG) projects if it does not reach agreed annual targets. 

The transaction is structured in alignment with the Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles published by the Loan Market Association, Asia Pacific Loan Market Association, and Loan Syndications and Trading Association. The loan will be used for general corporate purposes, including the roll-out of ESG initiatives across the group. 

Greg Fewer, group chief financial and sustainability officer at Aldar, said: “Aldar is deeply committed to its sustainability strategy. Adopting and embedding sustainability into everything we do ensures that our business is future-proof and best positioned for long-term sustainable value creation. We’re proud to be issuing our first sustainability-linked loan that reflects how integrated sustainability is within our operations and in particular our best in class treasury function.”

Mohammed Al-Marzouqi, head of global banking, HSBC UAE, said: “The real estate sector plays an important role in helping the world tackle climate change, considering up to 70 percent of emissions in a large city are related to its buildings.”

By securing the first LMA Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles-compliant facility in the real estate sector in the MENA region, Aldar not only demonstrates its commitment to addressing these relevant ESG issues in the sector, but also sets an important precedent in the region. This transaction also highlights the strength of our partnership with Aldar as we work together toward building a more sustainable and prosperous future for the UAE.”

Seera Group, Kaden to open hotel at Riyadh Front

Seera Group, Kaden to open hotel at Riyadh Front
Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

Seera Group, Kaden to open hotel at Riyadh Front

Seera Group, Kaden to open hotel at Riyadh Front
Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

Seera Group, a travel and tourism provider in the region, and Kaden Investment, a real estate development company, have announced the signing of a master hotels development agreement — a joint venture to manage and develop hotels in various projects developed by Kaden Investment throughout the Kingdom. The first hotel will be launched at Riyadh Front.

An extraordinary urban experience in the heart of the capital, Riyadh Front is a mega-development set to transform the future of business and leisure in Riyadh. As the region’s growing economic hub, Riyadh is the perfect location for business events and with the introduction of fast and easy visas, the city is now ready to welcome greater numbers of travelers than ever before.

Bringing to the table 40 years of travel and tourism legacy and drawing on regional expertise in developing and operating hotels, Seera Group is perfectly placed to provide travelers with quality mid-market hotel accommodations, all backed by Choice’s global hotel platform and brand reputation for value and service. 

Aimed at leading the industry toward better experiences, Kaden Investment is a real estate developer with a track record of delivering long-term projects, notably Riyadh Front and The Logistics Park.

The hotel is just 10 minutes from King Khalid International Airport and it is within the Business Area of Riyadh Front, which is a major business park for local and international organizations, and the Shopping Area, a one-stop shopping, dining and entertainment destination. 

The hotel is surrounded by other big projects, including an under-development neighborhood by Roshn, a national community developer backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign Public Investment Fund, which is led by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It will also be close to Riyadh Front Exposition and Conference Center, the Kingdom’s largest exhibition and conference center, which hosts national, regional, and international conferences, meetings and exhibitions.

Majed Alnefaie, CEO of Seera Group, said: “Simplifying the business travel experience, and making it an enjoyable and rewarding one, has always been one of our goals. Riyadh’s business hub market is full of potential — we have plenty of managerial experience and local resources in the domestic and international market, while Kaden Investments is an outstanding establishment in hotel development locally. We look forward to this partnership to tap into the Kingdom’s business market and bring new energy to the country and global tourism.”

Abdullah Al-Fassam, CEO of Kaden Investment, said: “Riyadh Front is one of the newest additions to Saudi Arabia’s expanding commercial real estate, developed and managed by co-signee Kaden Investment. We have full confidence that the first hotel will be a success story to tell. This cooperation with Seera will create hotels with smart and innovative architecture, as well as cutting-edge infrastructure and a one-of-a-kind experience.”

Latest updates

Italian catering show HostMilano returns in October
HostMilano, the global trade fair dedicated to the world of catering and hospitality, will return this year from Oct. 22-26. (Supplied)
Saudi, Vietnamese foreign ministers sign political consultations agreement between the two countries
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during an online meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son. (SPA)
Lebanon’s drug trade booms on the back of Hezbollah’s Captagon connection
Lebanon’s drug trade booms on the back of Hezbollah’s Captagon connection
Medicine shortage in Lebanon puts patients on brink of death
A woman buys medicine at a pharmacy in the Lebanese capital Beirut. (AFP file photo)
Ever Given to leave Egypt on Wednesday after final settlement contract signed
Ever Given to leave Egypt on Wednesday after final settlement contract signed

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.