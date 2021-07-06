You are here

  • Home
  • Oh, shoot! Film, photo industries fear Srinagar drone ban will shutter businesses

Oh, shoot! Film, photo industries fear Srinagar drone ban will shutter businesses

Oh, shoot! Film, photo industries fear Srinagar drone ban will shutter businesses
There are more than 100 professional drone users in Srinagar who use the devices for filmmaking after acquiring permission from local police. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rnx3f

Updated 23 sec ago

Oh, shoot! Film, photo industries fear Srinagar drone ban will shutter businesses

Oh, shoot! Film, photo industries fear Srinagar drone ban will shutter businesses
  • ‘Security concerns’ behind curbs on use, possession and sale of aerial devices
Updated 23 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Photographers and filmmakers in India’s Kashmir Valley have criticized a government ban on drones in the state capital Srinagar, with several saying on Monday that they feared for their livelihoods after the latest curbs.

On Sunday, a week after two explosive-laden drones injured two security personnel at an Indian Air Force base in Jammu, in Indian-held Kashmir, the Srinagar administration imposed a blanket ban on the use, possession and sale of the aerial devices in the Srinagar district, citing “security reasons.”

Drones were also sighted at the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak military base on Jammu outskirts for three days after the June 27 attack.

“The decentralized airspace access has to be regulated in view of recent episodes of misuse of drones posing a threat to security infrastructure,” the Srinagar administration said in its order.

“To secure the aerial space near the vital installations and highly populated areas, it is imperative to discontinue the use of drones in all social and cultural gatherings, to eliminate any risk of injury to life and damage of property,” it added.

Residents relying on drones for work, however, said that the restrictions could shutter their photography and filmmaking businesses.

There are more than 100 professional drone users in Srinagar — many registered with the government — who use the devices for filmmaking, and wedding photography and videos, after acquiring permission from local police.

“I work with Bollywood films and filmmakers from other parts of the country; they all need drones to shoot. The blanket ban affects the core of the business,” Shabir Bhat, a professional photographer and cinematographer based in Srinagar, told Arab News.

“When I heard about the drone ban, I was shocked. How come we professionals have become a security threat? I established myself with lots of effort, but suddenly, an uncertainty hangs on my future,” Bhat, 28, who shoots films and documentaries, added.

Filmmaker and line producer Irshad Bashir, who runs the Shampa Movies production house in Srinagar, said that the ban was a “setback” for the film and tourism industry in Kashmir.

“The government has been making an effort to promote Kashmir as a venue for film shoots and tourism, and the ban on drones is a big setback in that direction,” Bashir told Arab News.

Instead, he recommended that the government allow the use of drones “under the vigilance of a police or nodal officer.”

“We would submit a memorandum to the administration in this connection,” Bashir said.

Srinagar-based photographer Umer Maqbool said that he borrowed 150,000 Indian rupees ($2,000) last year to buy a drone for wedding shoots.

But with the new ban in place, he is now worried about his sole source of income.

“I registered the drone with the police. Having a drone was an advantage in wedding shoots. Now with the ban, my income comes down drastically,” Maqbool, 23, told Arab News.

He added: “I used to employ two to three people for the work. Now our livelihoods are at stake. How will I pay back my loan?”

Maqbool further questioned the government’s decision to impose the ban in Srinagar.

“The ban should be on drones close to the international border. Why in the center of the city?” he said.

Businesses and lives have remained in a state of suspense in Kashmir for more than a year after the region was placed under a lockdown when New Delhi abrogated the disputed territory’s limited constitutional autonomy in August 2019.

The Himalayan region has long been a flashpoint in ties between India and Pakistan — both claim it in full, but rule it in part.

The suspension of civil liberties and an internet ban has adversely affected Kashmir’s trade and tourism sector, too.

In recent months, however, the valley has seen filmmakers from Bollywood and regional film industries return to the area for work.

“For films, drone technology is very important to capture the beauty of the area. I hope the government understands how people like us will suffer and how Kashmir will suffer from such a ban,” Bashir said.

However, Srinagar’s deputy commissioner Mohammad Aijaz disagreed, saying that “security comes first.”

“It’s a precautionary measure,” Aijaz told Arab News, adding: “We understand that in this era of technology, drones can be used for many positive things, but security comes first, everything else comes next.”

However, he assured filmmakers that the ban was “not permanent.”

Aijaz said: “What comes ahead depends upon the assessment of the security situation.”

Topics: Srinagar Kashmir Film industry drone

Related

US left Afghan airfield at night, didn’t tell new commander

US left Afghan airfield at night, didn’t tell new commander
Updated 06 July 2021
AP

US left Afghan airfield at night, didn’t tell new commander

US left Afghan airfield at night, didn’t tell new commander
  • Before the Afghan army could take control of the airfield, it was invaded by a small army of looters, who ransacked barrack after barrack
  • The US left behind 3.5 million items – they include tens of thousands of bottles of water, energy drinks and military ready made meals, known as MRE’s
Updated 06 July 2021
AP

BAGRAM, Afghanistan: The US left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan military officials said.
Afghanistan’s army showed off the sprawling air base Monday, providing a rare first glimpse of what had been the epicenter of America’s war to unseat the Taliban and hunt down the Al-Qaeda perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks on America.
The US announced Friday it had completely vacated its biggest airfield in the country in advance of a final withdrawal the Pentagon says will be completed by the end of August.
“We (heard) some rumor that the Americans had left Bagram ... and finally by seven o’clock in the morning, we understood that it was confirmed that they had already left Bagram,” Gen. Mir Asadullah Kohistani, Bagram’s new commander said.
US military spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett did not address the specific complaints of many Afghan soldiers who inherited the abandoned airfield, instead referring to a statement last week.
The statement said the handover had been in the process soon after President Joe Biden’s mid-April announcement that America was withdrawing the last of its forces. Leggett said in the statement that they had coordinated their departures with Afghanistan’s leaders.
Before the Afghan army could take control of the airfield about an hour’s drive from the Afghan capital Kabul, it was invaded by a small army of looters, who ransacked barrack after barrack and rummaged through giant storage tents before being evicted, according to Afghan military officials.
“At first we thought maybe they were Taliban,” said Abdul Raouf, a soldier of 10 years. He said the US called from the Kabul airport and said “we are here at the airport in Kabul.”
Kohistani insisted the Afghan National Security and Defense Force could hold on to the heavily fortified base despite a string of Taliban wins on the battlefield. The airfield also includes a prison with about 5,000 prisoners, many of them allegedly Taliban.
The Taliban’s latest surge comes as the last US and NATO forces pull out of the country. As of last week, most NATO soldiers had already quietly left. The last US soldiers are likely to remain until an agreement to protect the Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport, which is expected to be done by Turkey, is completed.
Meanwhile, in northern Afghanistan, district after district has fallen to the Taliban. In just the last two days hundreds of Afghan soldiers fled across the border into Tajikistan rather than fight the insurgents.
“In battle it is sometimes one step forward and some steps back,” said Kohistani.
Kohistani said the Afghan military is changing its strategy to focus on the strategic districts. He insisted they would retake them in the coming days without saying how that would be accomplished.
On display on Monday during was a massive facility, the size of a small city, that had been exclusively used by the US and NATO. The sheer size is extraordinary, with roadways weaving through barracks and past hangar-like buildings. There are two runways and over 100 parking spots for fighter jets known as revetments because of the blast walls that protect each aircraft. One of the two runways is 12,000 feet (3,660 meters) long and was built in 2006. There’s a passenger lounge, a 50-bed hospital and giant hangar size tents filled with supplies such as furniture.
Kohistani said the US left behind 3.5 million items, all itemized by the departing US military. They include tens of thousands of bottles of water, energy drinks and military ready made meals, known as MRE’s.
“When you say 3.5 million items, it is every small item, like every phone, every door knob, every window in every barracks, every door in every barracks,” he said.
The big ticket items left behind include thousands of civilian vehicles, many of them without keys to start them, and hundreds of armored vehicles. Kohistani said the US also left behind small weapons and the ammunition for them, but the departing troops took heavy weapons with them. Ammunition for weapons not being left behind for the Afghan military was blown up before they left.
Afghan soldiers who wandered Monday throughout the base that had once seen as many as 100,000 US troops were deeply critical of how the US left Bagram, leaving in the night without telling the Afghan soldiers tasked with patrolling the perimeter.
“In one night they lost all the good will of 20 years by leaving the way they did, in the night, without telling the Afghan soldiers who were outside patrolling the area,” said Afghan soldier Naematullah, who asked that only his one name be used.
Within 20 minutes of the US’s silent departure on Friday, the electricity was shut down and the base was plunged into darkness, said Raouf, the soldier of 10 years who has also served in Taliban strongholds of Helmand and Kandahar provinces.
The sudden darkness was like a signal to the small army of looters, he said. They entered from the north smashing through the first barrier, ransacking buildings, loading anything that was not nailed down into trucks.
On Monday, three days after the US departure, Afghan soldiers were still collecting piles of garbage that included empty water bottles, cans and empty energy drinks left behind by the looters.
Kohistani meanwhile said the nearly 20 years of US and NATO involvement in Afghanistan was appreciated but now it was time for Afghans to step up.
“We have to solve our problem. We have to secure our country and once again build our country with our own hands,” he said.

Topics: Afghanistan US Army Bagram Airfield

Related

Special Germany withdraws last troops from Afghanistan
World
Germany withdraws last troops from Afghanistan

Collapsed Florida condo demolished ahead of storm, search to resume

Collapsed Florida condo demolished ahead of storm, search to resume
Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters

Collapsed Florida condo demolished ahead of storm, search to resume

Collapsed Florida condo demolished ahead of storm, search to resume
  • Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters that rescue efforts would resume after the demolition
  • After moving across Cuba on Monday, Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to approach western Florida on Tuesday or Wednesday
Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters

SURFSIDE: The partially collapsed Miami-area condo where 24 people are confirmed dead was demolished on Sunday night, ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.
Search-and-rescue efforts for 121 people missing have been suspended. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters earlier on Sunday that rescue efforts would resume after the demolition, noting it was 11 days since the collapse.
Video footage showed the 12-story building collapsing downward and throwing up plumes of smoke.
As of Sunday afternoon, Tropical Storm Elsa was off the coast of Cuba with winds of 60 miles per hour (95 kph). After moving across Cuba later on Sunday and Monday, the storm was forecast to approach western Florida on Tuesday or Wednesday.
In the wreckage of the Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, workers drilled into columns where small explosive charges were placed to bring the remains of the building down in a small area, officials said.
Residents in nearby buildings did not need to evacuate but were instructed to stay indoors and turn off air conditioning due to dust.
Instead of the usual fireworks and flag-waving parties, beachside communities in the area planned more subdued events for the Fourth of July. Miami Beach canceled its Independence Day celebrations.
Investigators have not determined what caused the 40-year-old complex to collapse on June 24. A 2018 engineering report found structural deficiencies that are now the focus of inquiries that include a grand jury examination.
All residents of another building, Crestview Towers in North Miami Beach, were told on Friday to leave immediately after engineers found serious concrete and electrical problems, officials said.
The move was considered urgent because of the approach of Elsa, North Miami Beach City Manager Arthur Sorey said, adding that the building’s owners had not yet begun a mandatory safety recertification process required 40 years after it was built.
“It’s definitely not an easy decision,” Sorey said. “It’s just the right thing to do during these times. It’s uncertain what’s going to happen with the storm.”

Topics: Surfside Building Collapse Tropical Storm Elsa Miami cuba Daniella Levine Cava

Related

Florida rescuers stay hopeful about finding more survivors in collapsed building
World
Florida rescuers stay hopeful about finding more survivors in collapsed building
Search teams persevere as death toll in Florida condo collapse rises to 9
World
Search teams persevere as death toll in Florida condo collapse rises to 9

Afghan security personnel flee into Tajikistan as Taliban advance

Afghan security personnel flee into Tajikistan as Taliban advance
Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters

Afghan security personnel flee into Tajikistan as Taliban advance

Afghan security personnel flee into Tajikistan as Taliban advance
  • Hundreds of Afghan security force members have fled swift Taliban advances in the north
  • Tajikistan is looking into setting up camps for potential refugees from Afghanistan, government sources told Reuters
Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters

DUSHANBE/TAJIKISTAN: More than 1,000 Afghan security personnel have fled across the border into Tajikistan after Taliban advances in northern Afghanistan, the Tajik border guard service said on Monday.
Meanwhile dozens of others were captured by the insurgents.
The crossings on Sunday underscore a rapidly deteriorating situation in the country as foreign troops near a complete withdrawal after 20 years of war in Afghanistan and with peace negotiations stalled.
Hundreds of Afghan security force members have fled swift Taliban advances in the north. But Sunday’s retreats were the largest confirmed, coming just two days after the United States officially vacated its main base in Afghanistan as part of a plan to withdraw all foreign troops by Sept. 11.
The Taliban took over six key districts in the northern province of Badakhshan, which borders both Tajikistan and China, following which 1,037 Afghan servicemen fled across the border with Tajikistan’s permission, its border guard service said.
On Sunday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani spoke to his Tajik counterpart, President Emomali Rakhmon, by phone to discuss the developments.
“Special attention was paid to the escalation of the situation in Afghanistan’s northern areas adjacent to Tajikistan,” the Tajik president’s office said in a statement.
It added that Rakhmon expressed concern about “forced crossings” by members of the Afghan security forces. Tajikistan is looking into setting up camps for potential refugees from Afghanistan, government sources told Reuters.
Rakhmon also spoke to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday, who reassured him that Moscow would support Dushanbe if necessary, both directly and through a regional security bloc, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Rakhmon also called fellow Central Asian leaders Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and held a security council meeting where he ordered additional troops to be sent to the Afghan border, his office said.
A senior Afghan official confirmed there had been hundreds of crossings into Tajikistan but did not know the exact number. “The Taliban cut off all the roads and these people had nowhere to go but to cross the border,” he told Reuters on Monday.
Last week, US forces vacated Bagram Air Base — bringing an effective end to the longest war in US history — as part of an understanding with the Taliban, against whom it has fought since ousting the radical Islamist movement from power after the Sept. 11, 2001 Al-Qaeda attacks on the United States.
The Taliban has ceased attacks on Western forces but continues to target Afghan government and security installations as it makes rapid territorial gains across the country.
Peace talks between the two sides remain inconclusive.
Zabihullah Atiq, a parliamentarian from Badakhshan, told Reuters that the Taliban had captured 26 of the border province’s 28 districts — three of which were handed over to the insurgents without a fight.
Afghan security force members used various routes to flee, he said, but added that the Taliban captured dozens of personnel in Ishkashem district where Tajik border forces had blocked any crossing into the former Soviet republic.
Tajik officials said they let in 152 people from Ishkashem, but did not comment on whether anyone was denied entry.
Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib, in Moscow on Monday for security talks, said government forces had not anticipated the Taliban offensive but would counterattack.
Russia, which operates a military base in Tajikistan, said the Russian consulate in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif was suspending operations over security concerns, TASS news agency reported.

Topics: Afghanistan Tajikistan Afghan Taliban

Related

Militants kill three Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border
World
Militants kill three Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border

MSF denounces seizure of migrant rescue vessel in Italy

MSF denounces seizure of migrant rescue vessel in Italy
Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters

MSF denounces seizure of migrant rescue vessel in Italy

MSF denounces seizure of migrant rescue vessel in Italy
  • Thousands of migrants embark each year on the crossing, often departing in small, inflatable boats from Libya with hopes of reaching Europe
  • MSF's research ship "Geo Barents" was seized on July 2 in Sicily during an inspection
Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters

GENEVA: French medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said on Monday an MSF vessel that rescued hundreds of migrants and refugees in the Mediterranean last month has been detained in Italy.
MSF suggested the seizure was politically motivated.
Thousands of migrants embark each year on the crossing, often departing in small, inflatable boats from Libya with hopes of reaching Europe.
So far this year, 866 migrant deaths have been recorded in the Mediterranean, according to the UN migration agency. Most of them, 723, died on the central Mediterranean route where the MSF vessel was operating.
MSF’s research ship, the “Geo Barents,” was seized on July 2 in Augusta, Sicily, during an inspection, the charity said in a statement.
While it is willing to comply with authorities’ requirements, MSF added that such inspections “represent an opportunity for authorities to pursue political objectives under the guise of administrative procedures.”
A UN report in May said that the EU and member states were partly to blame for migrant deaths due to various factors including obstruction of humanitarian rescue efforts.
The EU has not only cut back its own official search and rescue operations but governments have prevented humanitarian agencies from rescuing migrants in distress by impounding their vessels and targeting individuals with administrative and criminal proceedings, the report said.
Italian port authorities in Augusta declined to comment and the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry was not immediately available to comment.
The vessel had rescued more than 400 people including dozens of unaccompanied children from rubber and wooden and fiberglass boats in back-to-back operations during June, an MSF spokesman told Reuters.

Topics: Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) migrants sicily

Related

Aid group MSF ‘horrified’ as colleagues murdered in Ethiopia
World
Aid group MSF ‘horrified’ as colleagues murdered in Ethiopia
MSF condemns ‘shocking’ deaths of Yemeni football coach and son blamed on Houthis
Middle-East
MSF condemns ‘shocking’ deaths of Yemeni football coach and son blamed on Houthis

UK extremist jailed over 9/11 anniversary video

UK extremist jailed over 9/11 anniversary video
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

UK extremist jailed over 9/11 anniversary video

UK extremist jailed over 9/11 anniversary video
  • Shakil Chapra was known to associate with convicted terrorists in UK
  • He and others sent messages celebrating 9/11, calling for attacks on London landmarks
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A known British extremist has been jailed for sharing a video glorifying terrorism on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Shakil Chapra, known by his alias Abu Haleema, has links to other notorious UK terrorists, including London Bridge attacker Khuram Butt and hate preacher Anjem Choudary, through Chapra’s membership of the banned Al-Muhajiroun (ALM) group.

On Friday, Chapra, 43, was sentenced to two and a half years behind bars, with an additional 12 months on license, meaning he will be released but face restrictions to his freedom.

“You are to be sentenced for a single count of distributing a terrorist publication — posting a video agreed to give indirect glorification to and thus encouragement of terrorism,” the judge told Chapra, who admitted guilt to disseminating a terrorist publication in March. “From at least 2013, when you joined ALM, you have held extreme Islamic views.” 

Last November, Chapra was arrested for his links to known British extremist Shehroz Iqbal, 29, who last year was jailed for eight and a half years after being found guilty of encouraging terrorism.

Iqbal was part of a WhatsApp group that included Chapra, in which Iqbal had made a video inciting other members to attack London’s Royal Albert Hall concert venue. He posted the video alongside the words: “Attack, attack.”

In other messages in that same group chat, Chapra posted a video on Sept. 11, 2019, 18 years after the 9/11 terror attacks.

The clip, around one and a half minutes long, features the leader of Boko Haram, a Daesh-aligned African terror group, who gives a speech in which he discusses kidnapping school children before firing his gun into the air.

Chapra wrote “I will show you the most gangster Nigerian,” and following the video posted a 100% emoji and three flame emojis, which prosecutors said was an endorsement of the terrorist’s message.

Other messages sent by the group’s 22 members included “happy 9/11” and “sweet 18 party.” Chapra boasted of links with Choudary, having “studied with Anjem back in the day.”

Following his arrest Chapra, who also sent extremist messages on Telegram to over 230 members of another channel, has since distanced himself from Daesh.

“I used to buy into Isis (Daesh) but not anymore ... You say September last year, I don’t support 9/11,” he said.

But prosecutor Alistair Richardson said Chapra “remains a committed and highly concerning extremist,” adding: “The defendant holds and continues to hold extreme Islamic views, he has held those views for some years.”

Chapra also has links to Butt, 27, who alongside two associates killed eight people and injured dozens in a van attack in London.

Chapra appeared alongside Butt in a 2016 Channel 4 documentary that followed the lives of Daesh supporters in the UK. The two were seen praying in front of a black flag associated with Daesh.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Shakil Chapra 9/11 terror attacks

Related

Special How four British extremists went from West London to heading a brutal Daesh death cell
World
How four British extremists went from West London to heading a brutal Daesh death cell
Special Terror threats have grown in the 20 years since 9/11, experts warn
World
Terror threats have grown in the 20 years since 9/11, experts warn

Latest updates

New discovery shines light on Saudi Arabia’s ancient marine environment
The story of the origin of whales involves their evolution from a terrestrial ancestor, from where they adapted into a semi-aquatic marine inhibitor. (Supplied)
Oh, shoot! Film, photo industries fear Srinagar drone ban will shutter businesses
Oh, shoot! Film, photo industries fear Srinagar drone ban will shutter businesses
What We Are Reading Today: Let’s Talk About Hard Things by Anna Sale
What We Are Reading Today: Let’s Talk About Hard Things by Anna Sale
Saudi Arabia confirms readiness to receive Hajj pilgrims
This file photo shows travellers walking with luggage past a welcome sign at the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport. (AFP)
Global shares hold near record highs
Global shares hold near record highs

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.