MEPs decry Iran human rights abuses

Iranian opposition President Maryam Rajavi. (Supplied)
Iranian opposition President Maryam Rajavi. (Supplied)
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

MEPs decry Iran human rights abuses

Iranian opposition President Maryam Rajavi. (Supplied)
  • 63 members of European Parliament urge EU to ‘address yearning of Iranian people for freedom, democracy’
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Dozens of members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have released a statement condemning human rights abuses in Iran, calling for further sanctions and urging the EU to “address the yearning of the Iranian people for freedom and democracy.”

The 63 MEPs said they “have deep concerns about the ongoing human rights violations in Iran,” adding: “The failure of the UN and the international community to address the alarming  human rights situation, including the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988, has emboldened the mullahs and led to further deterioration.”
They praised the EU’s decision to sanction members of Iran’s ruling elite following a deadly crackdown on protests in November 2019 as a “step in the right direction,” but said it should be followed by “other necessary measures.”
The MEPs specifically highlighted the plight of women in Iran.
“Under President (Hassan) Rouhani’s tenure, 118 women have been executed, making Iran the No. 1 one executioner of women in the world,” the statement said.
“Iranian women have spearheaded all protests and courageously countered all suppressive measures against them, and we stand by them.”
The MEPs said the EU should focus on supporting the demands of the Iranian people. “During nationwide protests over the past few years, the Iranian people have clearly rejected (the) current dictatorship and expressed their desire for genuine change, an outcome that remains in the hands of the Iranian people and their resistance movement,” they added.

BACKGROUND

The members of the European Parliament said they espouse a nuclear-free, democratic Iran that refrains from endorsing and planning terrorism abroad — ideals endorsed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran, led by President-elect Maryam Rajavi.

The MEPs said they espouse a nuclear-free, democratic Iran that refrains from endorsing and planning terrorism abroad — ideals endorsed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran, led by President-elect Maryam Rajavi.
“The 10-point plan outlined by the Iranian opposition President Maryam Rajavi, first presented by her in the Council of Europe and the European Parliament, calling for a democratic republic based on free and fair elections …  and a non-nuclear Iran, deserves our support,” the MEPs added.
“We call on the EU to adopt a firm policy on Iran, to give priority to human rights, and to hold to account those responsible for human rights violations and terrorism.”
They urged the EU to use its new European Magnitsky Act, which allows the bloc to “freeze assets and impose travel bans on individuals involved in serious human rights abuses,” to sanction the Iranian leadership.
The statement did not name Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi. But if the EU chooses to employ the Magnitsky Act to impose sanctions, given his well-publicized role in the 1988 massacres of political prisoners, Raisi could well be in the bloc’s economic firing line.

New discovery shines light on Saudi Arabia’s ancient marine environment

The story of the origin of whales involves their evolution from a terrestrial ancestor, from where they adapted into a semi-aquatic marine inhibitor. (Supplied)
The story of the origin of whales involves their evolution from a terrestrial ancestor, from where they adapted into a semi-aquatic marine inhibitor. (Supplied)
Updated 06 July 2021
Nada Hameed

New discovery shines light on Saudi Arabia's ancient marine environment

The story of the origin of whales involves their evolution from a terrestrial ancestor, from where they adapted into a semi-aquatic marine inhibitor. (Supplied)
  • The findings include a graveyard of fossilized whalebones in the Saudi Arabia’s Jouf region
Updated 06 July 2021
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The discovery of the fossilized remains of an ancient whale that went extinct 37 million years ago in Saudi Arabia’s Jouf region has revealed secrets about the Kingdom’s geology and ancient marine environments.

The findings, made public on June 29, include a graveyard of fossilized whalebones that were uncovered by a group of eight local and international geologists and paleontologists.
A Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) team has taken credit for the discovery, which has been hailed as highly significant to science. The fossilized whale was found in an area filled with sandy and rocky mountains belonging to the Priabonian period, known as Upper Eocene Era, which dates back 37 million years.
The discovery will shine light on the geographical distribution of ancient marine mammals in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

FASTFACTS

• The mammal is a small-sized whale measuring about three meters long.

• Fully aquatic, with an elongated body, the tail may have evolved a fluke, and it has a serpentine-like body motion.

In an interview with Iyad Zalmout, a US paleontology and geology technical adviser for the Saudi Geological Survey, and one of architects of the discovery, he told Arab News that the animal belongs to a rare species of archaic whale that is categorized under the extinct family archaeocetes.
The bone discovery includes a complete articulated vertebral column from the end of the tail to the upper chest, articulated forelimbs and shoulder blades, ribs, as well as parts of the skull and lower jaws.
Zalmout told Arab News: “This is one of the more derived whales than its earlier clans in having reduced rear limbs, forelimbs that are flattened to be more and less flip-like, a shortened neck, elongation of the trunk and a tail that is transformed into a fluke. The most important feature can be found in the skull, which shows very notable retreats of the nasal bones toward the forehead, and the reduction in the complexity of carnivorous-like cheek teeth.
“This new whale is similar in size and morphology to the partial skeleton of a small whale found back in 1902 and later in 1991 in the western desert of Egypt, called Stromerius nidensis. It was collected from the Upper Eocene rocks of the Fayum region. However, the new material from Saudi Arabia is more complete and will add more information to this group of whales,” he added. “At any rate, this whale is the smallest form of this whale family, half or maybe one-third the size of the Dorudon atrox.”
The mammal is a small-sized whale that measures about three meters long. Fully aquatic, with an elongated body, the tail may have evolved a fluke, and it has a serpentine-like body motion.
Scientists say that it would have weighed between 500 and 600 kilograms. “The weight is based on one specimen and rescaled from other whales found in the same geological time around the world,” Zalmout said.
The fossil was discovered in the Al-Rashrashiyah cliffs, a few kilometers north of the Qurayyat governorate, in the Kingdom’s northwest region near the Jordanian border.

DISCOVERIESIN KSA

• Discovery of Saadanius hijazensis. (2009-2010)

• Cretaceous dinosaur remains from the Tabuk region in 2014

• The discovery of the oldest human remains (85,000 years old) in Saudi Arabia from the ancient Al-Wusta lake in the Nafud Desert (2016-2018)

• The discovery of the Nafud extinct elephant (600,000 years old) (2014-2021)

Zalmout said that the area where the discovery was made is known to have high levels of rainwater accumulations, as “the fossil itself came from calcareous bituminous chalk and marl foothills.”
The Kingdom’s deserts are likely to contain many more aquatic mammal fossils, according to Zalmout.
“Whales and sea cows should be there, wherever Eocene and younger marine sediments are exposed. We have several Middle and Late Eocene rock units and formations exposed in Saudi Arabia (the Al-Rashrashiyah formation is one of these), and I am sure if you look and prospect carefully in these sediments, you will find marine mammals. According to my recollection, whales (archaeocetes) and sea cows (sirenians) were the only marine mammals that lived in the Eocene.”

Evolutionary timeline
The story of the origin of whales involves their evolution from a terrestrial ancestor, from where they adapted into a semi-aquatic marine inhibitor, and finally became fully aquatic.
Zalmout explained the three scenarios of marine mammal adaptation. “This history of great transformation and adaptation into fully aquatic life is a spectacular example of change, due to climatic change, which affects the surrounding ecosystems and the environments, and in turn will affect the food and reproduction cycle in these marine occupants.

The fossil was discovered in the Al-Rashrashiyah cliffs, a few kilometers north of the Qurayyat governorate.

“This may drive these animals through a number of different scenarios, including extinction, change of habitats and feeding behaviors and sources through adaptation, but not full adaption into marine life, and then finally going fully aquatic.”
He added: “I think marine mammals went through all three scenarios. Some early forms showed by the early Eocene quickly went extinct, some survived into semi-aquatic lives, and most of the living form whales are fully aquatic and will not return to land unless for a final destiny.”
The new discovery is the only Eocene whale discovered in the form of an almost complete skeleton in the Kingdom, Zalmout said.
“The SGS paleontology team is very optimistic that this will be a complete skeleton and will make appealing scientific research, and replicas of its skeleton will be displayed in local and international museums around the world.”
He added: “We are greatly thankful for the newly appointed SGS CEO Abdullah Al-Shamrani, and the past presidents for their effort and support to study the deep history of the Kingdom.”
The SGS is a specialized Saudi governmental agency empowered by an experienced and skilled paleontology team. Equipment, tools, and material used in SGS paleontology laboratories combine traditional paleontology methods and more advanced technology.
The group has contributed to several groundbreaking discoveries in paleontology in the past 15 years with the help of experienced local and international paleontology advisers, and scientific societies, including the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology and the Paleontological Society.

World Food Programm praises Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian role

David Beasley, Executive Director of World Food Programme (WFP) (AFP file photo)
David Beasley, Executive Director of World Food Programme (WFP) (AFP file photo)
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

World Food Programm praises Saudi Arabia's humanitarian role

David Beasley, Executive Director of World Food Programme (WFP) (AFP file photo)
  • Beasley expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, for this contribution, adding that it came at a time of great need
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The executive director of the UN World Food Programme (WFP), David Beasley, has lauded Saudi Arabia’s efforts in helping the organization meet the urgent food needs of “some of Yemen’s most vulnerable groups.”
In a recent statement, Beasley appreciated the Kingdom for contributing $60 million through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).
Without this contribution, he stressed, humanitarian action in Yemen could not be sustained.
The WFP official noted that the donation would contribute to closing critical gaps in the supply and distribution of lifesaving food assistance during the next few months.  With this funding, the WFP plans to procure wheat grain, flour, vegetable oil, and other staple items included in the monthly food baskets provided to needy families. The food aid will assist 4.9 million severely food-insecure people across 15 governorates.
Beasley expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom, represented by KSrelief, for this contribution, adding that it came at a time of great need, especially in light of the additional humanitarian challenges being caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
Since 2018, he added, Saudi Arabia has contributed $858 million to WFP’s response in Yemen, including $380 million in 2019 that helped WFP scale-up its operations to reach 13 million people, effectively “pulling Yemen back from the brink of famine, and saving lives.”
 

‘$150 billion boost’ from new Saudi transport strategy

‘$150 billion boost’ from new Saudi transport strategy
Updated 06 July 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

'$150 billion boost' from new Saudi transport strategy

‘$150 billion boost’ from new Saudi transport strategy
Updated 06 July 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia expects its new transport and logistics strategy to generate 550 billion riyals ($150 billion) in investments by 2030 in areas such as public transport, railways, and airports expansion and development, the Kingdom’s transport and logistical services minister said on Monday.
Saleh Aljasser said the government would provide 35 percent of the needed investments, and the rest would come from private investors. The strategy would have multiple benefits on economic activities because it would connect many sectors, such as Hajj and tourism, as well as industries, he said.
Abdulaziz Alduailej, president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, said Saudi airlines would aim under the new strategy to reach 250 destinations worldwide, up from 90 destinations currently. The country aims to increase airport capacity to 330 million passengers a year, up from 103 million.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the new transport and logistics blueprint a week ago. It aims to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents, and improve all transport services in support of Saudi Vision 2030.
A host of projects are planned to help achieve the strategy’s economic and social goals, including the launch of a second national airline, along with improved governance to enhance the work of the organizations involved. The Ministry of Transport was renamed the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services.
“This strategy will strengthen human and technical capabilities in the transport and logistics sector in the Kingdom,” the crown prince said.

Philippine president visits troops injured in air crash

Philippine president visits troops injured in air crash
Updated 06 July 2021
Ellie Aben

Philippine president visits troops injured in air crash

Philippine president visits troops injured in air crash
  • The crash also killed three civilians on the ground, taking the death toll to 50
Updated 06 July 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte flew to Zamboanga City on Monday to visit soldiers who were injured in a military plane crash that killed 50, as an investigation was launched into the incident.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it had retrieved the remains of 47 troops who died in Sunday’s crash, with the identification process underway, while 49 survivors had been moved to hospitals in Sulu and Zamboanga City for further treatment.

The crash also killed three civilians and injured four on the ground, taking the death toll to 50.

“All passengers, pilots and crew were retrieved. Meanwhile, the search for the black box of the crashed C-130 is still ongoing,” the AFP told reporters.

It said the crash site had been cordoned off and security measures were in place to ensure there were “no disruptions from any quarter, particularly from militants, while the investigation is being conducted.”

Sulu is considered a hotbed of the Daesh-inspired Abu Sayyaf Group.

AFP spokesperson Marine Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo told a press briefing on Monday that the incident would not affect the military’s continuing pursuit against “enemies of the state” and that an investigation team had arrived in Sulu to conduct a thorough probe.

“It could have arrived last night but, due to the absence of running lights in Sulu, their trip was rescheduled until early this very morning,” Arevalo said.

The aircraft was carrying 96 troops, most of whom were new graduates ready to be deployed to the 11th Infantry Division in Jolo, Sulu, “to fight terrorism in the area.”

On Sunday, AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana told Arab News that the aircraft was transporting troops from Laguindingan Airport in Cagayan De Oro to Jolo when it crashed at Barangay Bangkal, Patikul, Sulu, just a few kilometers east of Jolo airport.

Officials said the C-130 plane overshot the runway at Jolo Airport as it attempted to land.

A senior air force official, who requested anonymity, told Arab News that the aircraft had “bounced, skidded and hit the end wall or the hillside.”

Arevalo said that, while the weather was good at the time of the incident, the area where the C-130 overshot the runway was a village which could be why civilians were also injured and killed.

The AFP was “determined” to probe the cause of Sunday’s crash, he added, saying that, based on the information available, the aircraft had followed the specified protocols regarding “approach speed (and) the landing spot.”

Arevalo also vowed to ensure a transparent probe. “Just like you, we are very much and keenly interested in determining what happened to ensure that incidents like this will not happen (again).”

He appealed to the public to avoid spreading unverified news on social media, as this could hinder rather than help the investigation process, and denied rumors that the aircraft was defective.

He stressed that pilots were “all rated, seasoned, and experienced” in flying the C-130, one of the sturdiest and strongest aircraft in the country’s inventory.

The incident was “one of the more tragic accidents” in the military’s history, but he insisted they did not want to make comparisons “as all of these are tragedies.”

Arevalo said authorities were also going to look for the black box or the flight data recorder, as well as eyewitness accounts and data the control tower in Sulu might have, and that the C-130 was in “tip-top shape” even if it was not brand new.

“As a matter of fact, when it was delivered to the AFP, it (had) more than 11,000 flying hours remaining, and when this accident happened, it still had around 11,000 flying hours remaining before the next maintenance of the aircraft.”

The president visited Camp Navarro General Hospital to award medals to the injured soldiers. He then went to the Naval Forces for Western Mindanao to posthumously confer medals on the troops who lost their lives in the crash.

Established in 2017, the Order of Lapu-Lapu Kampilan and Kalasag medals are awarded to government officials and personnel, as well as private individuals, “who were seriously wounded, suffered great loss of property and to those who lost their lives, in the pursuit of the president’s campaign or advocacy.”

International governments have been sending their condolences following the crash.

“On behalf of the United States, I offer our deep condolences to the people of the Philippines. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and the families of those who were lost,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Philippines allies at this difficult time and are ready to provide all appropriate support to the Philippines’ response effort.”

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its embassy in the Philippines, and the embassies of South Korea, Russia, and France also sent their condolences, wishing the survivors a quick recovery.

UK Minister of State for Asia Nigel Adams tweeted: “I am very sad to hear of those who have been killed and injured in the military plane crash in Jolo Island, the Philippines. My thoughts are with the people of the Philippines and the loved ones of those affected.”

