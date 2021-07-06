You are here

  • Home
  • 9 arrested over alleged plot to plant bombs around Hong Kong

9 arrested over alleged plot to plant bombs around Hong Kong

9 arrested over alleged plot to plant bombs around Hong Kong
Hong Kong police on Tuesday said they arrested nine people on suspicion of engaging in terrorist activity. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9f39n

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

9 arrested over alleged plot to plant bombs around Hong Kong

9 arrested over alleged plot to plant bombs around Hong Kong
  • The nine arrested are five men and four women between 15 and 39 years old
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police on Tuesday said they arrested nine people on suspicion of engaging in terrorist activity, after uncovering an attempt to make explosives and plant bombs across the city.
The arrests come amid a political divisive time in Hong Kong, two years after months of massive anti-government protests rocked the city. Last week, a Hong Kong man stabbed a police officer with a knife, before killing himself.
Of the nine arrested, six are secondary school students. The group were attempting to make the explosive triacetone triperoxide (TATP) in a homemade laboratory in a hostel, police said.
They planned to use the TATP to bomb courts, cross-harbor tunnels, railways and even planned to put some of these explosives in trash bins on the street “to maximize damage caused to the society,” police said.
The nine arrested are five men and four women between 15 and 39 years old, according to Senior Superintendent Li Kwai-wah of the Hong Kong Police National Security Department.
Authorities said they seized apparatus and raw materials used to make the TATP, as well as a “trace amount” of the explosive.

Topics: Hong Kong

Related

Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily journalist at airport
Media
Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily journalist at airport
The paper’s closure comes as authorities crack down on dissent following months of anti-government protests in 2019. (AFP)
Media
Hong Kong’s embattled Apple Daily to close by Saturday

Sydney premier to decide on COVID-19 lockdown as new cases drop

Sydney premier to decide on COVID-19 lockdown as new cases drop
Updated 18 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

Sydney premier to decide on COVID-19 lockdown as new cases drop

Sydney premier to decide on COVID-19 lockdown as new cases drop
  • Just 18 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases were detected in New South Wales
  • Sydney went into a hard lockdown on June 26 to quash the latest flare-up
Updated 18 min 35 sec ago
Reuters
SYDNEY: The premier of Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) said on Tuesday she aims to decide within the next 24 hours whether to extend a COVID-19 lockdown in Sydney that is due to end on Friday as new infections dropped in the country’s most populous state.
Just 18 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases were detected in NSW on Tuesday, half of the previous day’s number. But Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the decision would also take into account her administration’s determination to make the current lockdown in the city of five million people the last, as it aims to step up vaccinations.
“That will factor into our decision-making as to whether it (the two-week lockdown) finishes on Friday or whether we continue for a period longer,” Berejiklian told reporters. “I hope to be able to communicate to the community tomorrow on what next week looks like.”
Sydney went into a hard lockdown on June 26 to quash the latest flare-up — an outbreak of the Delta variant of COVID-19 — but officials have been frustrated after finding new infections linked to illegal gatherings and people flouting social distancing rules, raising prospects of an extension.
Of Tuesday’s cases, 16 were either in isolation throughout or for part of their infectious period. Two cases spent time in the community while they were infectious.
With Sydney battling its worst COVID-19 outbreak of 2021, total infections in the flare-up crossed 330 since the first case was detected nearly three weeks ago in a limousine driver who transported overseas airline crew.
Speedy contact tracing, lockdowns, tough social distancing rules and a high community compliance have kept Australia’s COVID-19 numbers much lower among developed economies, with just over 30,800 cases and 910 deaths since the pandemic began.

Taliban wins in northern Afghanistan forces closure of consulates

Taliban wins in northern Afghanistan forces closure of consulates
Updated 22 min 23 sec ago
AP

Taliban wins in northern Afghanistan forces closure of consulates

Taliban wins in northern Afghanistan forces closure of consulates
  • Nearly 1,000 Afghan soldiers have fled the Taliban advances by crossing the border into Tajikistan
  • The Taliban victories in northern Afghanistan are particularly significant
Updated 22 min 23 sec ago
AP
KABUL: A surge of Taliban wins in northern Afghanistan has caused some countries to close their north Afghan consulates, while across the border in Tajikistan reservists are being called up to reinforce its southern border, according to officials and reports on Tuesday.
Nearly 1,000 Afghan soldiers have fled the Taliban advances by crossing the border into Tajikistan, according to reports from Tajikistan.
A statement on Monday from the Tajik government said President Emomali Rakhmon has ordered the mobilization of 20,000 military reservists to strengthen its border with Afghanistan.
The Afghan military exodus comes as Taliban overrun most districts in northeastern Badakhshan province. Many of the districts collapsed without a fight but along the province’s northern border with Tajikistan, hundreds of Afghan National Security and Defense Forces crossed the border seeking safety.
The consulates of Turkey and Russia have reportedly closed in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh province, and Afghanistan’s fourth-largest city. Iran said it has restricted activities at its consulate in the city. There has been fighting in Balkh province, but the provincial capital has been relatively peaceful.
The consulates of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, India and Pakistan have reduced their services, Balkh provincial governor’s spokesman Munir Farhad said Tuesday. He said Turkey and Russia had closed their consulates and their diplomats had left the city.
The Tajik government said Afghan troops were being allowed to cross on humanitarian grounds but the border posts on the Tajik side were in control of Tajik forces and there was no fighting with Taliban from the Tajik side.
The Taliban march gains momentum only days after the United States vacated Bagram Airfield, just an hour drive north of the capital and a sure sign that the majority of its troops had left Afghanistan.
The US withdrew from what had been the epicenter of the US-led coalition’s nearly 20-year war in Afghanistan by s hutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ departure more than two hours after they left, according Afghan military officials said.
Meanwhile Moscow also weighed in on Monday with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying there is “heightened concern” over the fighting but Russia has no plans to send troops to assist its former republic.
“We have repeatedly said many times that after the withdrawal of the Americans and their allies from Afghanistan, the development of the situation in this country is a matter of our heightened concern,” Peskov said. “We’re monitoring it very closely and are noting that destabilization (of the situation) is taking place, unfortunately.”
Meanwhile, Tajikistan’s state news agency Khovar counted 1,037 Afghan military personnel who entered Tajikistan while fleeing for their lives. It said Monday they used seven of the crossings along the countries’ shared 910-kilometer (565-mile) border.
The Taliban have made relentless territorial wins since mid-April, when President Joe Biden announced the last 2,500-3,500 US soldiers and 7,000 allied NATO soldiers would leave Afghanistan.
Most have left quietly already, well before the announced deadline in September. The full withdrawal is not expected to be completed until the end of August while agreements to protect Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport are settled.
Meanwhile, the months-old peace talks being held in Qatar between Taliban and a fractious Afghan government have all but stopped even as both sides say they want a negotiated end to the decades-long conflict.
With their victories in northern and southern Afghanistan, the Taliban are putting pressure on provincial cities and gaining control of key transportation routes.
The Afghan government has resurrected militias mostly loyal to Kabul-allied warlords but with a history of brutal violence that has raised the specter of civil war similar to the fighting that devastated Kabul in the early 1990s.
The Taliban wins in northern Afghanistan are particularly significant because that part of the country is the traditional stronghold of US-allied warlords and the scene of the Taliban’s initial widespread losses in 2001 when the US-led coalition launched its battle to unseat the religious movement.

Philippine president visits troops injured in air crash

Philippine president visits troops injured in air crash
Updated 06 July 2021
Ellie Aben

Philippine president visits troops injured in air crash

Philippine president visits troops injured in air crash
  • The crash also killed three civilians on the ground, taking the death toll to 50
Updated 06 July 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte flew to Zamboanga City on Monday to visit soldiers who were injured in a military plane crash that killed 50, as an investigation was launched into the incident.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it had retrieved the remains of 47 troops who died in Sunday’s crash, with the identification process underway, while 49 survivors had been moved to hospitals in Sulu and Zamboanga City for further treatment.

The crash also killed three civilians and injured four on the ground, taking the death toll to 50.

“All passengers, pilots and crew were retrieved. Meanwhile, the search for the black box of the crashed C-130 is still ongoing,” the AFP told reporters.

It said the crash site had been cordoned off and security measures were in place to ensure there were “no disruptions from any quarter, particularly from militants, while the investigation is being conducted.”

Sulu is considered a hotbed of the Daesh-inspired Abu Sayyaf Group.

AFP spokesperson Marine Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo told a press briefing on Monday that the incident would not affect the military’s continuing pursuit against “enemies of the state” and that an investigation team had arrived in Sulu to conduct a thorough probe.

“It could have arrived last night but, due to the absence of running lights in Sulu, their trip was rescheduled until early this very morning,” Arevalo said.

The aircraft was carrying 96 troops, most of whom were new graduates ready to be deployed to the 11th Infantry Division in Jolo, Sulu, “to fight terrorism in the area.”

On Sunday, AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana told Arab News that the aircraft was transporting troops from Laguindingan Airport in Cagayan De Oro to Jolo when it crashed at Barangay Bangkal, Patikul, Sulu, just a few kilometers east of Jolo airport.

Officials said the C-130 plane overshot the runway at Jolo Airport as it attempted to land.

A senior air force official, who requested anonymity, told Arab News that the aircraft had “bounced, skidded and hit the end wall or the hillside.”

Arevalo said that, while the weather was good at the time of the incident, the area where the C-130 overshot the runway was a village which could be why civilians were also injured and killed.

The AFP was “determined” to probe the cause of Sunday’s crash, he added, saying that, based on the information available, the aircraft had followed the specified protocols regarding “approach speed (and) the landing spot.”

Arevalo also vowed to ensure a transparent probe. “Just like you, we are very much and keenly interested in determining what happened to ensure that incidents like this will not happen (again).”

He appealed to the public to avoid spreading unverified news on social media, as this could hinder rather than help the investigation process, and denied rumors that the aircraft was defective.

He stressed that pilots were “all rated, seasoned, and experienced” in flying the C-130, one of the sturdiest and strongest aircraft in the country’s inventory.

The incident was “one of the more tragic accidents” in the military’s history, but he insisted they did not want to make comparisons “as all of these are tragedies.”

Arevalo said authorities were also going to look for the black box or the flight data recorder, as well as eyewitness accounts and data the control tower in Sulu might have, and that the C-130 was in “tip-top shape” even if it was not brand new.

“As a matter of fact, when it was delivered to the AFP, it (had) more than 11,000 flying hours remaining, and when this accident happened, it still had around 11,000 flying hours remaining before the next maintenance of the aircraft.”

The president visited Camp Navarro General Hospital to award medals to the injured soldiers. He then went to the Naval Forces for Western Mindanao to posthumously confer medals on the troops who lost their lives in the crash.

Established in 2017, the Order of Lapu-Lapu Kampilan and Kalasag medals are awarded to government officials and personnel, as well as private individuals, “who were seriously wounded, suffered great loss of property and to those who lost their lives, in the pursuit of the president’s campaign or advocacy.”

International governments have been sending their condolences following the crash.

“On behalf of the United States, I offer our deep condolences to the people of the Philippines. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and the families of those who were lost,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Philippines allies at this difficult time and are ready to provide all appropriate support to the Philippines’ response effort.”

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its embassy in the Philippines, and the embassies of South Korea, Russia, and France also sent their condolences, wishing the survivors a quick recovery.

UK Minister of State for Asia Nigel Adams tweeted: “I am very sad to hear of those who have been killed and injured in the military plane crash in Jolo Island, the Philippines. My thoughts are with the people of the Philippines and the loved ones of those affected.”

Topics: Rodrigo Duterte Philippines Zamboanga City

Related

Philippines orders probe after military plane crash kills 50
World
Philippines orders probe after military plane crash kills 50
Update Death toll jumps to 45 in Philippine military plane crash: Armed forces photos
World
Death toll jumps to 45 in Philippine military plane crash: Armed forces

Oh, shoot! Film, photo industries fear Srinagar drone ban will shutter businesses

Oh, shoot! Film, photo industries fear Srinagar drone ban will shutter businesses
Updated 06 July 2021

Oh, shoot! Film, photo industries fear Srinagar drone ban will shutter businesses

Oh, shoot! Film, photo industries fear Srinagar drone ban will shutter businesses
  • ‘Security concerns’ behind curbs on use, possession and sale of aerial devices
Updated 06 July 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Photographers and filmmakers in India’s Kashmir Valley have criticized a government ban on drones in the state capital Srinagar, with several saying on Monday that they feared for their livelihoods after the latest curbs.

On Sunday, a week after two explosive-laden drones injured two security personnel at an Indian Air Force base in Jammu, in Indian-held Kashmir, the Srinagar administration imposed a blanket ban on the use, possession and sale of the aerial devices in the Srinagar district, citing “security reasons.”

Drones were also sighted at the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak military base on Jammu outskirts for three days after the June 27 attack.

“The decentralized airspace access has to be regulated in view of recent episodes of misuse of drones posing a threat to security infrastructure,” the Srinagar administration said in its order.

“To secure the aerial space near the vital installations and highly populated areas, it is imperative to discontinue the use of drones in all social and cultural gatherings, to eliminate any risk of injury to life and damage of property,” it added.

Residents relying on drones for work, however, said that the restrictions could shutter their photography and filmmaking businesses.

There are more than 100 professional drone users in Srinagar — many registered with the government — who use the devices for filmmaking, and wedding photography and videos, after acquiring permission from local police.

“I work with Bollywood films and filmmakers from other parts of the country; they all need drones to shoot. The blanket ban affects the core of the business,” Shabir Bhat, a professional photographer and cinematographer based in Srinagar, told Arab News.

“When I heard about the drone ban, I was shocked. How come we professionals have become a security threat? I established myself with lots of effort, but suddenly, an uncertainty hangs on my future,” Bhat, 28, who shoots films and documentaries, added.

Filmmaker and line producer Irshad Bashir, who runs the Shampa Movies production house in Srinagar, said that the ban was a “setback” for the film and tourism industry in Kashmir.

“The government has been making an effort to promote Kashmir as a venue for film shoots and tourism, and the ban on drones is a big setback in that direction,” Bashir told Arab News.

Instead, he recommended that the government allow the use of drones “under the vigilance of a police or nodal officer.”

“We would submit a memorandum to the administration in this connection,” Bashir said.

Srinagar-based photographer Umer Maqbool said that he borrowed 150,000 Indian rupees ($2,000) last year to buy a drone for wedding shoots.

But with the new ban in place, he is now worried about his sole source of income.

“I registered the drone with the police. Having a drone was an advantage in wedding shoots. Now with the ban, my income comes down drastically,” Maqbool, 23, told Arab News.

He added: “I used to employ two to three people for the work. Now our livelihoods are at stake. How will I pay back my loan?”

Maqbool further questioned the government’s decision to impose the ban in Srinagar.

“The ban should be on drones close to the international border. Why in the center of the city?” he said.

Businesses and lives have remained in a state of suspense in Kashmir for more than a year after the region was placed under a lockdown when New Delhi abrogated the disputed territory’s limited constitutional autonomy in August 2019.

The Himalayan region has long been a flashpoint in ties between India and Pakistan — both claim it in full, but rule it in part.

The suspension of civil liberties and an internet ban has adversely affected Kashmir’s trade and tourism sector, too.

In recent months, however, the valley has seen filmmakers from Bollywood and regional film industries return to the area for work.

“For films, drone technology is very important to capture the beauty of the area. I hope the government understands how people like us will suffer and how Kashmir will suffer from such a ban,” Bashir said.

However, Srinagar’s deputy commissioner Mohammad Aijaz disagreed, saying that “security comes first.”

“It’s a precautionary measure,” Aijaz told Arab News, adding: “We understand that in this era of technology, drones can be used for many positive things, but security comes first, everything else comes next.”

However, he assured filmmakers that the ban was “not permanent.”

Aijaz said: “What comes ahead depends upon the assessment of the security situation.”

Topics: Srinagar Kashmir Film industry drone

Related

US left Afghan airfield at night, didn’t tell new commander

US left Afghan airfield at night, didn’t tell new commander
Updated 06 July 2021
AP

US left Afghan airfield at night, didn’t tell new commander

US left Afghan airfield at night, didn’t tell new commander
  • Before the Afghan army could take control of the airfield, it was invaded by a small army of looters, who ransacked barrack after barrack
  • The US left behind 3.5 million items – they include tens of thousands of bottles of water, energy drinks and military ready made meals, known as MRE’s
Updated 06 July 2021
AP

BAGRAM, Afghanistan: The US left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan military officials said.
Afghanistan’s army showed off the sprawling air base Monday, providing a rare first glimpse of what had been the epicenter of America’s war to unseat the Taliban and hunt down the Al-Qaeda perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks on America.
The US announced Friday it had completely vacated its biggest airfield in the country in advance of a final withdrawal the Pentagon says will be completed by the end of August.
“We (heard) some rumor that the Americans had left Bagram ... and finally by seven o’clock in the morning, we understood that it was confirmed that they had already left Bagram,” Gen. Mir Asadullah Kohistani, Bagram’s new commander said.
US military spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett did not address the specific complaints of many Afghan soldiers who inherited the abandoned airfield, instead referring to a statement last week.
The statement said the handover had been in the process soon after President Joe Biden’s mid-April announcement that America was withdrawing the last of its forces. Leggett said in the statement that they had coordinated their departures with Afghanistan’s leaders.
Before the Afghan army could take control of the airfield about an hour’s drive from the Afghan capital Kabul, it was invaded by a small army of looters, who ransacked barrack after barrack and rummaged through giant storage tents before being evicted, according to Afghan military officials.
“At first we thought maybe they were Taliban,” said Abdul Raouf, a soldier of 10 years. He said the US called from the Kabul airport and said “we are here at the airport in Kabul.”
Kohistani insisted the Afghan National Security and Defense Force could hold on to the heavily fortified base despite a string of Taliban wins on the battlefield. The airfield also includes a prison with about 5,000 prisoners, many of them allegedly Taliban.
The Taliban’s latest surge comes as the last US and NATO forces pull out of the country. As of last week, most NATO soldiers had already quietly left. The last US soldiers are likely to remain until an agreement to protect the Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport, which is expected to be done by Turkey, is completed.
Meanwhile, in northern Afghanistan, district after district has fallen to the Taliban. In just the last two days hundreds of Afghan soldiers fled across the border into Tajikistan rather than fight the insurgents.
“In battle it is sometimes one step forward and some steps back,” said Kohistani.
Kohistani said the Afghan military is changing its strategy to focus on the strategic districts. He insisted they would retake them in the coming days without saying how that would be accomplished.
On display on Monday during was a massive facility, the size of a small city, that had been exclusively used by the US and NATO. The sheer size is extraordinary, with roadways weaving through barracks and past hangar-like buildings. There are two runways and over 100 parking spots for fighter jets known as revetments because of the blast walls that protect each aircraft. One of the two runways is 12,000 feet (3,660 meters) long and was built in 2006. There’s a passenger lounge, a 50-bed hospital and giant hangar size tents filled with supplies such as furniture.
Kohistani said the US left behind 3.5 million items, all itemized by the departing US military. They include tens of thousands of bottles of water, energy drinks and military ready made meals, known as MRE’s.
“When you say 3.5 million items, it is every small item, like every phone, every door knob, every window in every barracks, every door in every barracks,” he said.
The big ticket items left behind include thousands of civilian vehicles, many of them without keys to start them, and hundreds of armored vehicles. Kohistani said the US also left behind small weapons and the ammunition for them, but the departing troops took heavy weapons with them. Ammunition for weapons not being left behind for the Afghan military was blown up before they left.
Afghan soldiers who wandered Monday throughout the base that had once seen as many as 100,000 US troops were deeply critical of how the US left Bagram, leaving in the night without telling the Afghan soldiers tasked with patrolling the perimeter.
“In one night they lost all the good will of 20 years by leaving the way they did, in the night, without telling the Afghan soldiers who were outside patrolling the area,” said Afghan soldier Naematullah, who asked that only his one name be used.
Within 20 minutes of the US’s silent departure on Friday, the electricity was shut down and the base was plunged into darkness, said Raouf, the soldier of 10 years who has also served in Taliban strongholds of Helmand and Kandahar provinces.
The sudden darkness was like a signal to the small army of looters, he said. They entered from the north smashing through the first barrier, ransacking buildings, loading anything that was not nailed down into trucks.
On Monday, three days after the US departure, Afghan soldiers were still collecting piles of garbage that included empty water bottles, cans and empty energy drinks left behind by the looters.
Kohistani meanwhile said the nearly 20 years of US and NATO involvement in Afghanistan was appreciated but now it was time for Afghans to step up.
“We have to solve our problem. We have to secure our country and once again build our country with our own hands,” he said.

Topics: Afghanistan US Army Bagram Airfield

Related

Special Germany withdraws last troops from Afghanistan
World
Germany withdraws last troops from Afghanistan

Latest updates

9 arrested over alleged plot to plant bombs around Hong Kong
9 arrested over alleged plot to plant bombs around Hong Kong
Sydney premier to decide on COVID-19 lockdown as new cases drop
Sydney premier to decide on COVID-19 lockdown as new cases drop
Taliban wins in northern Afghanistan forces closure of consulates
Taliban wins in northern Afghanistan forces closure of consulates
New discovery shines light on Saudi Arabia’s ancient marine environment
The story of the origin of whales involves their evolution from a terrestrial ancestor, from where they adapted into a semi-aquatic marine inhibitor. (Supplied)
World Food Programme praises Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian role
David Beasley, Executive Director of World Food Programme (WFP) (AFP file photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.