Oil extends gains on prospects of tighter supply as OPEC+ talks called off

Oil extends gains on prospects of tighter supply as OPEC+ talks called off
Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma. (Reuters)
Updated 06 July 2021
Reuters

  • Brent rises again after gaining 1.3 percent on Monday
LONDON: Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday, with Brent and WTI hitting their highest since 2018 on expectations that supplies will tighten further after OPEC+ talks were called off just as global fuel demand recovers.
Brent crude climbed 32 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $77.48 a barrel by 0408 GMT, after gaining 1.3 percent on Monday. It reached the highest since October 29, 2018 at $77.61 earlier in the session.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $76.69 a barrel, up $1.53, or 2.0 percent, from Friday’s close, having traded through a US holiday to mark Independence Day without a settlement. It had earlier hit its highest since Oct. 3, 2018 of $76.77 a barrel, just shy of the $76.90 peak that was WTI’s highest since October 2018.
Ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, called off oil output talks and set no new date to resume them, after clashing last week when the United Arab Emirates rejected a proposed eight-month extension to output curbs, meaning no deal to boost production has been agreed.
“Expectations of OPEC+ not adding the extra supply to the market from August lent support on Monday, but investors are not keen to move in either direction from here due to uncertainty over actual actions by the OPEC+ members from next month,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.
Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Monday that his country is committed to the current agreement with OPEC and its allies and does not want to see oil prices soaring above current levels to achieve stability.
He also said he hopes that in 10 days there could be a date for the next meeting.
OPEC+ agreed on record output cuts in 2020 to cope with a COVID 19-induced price crash.

Egypt’s competition authority approves cement quotas, document says

Egypt’s competition authority approves cement quotas, document says
Updated 20 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

  • Egypt’s cement production capacity has risen significantly in the last three years after the inauguration of the 13 million ton-per-year plant owned by the military in Beni Suef
CAIRO: Egypt’s competition authority has approved a request by 23 cement makers to reduce production temporarily to help reduce a glut in output, setting a baseline cut at 10.69 percent, a document seen by Reuters shows.
The competition authority decision, dated July 5, said there would be additional cuts of 2.81 percent for each production line and further cuts depending on the company’s age.
The quotas would come into force on July 15 and remain in place for one year, the document said.
Egypt’s cement production capacity has risen significantly in the last three years after the inauguration of the 13 million ton-per-year plant owned by the military in Beni Suef, even as local sales halved, cement executives say.
The sector is seen as an indicator of Egypt’s openness to foreign investment, which it has struggled to attract.
Companies, including Germany’s HeidelbergCement, France’s Vicat, Switzerland’s LafargeHolcim, Greece’s Titan Cement and Mexico’s CEMEX , invested heavily in Egypt after a privatization drive that began in the 1990s. Local players set up their own plants later.
Egypt-based executives had welcomed an earlier, draft proposal for production quotas, but two had told Reuters that they thought the formula appeared unfair to foreign companies.

Jordanian dinar fourth currency to join Buna Arab payments platform

Jordanian dinar fourth currency to join Buna Arab payments platform
Updated 59 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

  • Central Bank of Jordan, Arab Monetary Fund complete inclusion
  • Buna is centralized cross-border payments system
RIYADH: The Central Bank of Jordan and the Arab Monetary Fund have completed the inclusion of the Jordanian dinar as a settlement currency in the Buna platform for Arab payments, Asharq reported.

Jordan’s dinar is the fourth currency to be included in the payment system, joining the Emirati dirham, Saudi riyal, US dollar and euro.

Buna is a centralized cross-border payment system affiliated with the Regional Institution for Clearing and Settlement of Arab Payments, owned by the AMF.

The platform enables regional financial institutions to send and receive cross-border payments across the Arab region and beyond in Arab currencies, as well as key international currencies, in an efficient, cost-effective, risk-controlled, and transparent environment.

Saudi new housing supply jumps 29 percent in first quarter 2021

Saudi new housing supply jumps 29 percent in first quarter 2021
Updated 17 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

  • 344,000 housing units built in the Kingdom over the past year
RIYADH: Supply of new housing units in Saudi Arabia surged in the first quarter as the government’s Sakani and Wafi programs drove the building of affordable housing.

New housing supply surged 29 percent year on year in the first three months of 2021 and by 0.6 percent from the previous quarter, according to the Housing Ministry's Housing Data and Observatory Center.

There were 344,000 housing units built in the Kingdom over the past year. Construction started on 101,000 units in the first quarter of 2021, an 18 percent increase on the same period a year earlier, while 106,000 units were completed.

The average price of residential apartments fell below SR500,000 ($133,315) in the first quarter of 2021 from the end of 2020.

Residential real estate deals exceeded 255,000 in 2020, according to Ministry of Justice data.

Egypt’s non-oil economy stabilizes as output and new orders rise

Egypt’s non-oil economy stabilizes as output and new orders rise
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

  • June PMI rises to 49.9 from 48.6 in May
  • Employment drags on economy
LONDON: Egypt’s non-oil economy improved in June as both output and new orders rose for the first time in seven months, according to IHS Markit.
IHS Markit Egypt Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) climbed to 49.9 last month, just below the 50 mark that indicates expansion, from 48.6 in May. The output and new orders sub-indexes both rose above 50.
However, employment contracted, albeit at a slower pace than previous months, HIS Markit said in a statement. Some businesses reported not replacing employees that had left voluntarily, while others hired new workers, but not in big enough numbers for a net gain.
Survey respondents reported concern over inflation as input prices rose at the fastest pace since August 2019, driven mainly by raw material prices.
“A second successive rise brought the Egypt PMI almost to the 50.0 growth mark in June, posting 49.9 to record its highest reading in seven months,” said David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit. “While output and new orders moved into expansion territory, it was the employment Index that held back the headline figure as job numbers continued to fall overall.”
“However, with demand creeping up and COVID-19 restrictions easing, it might not be long before hiring growth resumes,” he said.

Hotel occupancy in Egypt’s Red Sea resorts on the rise

Hotel occupancy in Egypt’s Red Sea resorts on the rise
Updated 06 July 2021
Reuters

  • Cairo hotel occupancy also rose to about 45 percent, from 27 percent in the first half of 2020
CAIRO: Hotel occupancy rose to 35-40 percent in Egypt’s Red Sea resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada in the first six months of the year, from 20-23 percent a year earlier, a tourism official said on Tuesday.
In the capital Cairo, hotel occupancy rose to about 45 percent, from 27 percent in the first half of 2020, the official told Reuters.
Tourism is an important source of foreign revenue and contributes up to 15 percent of Egypt’s gross domestic product but was brought to a near standstill by the coronavirus pandemic.
The government had placed a 50 percent occupancy limit on hotels, restaurants and cultural values to counter the spread of COVID-19, but announced earlier this week that it would raise the limit to 70 percent.

