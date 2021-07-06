You are here

Emirates re-opens Dubai First Class Lounge as premium travel returns

Emirates is reintroducing a number of premium travel services including its First Class Lounge in Dubai. (Supplied)
  • It comes as more markets around the world ease restrictions and put in place protocols that enable international travel
DUBAI: Emirates has re-opened its dedicated First Class Lounge at Dubai International Airport as premium travel makes a slow recovery in the wake of the pandemic.
The airline said it had reopened the lounge at Dubai International (DXB’s) Concourse B to serve the growing volume of premium customers traveling from and through Emirates’ hub.
It comes as more markets around the world ease restrictions and put in place protocols that enable international travel, the carrier said in a statement published by the Dubai Media Office.
The premium travel segment has been hard hit as executives worldwide have used video conferencing applications such as Zoom and Webex instead of meeting potential customers in person. The contraction of the sector has been especially felt by some of the big Gulf hub carriers, including Emirates, which configured the entire upper deck of its A380 aircraft to accommodate passengers in the once booming premium travel space.
Emirates will also continue to operate its Business Class Lounge in Concourse B, which has been opened since July 2020 for First and Business Class travelers, as well as eligible Skywards members, it said.
The airline has also reintroduced its complimentary chauffeur services in 70 cities, and Emirates Lounge operations in Dubai, Cairo, New York JFK, Manchester, Boston, Milan, and Los Angeles.

  • Shuaa approached investment banks to explore setting up the SPACs to pursue deals in the energy, finance and technology sectors
RIYADH: Dubai’s Shuaa Capital is considering setting up three blank-check companies of around $200 million each, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
This will rapidly open up the booming market for special purpose acquisition vehicles to Gulf investors.
Shuaa approached investment banks to explore setting up the SPACs to pursue deals in the energy, finance and technology sectors, the people said, declining to be named for information privacy.
The SPACs are expected to list in the US this year, the people said.
Blank-check companies are corporate shells that raise money from investors with the aim of merging with private businesses to take them public.

Oil extends gains on prospects of tighter supply as OPEC+ talks called off

  • Brent rises again after gaining 1.3 percent on Monday
LONDON: Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday, with Brent and WTI hitting their highest since 2018 on expectations that supplies will tighten further after OPEC+ talks were called off just as global fuel demand recovers.
Brent crude climbed 32 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $77.48 a barrel by 0408 GMT, after gaining 1.3 percent on Monday. It reached the highest since October 29, 2018 at $77.61 earlier in the session.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $76.69 a barrel, up $1.53, or 2.0 percent, from Friday’s close, having traded through a US holiday to mark Independence Day without a settlement. It had earlier hit its highest since Oct. 3, 2018 of $76.77 a barrel, just shy of the $76.90 peak that was WTI’s highest since October 2018.
Ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, called off oil output talks and set no new date to resume them, after clashing last week when the United Arab Emirates rejected a proposed eight-month extension to output curbs, meaning no deal to boost production has been agreed.
“Expectations of OPEC+ not adding the extra supply to the market from August lent support on Monday, but investors are not keen to move in either direction from here due to uncertainty over actual actions by the OPEC+ members from next month,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.
Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Monday that his country is committed to the current agreement with OPEC and its allies and does not want to see oil prices soaring above current levels to achieve stability.
He also said he hopes that in 10 days there could be a date for the next meeting.
OPEC+ agreed on record output cuts in 2020 to cope with a COVID 19-induced price crash.

‘$150 billion boost’ from new Saudi transport strategy

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia expects its new transport and logistics strategy to generate 550 billion riyals ($150 billion) in investments by 2030 in areas such as public transport, railways, and airports expansion and development, the Kingdom’s transport and logistical services minister said on Monday.
Saleh Aljasser said the government would provide 35 percent of the needed investments, and the rest would come from private investors. The strategy would have multiple benefits on economic activities because it would connect many sectors, such as Hajj and tourism, as well as industries, he said.
Abdulaziz Alduailej, president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, said Saudi airlines would aim under the new strategy to reach 250 destinations worldwide, up from 90 destinations currently. The country aims to increase airport capacity to 330 million passengers a year, up from 103 million.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the new transport and logistics blueprint a week ago. It aims to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents, and improve all transport services in support of Saudi Vision 2030.
A host of projects are planned to help achieve the strategy’s economic and social goals, including the launch of a second national airline, along with improved governance to enhance the work of the organizations involved. The Ministry of Transport was renamed the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services.
“This strategy will strengthen human and technical capabilities in the transport and logistics sector in the Kingdom,” the crown prince said.

Global shares hold near record highs

  • MSCI All Country World index up 0.1 percent, as sentiment is lifted by surging activity in Europe
LONDON: World stocks stayed close to record highs on Monday as investors weighed surging European business activity and a welcome US jobs report against worries about the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19.

The STOXX index of 600 leading European companies was 0.3 percent higher, reversing earlier losses after data showed eurozone businesses expanded activity at the fastest rate in 15 years in June.

Activity for British services firms also soared in June, albeit at a slightly slower rate. Britain’s FTSE was up 0.5 percent.

French shares also recouped losses sustained after Health Minister Olivier Veran warned that France could be heading for a fourth wave of the pandemic due to the delta variant.

COVID-19 angst also weighed on shares in Japan: The Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to a two-week low following a surge in infections in Tokyo, just weeks before the city hosts the Olympics.

Japan’s services sector activity shrank for the 17th straight month in June, a survey showed.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat. China’s blue-chip stock index recovered from earlier losses to close 0.1 percent higher as pledges by Beijing to continue policy support for its tech sector helped counter worries about a crackdown on ride-hailing giant Didi Global and scrutiny of other platform companies in the country.

The MSCI All Country World index closed at a record 724.66 last week, and was 0.1 percent higher on Monday.

Trading was thinner than usual with US markets closed for the extended 4th of July weekend.

“Markets in general are still trying to find their feet,” said James Athey, investment director, Aberdeen Standard Investments.

“Equities, of course, continue to shrug off or ignore anything that might be considered remotely negative as they continue their merry and complacent dance toward an inevitable reckoning.”

S&P 500 futures signaled a flat open for Tuesday, after the index closed 0.8 percent higher at a record on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.8 percent. setting another record.

US nonfarm payrolls increased by a bigger-than-expected 850,000 jobs last month, data on Friday showed. But the unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked up to 5.9 percent from 5.8 percent, while the closely watched average hourly earnings, a gauge of wage inflation, rose 0.3 percent last month, lower than the consensus forecast for a 0.4 percent increase.

“The goldilocks print suggests there is no need to accelerate the tapering timeline or the implied rate hike profile,” Tapas Strickland, an analyst at National Australia Bank, wrote in a client note.

“Overall the level of payrolls is still 6.8 million below pre-pandemic February 2020 levels, and is still below the level of substantial progress needed by the Fed. As such there is nothing in this report for the Fed to become hawkish about.”

Eyes will be trained on the minutes of the Federal Open Markets Committee meeting from last month, when policymakers surprised markets by signaling two rate hikes by the end of 2023.

Commentary by Fed officials since then has been more balanced, particularly from Chair Jerome Powell, as investors parse Wednesday’s release for further clues on the timing of policy tightening.

Eurozone government bond yields nudged higher but analysts expect the recent downward trajectory to resume after the US payrolls data.

Germany’s 10-year Bund yield was up by one basis point at -0.222 percent.

The dollar flagged after dropping from a three-month high at the end of last week, pressured by the weaker details of the US payrolls report.

It gained about 0.2 percent against the New Zealand dollar , which sat at $0.7022, traded 0.1 percent lower at 110.92 yen and fell 0.1 percent to $1.1876 per euro.

Brent crude added 0.2 percent to $76.32 a barrel, and US crude gained 0.2 percent to $75.31 a barrel.

Startup of the Week: Demerara Patisserie; Classy tea package delivered to your doorstep

JEDDAH: Demerara Patisserie is a Jeddah-based business serving up a traditional afternoon tea and delivering it to your doorstep.

Run by Salma Mahdy, who studied at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu culinary institute, the patisserie offers a selection of authentic afternoon tea items that can be found in any five-star London hotel. Delicate desserts, light savory snacks, preserves, clotted cream, and Earl Grey are all packaged together in one box.

Mahdy said the idea came to her while she was living in Britain and adored the afternoon tea tradition. “I loved the way they served their light meals in the afternoon. I thought, why not introduce it in Saudi Arabia in my business?” 

She said it could be a challenge to make the variety of products needed for afternoon tea and ensure that every item was freshly made. “Especially when I am in a rush and the customer places the order just a day earlier. I sometimes freeze some of the things that can be frozen, like the different fillings, ganache, and some decorations. This way I maintain the taste and freshness and am able to deliver on time.”

Before attending the famous culinary school, Mahdy started her career in a very different industry and graduated with a master’s degree in urban planning. Her priorities changed after she decided to start a family.

“Once I knew in my heart that I was ready to get back into business, I started designing the afternoon tea set and now that it is kicking off I am happy I never gave up on my dream.”

One of the biggest challenges she initially faced was to find a suitable packaging design for deliveries.

Looking ahead to the future, she said she was aiming to expand her business, open a physical store, and pass on what she had learnt. 

“I would like to teach others the tips and tricks to make delicate pastry and other things I learned on the way.”

