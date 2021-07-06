Emirates re-opens Dubai First Class Lounge as premium travel returns

DUBAI: Emirates has re-opened its dedicated First Class Lounge at Dubai International Airport as premium travel makes a slow recovery in the wake of the pandemic.
The airline said it had reopened the lounge at Dubai International (DXB’s) Concourse B to serve the growing volume of premium customers traveling from and through Emirates’ hub.
It comes as more markets around the world ease restrictions and put in place protocols that enable international travel, the carrier said in a statement published by the Dubai Media Office.
The premium travel segment has been hard hit as executives worldwide have used video conferencing applications such as Zoom and Webex instead of meeting potential customers in person. The contraction of the sector has been especially felt by some of the big Gulf hub carriers, including Emirates, which configured the entire upper deck of its A380 aircraft to accommodate passengers in the once booming premium travel space.
Emirates will also continue to operate its Business Class Lounge in Concourse B, which has been opened since July 2020 for First and Business Class travelers, as well as eligible Skywards members, it said.
The airline has also reintroduced its complimentary chauffeur services in 70 cities, and Emirates Lounge operations in Dubai, Cairo, New York JFK, Manchester, Boston, Milan, and Los Angeles.
