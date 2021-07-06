You are here

Saudi new housing supply jumps 29 percent in first quarter 2021

Saudi new housing supply jumps 29 percent in first quarter 2021
Sakani and Wafi programs have incentivized greater building of homes in Saudi Arabia.
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi new housing supply jumps 29 percent in first quarter 2021

Saudi new housing supply jumps 29 percent in first quarter 2021
  • 344,000 housing units built in the Kingdom over the past year
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Supply of new housing units in Saudi Arabia surged in the first quarter as the government’s Sakani and Wafi programs drove the building of affordable housing.

New housing supply surged 29 percent year on year in the first three months of 2021 and by 0.6 percent from the previous quarter, according to the Housing Ministry's Housing Data and Observatory Center.

There were 344,000 housing units built in the Kingdom over the past year. Construction started on 101,000 units in the first quarter of 2021, an 18 percent increase on the same period a year earlier, while 106,000 units were completed.

The average price of residential apartments fell below SR500,000 ($133,315) in the first quarter of 2021 from the end of 2020.

Residential real estate deals exceeded 255,000 in 2020, according to Ministry of Justice data.

Topics: #saudi #housing

Updated 06 July 2021
AP

  • Analyst Kiran Aziz: ‘There is an unacceptable risk that the excluded companies will contribute to the violation of human rights through their connection to the Israeli settlements’
  • All 16 companies appeared on a list published by the United Nations last year of 112 companies it said were complicit in violating the human rights of Palestinians
Updated 06 July 2021
AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Norway’s largest pension fund said it has divested itself of 16 companies that operate in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.
Oslo-based KLP, which manages more than 300 billion kroner ($35 billion), said that after attempting to talk with the companies, it sold shares and bonds valued at 275 million kroner ($32 million).
“There is an unacceptable risk that the excluded companies will contribute to the violation of human rights in war and conflict situations through their connection to the Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank,” senior analyst Kiran Aziz said in a statement Monday.
All 16 companies appeared on a list published by the United Nations last year of 112 companies it said were complicit in violating the human rights of Palestinians by operating in the West Bank.
As of June 2021, KLP won’t do business with companies including those in banking, construction, infrastructure and telecommunications in the West Bank. Among them are Motorola Solutions and French power and transportation company Alstom SA. Messages seeking comment were left with both companies.
Aziz said banks are on the list because they finance housing construction and contribute to the development, expansion or maintenance of the settlements, and construction companies because of their deliveries of materials and infrastructure. The exclusion of the telecommunications companies is because communication services are considered basic infrastructure for modern societies.
“The companies have a responsibility to respect and protect human rights in all countries in which they operate, regardless of whether the state itself respects these rights,” Aziz said in the statement. “Conflict can involve a particularly high risk of human rights violations.”
There was no immediate Israeli reaction, but Israel has critiqued the UN list as biased and even antisemitic.
Last month, KLP excluded Myanmar-linked company AdaniPorts and SpecialEconomicZone on the basis of their affiliation with Myanmar’s military breach of the fund’s responsible investment policy. Two years ago, it excluded British security company G4S from investments, saying the group was operating in countries such as Qatar and United Arab Emirates where there is a risk of violating international labor norms.
Aziz said KLP had contacted the affected companies to create a dialogue but that did not yield results. Only Alstom was willing to meet, but maintained that its activity in the occupied territories does not contribute to violations of international law, Aziz said.
Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war. Today, some 500,000 Israeli Jews live in West Bank settlements, in addition to roughly 200,000 settlers in east Jerusalem.
The Palestinians claim all three territories for a future independent state. The international community widely considers the settlements illegal and obstacles to peace.
KLP did not take a position on Israeli settlements in east Jerusalem.
Israel annexed the area after the 1967 war and considers it part of its capital, but the annexation is not internationally recognized. Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005.

Topics: Norway West Bank Israeli settlements

Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

  • Saudi Arabia has been increasingly active in the sukuk markets
  • Ratings agency predicts growth for Kingdom’s debt capital market
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center (NDMC) on Tuesday closed the July 2021 issuance for the government’s Saudi riyal-denominated sukuk, valued at SR10.412 billion ($2.78 billion), as the Kingdom continued to embrace the capital debt market.

The sukuk, or Islamic bonds, were divided into two tranches. The first tranche, valued at SR6.462 billion, will mature in 2031, while the second, valued at SR3.95 billion, will mature four years later.

Saudi Arabia has been increasingly active in the sukuk markets recently. The NDMC three weeks ago closed the June 2021 issuance valued at SR8.265 billion.

ACWA Power, the utility developer backed by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), last month announced it had raised SR2.8 billion from its first-ever sukuk issuance. The sukuk will have a seven-year tenor and was 1.8 times oversubscribed, the company said in a statement.

Paddy Padmanathan, president and CEO of ACWA Power, said at the time: “The success of the issuance is proof of the wider market’s faith in Saudi Arabia’s bond market and ACWA Power’s strong credit fundamentals, which have attracted a diverse pool of sophisticated investors.”

At the same time, Saudi Aramco recently raised another $6 billion in its first US dollar-denominated sukuk sale. The energy giant sold $1 billion in a three-year tranche, $2 billion in a five-year portion and $3 billion in 10-year paper. It was Aramco’s third bond issuance, following its debut $12 billion bond in 2019 and an $8 billion, five-part transaction in November last year.

Khalid Al-Bihlal, head of S&P Global Ratings KSA, told Arab News last month that Saudi Arabia’s debt capital market was expected to grow as the Kingdom implemented its Vision 2030 goals.

“Driving growth of the Kingdom’s capital markets will be an increase in bond issuance to help fund the SR12 trillion Vision 2030. We project a gradual rise in the use of Saudi Arabian riyal-denominated bond issuance as the local capital markets develop. The US dollar is currently the currency of choice for such bonds. A gradual deepening of the local capital markets would likely increase their transparency and could reinforce corporate governance practices in Saudi Arabia in coming years,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia National Debt Management Center (NDMC) Sukuk S&P Global Ratings

Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

  • First-half sukuk issuance rose to $90.6 billion, up from $86.4 billion in the same period during 2020
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Gulf Cooperation Council nations will continue to drive sukuk issuance in the second half of this year even after oil prices rose, as they seek to fund economic diversification projects, according to S&P Global Ratings.
First-half sukuk issuance rose to $90.6 billion, up from $86.4 billion in the same period during 2020, led by an increase in sales from Saudi Arabia and Malaysia and Oman’s return to the market. Issuance by Bahrain, Indonesia, Turkey and the UAE declined, with the latter’s sales dropping by 50 percent following its adoption of Sharia Standard 59, S&P analysts including Dubai-based Mohamed Damak wrote in the report.
“Despite higher oil prices and lower fiscal deficits, we expect that some sovereigns in the Gulf Cooperation Council will continue to tap the market to fund their economic diversification programs,” the analysts wrote.
“We also expect that bank and corporate issuances will continue to support sukuk market performance in second-half 2021. Corporate activity was muted in 2020 as companies held on to cash during the heights of the pandemic and deferred capital expenditure,” they said. “A portion of these investments are expected to be executed in 2021 and will necessitate access to capital markets.”
The market will also be driven by about $20 billion of maturing sukuk in second-half 2021, some of which will be refinanced.
Foreign-currency denominated sukuk issuance jumped 41.6 percent in the first half of 2021.
“We attribute this growth to jumbo issuances but also favorable market conditions, which we expect will continue in second-half 2021,” S&P said.

Topics: Sukuk debt Gulf

Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

  • Regulator approval paves the way for the fund to acquire the Riyadh Boulevard complex in the Hittin district of the capital
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund has won regulator approval to boost the value of its assets by SR370 million ($98.5 million) as it targets a major mall deal.
It paves the way for the fund to acquire the Riyadh Boulevard complex in the Hittin district of the capital.
“This acquisition would expand and diversify the asset base currently owned by the fund, and therefore the fund manager expects that the impact of this development to be positive in general on the performance and results of the fund,” the statement said.
The Boulevard Riyadh is located near the King Abdullah Financial Center as well as the historical Diriyah Gate.

Topics: retail REIT Saudi Arabia

Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

  • Convertible securities raise stake from 4.84 percent
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar Investment Authority’s (QIA) stake in Credit Suisse will increase to 6 percent when two securities it subscribed to convert into shares later this year, Al Arabiya reported citing a regulatory disclosure.

Data from the US Securities and Exchange Commission shows QIA was among investors who participated in Credit Suisse’s capital increase in April, when the Swiss bank issued mandatory convertible bonds.

QIA owns 128 million Credit Suisse shares, equivalent to a 4.84 percent stake in the lender, according to bourse data, yet that number rises to 6.01 percent when the convertible assets are taken into account, according to the new filing.

The state-owned sovereign wealth fund cut its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG to below 5 percent, after one of the most turbulent years since the global financial crisis, Bloomberg reported last week.

Credit Suisse shares were trading at 9.61 Swiss francs ($10.41) today, giving QIA’s stake a value of $1.65 billion.

Topics: #qia #qatar #creditsuisse

