Jordanian dinar fourth currency to join Buna Arab payments platform

Jordanian dinar fourth currency to join Buna Arab payments platform
Jordan’s dinar joins the Saudi riyal, Emirati dirham, US dollar and euro in the Buna payments system. (Reuters)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Jordanian dinar fourth currency to join Buna Arab payments platform

Jordanian dinar fourth currency to join Buna Arab payments platform
  • Central Bank of Jordan, Arab Monetary Fund complete inclusion
  • Buna is centralized cross-border payments system
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Central Bank of Jordan and the Arab Monetary Fund have completed the inclusion of the Jordanian dinar as a settlement currency in the Buna platform for Arab payments, Asharq reported.

Jordan’s dinar is the fourth currency to be included in the payment system, joining the Emirati dirham, Saudi riyal, US dollar and euro.

Buna is a centralized cross-border payment system affiliated with the Regional Institution for Clearing and Settlement of Arab Payments, owned by the AMF.

The platform enables regional financial institutions to send and receive cross-border payments across the Arab region and beyond in Arab currencies, as well as key international currencies, in an efficient, cost-effective, risk-controlled, and transparent environment.

Topics: #jordan #fx #payments

Saudi new housing supply jumps 29 percent in first quarter 2021

Saudi new housing supply jumps 29 percent in first quarter 2021
Updated 57 min 18 sec ago

Saudi new housing supply jumps 29 percent in first quarter 2021

Saudi new housing supply jumps 29 percent in first quarter 2021
Updated 57 min 18 sec ago
RIYADH: Supply of new housing units in Saudi Arabia surged in the first quarter as the government’s Sakani and Wafi programs drove the building of affordable housing.

New housing supply surged 29 percent year on year in the first three months of 2021 and by 0.6 percent from the previous quarter, according to the Housing Data and Observatory Center.

There were 344,000 housing units built in the Kingdom over the past year. Construction started on 101,000 units in the first quarter of 2021, an 18 percent increase on the same period a year earlier, while 106,000 units were completed.

The average price of residential apartments fell below SR500,000 ($133,315) in the first quarter of 2021 from the end of 2020.

Residential real estate deals exceeded 255,000 in 2020, according to Ministry of Justice data.

Egypt’s non-oil economy stabilizes as output and new orders rise

Egypt’s non-oil economy stabilizes as output and new orders rise
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

Egypt’s non-oil economy stabilizes as output and new orders rise

Egypt’s non-oil economy stabilizes as output and new orders rise
  • June PMI rises to 49.9 from 48.6 in May
  • Employment drags on economy
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Egypt’s non-oil economy improved in June as both output and new orders rose for the first time in seven months, according to IHS Markit.
IHS Markit Egypt Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) climbed to 49.9 last month, just below the 50 mark that indicates expansion, from 48.6 in May. The output and new orders sub-indexes both rose above 50.
However, employment contracted, albeit at a slower pace than previous months, HIS Markit said in a statement. Some businesses reported not replacing employees that had left voluntarily, while others hired new workers, but not in big enough numbers for a net gain.
Survey respondents reported concern over inflation as input prices rose at the fastest pace since August 2019, driven mainly by raw material prices.
“A second successive rise brought the Egypt PMI almost to the 50.0 growth mark in June, posting 49.9 to record its highest reading in seven months,” said David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit. “While output and new orders moved into expansion territory, it was the employment Index that held back the headline figure as job numbers continued to fall overall.”
“However, with demand creeping up and COVID-19 restrictions easing, it might not be long before hiring growth resumes,” he said.

Topics: #egypt #economy

Hotel occupancy in Egypt’s Red Sea resorts on the rise

Hotel occupancy in Egypt’s Red Sea resorts on the rise
Updated 06 July 2021
Reuters

Hotel occupancy in Egypt’s Red Sea resorts on the rise

Hotel occupancy in Egypt’s Red Sea resorts on the rise
  • Cairo hotel occupancy also rose to about 45 percent, from 27 percent in the first half of 2020
Updated 06 July 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Hotel occupancy rose to 35-40 percent in Egypt’s Red Sea resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada in the first six months of the year, from 20-23 percent a year earlier, a tourism official said on Tuesday.
In the capital Cairo, hotel occupancy rose to about 45 percent, from 27 percent in the first half of 2020, the official told Reuters.
Tourism is an important source of foreign revenue and contributes up to 15 percent of Egypt’s gross domestic product but was brought to a near standstill by the coronavirus pandemic.
The government had placed a 50 percent occupancy limit on hotels, restaurants and cultural values to counter the spread of COVID-19, but announced earlier this week that it would raise the limit to 70 percent.

Topics: tourism Egypt

Arabian Centres adds Alshaya brands from Starbucks to Jo Malone

Arabian Centres adds Alshaya brands from Starbucks to Jo Malone
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

Arabian Centres adds Alshaya brands from Starbucks to Jo Malone

Arabian Centres adds Alshaya brands from Starbucks to Jo Malone
  • The malls group plans to add the new brands in three phases with the first of these expected to be compete by September
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres has started to roll out Alshaya brands that include Starbucks and Jo Malone.
The malls group plans to add the new brands in three phases with the first of these expected to be compete by September, it said in a Saudi stock exchange filing on Tuesday.
The remaining two phases will add names such as Bath & Body Works, H&M and Victoria’s Secret, it said.
Alshaya Group is one of the biggest players in the region’s retail market, owning franchises for more than 90 international brands and managing more than 4,500 stores, cafes, restaurants and entertainment destinations in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa
“Alshaya can expect to significantly expand its commercial presence in the Saudi market through this partnership,” said Arabian Centres CEO Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Jedaie.
The easing of COVID-19 restrictions has allowed malls to re-open in the region after a year that saw many big retail names disappear worldwide.

Topics: retail Malls

Talaat Moustafa posts record first-half sales on Noor project launch

Talaat Moustafa posts record first-half sales on Noor project launch
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

Talaat Moustafa posts record first-half sales on Noor project launch

Talaat Moustafa posts record first-half sales on Noor project launch
  • Noor generated 15 billion Egyptian pounds of sales in the three weeks after its launch
  • Talaat Moustafa raises full-year sales forecast
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Talaat Moustafa Holding Group (TMG) achieved record sales of 21 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.34 billion) in the first half of the year as it saw strong demand for its Noor Capital Gardens project, Asharq reported.

Noor, slated to be Egypt’s first green smart city, generated 15 billion Egyptian pounds of sales within three weeks of launching, prompting TMG to raise its revenue forecast for the current year to 30 billion Egyptian pounds, it said on Sunday

TMG sales have jumped by 377 percent compared to the same period last year, and 79 percent compared to the first half of 2019, according to Asharq calculations.

Noor Capital Gardens is located on an area of 21 million square meters in front of the New Administrative Capital, east of Cairo.

TMG purchased the project’s land from the New Urban Communities Authority six months ago. The group will pay the value of the land to the Authority through a mixture of finance and housing after its construction.

Noor’s cost is expected to be about 500 billion Egyptian pounds, with sales in excess of 800 billion Egyptian pounds.

Topics: #egypt #construction

