You are here

  • Home
  • Gulf sovereigns to drive sukuk issuance growth in H2 2021 – S&P

Gulf sovereigns to drive sukuk issuance growth in H2 2021 – S&P

Gulf sovereigns to drive sukuk issuance growth in H2 2021 – S&P
Sukuk sales from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states is expected to contribute to a bumper year for regional debt markets. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y4bjh

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Gulf sovereigns to drive sukuk issuance growth in H2 2021 – S&P

Gulf sovereigns to drive sukuk issuance growth in H2 2021 – S&P
  • First-half sukuk issuance rose to $90.6 billion, up from $86.4 billion in the same period during 2020
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Gulf Cooperation Council nations will continue to drive sukuk issuance in the second half of this year even after oil prices rose, as they seek to fund economic diversification projects, according to S&P Global Ratings.
First-half sukuk issuance rose to $90.6 billion, up from $86.4 billion in the same period during 2020, led by an increase in sales from Saudi Arabia and Malaysia and Oman’s return to the market. Issuance by Bahrain, Indonesia, Turkey and the UAE declined, with the latter’s sales dropping by 50 percent following its adoption of Sharia Standard 59, S&P analysts including Dubai-based Mohamed Damak wrote in the report.
“Despite higher oil prices and lower fiscal deficits, we expect that some sovereigns in the Gulf Cooperation Council will continue to tap the market to fund their economic diversification programs,” the analysts wrote.
“We also expect that bank and corporate issuances will continue to support sukuk market performance in second-half 2021. Corporate activity was muted in 2020 as companies held on to cash during the heights of the pandemic and deferred capital expenditure,” they said. “A portion of these investments are expected to be executed in 2021 and will necessitate access to capital markets.”
The market will also be driven by about $20 billion of maturing sukuk in second-half 2021, some of which will be refinanced.
Foreign-currency denominated sukuk issuance jumped 41.6 percent in the first half of 2021.
“We attribute this growth to jumbo issuances but also favorable market conditions, which we expect will continue in second-half 2021,” S&P said.

Topics: Sukuk debt Gulf

Related

Saudi Arabia closes $2.2bn June sukuk program
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia closes $2.2bn June sukuk program
Alinma Bank has mandated Alinma Investment Company and JPMorgan Saudi Arabia to sell a sukuk in Saudi riyals. (Shutterstock)
Business & Economy
Alinma Bank hires JPMorgan Saudi Arabia for riyal sukuk

Jadwa gets nod to boost fund size by $98.5m as it targets Riyadh Boulevard deal

Jadwa gets nod to boost fund size by $98.5m as it targets Riyadh Boulevard deal
Updated 50 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Jadwa gets nod to boost fund size by $98.5m as it targets Riyadh Boulevard deal

Jadwa gets nod to boost fund size by $98.5m as it targets Riyadh Boulevard deal
  • Regulator approval paves the way for the fund to acquire the Riyadh Boulevard complex in the Hittin district of the capital
Updated 50 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund has won regulator approval to boost the value of its assets by SR370 million ($98.5 million) as it targets a major mall deal.
It paves the way for the fund to acquire the Riyadh Boulevard complex in the Hittin district of the capital.
“This acquisition would expand and diversify the asset base currently owned by the fund, and therefore the fund manager expects that the impact of this development to be positive in general on the performance and results of the fund,” the statement said.
The Boulevard Riyadh is located near the King Abdullah Financial Center as well as the historical Diriyah Gate.

Topics: retail REIT Saudi Arabia

Related

Jadwa REIT Saudi in $85m deal for Riyadh retail, office complex
Business & Economy
Jadwa REIT Saudi in $85m deal for Riyadh retail, office complex

Qatar sovereign wealth fund stake in Credit Suisse to rise to 6 percent

Qatar sovereign wealth fund stake in Credit Suisse to rise to 6 percent
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

Qatar sovereign wealth fund stake in Credit Suisse to rise to 6 percent

Qatar sovereign wealth fund stake in Credit Suisse to rise to 6 percent
  • Convertible securities raise stake from 4.84 percent
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar Investment Authority’s (QIA) stake in Credit Suisse will increase to 6 percent when two securities it subscribed to convert into shares later this year, Al Arabiya reported citing a regulatory disclosure.

Data from the US Securities and Exchange Commission shows QIA was among investors who participated in Credit Suisse’s capital increase in April, when the Swiss bank issued mandatory convertible bonds.

QIA owns 128 million Credit Suisse shares, equivalent to a 4.84 percent stake in the lender, according to bourse data, yet that number rises to 6.01 percent when the convertible assets are taken into account, according to the new filing.

The state-owned sovereign wealth fund cut its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG to below 5 percent, after one of the most turbulent years since the global financial crisis, Bloomberg reported last week.

Credit Suisse shares were trading at 9.61 Swiss francs ($10.41) today, giving QIA’s stake a value of $1.65 billion.

Topics: #qia #qatar #creditsuisse

Related

Qatar Investment Authority cuts its stake in Credit Suisse
Business & Economy
Qatar Investment Authority cuts its stake in Credit Suisse
Qatar Investment Authority to take $740m chunk of US renewables firm Avangrid
Business & Economy
Qatar Investment Authority to take $740m chunk of US renewables firm Avangrid

Ever Given’s Suez Canal detention order lifted, says lawyer

Ever Given’s Suez Canal detention order lifted, says lawyer
Updated 06 July 2021
Reuters

Ever Given’s Suez Canal detention order lifted, says lawyer

Ever Given’s Suez Canal detention order lifted, says lawyer
  • The ship has been held under court order in a lake between two stretches of the canal since it was dislodged on March 29
Updated 06 July 2021
Reuters

ISMAILIA: An Egyptian court has lifted the detention order on the Ever Given container ship, allowing its expected release from the Suez Canal on Wednesday, a lawyer and judicial sources said.
The Ever Given’s owners and insurers announced on Sunday that they had reached a settlement with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) over compensation for the ship becoming grounded in March and blocking traffic in the waterway.
The ship has been held under court order in a lake between two stretches of the canal since it was dislodged on March 29 as the SCA pushed for compensation from its Japanese owner Shoei Kisen and its insurers.
Ahmed Ali, a lawyer representing Shoei Kisen, on Tuesday said he had been informed of the decision to lift the order.
The SCA has announced that the ship will be allowed to sail on Wednesday, when a ceremony will be held to mark its departure.
The 400 meter (430 yard) vessel, one of the world’s largest container ships, will be accompanied by two tugs and two senior canal guides, Suez Canal sources said.

Topics: shipping Egypt Suez

Related

In this March 30, 2021 file photo, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, is anchored in Egypt's Great Bitter Lake. (AP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Early agreement reached in dispute over Suez Canal ship
New compensation offer made over Suez Canal blockage — lawyer
Middle-East
New compensation offer made over Suez Canal blockage — lawyer

Egypt sovereign fund plans to raise $111.5m for education investment

Egypt sovereign fund plans to raise $111.5m for education investment
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

Egypt sovereign fund plans to raise $111.5m for education investment

Egypt sovereign fund plans to raise $111.5m for education investment
  • Platform launched by fund with Misr Insurance, Banque Misr
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Sovereign Fund of Egypt seeks to raise about 1.75 billion Egyptian pounds ($111.5 million) to invest in providing high-quality education to the middle class through its new education investment platform, said Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Hala Al-Saeed.

Al-Saeed said that the platform was launched by the fund with initial investments of 500 million Egyptian pounds in cooperation with Misr Insurance Holding Company (MIHC), Banque Misr, and a number of private sector companies, Asharq reported.

Lighthouse investment platform for education is the fund’s third in the sector, said Ayman Soliman, CEO of The Sovereign Fund of Egypt.

The fund is targeting a portfolio of 30 to 40 billion Egyptian pounds worth of assets by the end of next year.

Topics: #egypt #education #sovereignwealth

Related

Egypt’s non-oil economy stabilizes as output and new orders rise
Business & Economy
Egypt’s non-oil economy stabilizes as output and new orders rise

Egypt’s competition authority approves cement quotas, document says

Egypt’s competition authority approves cement quotas, document says
Updated 06 July 2021
Reuters

Egypt’s competition authority approves cement quotas, document says

Egypt’s competition authority approves cement quotas, document says
  • Egypt’s cement production capacity has risen significantly in the last three years after the inauguration of the 13 million ton-per-year plant owned by the military in Beni Suef
Updated 06 July 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s competition authority has approved a request by 23 cement makers to reduce production temporarily to help reduce a glut in output, setting a baseline cut at 10.69 percent, a document seen by Reuters shows.
The competition authority decision, dated July 5, said there would be additional cuts of 2.81 percent for each production line and further cuts depending on the company’s age.
The quotas would come into force on July 15 and remain in place for one year, the document said.
Egypt’s cement production capacity has risen significantly in the last three years after the inauguration of the 13 million ton-per-year plant owned by the military in Beni Suef, even as local sales halved, cement executives say.
The sector is seen as an indicator of Egypt’s openness to foreign investment, which it has struggled to attract.
Companies, including Germany’s HeidelbergCement, France’s Vicat, Switzerland’s LafargeHolcim, Greece’s Titan Cement and Mexico’s CEMEX , invested heavily in Egypt after a privatization drive that began in the 1990s. Local players set up their own plants later.
Egypt-based executives had welcomed an earlier, draft proposal for production quotas, but two had told Reuters that they thought the formula appeared unfair to foreign companies.

Topics: cement construction Egypt

Related

Military owns a quarter of Egypt’s cement capacity: FT
Business & Economy
Military owns a quarter of Egypt’s cement capacity: FT
UAE pavilion to present eco-friendly cement prototype at Venice Architecture Biennale
Lifestyle
UAE pavilion to present eco-friendly cement prototype at Venice Architecture Biennale

Latest updates

Gulf sovereigns to drive sukuk issuance growth in H2 2021 – S&P
Gulf sovereigns to drive sukuk issuance growth in H2 2021 – S&P
Iran says Saudi talks progress but time needed to resolve disputes
Iran says Saudi talks progress but time needed to resolve disputes
UN expert slams Tehran’s detention of rights activists
UN expert slams Tehran’s detention of rights activists
Eight murders in a month in Syria camp: Kurds
Eight murders in a month in Syria camp: Kurds
French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim on hand as stars arrive at Cannes Film Festival
French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim on hand as stars arrive at Cannes Film Festival

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.