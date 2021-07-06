You are here

England team's unity and humility help nation dream again
England's coach Gareth Southgate greets England's forward Harry Kane after being substituted during the quarter-final against Ukraine. (AFP)
Alistair Burt

  • The team itself has developed an articulacy of expression that has captured a nation still uneasily divided by its politics
Alistair Burt

It is hard to adequately capture the mood in England at present, as the nation contemplates the latter stages of the Euro 2020 football tournament. This is heady territory for football fans here. Despite the modern origins of the game being in England, and the country’s worldwide reputation, the national side has desperately underperformed at the highest level, with only one World Cup win in 1966 to its credit, and no European Championship titles at all. The standard tournament experience is, having easily qualified, a buildup of expectation that is inevitably dashed at some stage, often by Germany or by a penalty shootout — and, occasionally and despairingly, by both.
Such feelings of hope, and the reality of them crumbling, are best understood through the lyrics of the most popular song ever written about football here: The 1996 hit “Three Lions.” This song contains the memorable line, “Thirty years of hurt, never stopped me dreaming,” in a reference universally recognized as being to the failure to win anything after that lone World Cup in 1966, but also the perpetual longing that such a day would come again, underscored by the wry English sense of humor that doubts it ever will. One of the game’s most popular broadcasters and brightest former stars, Gary Lineker, coined the phrase: “Football is a simple game: 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes and, in the end, the Germans always win.”
And yet, something is truly stirring this time. Like all other nations, the UK has endured the pandemic outbreak, much loss of life and uncomfortable restrictions on freedom over the last 18 months. The national mood that our vaccination program has heralded a change for the better, and that the summer sunshine aids the fight against the virus, means that we can get outside again. And doing so as the England football team appears to be a serious challenger for a top honor has produced a national fervor unseen for what is now some 55 years of hurt.
It is hard to overemphasize the cultural importance of the game in England. The Premier League is one of the country’s most successful exports ever. Twenty million people watched England’s Euro 2020 games against Germany and Ukraine live — an 80 percent audience share. It dominates sporting coverage in the media, often to the irritation of lovers of other sports, in which the UK has often done much better, producing world and Olympic champions in athletics, motor racing, cycling and tennis, but all to little avail in terms of knocking football off its perch.
I sympathize but understand. I have watched the game through my local club with my father — the traditional route — since I was five years old. I played with the UK Parliament team at Wembley and Old Trafford, alongside Bobby Charlton at the latter, scoring a competitive goal at each, and hardly any memory of my parliamentary career comes close to the feeling of joy at having achieved something every amateur fan dreams of.
But this year there is more to the emotion than just the quality of play that has taken England to its semi-final destiny with Denmark on Wednesday night. The team itself has developed an articulacy of expression that has captured a nation still uneasily divided by its politics. Its young men defied a section of their audience who objected to them taking a knee in support of a campaign against racism. Black footballers, and their teammates, know how cruel, vicious and damaging social media campaigns by racists can be to all who suffer. That the national squad as a whole was prepared to confront those who publicly booed them before games, and have turned such a reaction into a positive one, showed character. The team contains players who have shone through adversity in their backgrounds to champion social causes during the pandemic, such as Marcus Rashford, who successfully challenged the government to reverse its policy on free meals for the children of the poorest families.
And, in their manager Gareth Southgate, England has found a talisman of quiet decency and achievement to induce admiration at a time of national longing for such a figure. His own footballing redemption — having missed the vital penalty in the 1996 European Championship semi-final (against Germany, of course) but now steering his young charges to a similar opportunity — is a lesson in professionalism and resilience. But his pre-tournament letter to the nation, entitled “Dear England,” captured a sense of unity and humility, with quiet ambition, which outclassed and put to shame those whose loud protestations and flag-waving fail to understand the difference between patriotism and nationalism.
England go into this game hoping to advance to a first major final for 50 years, against a Denmark team that has overcome the horror of seeing young star player Christian Eriksen fight for his life on the pitch, putting all things into perspective.
Both teams, to my mind, have already won. Football — and a world emerging into a brighter future — owe them much.

* Alistair Burt is a former UK Member of Parliament who has twice held ministerial positions in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office — as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State from 2010 to 2013 and as Minister of State for the Middle East from 2017 to 2019.
Twitter: @AlistairBurtUK

Topics: Gareth Southgate

Saudi U-23 football coach confirms 22-man squad for Tokyo Olympics

Saudi U-23 football coach confirms 22-man squad for Tokyo Olympics
Arab News

  • Al-Hilal, senior Saudi national team trio Salem Al-Dawsari, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Salman Al-Faraj selected as overage players
  • While in the Balkans, the team will play two friendly matches against the Romanian national squad on July 10 and 13
Arab News

RIYADH: Saad Al-Shehri, coach of Saudi Arabia’s Olympic football team, has finalized the squad that will travel to Japan for the Games later this month.

He omitted Khaled Al-Dubaish and Abdulrahman Al-Yami from a list of 24 players that had been preparing for Tokyo 2020.

The young Green Falcons are in Group D of the Olympic football tournament and will kick off their campaign against Ivory Coast on July 22, before facing Germany three days later, and finishing off the first stage against reigning champions Brazil on July 28.

The Saudi U-23 squad, which includes Al-Hilal and the senior Saudi national team trio of Salem Al-Dawsari, Yasser Al-Shahrani, and Salman Al-Faraj as official overage players, will leave the Kingdom on Wednesday for Romania to make final preparations for the Olympics.

In its last build-up match on home soil, the Saudi team defeated Uganda 2-0 on Monday. While in the Balkans, the team will play two friendly matches against the Romanian national squad on July 10 and 13. The delegation will depart for Japan immediately after the training camp ends.

The 22 players chosen for the Olympic squad are: Amin Bukhari, Mohammed Al-Rubaie, Zaid Al-Bawardi, Hamad Al-Yami, Khalifa Al-Dawsari, Abdulilah Al-Omari, Saud Abdulhamid, Abdullah Hassoun, Abdulbasit Hindi, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Nasser Al-Omran, Ali Al-Hassan, Salman Al-Faraj, Mukhtar Ali, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Sami Al-Najei, Ayman Al-Khalif, Turki Al-Ammar, Khalid Al-Ghannam, Ayman Yahya, Salem Al-Dawsari, and Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

Topics: Saudi Arabia tokyo olympics Saad Al-Shehri

Tunisian Ons Jabeur loses Wimbledon quarter-final after making history

Tunisian Ons Jabeur loses Wimbledon quarter-final after making history
AFP

LONDON: Aryna Sabalenka ended Ons Jabeur’s historic run at Wimbledon on Tuesday, the second-seeded Belarus player’s power getting the better of the guile of the Tunisian 6-4, 6-3 in 74 minutes.
The 23-year-old, who had only won one match on her three previous visits to Wimbledon, will play former world number one Karolina Pliskova who eased into the last four with a straight sets win over Viktorija Golubic.
Jabeur departs having lost in her second Grand Slam quarter-final. She became the first Arab woman to reach that stage of Wimbledon.
However, the 26-year-old has done wonders in her goal to use her exploits to encourage young Arab women — especially North African — to take up the sport.
Sabalenka may sport a tiger tattoo — which prompted her parents not to speak to her for a week in 1998 — but the broadest of smiles spread across her face as she soaked up the reality of her achievement.
She will try and go one better than compatriot Viktoria Azarenka who twice reached the last four in 2011 and 2012.
“I mean I am really happy with this win,” she said.
“It’s always tough against Ons, she’s an amazing player and person.
“I’m happy it looks like everything is working for me. It’s really tricky, shots on the grass.
“It’s sometimes hard to do anything with the ball. It fits my game and I’m really enjoying my time on the court.”
Sabalenka said she was anticipating a tough battle on Thursday against Pliskova.
“It doesn’t matter what happens in the past in tennis (playing Pliskova),” she said.
“Piskova’s a great player and she’s serving well.
“Her game fits really well on the grass and I’m going to do all I can to enjoy this one.”

Topics: Ons Jabeur Wimbledon

UEFA invites Eriksen and medics who saved him to Euros final

UEFA invites Eriksen and medics who saved him to Euros final
Reuters

  • The brilliant Danish midfielder was resuscitated in front of shocked fans and a massive global TV audience
  • UEFA said Eriksen, his wife and six medics were invited to the final
COPENHAGEN: European football governing body UEFA has invited Denmark international Christian Eriksen and the paramedics who helped save his life during an on-field cardiac arrest to attend the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday.
The brilliant Danish midfielder was resuscitated in front of shocked fans and a massive global TV audience during his nation’s first match of the tournament.
UEFA said Eriksen, his wife and six medics were invited to the final, but there was no confirmation he would attend.
One of the paramedics, Peder Ersgaard, said he was honored to receive a VIP invite from UEFA boss Aleksander Ceferin.
“I’m excited, like a child on Christmas Eve,” he told the Fagbladet FOA magazine.
“I’m very proud of my efforts, but also of the whole team. It wasn’t a one-man effort.”
Eriksen collapsed on the Parken Stadium field in the first half against Finland, his eyes staring blank into a TV camera. CPR was administered and his heart was restarted with a defibrillator as players shielded the medics.
He is now recovering at home.
Eriksen’s agent could not immediately be reached by phone.
Initially traumatized but then inspired by the emotion over Eriksen’s plight, Denmark have stormed into the semifinals and play England on Wednesday for a place in the final.
“I hope to see Denmark against Italy. That would be really, really big. Just imagine if they become European champions,” Ersgaard added.

Topics: Christian Eriksen Denmark football EURO 2020 UEFA

Saudi footballers ready for Olympic journey after final friendly victory

Saudi footballers ready for Olympic journey after final friendly victory
John Duerden

  • Coach Saad Al-Shehri encouraged with 2-0 win over Uganda as squad sets sights on major tests against Ivory Coast, Germany, Brazil
RIYADH: These are exciting times for Saudi Arabia’s young international football players.

The Under-20 team are in action in Tuesday’s Arab Cup final against Tunisia but more exciting is that on July 22, the Olympic team will take on Ivory Coast in the opening Group D match of the Tokyo Games.

To prepare for that African test and the following games against Germany and Brazil, Saudi Arabia have just completed two warm-ups against Uganda in Riyadh. The first on Friday ended 0-0 but Monday’s meeting saw the hosts run out 2-0 winners in what was the final preparation match before the team depart for Japan.

The record books will show that Al-Hilal’s young star striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan opened the scoring with a fierce shot just before half-time and that substitute Abdulrahman Al-Yami clinched the victory in injury time, finishing an excellent counterattack after Uganda were pushing for an equalizer.

There were other reasons for coach Saad Al-Shehri to be encouraged with the performance in which his team pushed forward from the first whistle to the last.

The three overage players – wildcards in the final squad of 20 who can be above 24 years old – all played and looked solid. There had been some concerns over the fitness of Salman Al-Faraj but the midfielder, who similar to the other two senior stars Salem Al-Dawsari and Yasser Al-Shahrani plays his club football with Al-Hilal, showed no adverse effects on a warm evening. At the back, Al-Ahli goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Rubaie ensured that the lead was protected.

Al-Shehri said: “As a preparation game it was a success. We had to work hard for the victory, we created chances and kept a clean sheet and the players worked hard, as they have been working hard for some time.

“We looked good and full of movement in the first half, but we defended well when we needed to in the second half, and I am happy that we got the second goal. It was a good test for us.”

Uganda coach Morley Byekwaso was impressed with the hosts but pointed out that conditions were tough for the visiting players.

“We struggled to adapt to the conditions on Friday with the intense heat, but I was proud of the players who tried their best and we could have won the game,” said Byekwaso, who is preparing to take his team to Ethiopia for the CECAFA Cup, a tournament for central and eastern African nations that starts on July 17.

“During this game we improved offensively as we created a lot of chances. Our finishing was disappointing, and we will have to work on that. We have learnt a lot as we prepare for the CECAFA Cup. We would like to wish Saudi Arabia well for the Olympics, they move the ball well and play good football,” he added.

The two meetings almost mark the end of Saudi Arabia’s intensive preparation period for the tournament, a build-up that included a 15-day training camp in Spain in June. During that time there were two more valuable friendly games. On June 8, the team drew 1-1 with Mexico in Marbella and then lost 2-0 to Argentina three days later with a planned friendly against Australia cancelled due to travel restrictions.

With five games against African opposition in late 2020 and earlier this year, Saudi Arabia have managed to play more than most of their Olympic rivals in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Whatever happens on July 22 against Ivory Coast and in the days to follow, the preparation period looks to have been a successful one but, as always, that will be judged on results.

Al-Shehri, who was given a four-year deal in 2020, is fully aware that the group is a tough one.

“There is always a good chance that you will meet strong teams in the Olympics. We are capable of getting into the next stage. There is a connection and understanding between this team and the senior team as players from both have been playing in decisive World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers,” he said.

Tokyo will be Saudi Arabia’s third appearance at the Olympics. All six of the previous games have ended in defeat. The team made a first appearance in 1984, losing to West Germany, Brazil, and Morocco at the Games in Los Angeles. Twelve years later in Atlanta, there were three more defeats, this time at the hands of France, Spain, and Australia.

Al-Shehri will be hoping his team will buck the trend, starting against Ivory Coast.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia

Saudi sports ministry launches program for aspiring athletes with special needs

Saudi sports ministry launches program for aspiring athletes with special needs
Saleh Farmed

  • Fakher initiative tailored to promote variety of sporting activities among people with disabilities
RIYADH: A new national campaign to develop, manage, and implement adaptive sports opportunities for people with special needs has been launched by the Saudi Ministry of Sports.

Announced by Minister of Sport Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Fakher (pride) program is designed to enable people with disabilities to discover and develop their athletic capabilities through a variety of local and international training camps and competitions.

The initiative aims to rehabilitate individuals, develop their sports abilities, improve quality of life, and enhance participation in sports at community and international levels.

Prince Abdul Aziz said: “We are pleased to launch the Fakher program, which serves a group dear to all of our hearts, as they find all the support, attention, and appreciation from King Salman and the Crown Prince (Mohammed bin Salman).

“The Fakher program is one of the pioneering and qualitative programs supervised by the Saudi Paralympic Committee, and it falls within the initiatives of the Quality of Life Program and seeks to motivate those heroes whose circumstances did not prevent them from contributing and participating in the service of their country in various fields.

“This unlimited support from our generous leadership will provide them with the appropriate sports environment, through the implementation of a number of rehabilitation and sports training programs at the highest levels, and the establishment of internal and external camps, to give them opportunities to compete and represent the country in local, regional, and international forums,” the minister added.

Ahmed Al-Muqarin, president of the Fakher supreme committee, said the program would help inspired people with disabilities to participate in sports activities and enhance their physical and mental health.

“Our program offers the opportunity for disabled persons to participate in activities that provide social connection and physical activity,” he added.

The scheme will be held over a year and include the provision of health and physical rehabilitation services for male and female Saudi participants with training in one of the four sports fields that suit their capabilities – shooting, weightlifting, basketball, and athletics – in addition to providing prosthetic limbs and sports chairs.

Through entities approved by the International Paralympic Committee, the program also includes organizing three local and international camps for around 350 Saudis, with the participation of trainers and physiotherapists. National champions of these competitions will then get the opportunity to join local sports clubs on a permanent basis.

