You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Film Festival puts KSA’s talent center stage

Saudi Film Festival puts KSA’s talent center stage

The Saudi Film Festival highlights desert cinema in an interactive artwork inspired by the Tuwaiq mountains. (SPA)
The Saudi Film Festival highlights desert cinema in an interactive artwork inspired by the Tuwaiq mountains. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gdhg6

Updated 14 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Saudi Film Festival puts KSA’s talent center stage

The Saudi Film Festival highlights desert cinema in an interactive artwork inspired by the Tuwaiq mountains. (SPA)
  • The seventh round took place both virtually on the Ithra website and in the presence of a few selected guests
Updated 14 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Under the theme of “Desert Cinema,” the seventh edition of the Saudi Film Festival (SFF) has placed Saudi and international filmmakers center stage.

Held at the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in partnership with the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Art (SASCA) of Dammam, the event features 57 films, 36 of which were produced by Saudi filmmakers and 21 from across the GCC.
Majid Samman, head of performance art and cinema at Ithra, told Arab News that opportunities in the filmmaking industry in Saudi Arabia are booming, especially with the arrival of cinema and movie theaters, a drastic shift from when YouTube was the go-to platform to showcase films, a hobby that not many thought could be a lucrative business.
“Nowadays, we are trying to make people understand that they can actually become professionals in the filmmaking industry and they make a living out of it.”
In previous rounds of the festival, Ithra produced more than 20 films all made by Saudi directors, resulting in 15 national and international awards. Ithra has also supported the funding and education of filmmakers through several related workshops.
Samman added: “We believed that we would elevate the Saudi talents from what they are doing now to higher standards, so that we can at least export that globally.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• 36 Saudi films and 21 Gulf films compete for the Golden Palm Award.

• 24 local, Arab and international production companies will receive feature films to develop.

The Saudi Film Festival highlights desert cinema in an interactive artwork inspired by the Tuwaiq mountains, in addition to a book that will be soon published titled “Cinema, the Desert and its Guide,” which includes research, articles and studies.
Alongside the festival, there were three desert-themed seminars presented on desert literature, poems, culture and films that were shot in deserts. One of the seminars was presented by Moath Alofi, a well-known Saudi desert explorer and artist. Alofi shared his story of producing his desert-focused films. “I really wanted to tell people about our Kingdom’s deserts, the diverse locations that are suitable for film shooting and how young film directors can get brilliant results out of it that will add a lot to their work.”
Alofi said: “Bear in mind that you have to respect the nature of the desert and deal with it cautiously.”
Ithra embraces Saudi talents and helps them to grow.
Ashraf Faqeeh, head of Ithra programs, said that what the center has aspired to do is promote film and work on developing an environment where talents can be discovered, to grow and compete.

BACKGROUND

• The first round of the Saudi Film Festival started back in 2008.

• The sixth round of the festival was held fully virtually in 2020.

• Five of the films produced during the previous rounds of the Saudi Film Festival have been shown on Netflix and one on Shahid.

“For the very first time we have film marches in the market, so whoever has a project, idea or a script is being introduced to a number of the best filmmakers. We have 24 production film entities across the national, regional and international levels,” Faqeeh added.
He said that Ithra is the biggest film producer in Saudi Arabia regarding the number and quality of films being produced. “It is not a matter of giving prizes, but rather proving ourselves in the market.”
The creative Saudi leap of faith rose quickly through various themes that feature culture and originality.
The Arabic long feature film “Forty Years and One Night” was first shown at the Malmo Arab Film Festival in Sweden and was translated into English. It was also screened at the Saudi Cinema Night hosted by the Red Sea Film Festival.
Saudi film director Mohammed Al-Hullail told Arab News: “It took us almost three years to develop the film. I have worked on many short films, but the one shown here at this festival is my very first long future film experience. Filming was very challenging and it helped me to engage with highly experienced directors and filmmakers.”
He added: “This festival has supported the filmmaking industry in Saudi Arabia and such initiatives are very appreciated.”
Al-Hullail has always been keen to take part in every round of the SFF since 2015, and describes starting off in the festival in “baby steps” that hold a special place in his heart.
On July 7, the film festival will celebrate winners of the best long and short films, as well as the best actors and actresses.
The seven-day festival aims to raise the level of competitiveness and productivity among filmmakers, as films compete to obtain the Golden Palm award, with financial prizes starting from SR75,000 ($20,000).
Faqeeh said: “The Saudi Film Festival is like the the Saudi Oscars for us, and we are more than delighted to be part of this.”
In 2017, an event called Josoor, which translates to bridges, was launched by Ithra to promote Saudi talent in different disciplines including comedy, cooking, scientific research and film making across 40 US cities.

Topics: Desert Cinema Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Art (SASCA) Saudi films Saudi cinema

Related

AlUla is beginning to attract a growing number of international and regional productions. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s film AlUla debuts at Cannes Film Festival
Saudi Film Commission launches 28 projects with Daw competition winners
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Film Commission launches 28 projects with Daw competition winners

Saudi Arabia’s film AlUla debuts at Cannes Film Festival

AlUla is beginning to attract a growing number of international and regional productions. (Supplied)
AlUla is beginning to attract a growing number of international and regional productions. (Supplied)
Updated 13 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s film AlUla debuts at Cannes Film Festival

AlUla is beginning to attract a growing number of international and regional productions. (Supplied)
  • Many local productions including “Noura,” directed by Tawfiq Al-Zaidi and partly financed by the Film Commission at the Ministry of Culture, will also shoot in AlUla
Updated 13 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

AlUla: A delegation from Film AlUla, the Royal Commission for AlUla’s newly established film agency, arrived at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday to promote international film and TV production in AlUla, a region in northwest Saudi Arabia of outstanding natural and cultural significance.
Having launched at the Berlinale earlier this year, this is the first appearance for the agency at Cannes. Film AlUla also announced its new facilitates, which will accommodate 150 film crew and include production offices, recreational facilities and an outdoor cinema.
The first phase of construction is already underway, with accommodation to be available by the end of 2021.
The 74th Cannes Film Festival will take place from July 6 to 16, 2021. Film AlUla will showcase an extraordinary, mostly unexplored destination, which presents filmmakers and the world at large with some of Earth’s most sensational scenery.
The impressive landscapes located along what was historically known as the Incense Route are home to 200,000 years of history. Including the ancient city of Hegra — the Kingdom’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site — the region features historical sites dating back to the Neolithic era through to the ancient Arabian kingdoms of the Dadanites and Nabataeans, the Roman era and the early Islamic period. AlUla is beginning to attract a growing number of international and regional productions. It will soon welcome the upcoming action thriller “Kandahar,” directed by Ric Roman Waugh and starring Gerard Butler.
Many local productions including “Noura,” directed by Tawfiq Al-Zaidi and partly financed by the Film Commission at the Ministry of Culture, will also shoot in AlUla.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Film AlUla will showcase an extraordinary, mostly unexplored destination, which presents filmmakers and the world at large with some of Earth’s most sensational scenery.

• Film AlUla will be based in the Saudi Pavilion, No. 120.

The region is also attracting a broad range of documentary projects due to its many layers of rich history, culture and untold stories. Production companies that choose to film in AlUla can benefit from a range of incentives such as free bespoke production support, location scouting, expert knowledge of filming in Saudi Arabia, assistance in sourcing equipment and professional crew locally and regionally, and, of course, year-round sunshine.
Producers can also expect a production-friendly setup location and a range of accommodation options with a skilled English-speaking team of experienced and established production experts to guide and support them every step of the way. As well as the new fit-for-purpose film crew accommodation, a range of other accommodations includes the 100-room Habitas AlUla and the 79-room Banyan Tree Ashar Resort, both set to open this autumn.
Film AlUla will be based in the Saudi Pavilion, No. 120, at the festival alongside the Saudi Film Commission, Ministry of Investment, Red Sea International Film Festival, NEOM, MBC, Ithra, Nebras Films, Cinewave, Telfaz 11 and Arabian Pictures.
 “Our objective at the Cannes Film Festival is to connect with the international film industry to introduce AlUla as a truly unique and exciting film destination, now open for international production,” said Stephen Strachan, film commissioner at The Royal Commission for AlUla.

Topics: AlUla Cannes Film Festival

Related

The partnership between AlUla and Team BikeExchange will look to promote cycling and healthy living in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied/AlUla)
Sport
AlUla joins Team BikeExchange as official partner ahead of Tour de France 2021
AlUla awards $14m housing complex contract
Business & Economy
AlUla awards $14m housing complex contract

Saudi Arabia approves general emergency plan for Hajj

Saudi Arabia approves general emergency plan for Hajj
Updated 10 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia approves general emergency plan for Hajj

Saudi Arabia approves general emergency plan for Hajj
Updated 10 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s interior minister has approved the general emergency plan for this year’s Hajj.
Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, who is also the chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, signed off the plan on Tuesday for the annual pilgrimage, which for the second year has been limited to residents of the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia has had to put in placed precautionary measures to limit the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, limiting the event to 60,000 pilgrims this year. That number would have been above 2 million before the pandemic.
The Hajj operation is being implemented by a number of government agencies.
Lt. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al-Amro, director general of the Civil Defense, said that the authority had completed its preparations for the Hajj season, in line with the general emergency plan, a statement on the Saudi Press Agency said.
The plan “was prepared to achieve the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to provide the highest levels of security and safety for pilgrims, and is being implemented with their follow-up and support in Makkah, Madinah and the holy sites,” Lt. Gen. Al-Amro said.
He added that inspection tours have been intensified in all facilities and sites that have been prepared for the pilgrims’ accommodations, and included all preventive and executive measures and providing the necessary services to maintain public safety.

Topics: Hajj 2021

Saudi Arabia records 1,277 new infections

The ministry on Tuesday urged the public to strictly adhere to the measures and abide by instructions. (SPA)
The ministry on Tuesday urged the public to strictly adhere to the measures and abide by instructions. (SPA)
Updated 21 min 24 sec ago
Huda Al-Shair

Saudi Arabia records 1,277 new infections

The ministry on Tuesday urged the public to strictly adhere to the measures and abide by instructions. (SPA)
  • The special health clinics set up by the Ministry of Health in response to the pandemic continue to test and treat thousands of residents
Updated 21 min 24 sec ago
Huda Al-Shair

JEDDAH: The Health Ministry on Tuesday recorded 1,277 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total to 495,309.
Of the total number of cases, 11,954 remain active and 1,363 in critical condition.
The Riyadh region reported the highest number of cases (328), followed by the Eastern Province with 264, the Makkah region with 240, Asir recorded 134, and Najran confirmed 88 cases.
The ministry also announced that 1,080 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 475,448.
The authorities confirmed 16 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday raising the death toll to 7,907.

FASTFACT

• The Riyadh region reported the highest number of cases.

• The authorities confirmed 16 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday.

• A total of 18.8 million vaccines have been administered so far.

The ministry on Tuesday urged the public to strictly adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
A total of 18.8 million vaccines have been administered so far at a rate of 54 doses per 100 people.
The special health clinics set up by the Ministry of Health in response to the pandemic continue to test and treat thousands of residents. Takkad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics have played a significant role in monitoring the spread of the disease and helping patients with suspected or confirmed cases.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened five mosques in three regions following their temporary closure for disinfection.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia launches $18bn data center strategy plan
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia launches $18bn data center strategy plan
Ziyad Al-Attiyah. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia calls for a WMD-free Middle East

Makkah region’s tourism potential discussed

Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal. (SPA)
Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal. (SPA)
Updated 32 min 4 sec ago
SPA

Makkah region’s tourism potential discussed

Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal. (SPA)
  • Saudi Arabia aims to attract new tourism investments worth SR220 billion ($58 billion) by 2023
Updated 32 min 4 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal on Tuesday said the region’s governorates have huge tourism potential and natural diversity.
He stressed the need to explore and promote tourism in the region. The governor was chairing a meeting with tourism officials.
He was briefed about the objectives of the Tourism Development Council. The body works for the development of the tourism sector and launches initiatives to increase the participation of the private sector in the development of domestic tourism.
Inbound tourism spending in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach $25.3 billion by 2025, recovering from the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, according to new estimates by market research firm Euromonitor International. 

The Kingdom aims to attract new tourism investments worth SR220 billion ($58 billion) by 2023.

Topics: Makkah tourism

Related

Makkah governor inaugurates prototype of new public transport system
Saudi Arabia
Makkah governor inaugurates prototype of new public transport system

Saudi Arabia calls for a WMD-free Middle East

Ziyad Al-Attiyah. (SPA)
Ziyad Al-Attiyah. (SPA)
Updated 34 min 55 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia calls for a WMD-free Middle East

Ziyad Al-Attiyah. (SPA)
  • Al-Attiyah stressed urged the need to strengthen cooperation to ban these weapons and prevent their proliferation
Updated 34 min 55 sec ago
SPA

THE HAGUE: A delegation from Saudi Arabia is taking part in the 97th session of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) being held between July 6-9 in the Hague, Netherlands.

The Saudi delegation is chaired by the Saudi ambassador to the Netherlands and permanent representative to the OPCW, Ziyad Al-Attiyah.

In a speech, Al-Attiyah stressed the importance of making the Middle East a region free from weapons of mass destruction, including chemical weapons, and urged the need to strengthen cooperation to ban these weapons and prevent their proliferation.

Al-Attiyah also highlighted the Kingdom’s close adherence to the Chemical Weapons Convention as it strongly believes in the conventions’ objectives and its role in promoting international peace and security. He also reiterated the Kingdom’s condemnation of the use of chemical weapons or toxic chemicals used as weapons, in any place, by any side and under any circumstances.

He also welcomed the second report of the investigation and identification team on the use of chemicals in Syria.

Topics: weapons of mass destruction

Related

Saudi deputy defense minister holds talks with US military officials
Saudi Arabia
Saudi deputy defense minister holds talks with US military officials
100 volunteers from different nationalities join the cause. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi student launches volunteer site in UK

Latest updates

Saudi Film Festival puts KSA’s talent center stage
The Saudi Film Festival highlights desert cinema in an interactive artwork inspired by the Tuwaiq mountains. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s film AlUla debuts at Cannes Film Festival
AlUla is beginning to attract a growing number of international and regional productions. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia approves general emergency plan for Hajj
Saudi Arabia approves general emergency plan for Hajj
Saudi Arabia records 1,277 new infections
The ministry on Tuesday urged the public to strictly adhere to the measures and abide by instructions. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia launches $18bn data center strategy plan
Saudi Arabia launches $18bn data center strategy plan

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.