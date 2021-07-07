You are here

On track: Local media check progress of Saudi F1 street circuit site

On track: Local media check progress of Saudi F1 street circuit site
Construction on the project includes major structures, with the framework for the pit and paddock areas going up. (Credit: Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation)
On track: Local media check progress of Saudi F1 street circuit site
Construction on the project includes major structures, with the framework for the pit and paddock areas going up. (Credit: Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation)
On track: Local media check progress of Saudi F1 street circuit site
Construction on the project includes major structures, with the framework for the pit and paddock areas going up. (Credit: Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation)
SALEH FAREED

On track: Local media check progress of Saudi F1 street circuit site

On track: Local media check progress of Saudi F1 street circuit site
  • Jeddah Circuit on target amid preparations for inaugural Saudi Arabia Grand Prix
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Work on the Jeddah Circuit, the world’s fastest street track, is on target as preparations are stepped up for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Dec. 5, 2021.

Construction on the project includes major structures, with the framework for the pit and paddock areas going up.

Extensive work in the past four months has been praised by Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.

The circuit is located within Jeddah’s Corniche area on the Red Sea, 12 kilometers north of the city center. The Kingdom is aiming to create a unique setting for a Formula One race.

At 6.175 kilometers in length and with 27 corners, the Jeddah Circuit will be the second longest on the grand prix calendar and one of the fastest, with an average speed of over 250 km/h predicted in simulations.

Al-Faisal, the Saudi engineers supervising the construction and local media on Tuesday viewed the operations on the ground, revealing the full scale of the refurb.

Speaking to Arab News during the exclusive tour, Al-Faisal said that around 48 percent of the construction work has been completed.

“We are about to finish the most important part which is the infrastructure of the circuit,” he said.

He continued “This is an important moment in the development of the Jeddah Circuit and another vital milestone in the lead-up to Saudi Arabia’s first-ever Formula 1 race. With the infrastructure itself nearing completion, we are gearing up to start on other areas.  We are starting to go up as the event draws ever closer, the excitement levels for the Formula 1 in Jeddah.

"The atmosphere here for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2021 is rapidly growing. We are ready and we look forward to seeing the world champions in Jeddah very soon.”

Al-Faisal added: “With the help of everyone here in Saudi Arabia headed by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the crown prince and the minister of sports, we feel confident in saying that this track will be one of the most challenging and exciting on the F1 calendar and we look forward to it quickly becoming a fan favorite.”

Construction teams have worked tirelessly for the past four months, ahead of the debut race, he said.

During his tour of the circuit, Al-Faisal visited the track and reviewed field crews’ operations to ensure that everything in order to reflect Saudi Arabia’s reputation as a global hub for world-class sport and entertainment.

"Our Saudi team of engineers has been working day and night along with specialist designers to create a racetrack to provide great racing and we hope to create best-in-class unique fan experiences that are reflective of the diverse and dynamic nature of Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsport and the world’s most popular annual racing series.

Topics: Saudi F1 Grand Prix Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Circuit

Paul powers Suns over Bucks in NBA Finals opener

Paul powers Suns over Bucks in NBA Finals opener
AFP

Paul powers Suns over Bucks in NBA Finals opener

Paul powers Suns over Bucks in NBA Finals opener
  • The Suns, in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993, seek their first league title while the Bucks, in their first finals since 1974, won their only crown 50 years ago
AFP

PHOENIX, US: Chris Paul made sure his long-awaited NBA Finals debut would be one to remember, scoring 32 points and adding nine assists to spark the Phoenix Suns over the Milwaukee Bucks 118-105 in Tuesday’s opening game of the championship series.
The 36-year-old backcourt maestro, in his 16th season, delivered clutch scoring and added nine assists while Devin Booker added 27 points and 22-year-old Bahamas big man Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 19 rebounds in dominating the Bucks.
“I just kept trying to be aggressive and my guys got going,” Paul said. “It’s trust. We’ve played like this all season. We just have to stay locked in.”
Phoenix will try to grab a 2-0 edge when the best-of-seven showdown continues Thursday.
“There was a lot of energy coming into this game,” Paul said. “We got one. We’ve got to get another one.”
The Suns, in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993, seek their first league title while the Bucks, in their first finals since 1974, won their only crown 50 years ago.
“We’ll look at the film,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We’ll get smarter. We’ll get better for game two.”
Milwaukee started Greek star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had missed two games with a hyperextended left knee, and he contributed 20 points and 17 rebounds in 35 minutes.

Chris Paul is pressured by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks. (Chris Coduto/Getty Images/AFP)

“It was tough. Had to do my best to get back,” Antetokounmpo said. “Did the right treatment. Took care of my body. Supported my teammates. Now I’m back.
“Felt great. I had my balance. Felt my knee was stable. I did not feel pain. I felt good.”
But even with 29 points from Khris Middleton, it wasn’t enough against Paul and a swifter, more defensively aggressive Suns squad.
“I just think Chris Paul got a little too comfortable,” Bucks standout Jrue Holiday said.
Paul, with the second-most games of any NBA player making his finals debut, went 12-of-19 from the floor, 4-of-7 from 3-point range, and 4-of-4 fron the free throw line.
“I’m just so locked into the game,” Paul said. “I’m staying in the moment. I’m just focused on the task at hand.”
Paul went 6-of-7 for 16 points in the third quarter, when the Suns stretched the lead as large as 20 points.
Antetokounmpo scored off a rebound to pull Milwaukee within 101-94 in the fourth quarter, but a steal and hoop by Paul helped keep the Bucks at bay.

“To win the first game, it gives you a level of confidence,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “It was just having the energy and the juice that we typically play with. It’s important. Our guys understand that.”
Ayton became the first player with 15 points and 15 rebounds in his NBA Finals debut since Tim Duncan in 1999.
The Suns went 25-of-26 from the free throw line, missing only the last to keep them from an NBA Finals record.
The Suns, who haven’t lost in 11 playoff games when leading by 10 or more, opened a 65-52 lead early in the third quarter.
Phoenix led 30-26 after the first quarter and 57-49 at halftime. Booker had 16 points in the first half and Paul added 11, six of them in a 10-4 run to give the Suns a 45-38 edge.
Antetokounmpo had eight points, five rebounds and two assists in the first quarter, making a solid start after being a game-time decision. 

Topics: NBA Playoffs 2021 Suns vs Bucks in finals Phoenix Suns Milwaukee Bucks

Italy beats Spain on penalties, reaches Euro 2020 final

Italy beats Spain on penalties, reaches Euro 2020 final
Italy beats Spain on penalties, reaches Euro 2020 final

Italy beats Spain on penalties, reaches Euro 2020 final
LONDON: Facing a wall of nervous blue-and-white clad Italy fans behind the goal, Jorginho took his trademark hop and skip before calmly stroking in the winning penalty.
So much for the pressure of a shootout in a European Championship semifinal match.
The Italians beat Spain 4-2 on penalties at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday to advance to the final, where they will play either England or Denmark back at the same stadium on Sunday.
The match finished 1-1 after extra time. Federico Chiesa scored for Italy with a curling shot in the 60th minute but substitute Alvaro Morata equalized for Spain in the 80th.
Morata, dropped for the first time in the tournament, missed the next-to-last kick in the shootout, giving Jorginho the chance to win it.
The Chelsea midfielder has his own style when it comes to taking penalties and he didn’t abandon it when it mattered most, sparking a throng of celebrations as Italy’s players ran toward Jorginho.
Italy’s players then lined up on the edge of the area and ran together toward the fans. Leonardo Bonucci went further, leaping over the advertising hoardings to get even closer to the crazed supporters.
Riding a national record unbeaten run of 33 games, Italy will play in its fourth European final and will look to win the title for a second time, after 1968.
It’s quite the redemption story after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
Italy’s players have had the aura of champions since Day 1 of the European Championship and they’ll be sticking around until the last day, too. But it’s at the home of English soccer where the team has had its toughest matches.
Against Austria in the round of 16, the Italians were taken to extra time and they had to go the distance against Spain, too.

Spain’s striker-free formation initially flummoxed the Azzurri to quieten its loud, colorful, flag-waving fans behind one of the goals.
Experienced center backs Giorgio Chiellini and Bonucci looked uncertain at times, not knowing whether to drop back or follow deep-lying forward Dani Olmo — who started ahead of Morata — into the center of midfield.
They had even more problems when Morata came on as a substitute after Chiesa had put Italy ahead by latching onto a loose ball, cutting inside and curling a shot into the far corner.
He also scored against Austria.
Morata looked dangerous in stretching Italy’s defense to set up chances. Then he scored.
For a player often accused of wasting chances when he has too much time in front of goal, Morata showed calmness to stroke in a left-footed shot after exchanging passes with Olmo at the end of the area in the 80th.
Morata grabbed a camera behind the goal and thrust his face into it.
But he had nowhere to hide after becoming the second Spain player to miss in the shootout, after Olmo.
Italy had started the shootout with Manuel Locatelli’s shot saved by Unai Simon, but Andrea Bellotti, Bonucci and Federico Bernadeschi all scored before Jorginho.
Spain, a three-time European champion, lost for the first time in the semifinals of a European Championship.

Topics: EURO 2020

Saudi Arabia beat Algeria 2-1 to claim Arab Cup U-20 title in Cairo

Saudi Arabia beat Algeria 2-1 to claim Arab Cup U-20 title in Cairo
Saudi Arabia beat Algeria 2-1 to claim Arab Cup U-20 title in Cairo

Saudi Arabia beat Algeria 2-1 to claim Arab Cup U-20 title in Cairo
  • First win in the competition for Saudi U-20 team that finished runner-up in 2011 and 2012
Saudi Arabia claimed the 2021 Arab Cup U-20 title with an impressive 2-1 victory over Algeria in the final at Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday.

After defeats in the final of the competition in 2011 and 2012, the triumph marks the end of decade-long wait for the young Green Falcons to be crowned the best Arab nation at that level for the first time.

The Saudi U-20 team recorded five wins and one loss in the group stage, beating Uzbekistan (2-0) and Yemen (2-1), and losing 2-1 to Tunisia (2-1).

The six points saw the Saudis progress to the quarterfinal where they faced Senegal, the match ending in a 2-2 draw after extra time before Saleh Al-Muhammadi’s team edged the penalty shootout 3-2.

In the semifinal, Saudi Arabia eliminated hosts Egypt with a 2-1 win to set up the final against Algeria.

The new Arab champions have a storied history at this level, having competed in the World Cup nine times, achieving the best results in 2011 and 2017 editions by reaching the round of 16.

At continental level, the team’s achievements are even more impressive, winning the AFC U-20 Asian Cup three times (1986, 1992, 2018), finishing runner-up on two occasions, and third in the championship twice. The Saudi U-20 team also won the Gulf Cup in 2016.

Topics: Saudi Arabia 2021 Arab Cup U-20

England team's unity and humility help nation dream again

England team’s unity and humility help nation dream again
England team’s unity and humility help nation dream again

England team’s unity and humility help nation dream again
  • The team itself has developed an articulacy of expression that has captured a nation still uneasily divided by its politics
It is hard to adequately capture the mood in England at present, as the nation contemplates the latter stages of the Euro 2020 football tournament. This is heady territory for football fans here. Despite the modern origins of the game being in England, and the country’s worldwide reputation, the national side has desperately underperformed at the highest level, with only one World Cup win in 1966 to its credit, and no European Championship titles at all. The standard tournament experience is, having easily qualified, a buildup of expectation that is inevitably dashed at some stage, often by Germany or by a penalty shootout — and, occasionally and despairingly, by both.
Such feelings of hope, and the reality of them crumbling, are best understood through the lyrics of the most popular song ever written about football here: The 1996 hit “Three Lions.” This song contains the memorable line, “Thirty years of hurt, never stopped me dreaming,” in a reference universally recognized as being to the failure to win anything after that lone World Cup in 1966, but also the perpetual longing that such a day would come again, underscored by the wry English sense of humor that doubts it ever will. One of the game’s most popular broadcasters and brightest former stars, Gary Lineker, coined the phrase: “Football is a simple game: 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes and, in the end, the Germans always win.”
And yet, something is truly stirring this time. Like all other nations, the UK has endured the pandemic outbreak, much loss of life and uncomfortable restrictions on freedom over the last 18 months. The national mood that our vaccination program has heralded a change for the better, and that the summer sunshine aids the fight against the virus, means that we can get outside again. And doing so as the England football team appears to be a serious challenger for a top honor has produced a national fervor unseen for what is now some 55 years of hurt.
It is hard to overemphasize the cultural importance of the game in England. The Premier League is one of the country’s most successful exports ever. Twenty million people watched England’s Euro 2020 games against Germany and Ukraine live — an 80 percent audience share. It dominates sporting coverage in the media, often to the irritation of lovers of other sports, in which the UK has often done much better, producing world and Olympic champions in athletics, motor racing, cycling and tennis, but all to little avail in terms of knocking football off its perch.
I sympathize but understand. I have watched the game through my local club with my father — the traditional route — since I was five years old. I played with the UK Parliament team at Wembley and Old Trafford, alongside Bobby Charlton at the latter, scoring a competitive goal at each, and hardly any memory of my parliamentary career comes close to the feeling of joy at having achieved something every amateur fan dreams of.
But this year there is more to the emotion than just the quality of play that has taken England to its semi-final destiny with Denmark on Wednesday night. The team itself has developed an articulacy of expression that has captured a nation still uneasily divided by its politics. Its young men defied a section of their audience who objected to them taking a knee in support of a campaign against racism. Black footballers, and their teammates, know how cruel, vicious and damaging social media campaigns by racists can be to all who suffer. That the national squad as a whole was prepared to confront those who publicly booed them before games, and have turned such a reaction into a positive one, showed character. The team contains players who have shone through adversity in their backgrounds to champion social causes during the pandemic, such as Marcus Rashford, who successfully challenged the government to reverse its policy on free meals for the children of the poorest families.
And, in their manager Gareth Southgate, England has found a talisman of quiet decency and achievement to induce admiration at a time of national longing for such a figure. His own footballing redemption — having missed the vital penalty in the 1996 European Championship semi-final (against Germany, of course) but now steering his young charges to a similar opportunity — is a lesson in professionalism and resilience. But his pre-tournament letter to the nation, entitled “Dear England,” captured a sense of unity and humility, with quiet ambition, which outclassed and put to shame those whose loud protestations and flag-waving fail to understand the difference between patriotism and nationalism.
England go into this game hoping to advance to a first major final for 50 years, against a Denmark team that has overcome the horror of seeing young star player Christian Eriksen fight for his life on the pitch, putting all things into perspective.
Both teams, to my mind, have already won. Football — and a world emerging into a brighter future — owe them much.

* Alistair Burt is a former UK Member of Parliament who has twice held ministerial positions in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office — as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State from 2010 to 2013 and as Minister of State for the Middle East from 2017 to 2019.
Twitter: @AlistairBurtUK

Topics: Gareth Southgate

Saudi U-23 football coach confirms 22-man squad for Tokyo Olympics

Saudi U-23 football coach confirms 22-man squad for Tokyo Olympics
Saudi U-23 football coach confirms 22-man squad for Tokyo Olympics

Saudi U-23 football coach confirms 22-man squad for Tokyo Olympics
  • Al-Hilal, senior Saudi national team trio Salem Al-Dawsari, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Salman Al-Faraj selected as overage players
  • While in the Balkans, the team will play two friendly matches against the Romanian national squad on July 10 and 13
RIYADH: Saad Al-Shehri, coach of Saudi Arabia’s Olympic football team, has finalized the squad that will travel to Japan for the Games later this month.

He omitted Khaled Al-Dubaish and Abdulrahman Al-Yami from a list of 24 players that had been preparing for Tokyo 2020.

The young Green Falcons are in Group D of the Olympic football tournament and will kick off their campaign against Ivory Coast on July 22, before facing Germany three days later, and finishing off the first stage against reigning champions Brazil on July 28.

The Saudi U-23 squad, which includes Al-Hilal and the senior Saudi national team trio of Salem Al-Dawsari, Yasser Al-Shahrani, and Salman Al-Faraj as official overage players, will leave the Kingdom on Wednesday for Romania to make final preparations for the Olympics.

In its last build-up match on home soil, the Saudi team defeated Uganda 2-0 on Monday. While in the Balkans, the team will play two friendly matches against the Romanian national squad on July 10 and 13. The delegation will depart for Japan immediately after the training camp ends.

The 22 players chosen for the Olympic squad are: Amin Bukhari, Mohammed Al-Rubaie, Zaid Al-Bawardi, Hamad Al-Yami, Khalifa Al-Dawsari, Abdulilah Al-Omari, Saud Abdulhamid, Abdullah Hassoun, Abdulbasit Hindi, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Nasser Al-Omran, Ali Al-Hassan, Salman Al-Faraj, Mukhtar Ali, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Sami Al-Najei, Ayman Al-Khalif, Turki Al-Ammar, Khalid Al-Ghannam, Ayman Yahya, Salem Al-Dawsari, and Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

Topics: Saudi Arabia tokyo olympics Saad Al-Shehri

