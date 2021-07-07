You are here

Victims of US-led raids in Mosul still waiting for compensation

Victims of US-led raids in Mosul still waiting for compensation
Abdullah Khalil lost his leg when a building in Mosul’s Old City collapsed on top of him after being hit by a US-led coalition air strike in 2017. (File/AFP)
AFP

Victims of US-led raids in Mosul still waiting for compensation

Victims of US-led raids in Mosul still waiting for compensation
  • The coalition has now admitted more than 1,000 civilian lives were lost in the seven-year operation against the militia in Iraq and Syria
AFP

MOSUL: It was March 17, 2017. Troops from the US-led coalition fighting militants in Iraq were advancing on Mosul’s Old City, squeezing out the Daesh militia.

But just months before the recapture of the city, where Daesh had declared its caliphate in 2014, a new human toll was added to the growing tragedy when it was revealed more than 100 civilians had been killed in a single coalition air strike.

The coalition has now admitted more than 1,000 civilian lives were lost in the seven-year operation against the militia in Iraq and Syria.

And for the first time the coalition has revealed to AFP that it has compensated the families of 14 victims in Iraq.

Four years after the carnage from which he miraculously escaped alive with his son, Abdullah Khalil is still waiting for compensation. His leg was amputated at the knee and his back is covered in deep welts and burn scars.

But he’s still trying to find out where and how to claim any damages due to him.

In the war against Daesh in Iraq, which the coalition fought mainly from the air, there were no commanders on the ground handing out “blood money” to bereaved families, as has been the case in other Western operations elsewhere.

The compensation system is opaque even for those with expertise, says Sarah Holewinski, Washington director for Human Rights Watch.

“They have sometimes paid, sometimes not. We need degrees to figure out laws and channels,” she told AFP.

“I can’t even imagine being an Iraqi woman who has lost her mother trying to figure out not just, do I have any kind of compensation, but how do I get some American to say ‘hey that was actually one of our bombs’.”

It was one of those American bombs that changed the life of former truck driver Khalil on Friday, March 17, 2017, “at 8:10 am exactly” in Mosul Al-Jadidah — New Mosul in Arabic.

“There was a bombing and I was buried under rubble” until “around 11:00 am, when I heard people coming to rescue us,” said the 51-year-old.

The explosion and collapse of the building where he had been sheltering with dozens of women, men and children caused the largest single civilian death toll in the fight against Daesh.

“At least 105 and at most 141 non-combatants” were killed, according to the non-governmental group Airwars, which monitors civilian deaths in bombings around the world.

For Iraqis, the shock was immense. But it was quickly overwhelmed by the general chaos. In the 72 hours before, during and after that one strike, hundreds more civilians died during fighting in Mosul.

It is often difficult to determine where the strikes originated: in this city of more than two million people the militants used hundreds of thousands of trapped civilians as human shields. Iraqi troops fired at will, militants responded in force and coalition planes shelled the city relentlessly.

On March 17, 2017, five months to the day after the launch of the last major battle to recapture Mosul, Iraqi troops were trying to advance through the Old City’s narrow alleyways.

Ahead of them, to the west, was the Mosul Al-Jadidah district with its railway station and fuel silos. From there, shots were being fired, apparently by two snipers squatting on a rooftop of a residential building.

The Iraqi army, caught up in the toughest urban guerrilla battle in its modern history, called in a strike by the 75-country coalition to help defeat the militants in their self-proclaimed “capital.”
American planes were deployed, dropping a guided missile.

But they were missing a crucial piece of information: in the basement of the building dozens of civilians were huddled together, praying that the nearby Rahma hospital and a busy street would prevent international aircraft from firing on the area.

Facing global outcry, for the first and only time in the long battle against Daesh in Iraq and Syria, the US dispatched investigators into the field.

As early as May 2017, they acknowledged that 105 civilians had died and 36 were missing, saying they hoped they had escaped.

But they concluded the building had collapsed due to Daesh explosives stocked on various floors, ruling out direct responsibility.

In Mosul, witnesses and survivors are adamant that no arms arsenal was stored in the building and the US army itself provides no proof, basing its conclusion solely on theoretical calculations of the load that would be required to bring down the building.

“There were two snipers on the roof and they dropped a 500-pound bomb. It was the wrong weapon to use,” Chris Woods, director of the London-based Airwars, told AFP.

“You cannot use high explosive, wide area effect munitions in urban settings without very considerable risks for civilians, and this is exactly what Mosul Al-Jadidah represents.”

Dr. Hasan Wathiq, head of Mosul’s forensic medicine department remembers the carnage.

“With firemen and ambulance drivers, we pulled 152 bodies out of the rubble” of the building where Khalil was and others around it.

“Over the next 10 or 15 days, we pulled out a hundred new bodies every day.”

At the time, then-US president Donald Trump, who had only been in office for two months, said he “would bomb the hell out of” Daesh.

For many, the new administration had decided to give its military carte blanche, amid coalition assurances the battle was “the most precise war in history.”

But the evidence couldn’t be denied in the Mosul Al-Jadidah tragedy. The Pentagon swiftly acknowledged that it was indirectly responsible — an American air strike had hit the building — while still insisting that the building collapsed due to the secondary explosion caused by the stockpiled weapons.

When his phone rang in the autumn of 2017, Khalil was over the moon.

“A translator told me I was on the line with the coalition’s military commander for northern Iraq,” he said.

“He apologized on behalf of the coalition and promised to come see me. But it never happened.”

Walid Khaled, another Mosul resident, lost his brother and sister-in-law in the Mosul Al-Jadidah strike.

The 31-year-old father of two was actually visited by coalition investigators.

“They came to take pictures and record our statements and nothing was done to pay us compensation,” badly-needed in a city still in ruins due to a lack of reconstruction funds.

Daniel Mahanty, director of the US program at the Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC) explained: “Even if the US military acknowledges that harm occurred publicly by recognizing the locations... they would not create a system by which a family could come forward with a specific request for ex gratia per se.”

Ex gratia is a voluntary payment made without recognition of liability.

“There is no claims process for ex gratia, no form to fill, and the military today is adamantly opposed to developing such a process,” Mahanty added.

“One hypothesis could be that the US does not want to develop a policy that is going to open up the door to a huge host of claims that it can’t possibly manage.”

US Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy wants more to be done.

“We need to do more to help families present claims for ex gratia payments, and to act on those claims,” the chairman of the US Senate appropriations committee told AFP.

“If the US military can’t investigate them, then we need to find others who can. It is not acceptable that these cases are ignored or forgotten,” added the veteran senator, who has recently written again to Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin about reparations in Iraq and elsewhere.

So that his brother and sister-in-law are not forgotten, Khaled has knocked on every door to get reparations in their names: he has lodged complaints with the coalition, the Iraqi Human Rights Commission and the provincial commission for Mosul compensation.

But even before launching their campaign against Daesh — which at its peak controlled a third of Iraq, swathes of Syria and carried out attacks in the heart of Europe — the 75 coalition nations had made a choice.

Unlike the invasion of Iraq in 2003 or the war in Afghanistan, when the coalition to fight Daesh was formed, there was a “specific decision” not to create a coalition-wide compensation policy, “because they did not want to spend money on that,” said Belkis Wille, former senior Iraq researcher for HRW.

“If you want compensation, you need to figure out which country was behind that specific attack and then figure out how to ask them for money,” she added.

From 2014 to February 15, 2017, the coalition would provide daily accounts of which country had carried out strikes.

But after that date, as the civilian death toll rose inexorably, those details disappeared.

And to complicate things for victims already trying to establish which plane unleashed which bomb, strikes were often carried out jointly by multiple countries.

In Mosul Al-Jadidah, the Americans swiftly admitted they had acted alone, even if they did not accept responsibility for the building’s collapse.

But according to coalition spokesman US Col. Wayne Marotto: “US domestic law and the law of war do not require the United States to assume liability and compensate individuals for injuries to their person or personal property caused by its lawful combat operations.” This applies in any country where there is a US operation.

He told AFP that since March 2015 the coalition has processed “five payments for civil loss” while a sixth is on the way “as well as eight condolence payments” in Iraq.

Washington has refused to go into any detail about where each incident happened or exactly what occurred. But each of the payments is for either human injury, death or material damage.

Those payouts still remain small compared with Afghanistan. In 2019 alone Washington paid out just $24,000 to victims in Iraq, while there were 605 payments in Afghanistan amounting to an overall figure of $1,520,116, according to Pentagon figures.

And that is despite the fact that the US Congress has agreed to $3 million in funding for compensation per year until 2022 as part of a budget for “operation and maintenance — army.”

In nine months of fierce fighting in Mosul, “so many families were devastated... that I wonder whether the Pentagon feared setting a precedent,” in awarding ex gratia payments for Mosul Al-Jadidah, which “it did not want to follow through on,” Airwars’ Woods said.

Airwars says that since 2014 between 8,311 and 13,188 civilians, including 2,000 children, were killed in Iraq and Syria.

But the coalition figures are 10 times lower.

“The US has admitted more than 1,300 deaths from their actions, the Dutch about 75 deaths, the British one, the Australians about 15 deaths and that’s it publicly,” Woods said.

“The British and French were very heavily involved in Mosul and neither country has admitted to a single civilian death” in the 2017 incident, he added.

The Dutch have compensated a Mosul man who lost his wife, daughter, son and nephew in a separate 2015 airstrike. According to Dutch media reports, he received one million euros ($1.2 million), but he has never talked about the compensation.

The Netherlands has however recognized “their Mosul Al-Jadidah” in the town of Hawija, further south, rights groups say.

The Dutch bombed a Daesh explosives production line Hawija in June 2015. The fire and cascade of explosions killed more than 70 civilians and devastated large parts of the city.

The Dutch are not paying individual compensation “but they have begun helping with the long-term reconstruction in Hawija,” Woods said, adding the Dutch government has set up a five-million-euro fund for the city.

In Mosul, where the cost of reconstruction is estimated at billions of dollars, a similar initiative would be welcome.

But the Iraqi authorities themselves were slow to address the issue of the casualties and the ruins — from which bodies are still removed to this day.

In March 2019, former prime minister Haider Al-Abadi said only “eight women and children” were killed in Mosul.

The head of the provincial human rights commission, Yasser Dhiaa, said Baghdad had taken the case of Mosul Al-Jadidah to the US State Department — in vain so far.

In other countries, the US military has been more active in compensation cases.

In Somalia, where Airwars has counted some 100 civilians killed in 14 years, the US military command for Africa (AFRICOM) has set up an online form and a postal address for registering civilian victims on its homepage.

CENTCOM, the US command for the Middle East, has no form, no address, email or telephone number on its website.

But a press statement dating from March 17, 2017, can be found on the site which mentions “four strikes” in Mosul that destroyed a series of vehicles, weapons “and an Daesh-held building.”

On that day, AFP reported that Iraqi forces had recaptured a mosque and a market in Mosul’s Old City.

Four months later, the Old City was liberated and Daesh routed in Iraq.

Abdullah Khalil at the time was just learning how to adjust his prosthetic leg, something he still struggles with to this day.

Killings spark fear of Daesh resurgence

Syrian-Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and members of the Rojava Forces Defence Units take part in routine military exercises in the town of Faysh Khabur. (AFP file photo)
Syrian-Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and members of the Rojava Forces Defence Units take part in routine military exercises in the town of Faysh Khabur. (AFP file photo)
Updated 07 July 2021
Arab News

Killings spark fear of Daesh resurgence

Syrian-Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and members of the Rojava Forces Defence Units take part in routine military exercises in the town of Faysh Khabur. (AFP file photo)
  • Daesh cells inside Al-Hol are carrying out ‘killings of residents who distance themselves from the extremist ideas of the group
Updated 07 July 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Fears are growing of a resurgence of Daesh after a spate of killings at a camp in northeast Syria that houses extremist fighters’ families.
At least eight people were shot dead last month in the sprawling tent city of Al-Hol in Hasakeh province. They included a 16-year-old Iraqi refugee and two Syrian sisters aged 17 and 23.
Daesh cells inside Al-Hol were carrying out “killings of residents who distance themselves from the extremist ideas of the group,” the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said.
The SDF said in April there had been 47 killings in Al-Hol in the first three months of the year, and they had captured 125 Daesh members in a security sweep in the camp.
The UN has warned of radicalization inside the camp, which houses about 50,000 Syrian and Iraqi refugees, mostly women and children, and has a separate annex holding about 10,000 other women and children linked to Daesh members.
Syria’s Kurds hold thousands of Daesh fighters in jails, and their relatives in camps, after expelling the militants in 2019 from the last patch of the territory they controlled.
The Kurdish authorities have repeatedly urged the international community to repatriate their nationals, but most countries have so far taken back only some of the children.
Beyond the camps, the International Committee of the Red Cross has sounded the alarm over the Kurdish authorities holding “hundreds of children” in adult prisons. The Kurds responded by urging international help to set up more rehabilitation centers for minors linked to the extremists.

Threat to flow of aid to Syria is a ‘life-and-death’ issue

Threat to flow of aid to Syria is a ‘life-and-death’ issue
Updated 07 July 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

Threat to flow of aid to Syria is a ‘life-and-death’ issue

Threat to flow of aid to Syria is a ‘life-and-death’ issue
  • A Security Council vote on renewing UN mandate for cross-border humanitarian assistance is due July 10; Irish envoy says millions depend on it to survive
  • Pressure is mounting on Russia to allow flow of aid to continue but Moscow believes it should all go through the regime in Damascus
Updated 07 July 2021
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: With just days to go before the UN mandate for cross-border humanitarian assistance to Syria expires, the spotlight is on Russia amid fears of a Security Council showdown between Moscow and the West.
“It’s life-and-death issues we’re dealing with here,” said Ireland’s permanent representative to the UN, Geraldine Byrne Nason, who together with Norwegian counterpart Mona Juul are co-penholders of the file on the humanitarian situation in Syria. The penholder role refers to the member of the council that leads the negotiation and drafting of resolutions on a particular issue.
Nason and Juul have drafted a resolution to extend the cross-border mandate. They want the one remaining aid corridor through Bab Al-Hawa on the border with Turkey to remain open, and in addition to reopen Al-Yarubiya crossing on the border with Iraq.
“We’ve made the evidence-based arguments for months, together,” Nason told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York, where the Security Council on Tuesday met to discuss the issue behind closed doors.
“We’ve talked to every single member of the council, individually and collectively, and we’re making good headway, I think, and we’re hoping to see successful renewal later this week.”
Juul acknowledged that the debate within the Security Council on the issue “will get even more intense” in the run-up to July 10, when members will decide whether to reauthorize UN access to Bab Al-Hawa.
Cross-border aid provides a critical lifeline for millions of Syrians in the northwest of the war-torn country, as part of a massive international humanitarian response.
Ramesh Rajasingham, the UN’s acting humanitarian chief said a failure to extend the mandate “would disrupt lifesaving aid to 3.4 million people in need across the northwest, millions of whom are among the most vulnerable in Syria.”
He added: “A cross-line operation would provide a vital addition to the cross-border lifeline but it could by no means replace it. Even if deployed regularly, cross-line convoys could not replicate the size and scope of the cross-border operations.”
Cross-line operations refer to internal shipments of aid from Damascus to rebel-held parts of the country, whereas cross-border aid is shipped direct to those areas by other nations.
The Security Council approved four border crossings when international aid deliveries to Syria began in 2014. In January 2020 Russia used its veto power to force the closure of all but one. Moscow argues that the international aid operation violates the Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s ambassador to the UN, said that Syria has been “liberated” and so all aid destined for the north should go through the capital, Damascus.
But aid agencies have said that humanitarian assistance delivered to Damascus does not reach areas that oppose Bashar Assad’s regime, which is accused of withholding basic goods and services, including food and clean water, from millions of Syrians as a tool of war.
Nebenzia, however, blamed the deteriorating humanitarian situation on the West’s “illegal economic sanctions (and its) continuing attempt to oust the legal authorities of the country through economic suffocation.”
During a side event at the UN on Tuesday about humanitarian assistance to Syria, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the American ambassador to the organization, said: “There is no substitute for cross-border aid. We only have four days to ensure that this literal lifeline to women and children does not get shut down.
“And as a mother and as a grandmother, I cannot imagine what it would be like to be not able to provide food, healthcare and shelter to my own children and grandchildren.
“I also can’t imagine what it is like for us not to make that decision that we have to make. And that is what we have to do in the council over the next three-to-four days.”
Thomas-Greenfield implored member states and aid agencies to “engage council members, both in New York and in capitals, to urge them to vote for the renewal and to vote for the expansion.”
The US is the single largest humanitarian donor to Syria. Although the Biden administration has been cautious about articulating any clear goals for Syria, it has treated the humanitarian issue as non-negotiable.
Maintaining the flow of aid into Syria was one of the key requests President Joe Biden made during his meeting last month with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The imminent vote at the Security Council is therefore seen as a test of Biden’s efforts to ease tensions between Washington and Moscow, which are more strained than they have been for years.
Jomana Qaddour, a non-resident fellow at international affairs think tank the Atlantic Council, told Arab News that Washington is not approaching the humanitarian issue in Syria as a negotiation in which it will make “concessions in exchange for what the US believes is common sense.”
She added: “Of course, this is not how Putin perceives it. The Russians have used every step as a platform for concessions from the US and European allies, specifically as it relates to files that (Moscow) knows are a headache for the Biden administration, such as (international) sanctions (on the Syrian regime), normalization (of relations with Damascus), and reconstruction aid.
“These are really the top priorities for Russia, and it is going to use every opportunity to gain concessions from the US and Europe to achieve progress on those fronts.”
Nason and Juul remain focused on the aid issue.
“We understand it’s politically sensitive (but) we’re making a purely humanitarian case,” said Nason.
Juul added: “It’s hard to believe that we will not be able to continue this massive aid operation, which is probably the biggest in the world right now and the most scrutinized and organized of all operations.”
Qaddour laments the fact that the international view of the Syrian conflict seems to have been reduced to this narrow focus on the continued delivery of humanitarian aid while other crucial issues — such as the thousands of detainees and forcibly disappeared people, and the return of refugees — are being ignored.
“For all of us who have been working on Syria, it is incredibly frustrating to see all our energy every year spent on renewing what I think should be a no-brainer,” she said.
“I would love for that to be settled once and for all, so that we can actually focus on some of the root causes of the Syrian conflict that prevent the country and its people from living normal, stable and peaceful lives that provide them with some sense of justice, so that they can move on and rebuild.”

Palestinian journalists strike in protest against violent police action

Palestinian protesters gather during a demonstration against the Israeli settlers' wildcat outpost of Eviatar, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on July 6, 2021. (AFP)
Palestinian protesters gather during a demonstration against the Israeli settlers' wildcat outpost of Eviatar, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on July 6, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 07 July 2021
Daoud Kuttab

Palestinian journalists strike in protest against violent police action

Palestinian protesters gather during a demonstration against the Israeli settlers' wildcat outpost of Eviatar, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on July 6, 2021. (AFP)
  • ‘We are seeing the beginning of a police state being formed; we no longer know who is a friend or who is a foe’
Updated 07 July 2021
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Palestinian journalists staged a one-hour strike on Tuesday in protest against Palestinian security’s failure to protect their profession.
Omar Nazzal, a member of the Palestinian Journalist’s Syndicate, told Arab News that most radio, online and freelance journalists took part in the protest.
“They stopped work for one hour to make it clear that Palestinian journalists will not accept the continuous attacks and restrictions that are being imposed. The aim is to silence us and they think that this chilling effect will stop us from working. They are wrong,” he said.
In its call for a work stoppage, the syndicate condemned Monday’s arrest of six journalists, warning that it contradicted pledges made by the prime minister.
“This morning Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh pledged to honor freedom of expression and press, yet Palestinian security contradicted his statement,” it said.
Describing to Arab News what happened on Monday, Hind Shraydeh, a presenter at Watan TV, said: “When I heard about the arrest of my husband Abby Aboudi, I brought my children and father-in-law to the police station. I kept asking about my husband and I shouted demanding his freedom.”
As her voice grew louder, journalists began to film, and suddenly Hind found herself being attacked.
“I was pepper-sprayed and separated from my children as I was pulled into the police station,” she said.
She was later allowed to see her husband and was released without signing a pledge that police demanded she sign.
Moamar Orabi, director of the Watan TV website, told Arab News that he was among the journalists who were attacked on Monday as he was covering the protests.
“I was at the site near the Muqata (Palestinian presidential headquarters) and I was talking quietly with one of the local Palestinian security forces about the need for respect of law and protection of journalists,” he said.
“Suddenly, a police unit arrived led by a person with a hood and he pointed to me telling his fellow security personnel that I am the instigator. They began beating me and at the same time, a large number of Palestinian protesters came to my aid and saved me from the unprovoked attack,” he added.
What is happening in Palestine is “very scary,” Orabi said. “We are seeing the beginning of a police state being formed; we no longer know who is a friend or who is a foe.”
Orabi, whose son has been imprisoned in an Israeli jail, said that Palestinians are fighting two battles for simple freedoms that are enjoyed elsewhere in the world. “I want to say it clearly that we deserve freedom and we need the rule of law to be applied to all, especially to our own leadership, so that we can carry out our work as journalists.”

Yemen troops seize key Al-Bayda area as Houthis flee

Yemen’s government on Saturday launched a military offensive to seize control of Al-Bayda after regional and international mediators failed to convince the Houthis. (AP)
Yemen’s government on Saturday launched a military offensive to seize control of Al-Bayda after regional and international mediators failed to convince the Houthis. (AP)
Updated 07 July 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen troops seize key Al-Bayda area as Houthis flee

Yemen’s government on Saturday launched a military offensive to seize control of Al-Bayda after regional and international mediators failed to convince the Houthis. (AP)
  • Military gains in the province will deplete Houthi strength and give government troops a morale boost
Updated 07 July 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

ALEXANDRIA: Yemeni troops and local tribesmen, backed by Arab coalition air support, seized a key area in the central province of Al-Bayda and advanced on the provincial capital after Houthi fighters fled the battlefield, a Yemen army spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Maj. Gen. Abdul Abdullah Majili told reporters in the central city of Marib that the Houthis suffered heavy setbacks in Al-Bayda province with rebel fighters abandoning their positions and fleeing to neighboring Sanaa and Dhamar.

Majili said that government troops seized control of Al-Zaher district and surrounding areas, and battled militia fighters close to Al-Bayda city, the province’s capital.

Dozens of Houthis were killed, and troops retrieved tanks and military vehicles, he added.

“The army and resistance forces managed to liberate, take control and secure the center of the district of Al-Zaher, as well as the areas of Al-Khulwa and Al-Rawda, and advance toward the city of Al-Bayda,” Majili said.

Yemen’s government on Saturday launched a military offensive to seize control of Al-Bayda after regional and international mediators failed to convince the Houthis to accept a UN-brokered peace initiative.

Marching from neighboring Marib and Abyan, as well as government-controlled areas in the province, troops and tribesmen liberated several military locations and villages in the past three days.

Amateur videos circulating on social media showed what appeared to be fighters and displaced people cheerfully firing their weapons after returning to their homes for the first time since 2015 when the province fell to the Houthis early in their advance across Yemen.

Videos also showed local fighters driving armed vehicles, and retrieving ammunition and rockets abandoned by the Houthis.

Bodies of slain militia fighters were seen scattered across the battlefields.

For the first time in years, different military units, including southern Yemen separatists, took part in the military operations in Al-Bayda.

The Giant Brigade, a major military unit battling the Houthis on the country’s western coast, said on Monday that it reinforced government troops in Al-Bayda with fighters and military equipment.

Tribesmen from neighboring provinces also joined the fighting along with anti-Houthi forces.

Al-Bayda is close to Sanaa, Ibb and Thamar, and might allow government troops to open a new front in Sanaa province.

“Al-Bayda is southeast of the capital Sanaa, and is the shortest and easiest way to reach the city,” Col. Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni military official, said.

Military gains in the province will deplete Houthi strength and give government troops a morale boost, he added.

Nadwa Al-Dawsari, a Yemeni conflict analyst and non-resident fellow at the Middle East Institute, said that the Al-Bayda offensive will relieve pressure on government troops battling Houthis in Marib and push the militia into accepting peace proposals.  

“This offensive will force the Houthis to redeploy some of their forces to defend Al-Bayda. Retaking Al-Bayda will weaken them militarily, which might force them to rethink their maximalist position in the negotiations,” she said.

New Israeli govt dealt blow in controversial citizenship vote

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked gives a statement at the Knesset (Parliament) in Jerusalem on July 5, 2021. (AFP)
Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked gives a statement at the Knesset (Parliament) in Jerusalem on July 5, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 07 July 2021
Daoud Kuttab

New Israeli govt dealt blow in controversial citizenship vote

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked gives a statement at the Knesset (Parliament) in Jerusalem on July 5, 2021. (AFP)
  • Officials will find new ways to stop residency, citizenship through marriage for Palestinians: Experts
Updated 07 July 2021
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Israel’s Knesset early on Tuesday failed to renew a temporary law that bars Arab citizens from extending citizenship or residency rights to spouses from the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The 59-59 vote in parliament marked a major setback for Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The Citizenship and Entry into Israel Law was enacted as a temporary measure in 2003, at the height of the Second Intifada.

Bennett had hoped to find a compromise between hard line and moderate factions within his coalition. But he suffered a stinging defeat in a vote he reportedly described as “a referendum on the new government.”

The law is now set to expire at midnight on Tuesday.

However, experts warm that Israeli security officials will find new ways of keeping Palestinians from obtaining residency or citizenship through marriage.

Jafar Farah, head of the Mossawa Center in Haifa, told Arab News that the defeat of the law came as a result of “advocacy, protests by families and hard work by many.”

Farah said: “We and the affected families organized dozens of meetings with parliamentarians, the media and other groups to explain the difficulties that married families have to go through to be together.”

He called on parliamentarians to “continue the struggle” until an appropriate family reunification law is enacted.

“The Israeli policy allows any Jew in the world to get permanent citizenship once they arrive at the airport, while at the same time, it perpetuates the division of Palestinian families using security and demographics excuses,” Farah said.

Um Yasmin, a Palestinian mother from Jerusalem who married a Palestinian from Bethlehem, told Arab News that she hopes that the absence of the law will help her family lead a normal life.

“We have been forced to have two homes in order not to lose our right to live in Jerusalem,” she said.

Wadie Abu Nassar, director of the Haifa-based International Center for Consultations, told Arab News that the failure of the coalition in the Knesset indicates a growing leadership crisis in Israel.

“Naftali Bennett and Mansour Abbas (leader of the United Arab List) showed that they are unable to control their own parties and mind the gaps among the components of the coalition, which they created just a few weeks ago,” he said.

But Abu Nassar added that he was unsure whether the absence of this law will affect separated families.

“While 1,600 Palestinian families, who were supposed to get some quick easing in the process of unification — as part of the deal between Israel’s interior minister and Mansour Abbas — will not get immediate relief, Israel’s secret service would have to work a lot to examine case by case instead of hiding behind the law for declining requests for family unifications,” he said.

Jessica Montell, director of HaMoked, an Israeli human rights organization based in Jerusalem, told Arab News that the majority of those affected by the law are Palestinian residents of Jerusalem.

“About 70 percent of the persons affected by this law are residents of East Jerusalem and not Israeli citizens. In fact, the law disproportionately harms the weakest population: Women from poor families with few tools to navigate this hostile bureaucracy,” she said.

Shawan Jabarin, director of Al-Haq Human rights organization, told Arab News that the law has always had racist underpinnings.

He said: “Israel’s racist policies are being exposed bit by bit. This was a political law that was hiding behind security cover. Palestinian families have suffered for 18 years. Isn’t that enough?”

The Knesset enacted the law in July 2003. It forbids Israelis married to, or who will marry in the future, residents of the occupied territories from living in Israel with their spouses.

Israelis married to foreign nationals who are not residents of the occupied territories are still allowed to submit requests for family unification on their behalf.

The controversial law received strong international condemnation at the time of its introduction.

The Geneva-based Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination unanimously approved in August 2003 a resolution saying the Israeli law violated an international human rights treaty.

 

