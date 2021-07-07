Dubai Aerospace Enterprise unit to sell nine aircraft worth $500m

You are here

DAE expects to close the sale of the narrow and wide-body aircraft this year. (Supplied)
  • Aircraft leasing sector rebounds after pandemic slump
RIYADH: Dubai Aerospace Enterprise said that its leasing unit agreed to sell nine aircraft with a total market value of about $500 million.
DAE Capital expects to close the sale of the narrow and wide-body aircraft by 2021.
“The post-pandemic market for trading aircraft assets is robust,” said DAE Firoz Tarapore. “These transactions demonstrate DAE’s ability to originate and trade aircraft assets with a lease attached from high quality airline credits.”
After being hit hard by the collapse of global air travel last year, some leasing companies are now benefiting from ab upswing in demand as airlines restore capacity that was withdrawn when international travel restrictions were rolled out.
DAE serves about 170 airline customers in more than 65 countries from its seven office locations in Dubai, Dublin, Amman, Singapore, Miami, New York and Seattle.

NEW YORK: OPEC’s sudden disarray would seem to be an opportunity for US shale producers to lock in profits, with oil prices near multi-year-highs, but sources at those companies say they are not taking chances with the market’s volatility.
Shale producers are famous for boosting output whenever oil prices surge. However, the shale industry has been notably restrained so far this year even as oil surged past $70 a barrel. They have maintained a lower level of production after vowing to investors that they would hold the line on spending to boost returns.
Oil prices are above $73 a barrel, near three-year-highs. On Monday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, were unable to reach an agreement on returning supply to the market. That could push oil higher, though on Tuesday prices fell with investors worried that without an agreement, OPEC+ members could open the taps, which would pressure prices.
Shale companies have been actively hedging this year, to lock in prices that protect profits if prices slump.
Yet hedges can be costly, prompting writedowns if oil prices rally past levels producers have locked in. A group of 53 oil producers tracked by consultancy Wood Mackenzie have combined losses of $3.2 billion in the first quarter on hedge contracts.
Just 12 of 40 operators with 2021 oil hedges had an average hedge price above $50 a barrel, according to the firm.
“With every bank saying that oil will be at $90-$100, no one is going to put hedges on right now,” said an executive at a shale oil producer, who agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity.
The group tracked by WoodMac has hedged about 32 percent of expected 2021 production volumes, less than at the same time a year ago. WoodMac said producers were more likely to keep their remaining 2021 production unhedged, sell at the current prices, and focus their hedges on 2022 instead. Shale firms also have pledged to keep production flat, boosting investor returns rather than pumping more crude.
“I don’t see any signals from any of these producers that they are going to grow production anytime soon ... you could be adding hedges but it doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re going to grow production next year,” said Alex Beeker, a principal analyst at Wood Mackenzie.
Shareholder pressure to increase returns make this cycle different, analysts said.
Hedging provides a way for producers to avoid risk, but “that is not what shareholders want,” said oil analyst Paul Sankey. Investors who are putting money into producers want exposure to higher oil prices, he said.
Companies would first need to get investors on board with the plan before hedging more since they have pledged not to expand production, an executive at another shale producer said. Hedging can provide the financial wherewithal to increase output.
“For us public producers, everything takes time,” he said.

TOKYO: Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida told a Japanese court on Wednesday that the company’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, had held too much power, failed to listen to others, and stayed on for too long.
Uchida said Wednesday that those were factors that led to financial misconduct charges for Ghosn. He was testifying as a witness for Nissan Motor Co., which as a corporate entity is standing trial on charges of having falsified securities reports in under-reporting Ghosn’s compensation. It does not contest the charges.
Greg Kelly, an American former executive vice president at Nissan, also is on trial on charges of failing to fully report Ghosn’s compensation. Both he and Ghosn have adamantly insisted they are innocent.
Ghosn was arrested in 2018, but fled to Lebanon while out on bail. Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.
“I felt ashamed and miserable when I learned that something this outrageous was happening,” Uchida told the Tokyo District Court about the allegations against Ghosn and Nissan.
“The Nissan brand was tarnished, the workers were demoralized, and trust for management has been lost,” he said.
Uchida said an atmosphere of fear prevailed at the company, with staff believing that challenging Ghosn carried serious risks.
Ghosn was sent to Nissan by its French alliance partner Renault about two decades ago, helping to revive a company on the brink of bankruptcy. From about 2014, he became less collaborative and the company began to chase sales volume, setting overly ambitious goals, Uchida said.
The accusation that Ghosn stayed at Nissan’s helm for too long is at odds with Kelly’s insistence that the company was trying to find legal ways to pay Ghosn and prevent him from leaving for a rival automaker. Ghosn took a huge pay cut when the disclosure of big executive salaries became required in Japan in 2010.
Uchida became chief executive and president in 2019. He worked at major Japanese trading company Nissho Iwai Corp. before joining Nissan in 2003, when Nissho Iwai merged with another trading company, Nichimen, later becoming Sojitz Corp.
Uchida’s predecessor, Hiroto Saikawa, resigned after he became embroiled in a scandal of his own, also related to under-reported compensation. Saikawa has not been charged.
Nissan has promised to strengthen its corporate governance and auditing checks to prevent a recurrence of any financial wrongdoing.
Ghosn has accused other top Nissan executives of plotting to force him out of the company due to fears he might push for Renault, which owns 43 percent of Nissan, to gain more control over the Japanese automaker.
Nissan executives have testified at the trial that this was a concern.
The alliance of Renault, Nissan and smaller automaker Mitsubishi Motor Corp. shares technology, auto parts and production plants. That makes Nissan and Renault nearly inseparable, according to industry experts.
It’s unclear when the panel of three judges will hand down their verdict in the trial. It could take months. The maximum penalty Kelly could face is 15 years in prison.

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has launched an $18 billion plan to build a network of large-scale data centers across the Kingdom.

The ministry said the government is aiming to transform Saudi Arabia into the main data center hub for the region, and is working closely with the private sector, including local and international investors, to achieve this goal.

Bassam Al-Bassam, deputy minister for telecom and digital infrastructure at the MCIT said: “We are enabling local champions to play a bigger role in the coming phase of Saudi Vision 2030, to increase the growth of hyper-scale co-location capacity data centers needed to attract other digital investments, such as cloud service providers, gaming publishers, video streaming service operators and content delivery network (CDN) operators to localize their services inside the Kingdom.”

Gulf Data Hub, Al Moammar Information Systems (MIS), and Saudi FAS Holding Co. this week were announced as the first batch of key investment partners. The ministry’s media office told Arab News it is open to discussions with global heavyweights such as Amazon and Google, and “all players who are willing to invest in Saudi Arabia and localize content and services.

“These three investors have agreed on the key business principles. We are also expecting more companies to participate in this plan within the coming months,” the ministry said, adding that it is aiming to attract $18 billion in total by 2030.

MIS last month announced in a Tadawul statement it had partnered with Saudi Fransi Capital to establish a private investment fund, initially worth SR1.2 billion ($320 million), to develop six data centers across the Kingdom. Construction is due to start later this year, with the first center due to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The surge in demand for video streaming services has been a key catalyst to develop more data centers in the Kingdom, said Tarek Al-Ashram, CEO of Gulf Data Hub. “Driving this is the consumer demand for electronic and online entertainment, as well as the exponential digital transformation across the public and private sectors.

It is only natural that cloud service providers and publishers localize and host their operations in the region,” he said.

According to a report issued this week by Al Rajhi Capital, the coronavirus disease pandemic has led to increased demand for companies to digitalize their processes and embrace cloud-based services.

To support this demand, the MCIT’s investment plan is aiming to accelerate the development of data centers to surpass the 1,300-megawatt (MW) target mark before the end of the decade. But the Kingdom still has a long way to go.

“In Saudi Arabia, according to our conversation with industry experts, the total requirement for data space in the next 5-6 years would be 360MW and currently it is only 60MW,” the Al Rajhi Capital report said.

The average MW per million of the population in the Kingdom is currently 1.71, according to estimates by global consultancy firm Knight Frank. This is higher than average across the Middle East and Africa, which is 0.26, but below the 18.75 estimated in Dubai and an average of 105.99 across Europe.

STC, Mobily, Abunayyan, and Edarat are currently the key players in the operation of data centers in the Kingdom. “Once data centers are constructed, the key customers would be (the) government, large corporations while telecom companies might use it as a white label to serve to their customers,” the Al Rajhi Capital report said.

STC announced in December the launch of three mega data centers in Riyadh, Jeddah and Madinah with an investment value of SR1 billion. This represents phase one of STC’s data center strategy, with plans for four more centers in the second phase, bringing the total capacity to 40.8 MW.

JEDDAH: A majority of Saudis have turned their backs on in-store shopping following a shift to online buying during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, a survey has revealed.

The study found that just 44 percent of those questioned would still prefer to head to the malls to get essential items.

The consumer behavior poll by global consultancy firm Kearney also showed that 57 percent of shoppers in the Kingdom believed that the knock-on effects of the pandemic on buying habits would continue for at least another six months.

As a result of restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, 73 percent of Saudis quizzed said they had been forced to change their shopping routines over the last year.

And Debashish Mukherjee, partner and head of consumer industries and retail practice at Kearney Middle East, told Arab News that most of them were unlikely to return to their old ways.

He said: “Almost 40 percent of buyers have bought something online, and it’s things like food, apparel, accessories, footwear, things we never thought people would purchase through e-commerce.

“If shopping locations can’t provide something better than deals, such as experience or certain assortments not available online, then these habits (purchasing online) might stay, especially since now people are more educated on e-commerce, it seems that rushing to the malls isn’t their first instinct.”

Asked why they had switched to online shopping, 39 percent of Saudi respondents said it was to avoid contracting COVID-19, while 36 percent put it down to convenience.

Despite the economic impact of the pandemic and the rising price of essential goods as a result of value-added tax (VAT) increasing from 5 to 15 percent in June last year, 45 percent of online shoppers said they had upped their spending on better quality essential food items, with 61 percent opting for more expensive meat and dairy items, and 59 percent seeing increased spending on fresh fruit and vegetables.

Many of the Kingdom’s large retailers saw triple-digit rises in online sales last year. Majid Al Futtaim, operator of the Carrefour brand, reported a 285 percent increase, while the Saudi retail conglomerate said digital sales were up 408 percent year-on-year in 2020. However, Mukherjee pointed out that the big names had done well at the expense of small and medium-sized retailers.

“They were badly hit by this, as the big companies have become bigger, the smaller ones are getting hurt. So, if a small enterprise does not have the skill or capabilities to do well on omnichannel online, then it is getting hustled by the bigger companies in the market,” he added.

On getting back to in-store visits, 46 percent of those surveyed suggested that hybrid models such as click and collect or curb-side pickup options would entice them round to physical shopping, while 27 percent said contactless self-service checkouts may prompt them to return to stores.

BRUSSELS: The EU urged London on Tuesday to consider a Swiss-style veterinary agreement with Brussels on agri-foods to end a post-Brexit “sausage war” row over certain goods moving between Britain and its province of Northern Ireland.

Tension has mounted over trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, particularly chilled meat, because the province’s open border with EU member Ireland is now part of Britain’s frontier with the EU’s single market. European Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, the EU executive’s chief interlocutor with Britain since it completed its exit from the bloc last year, said the biggest challenge for Brussels was how to rebuild trust and realign its relationship with London.

“To build trust in each other requires first working together cooperatively and refraining from surprises,” he said, referring to Britain’s unilateral extension of grace periods for some food imports to its province of Northern Ireland.

“In response, we were forced to launch an infringement procedure (legal action), and without satisfactory steps by the UK to remedy these measures we will have no choice but to step up these legal proceedings,” he told a conference.

The EU is worried goods could flow unchecked from Northern Ireland into the bloc’s single market.

London says an important part of Brexit is not being bound to EU rules and has called on the EU to show more flexibility in finding solutions to the standoff.

Britain has also accused the EU of an overly legalistic interpretation of the Northern Ireland protocol, an agreement which governs trading arrangements following Brexit.

Sefcovic said legal steps over the protocol was not the EU’s preferred option and that an agreement last week to a three-month extension for free movement of chilled meats into the province signaled its willingness to find pragmatic solutions.

He said a longer-term solution to avoid Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) checks for agri-food products, ranging from live animals to fresh meat and plant products, could be along the lines of an agreement the EU has with Switzerland.

That pact removes nearly all physical SPS checks, though not documentary checks, and achieves this through a dynamic regulatory mechanism that creates a Common Veterinary Area.

“This could be negotiated very quickly and would address many concerns,” Sefcovic said. “The UK continuing to apply EU SPS rules will do away with a vast majority of the checks in the Irish Sea and would not
require checks elsewhere, say in Northern Ireland.”

He said he was aware of the British government’s concerns about such a solution, but added it was important “not to get too caught up” with concerns about alignment of rules and regulations between Britain and the EU. 

