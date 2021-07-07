You are here

Review: Cannes Film Festival offers look at 'The Rebellious Olivia de Havilland'

Review: Cannes Film Festival offers look at ‘The Rebellious Olivia de Havilland’
“The Rebellious Olivia de Havilland” packs the actress’ amazing life story into 56 minutes. (AFP)
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Review: Cannes Film Festival offers look at ‘The Rebellious Olivia de Havilland’

Review: Cannes Film Festival offers look at ‘The Rebellious Olivia de Havilland’
Updated 11 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Cinema-lovers are in for a treat this year as the 74th Cannes Film Festival looks to reinvent itself.

And one of the ways the event – that kicked off on Tuesday – aims to do so is by making a biographical documentary on British-American actress Olivia de Havilland available to all on the streaming platform Cine+Dailymotion and the festival’s website.

“The Rebellious Olivia de Havilland,” helmed by Daphne Baiwir, packs the actress’ amazing life story into 56 minutes.




“The Rebellious Olivia de Havilland” is helmed by Daphne Baiwir. (Supplied)

Born in Japan, the star carved out a magnificent career in Hollywood before settling in France. She was 104 years old when she died last year, after a life of hope and disappointment, joy and sorrow, and romance and rancor.

She had enormous grit that she displayed in her breakthrough role as Melanie Hamilton, fiancee and then wife of Leslie Howard’s Ashley Wilkes character in the 1939 American Civil War epic, “Gone With the Wind,” and was the epitome of grace and forgiveness in contrast to the fiery Vivien Leigh, who played Scarlett O’Hara.

The documentary follows the actress’ battles during the golden era of Hollywood, as she fought studio heads and directors in a bid to create a niche for herself.




British and US actresses Jacqueline Bisset (R) and Olivia de Havilland (L) chat after they were awarded chevalier of the Legion of Honour by French President Nicolas Sarkozy on September 9, 2010. (AFP)

Most of the material in the documentary comes from De Havilland herself, and it is quite gripping. However, it fails to explore her personal life, such as the notorious spat with her younger sister, Joan Fontaine, that fed Hollywood’s gossip mills at the time.

It was rumored that Fontaine may have been an important reason why De Havilland left America for Paris, and the three Oscars the sisters shared between them may not have been enough to broker peace.

Baiwar’s work could have been that much more engrossing had she detailed the sibling rivalry (often called the greatest family feud in Hollywood) or De Havilland’s personal highs and lows. Regardless, the work is still a great tribute to one of America’s most alluring divas, and perhaps it was a conscious choice to focus on her body of work, rather than her private life.

French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim on hand as stars arrive at Cannes Film Festival

French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim on hand as stars arrive at Cannes Film Festival
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim on hand as stars arrive at Cannes Film Festival

French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim on hand as stars arrive at Cannes Film Festival
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: As stars get ready to grace the Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet, French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim has made first his appearance at the awaited event. 

“The Serpent” star will be part of this year’s jury led by director Spike Lee. 

Rahim has already been spotted along with other jury members including Lee, Brazilian film director Kleber Mendonça Filho and South Korean actor Song Kang-ho as they attended a photocall during the 74th edition of the festival, running until July 17.

Rahim is not the only Arab star set to play a major role at Cannes.  

Last month, the festival announced that Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania and Egyptian director Sameh Alaa will be part of the short film jury.

Despite social distancing subduing some of the event’s signature glamour, excitement is rife for the first fully fledged film festival since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year’s edition was cancelled over the health crisis, and although stars will be allowed to go maskless on the red carpet this year, a health pass is required for entrance and many of the glitzy after-parties that are the festival’s calling card have been postponed because of distancing measures.

Red Sea Film Festival presents Saudi cinema to audiences in Paris

The program was presented in collaboration with Generation 2030. (Supplied)
The program was presented in collaboration with Generation 2030. (Supplied)
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

Red Sea Film Festival presents Saudi cinema to audiences in Paris

The program was presented in collaboration with Generation 2030. (Supplied)
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival presented a one-night only special event at the Arab World Institute in Paris on Monday, showcasing films by Saudi directors.

The Saudi Cinema in Paris event included the feature “40 Years and One Night,” directed by Mohammed Alholayyil, as well as short film “The Girls Who Burned the Night” by Sara Mesler, “Going South” by Mohammed Alhamoud, “Ongoing Lullaby” by Hisham Fadel and “And When Do I Sleep?” by Husam Alsayed.

The program was presented in collaboration with Generation 2030, a Franco-Saudi friendship association founded in 2019 that connects young French and Saudi creative talents.

“The Girls Who Burned the Night” tells the story of two Saudi sisters who are seeking greater independence when a harmless act of rebellion provokes tension and eventual understanding between the pair. Meanwhile, “40 Years and One Night,” explores a family, an accident and a night of secrets that will change everything. “Going South” recounts tensions between a newly married couple, and in “Ongoing Lullaby” the director essays the daily life of a woman pursued by a relentless inner monologue, when all her fears and doubts come to the fore. Finally, “And When Do I Sleep?” plunges the viewer into a convoluted imaginary world in which the protagonist hears a voice in the middle of the night.
Lebanon's Baalbeck International Festival returns with online performances

Lebanon’s Baalbeck International Festival returns with online performances
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

Lebanon’s Baalbeck International Festival returns with online performances

Lebanon’s Baalbeck International Festival returns with online performances
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanon’s Baalbeck International Festival is set to return this weekend with an online event, for the second year in a row, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The 2021 edition, #ShineOnLebanon, will shed light on talented local artists through a musical journey across the Roman temples of the Bekaa.  

Local musicians and bands were selected from a wide range of musical genres such as classical, indie folk, rock, pop, electro, hiphop, oriental, and jazz, offering a rich and eclectic program.

A series of 10 performances – approximately 8 minutes each – were filmed in several Roman archeological sites across the area.

The backdrop for each showcase is the natural setting of 10 different archeological Roman sites, in Baalbeck and across the Bekaa Valley. These sites include the Temple of Venus, the Stone of the Pregnant Woman, the Basilique Civique, the Temples of Niha, Qsarnaba, Majed el Anjar and Ain Herché. 

The event will stream for free on July 9, at around 8:45pm (GST), on the festival’s YouTube and channels. 

Abu Dhabi Festival presents opera by US-Lebanese poet Etel Adnan in France  

Abu Dhabi Festival presents opera by US-Lebanese poet Etel Adnan in France  
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Festival presents opera by US-Lebanese poet Etel Adnan in France  

Abu Dhabi Festival presents opera by US-Lebanese poet Etel Adnan in France  
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s Abu Dhabi Festival this week presented the world premiere of “L’Apocalypse Arabe,” an opera based on the poems of US-Lebanese poet and visual artist Etel Adnan, in France.

The opera, co-produced with cultural institution the LUMA Foundation, ran on July 4 and 5 at Luma Arles’ Grande Halle. 

Written in 1975 during the Lebanese Civil War, the poems in “L’Apocalypse Arabe” represent the impact of Arab culture and the disaster caused by war, whilst condemning crimes that spring from intolerance.

Etel Adnan is a US-Lebanese poet and visual artist. (Supplied)

The music and the text were created by Palestinian composer Samir Odeh-Tamimi, and the opera was directed by French-Lebanese theatre director and artistic director Pierre Audi.

Odeh-Tamimi said in a released statement: “It is my pleasure to be part of Abu Dhabi Festival. ’L’Apocalypse Arabe’ had a profound impact on me, and I have thought of it daily since I read it in 2001.

“Seeing this project come to fruition is a dream come true,” he added. 

The music and the text were created by Palestinian composer Samir Odeh-Tamimi. (Supplied)

The opera was performed by Frankfurt-based ensemble Modern, a leading group of diverse musicians from across Europe and Asia, and conducted by Ivan Volkov. 

Audi said: “I am delighted to be working again with Abu Dhabi Festival to present a work of art that beautifully interprets Etel Adnan’s message decrying intolerance and hatred, a message that is as urgent today as it was when she wrote it over 40 years ago.

The opera was directed by French-Lebanese theatre director and artistic director Pierre Audi. (Supplied)

“It is wonderful to see that Abu Dhabi Festival is engaging global artists to reach audiences with a call for peace,” added Audi. 

British-Moroccan catwalker Nora Attal joins models on Dior runway in Paris

British-Moroccan catwalker Nora Attal joins models on Dior runway in Paris
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News/AP

British-Moroccan catwalker Nora Attal joins models on Dior runway in Paris

British-Moroccan catwalker Nora Attal joins models on Dior runway in Paris
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News/AP

DUBAI: Dior ventured back into the real world Monday after more than a year away, with an in-person show for its Fall/Winter 2021-22 Haute Couture collection in Paris.

Moroccan-British catwalk star Nora Attal was among the models who walked the runway for the French luxury fashion house.  

The 22-year-old fashion star stomped down the runway wearing a feminine flowy mustard-yellow dress with a deep neckline. 

Attal stomped down the runway wearing a feminine flowy mustard-yellow dress with a deep neckline. (AFP)

Other models wore modernized versions of the house’s iconic Bar jacket paired with pleated wraparound skirts and tailored trousers. Outerwear was a major theme, such as a cashmere coat with patchwork embroidery. For evening, models wore ethereal long silk plissé dresses in soft shades of yellow, plaster, or Dior gray.

Attal, who made her runway debut in 2017, is a catwalk fixture at the house of Dior. She has walked in plenty of shows for the Parisian maison, including the Fall 2021 ready-to-wear, spring 2019 couture, spring 2018 ready-to-wear, and Fall 2018 couture shows.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

Most fashion houses opted to continue with digital shows and presentations as the couture season got under way, but Dior hosted two live shows.

In a way, it felt like an earlier time, before anyone had ever used the term “social distancing” or wore a surgical mask with Louboutin heels.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

The shows took place at Dior’s favorite venue, a temporary structure in the garden of the Musée Rodin. Street photographers jostled one another outside the front gate, while invited photographers massed at the photo call within. 

Guests greeted one another with air kisses. Several international accents were proof of a return to overseas travel. There were stars like US actresses Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Lawrence, Italian actress Monica Bellucci, British model Cara Delevingne and many more.

