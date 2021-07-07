Saudi Arabia's Social Development Bank lent $427m in H1 2021

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Social Development Bank (SDB) provided financing of SR1.6 billion ($426.6 million) to 30,000 beneficiaries during the first half of this year.
SDB provided financial and non-financial support to 3,000 entrepreneurs and micro-enterprises, to the value of SR1 billion in the first half of 2021, said CEO Ibrahim Al-Rashid, Al Eqtisadiah reported.
Non-financial services were provided by the bank to 26,000 beneficiaries during the second quarter of this year, a 25 percent increase on the first quarter, Al-Rashid said. The bank increased financing to SMEs by 41 percent, quarter on quarter.
The data was announced during the Social Development Bank’s second meeting for the fiscal year 2021, headed by the minister of human resources and social development, and bank Chairman Ahmed AlRajhi.
