Heritage Authority, Elm sign MoU for smart operation of Saudi Arabia's cultural treasures

Saud9 Heritage Authority's CEO Jasir Al-Herbish and Elm CEO Abdulrahman Al-Jadhai signing the MoU on Wednesday in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saud9 Heritage Authority's CEO Jasir Al-Herbish and Elm CEO Abdulrahman Al-Jadhai signing the MoU on Wednesday in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 7 sec ago
SPA

Heritage Authority, Elm sign MoU for smart operation of Saudi Arabia’s cultural treasures

Heritage Authority, Elm sign MoU for smart operation of Saudi Arabia’s cultural treasures
  Saudi Heritage Authority and digital-solutions company Elm sign memorandum of understanding for smart management and operation of nation's cultural treasures
Updated 7 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Heritage Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Elm, a leading digital-solutions company, to cooperate in a number of ways. In particular, it relates to the protection of cultural heritage sites in the Kingdom through the use of digital systems and technical programs, along with the smart operation of the sites and enhancement of the visitor experience.

The agreement was signed at the authority’s headquarters in King Abdul Aziz Historical Center, Riyadh, by the organization’s CEO Jasir Al-Herbish, and Abdulrahman Al-Jadhai, the CEO of Elm.

It includes plans for consultative research to determine the current status of the protection of antiquities and urban heritage at archaeological and heritage sites in the Kingdom, along with levels of awareness in communities of the importance of preserving the nation’s heritage. In addition, there will be a study of the global methods of managing and operating cultural heritage sites in ways that enhance the experience for visitors by ensuring that they receive the best possible services.

The memorandum is in line with the aims of the Heritage Authority to protect, manage and sustainably develop cultural heritage sites and resources in Saudi Arabia, and to encourage the development and production of cultural heritage content through partnerships with government and private-sector organizations.

The objective of such cooperation is to harness capabilities to best serve the Kingdom’s national heritage, enhance the experiences of those interested in exploring it, and promote the nation’s historical and civilizational heritage locally and internationally.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Heritage Authority Elm Company

Saudi Art Council launches latest 21,39 Jeddah Arts exhibition 

Saudi Art Council launches latest 21,39 Jeddah Arts exhibition 
Updated 21 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Art Council launches latest 21,39 Jeddah Arts exhibition 

Saudi Art Council launches latest 21,39 Jeddah Arts exhibition 
  Exhibition reflects spirit of sailors using the stars to guide their journeys across uncharted waters
Updated 21 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Art Council has launched its eighth edition of the 21,39 Jeddah Arts exhibition, taking visitors on a new interstellar adventure into “The Secrets of Alidades.”

The new 21,39 exhibition — referring to the coordinates of Jeddah — opened to the public on Thursday.

Curated by French academic Fabien Danesi, a doctor of philosophy in art history and university professor, “The Secrets of Alidades” alludes to the pointers found on astrolabes and other astronomical instruments that help us to observe distant objects and guide travellers. 

The alidade is a scientific and astronomical device for citing a distant object and for measuring an angle by posting to a star to determine directions.

In the exhibit, the ancient alidades guide you through the 33 artworks across a journey that reveals a world of new dimensions and systems, earthly or otherwise.

Danesi’s exhibition reflects the spirit of sailors using the stars to guide their journeys across uncharted waters. Amid the travel-limiting era of the coronavirus pandemic, 21,39 invites you on a mental voyage through the artworks.

“This allegorical perspective means that the show attempts to produce a representation with the potentiality of a journey. Just as sailors used the stars to navigate the seas, artwork can help us drift in our cultural field with the contrary winds and ocean currents,” Danesi told Arab News in a previous interview.

The exhibit is showing artworks by a huge range of artists, including Qamar Abdulmalik, Sarah Abu Abdullah and Alia Ahmad to name just a few.

“For this year’s exhibition, Fabian has drawn on his inspiration, interest and passion for the stars, the planets and everything else that forms part of our great expanse in light of the tragic pandemic that has changed our lives forever,” Nada Sheikh, director of the Saudi Arts Council, told Arab News.

The 21, 39 Jeddah Arts is a non-profit initiative organized by the Saudi Arts Council to highlight and maintain the city’s position at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s contemporary art scene.

The 21, 39 Jeddah Arts is a pivotal opportunity for aspiring artists to engage in an internationally recognized platform that helps emerging artists to leap into professional work, Sheikh said.

$133 million deal signed to support Saudi entertainment sector

$133 million deal signed to support Saudi entertainment sector
Updated 42 min 47 sec ago
SPA

$133 million deal signed to support Saudi entertainment sector

$133 million deal signed to support Saudi entertainment sector
Updated 42 min 47 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Social Development Bank (SDB), to provide soft financing amounting to a total of SR500 million ($133 million).

The fund will provide quality investment opportunities to contribute to the growth and sustainability of the entertainment sector.

It will also raise the proportion of local entertainment content in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

According to the MoU — signed at the GEA’s headquarters in Riyadh by its CEO Faisal Bafarat and SDB CEO Ibrahim bin Hamad Al-Rashed — the two parties will cooperate through financial support for entertainment activities, harmonization with applicable laws and regulations, and establishing credit mechanisms, agreements and performance standards.

The GEA aims to activate the soft financing product by supporting at least 50 projects throughout the period of the MoU.

According to the MoU, the two parties cooperate through financial support for entertainment activities, harmonization with applicable laws and regulations, and establishing credit mechanisms, agreements and performance standards.

The GEA aims to activate the soft financing product by supporting at least 50 projects throughout the period of the MoU. The GEA qualifies quality entertainment projects and conforms them with the conditions and standards approved by both parties. 

The GEA qualifies quality entertainment projects and conforms them with the conditions and standards approved by both parties. 

It also supports partners with market data and the rehabilitation of companies wishing to obtain financing, in addition to providing incentive packages for entertainment projects.

The SDB will also support and finance projects through the Ofoq program, which provides financing for small enterprises amounting to SR10 million. This latest financing project comes as part of a series of agreements with the GEA that embody the role of the bank as a source of economic empowerment with a developmental impact.

The SDB will aim to create and qualify projects for Saudi youth in the entertainment sector, in addition to providing specialized capacity-building programs for entrepreneurs in the sector and providing advice for emerging enterprises.

DiplomaticQuarter: EU envoy reveals bloc's desire to boost economic links with KSA's Asir region

DiplomaticQuarter: EU envoy reveals bloc’s desire to boost economic links with KSA’s Asir region
Updated 34 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: EU envoy reveals bloc’s desire to boost economic links with KSA’s Asir region

DiplomaticQuarter: EU envoy reveals bloc’s desire to boost economic links with KSA’s Asir region
Updated 34 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The EU’s envoy to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday expressed the bloc’s desire to strengthen economic links with the Kingdom’s southwestern Asir region.

During a meeting with Asir Gov. Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz, Patrick Simonnet, who is also EU ambassador to Bahrain and Oman, highlighted the province’s tourism and environment sectors as key areas to concentrate on.

The diplomat, who was visiting the Asir region, told Arab News: “We had a fruitful first meeting with the governor and discussions focused on relations between the EU and the Kingdom as well as the Asir Vision which is spearheaded by the governor for his province.

“I conveyed the EU interest in building stronger economic links with the province through trade and investment, notably in the sectors targeted by the vision and in particular in tourism and environment,” he said.

Simonnet recently pointed out that the EU and the Kingdom shared the same forward-looking spirit, creating a dynamic partnership. He drew parallels between the European Green Deal (the EU’s sustainability initiative launched in December 2019) and the key development goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.

Speaking to Arab News in May, the envoy said: “I was very happy to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Vision 2030, with 10 years to go until full implementation.

“It’s a critical subject. I think you will hear that from all Europeans, but we truly find it a remarkable agenda, which also speaks very much to some of the aspects of the European Green Deal, which is the equivalent of Vision 2030 for Europe.”

Around 28 percent of all imports to Saudi Arabia currently come from Europe, making the EU one of the Kingdom’s main trading partners.

Clean energy production was seen by Simonnet as a particularly promising area for future trade.

“There’s great potential for hydrogen exports from Saudi Arabia to Europe at a time when we, as Europe, are trying to become cleaner in the type of fuel we consume.

“That the ambition of the Kingdom is to be one of the leading exporters of hydrogen, whether blue or green, is really very important for us. It could help us reach our own climate goals,” he added.

Asir, Saudi Arabia's summer destination for nature lovers

Asir, Saudi Arabia’s summer destination for nature lovers
Updated 08 July 2021
SPA

Asir, Saudi Arabia’s summer destination for nature lovers

Asir, Saudi Arabia’s summer destination for nature lovers
  Famous locations in the Asir region include Shada Palace, the mud-walled embodiment of traditional architecture
Updated 08 July 2021
SPA

ABHA: In the high altitudes of Asir, green landscapes that stretch as far as the eye can see offer a unique connection with nature.
Asir topped the destinations announced by the Saudi Summer 2021 program launched by the Saudi Tourism Authority through the “Saudi Arabia Spirit” portal, under the slogan “Our Summer, Your Mood.”
The program began on June 24 and will last until the end of September. It includes 11 tourist destinations, with over 500 touristic experiences in cooperation with more than 250 partners from the private sector.
Famous locations in the Asir region, which can be accessed through roads paved between mountains and greenery, include Shada Palace, the mud-walled embodiment of traditional architecture, which has been turned into a museum.
As one explores the region, the archaeological village of Rijal Almaa appears from atop a hill with its immortal image that dates back over 350 years. The village retains its glory and beauty, illustrated by the white quartz that adorns its structures from the outside and merges into the rural scenery from afar, with the green terraces that extend along the mountains and on all edges.
Heritage is seen as an eternal symbol throughout the region, and this is reflected in its residents, who are proud of their deep-rooted sense of belonging to the land.
The small neighborhood of Al-Muftaha village is a distinct cultural center characterized by bright murals and narrow lanes with beautiful art.
Despite the ideal scenic landscape, the spirit of adventure remains the major motive for enjoying the trip.
Riding the cable car is one of the most enjoyable experiences in the Asir region, with panoramic views that will be remembered forever.
The cable car journeys between the mountains, traveling through four stations, the first based on the Abha Palace Hotel.
The new Abha cable car station, which heads toward the Green Mountain, is exciting in daylight and picturesque at night. The mountain is lit with green neon lights whose warm glow can be seen from all over the city.
The third station is the Al-Soudah cable car, which transports passengers from the Jabal Al-Soudah to the village of Rijal Almaa. The last station is the Habala cable car, which extends toward the old village of Habala, and is the only means of transportation since it can only be reached by cable car.
After experiencing the cable car, tourists can visit the high city linked to the summit of the mountain. Mountain rocks were carved into walls and sidewalks on which the city rests. The high city has recently flourished with cafes, restaurants, and various recreational activities that cater to everyone’s taste.
The Asir region offers a wide range of nature scenes every day depending on the light, wind or rain. The image of the earth changes from bright and glowing on clear days to refreshingly wet after rain, and the air tends to cool as people ascend the hanging roads that rotate around mountains.

Saudis urged to 'travel smart' during Eid Al-Adha vacation

Saudis urged to ‘travel smart’ during Eid Al-Adha vacation
Updated 08 July 2021
Huda Al-Shair

Saudis urged to ‘travel smart’ during Eid Al-Adha vacation

Saudis urged to ‘travel smart’ during Eid Al-Adha vacation
  Residents seek new horizons after UAE ban leaves holiday plans up in the air
Updated 08 July 2021
Huda Al-Shair

JEDDAH: Saudi travelers planning summer vacations have been urged to show caution in their choice of destination, with many opting for new locations following recent travel bans. 
As Muslims across the globe will celebrate the Eid Al-Adha holiday on July 20, many residents of the Kingdom made plans to vacation in Dubai as well as other cities in the UAE and nearby areas.
However, on Saturday, the Ministry of Interior issued a travel ban to and from three countries, including the UAE, forcing many to cancel bookings.
Although people are searching for new vacation destinations, travel agents are advising against all but essential international travel.
“We recommend people avoid travel unless it’s absolutely necessary,” said Yousef A. from One World Travel Agency said. “People should especially avoid countries with more severe variants of COVID-19, such as the UAE.”   
He encouraged Saudis and residents to enjoy their holidays locally.
“A lot of what people are chasing in Dubai, for example, is provided here in the Kingdom. There are many different activities, including 24-hour cinemas, hiking and camping events, cruises, boat trips, concerts and safaris,” he said. “It’s also safer to stay in Saudi.”
Yousef said that clients already vacationing in the UAE, as well as those traveling for business, “are now stuck because of the ban.”
Mohammed Khaled, from the Luxuria travel agency, sympathizes with those who want to vacation outside the Kingdom.
“I have too many clients telling me that they’re beginning to feel confined and a bit suffocated,” he said.
“I can understand the need for a break from your environment and a change in routine. However, people should still travel smart by being cautious and avoiding countries with high numbers of coronavirus cases.” 
Among those traveling for the Hajj holiday is Jeddah resident Basma Hassoubah, 23, who is heading to Portugal — a destination her family frequently visits.
“Portugal has become like a second home to us — we go there whenever we can,” she said. “We haven’t been there since 2019 due to the pandemic. I’ve really missed it.” 
Hassoubah said that she needed a break from work and her surroundings. 
“Living out of Saudi for over four years, then being under lockdown for more than a year was overwhelming. On top of that, work has been hectic, so that has further fueled my urge to have a vacation and recharge.”
Hassoubah said that she is excited, but also apprehensive, at the prospect of holidaying in Portugal.
“It’s very scary. Portugal doesn’t have a good handle on cases like Saudi does, so I am nervous. I will be avoiding Lisbon and any other hotspots and, of course, I will have to be extra careful, more so than I am here.”
Yara Mohammed, 27, from Jeddah, is planning a trip to Italy. “Although it will be really nice to go with my family and have a break from everything, I’m still terrified of being stuck in Italy the same way people in the UAE are stuck,” she said.
“My family travels to Italy often, and we like discovering new islands or places — Sardinia was on our list this time.” 
However, Mohammed said that if flights to Italy or other parts of Europe are suspended, she will not feel disappointed.
“I am a strong believer that everything happens for a reason and the ban could be a blessing in disguise. Besides, I would rather be safe than sorry, and these travel bans are meant to prevent the spread of the stronger variants.” 

