Cambridge University, UAE in talks on partnership

LONDON: The University of Cambridge said it is in talks with the United Arab Emirates, and according to media reports, their partnership will provide for the university’s biggest donation and the creation of a joint innovation institute.
The Guardian newspaper reported that the UAE has pledged to commit £312 million ($430.62 million), the biggest single donation by far to the university, and another £90 million will be paid in kind through Cambridge staff time.
The UAE-Cambridge Innovation Institute will begin as a virtual entity and culminate in “a physical footprint” in the UAE with its own staff and joint UAE and University of Cambridge branding, the newspaper said.
The partnership will focus on education, Arabic literacy, Islamic art, culture and research on a post-fossil fuel economy, Cambridge University said in a statement.
The deal must be approved by the university’s general board, the Guardian reported.
PIF-backed ACWA Power plans to invest $16bn in new projects in 2021
Utilities developer recently won formal approval to launch its long-awaited IPO
Updated 08 July 2021
Shane McGinley
RIYADH: ACWA Power, the utility developer backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), is planning to invest $16 billion in new projects around the world in 2021, ahead of plans for an initial public offering (IPO).
Early last year, CEO Paddy Padmanathan said the company planned to invest $10 billion in new projects in 2020. In light of the restrictions put in place by global governments as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, some of these plans took longer to materialize.
“The only challenge that we had on the new growth business is that some of the transactions where we were successful have taken anywhere between three to six months more in coming to what I would call the end of the development phase, which is the financial close and start of the construction,” Rajit Nanda, ACWA’s chief portfolio management and interim chief investment officer, told Arab News.
“We did approximately $3.5 billion of projects during the course of 2020, taking them through to financial close, and during the course of 2021 we are targeting about $16 billion of projects under close, four of them have already closed actually, a couple of them closing in the next 30 days as we speak.
“We are doing exactly what we would have wanted to do in 2021, plus we are doing a little bit more of what we should have got done in 2020. So, there is some spill-over,” he said.
The investment officer said ACWA Power’s main geographical focus is the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with Saudi Arabia at the core of it, but it is also looking at opportunities in Africa and at markets in Central Asia and parts of Southeast Asia, such as Vietnam, Indonesia and Bangladesh.
At the end of last year, ACWA Power announced it will develop Azerbaijan’s first wind power development in collaboration with local entities, as part of joint energy projects with the Kingdom worth $300 million.
“We already have very important positions in countries like Egypt and Morocco. But we are looking at a few other countries, like Senegal and Tunisia and so forth, in terms of our expansion objectives,” Nanda explained.
Established in Riyadh in 2004, ACWA Power employs around 3,500 people and is currently active in 13 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia. Its portfolio includes 64 assets with an investment value of SR248 billion ($66 billion).
“The company has gone through some very interesting dynamics in terms of evolution. One of them, which is a very important one, is the fact that the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is now a 50 percent important shareholder in ACWA Power,” Nanda said.
Its association with PIF means the company has been able to win some major contracts related to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 megaprojects. One of the most prominent recent examples is the $6 billion hydrogen project, in partnership with NEOM and Air Products.
The project is now in its early stages, with completion expected by 2025. In an interview with Asharq News, the Chairman of ACWA Power Mohammad A. Abunayyan, said: “NEOM city enjoys a strategic location for renewable energy, especially with wind and solar energy, which will enable the joint venture to convert renewable energy into green hydrogen with new technology for the first time. This project benefits not only NEOM but the whole world, as its green energy products will be exported everywhere.”
This joint venture will produce 650 tons per day of carbon-free hydrogen and 1.2 million tons of green ammonia per year, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by the equivalent of 3 million tons per year.
Another major win in the Kingdom was the awarding of a contract from The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) to design, build, operate and transfer the Red Sea Project’s utilities infrastructure, one of the Kingdom’s flagship new tourism projects
This will be the region’s first tourism destination powered solely by renewable energy. The contract includes the provision of renewable power, drinking water, wastewater treatment, solid waste management and district cooling for the 16 hotels, international airport and infrastructure that make up Phase 1 of the Red Sea Project.
To fund its ambitious pipeline of projects, ACWA Power last month raised SR2.8 billion from its first sukuk issuance. The sukuk will have a seven-year tenor and was 1.8 times oversubscribed.
“Being in a capital-intensive business (such as) power generation and water, it is part of our business model to continuously evaluate the funding options that are available to us,” Nanda said. “We have established our connections with the debt capital markets. We have put ACWA Power in front of these high-quality investors and that chain of relationship is now established.”
While Nanda would not give any further details on ACWA Power’s long delayed IPO, the Capital Market Authority last week gave the green light for the listing of an 11.1 percent stake. The approval remains in place for six months, but chairman Abunayyan said in November he expected the IPO to happen by the end of 2021.
Indian billionaires face off in race to solar domination
If both companies hit their targets, Reliance’s targeted solar capacity of 100 GW will be twice as large as Adani’s
Updated 08 July 2021
Reuters
CHENNAI: Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s $10 billion entry into renewable energy could drive solar tariffs further to the ground and ignite bidding wars with fellow billionaire Gautam Adani, industry analysts say. India’s two richest men are vying to be at the forefront of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambition to ramp up green energy capacity in the world’s second-most populous country more than fourfold to 450 gigawatts (GW) by 2030.
They have mostly avoided operating in each other’s space and the renewable energy push by Ambani’s flagship Reliance Industries and the Adani group of companies will be the highest profile faceoff between them.
Ambani announced last month he will build 100 GW in solar energy capacity over the next nine years. He said his group would spend $10 billion over the next three years in building solar manufacturing units, a battery factory for energy storage, a fuel cell factory, and a unit to produce green hydrogen. Three days later, Adani announced that his green energy venture would add 5 GW every year this decade, from a current level of about 3.5 GW.
Analysts say there is sufficient space for multiple companies to grow as a part of India’s ambitious green energy target, but tariffs could fall further as companies try to outdo each other in aggressive bidding wars to win projects.
Solar tariffs in India are already among the lowest in the world, having fallen below 2 Indian rupees ($0.0269) per kilowatt hour in auctions conducted in Gujarat.
“I would expect by 2030 that they (solar tariffs) will probably touch 1 rupee per kilowatt hour,” said Tim Buckley, director of energy finance studies at the Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.
India is the world’s third biggest emitter of greenhouse gases. Coal-based power generation could drop dramatically as the major players go green, analysts say.
Rishab Shrestha, senior analyst at consultancy Wood Mackenzie said he expects India’s coal generation share to drop to 50 percent in early 2030s from over 70 percent currently.
Adani has not announced plans to build any new thermal power plants, and his companies are unlikely to be affected by relatively higher costs of coal-fired power.
Both groups are trying to improve their clean energy credentials as investors pay more attention to the environmental impact of their businesses and make decisions based on ESG ratings, analysts say.
If both companies hit their targets, Reliance’s targeted solar capacity of 100 GW will be twice as large as Adani’s, and the companies would together account for a third of all of India’s 2030 target.
The Saudi Arabian Investment Company (Sanabil Investments) on Wednesday announced that its parent company, the Public Investment Fund, had approved increasing its share capital by 50 percent. (Supplied)
PIF’s Sanabil Investments increases share capital by 50% to $8bn
The Saudi Cabinet approved the establishment of Sanabil Investments in 2008
Updated 07 July 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Investment Company (Sanabil Investments) on Wednesday announced that its parent company, the Public Investment Fund, had approved increasing its share capital by 50 percent to SR30 billion ($8 billion).
The Saudi Cabinet approved the establishment of Sanabil Investments in 2008. A closed joint-stock company, it originally had a paid-up capital of SR20 billion.
“Sanabil has implemented its new strategy in 2019 to focus on venture capital, growth strategies and small buyouts, from early to more mature stages of the business life cycles,” the company said in a press statement.
In February, Sanabil Investments entered into partnership with the Californian venture capital firm 500 Startups to launch an early stage accelerator program for startups in the Kingdom looking to expand across the Middle East and beyond.
The Sanabil 500 MENA Seed Accelerator Program consists of six programs run by 500 Startups over three years for a group of pre-seed and seed stage startups from across the MENA region. Up to 100 startups are expected to receive investment of up to $100,000.
From around 500 applications, 14 startups from the MENA region, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, and Palestine, were chosen to present their companies to an audience of potential investors at a showcase on Wednesday.
Kingdom sets more minimum salaries in maintenance sector under localization push
Senior managers in public operations and maintenance are entitled to a minimum SR9,000/month
Updated 07 July 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi employment officials have set minimum salaries for operations and maintenance roles under a broader localization push.
Senior managers working in public operations and maintenance are entitled to a minimum salary of SR9,000 ($2,399), the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said in a filing on Wednesday.
Pay rises according to years of experience with further details available in the Localization Guide for Operation and Maintenance Contracts in Public Entities.
The guide also sets minimum salaries for engineering and specialist levels at SR8,400, and SR7,000 for the supervisory level.
Such salary scales for different roles tie in with efforts by the government to reduce reliance on expatriates and get more Saudis into the workplace. Other Gulf states are involved in similar initiatives to boost local hiring as the region’s non-oil economy gains in significance.
World’s deepest diving pool with ‘sunken city’ opens in Dubai
Pool is record-breaking 60.02 meters deep, contains 14 million liters of water
Contains 56 underwater cameras and 164 lights for filming
Updated 07 July 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: The world’s deepest swimming pool has opened in Dubai, featuring a sunken city that includes an apartment, garage and arcade.
Deep Dive Dubai is a record-breaking 60.02 meters deep and contains 14 million liters of water, equivalent to six Olympic-sized swimming pools. Located in Dubai’s Nad Al Sheba area, it is also home to an advanced hyperbaric chamber and dry chambers at six and 21 meters.
Public bookings are expected to begin in late July, with a variety of courses and experiences offered for scuba divers and free divers from beginners upwards.
Deep Dive Dubai is also an underwater film studio with editing room, a video wall, 56 underwater cameras and the ability to create different moods with 164 lights positioned throughout the pool.