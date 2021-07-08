DP World to acquire South Africa's Imperial Logistics for $890m

RIYADH: DP World has offered to acquire Johannesburg-listed Imperial Logistics in a deal worth $890 million that would bolster the Dubai port operator's footprint in Africa.
The proposed acquisition would spur the Dubai company's plans to evolve into an advanced logistics company offering end-to-end supply chain services, it said in a statement on Thursday.
DP World’s cash offer of R66 rand per share implies an equity consideration of around 12.7 billion rand ($890 million) and represents a premium of 39.5 percent to the Imperial share price on Wednesday.
“The acquisition of Imperial will help DP World to build better and more efficient supply chains for the owners of cargo, especially in Africa," said DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem. "Imperial’s operations are complementary to our network of ports, terminals and logistics operations on the continent."
The deal will be funded from DP World’s existing available resources, the company said.
ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. (TAQA) and Abu Dhabi Ports have signed an MOU to build a green hydrogen-to-ammonia project powered by a 2 GW solar array.
The companies plan to build the facility in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi. It would include a storage facility for green ammonia, potentially creating a hub for the export of the liquid.
Arab economies are vying for a piece of what is predicted to be a $200 billion market for green hydrogen in the Gulf alone by 2050.
The region has the potential to be one of the most competitive globally for green hydrogen production thanks to its abundant wind and solar resources, industrial infrastructure and its location as an export hub, Dii Desert Energy and Roland Berger said in a report on the industry last month.
Green hydrogen is turned into ammonia for long-distance transport before being converted back into hydrogen. Ammonia can also be used as bunker fuel in ships that have been converted to use it.
“Hydrogen requires large-scale low carbon electricity production and desalinated water. TAQA is an internationally recognized leader in both of these,” said Jasim Husain Thabet, TAQA’s Group CEO. “We are pleased to have opened discussions with our partner Abu Dhabi Ports on developing proposals for a major industrial scale facility that, if it goes ahead, would place Abu Dhabi at the heart of the emerging market for green hydrogen.”
RIYADH: Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has agreed a $500 million green lending facility.
The financing was guaranteed by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), to support SEC’s green projects across its transmission and distribution networks, the utility said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday. Several other Japanese banks participated in the 12-year facility, including MUFG and Bank of Yokohama.
Sustainability-linked green lending is gaining traction in the Gulf states as corporations respond to the growth in ESG investing.
“In the Gulf, sustainable development is increasingly important as governments focus on environmental, social and governance issues and attempt to implement strategic vision plans to diversify their economies, which include measures to boost renewable energy generation,” S&P said in a report last year.
RIYADH: Bahrain-based investment firm Arcapita Group Holdings is in the process of forming a $1.5 billion real estate investment fund, with most of its assets in Saudi Arabia.
CEO Atif Ahmed Abdulmalik made the disclosure in an interview published by Asharq Business.
“The Saudi market is very promising, and we have a real estate portfolio in the Kingdom that we started forming about a year and a half ago, with a value of more than $200 million, and we are currently working on buying additional real estate worth $500 million to maximize this portfolio,” he told Asharq Business.
“We also have a portfolio of about $300 million in the UAE, and our goal is to place all these portfolios under the umbrella of a real estate investment fund and to present it to investors on an international stock exchange,” he said.
Arcapita is also targeting the logistics sector in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Al Arabiya reported.
Abdulmalik told the channel that the sector had become more attractive in the wake of the pandemic which has accelerated the growth of e-commerce worldwide.
The company plans to open an office in Riyadh while its focus in the Kingdom would be on warehousing and logistics, he said.
Abdulmalik also reiterated the appeal of the US market where it has long been an active investor.
“We have selected a number of promising prospective investments that are expected to contribute significantly to increasing the volume of our assets under management in the American market,” he said.
Arcapita, which has offices in Bahrain, Atlanta, London and Singapore, has over the past 24 years completed private equity deals in the US totaling more than $15 billion, according to the group’s website.
Abdulmalik said Arcapita would continue to target direct investment in both the US and in the Gulf states.
LONDON: The University of Cambridge said it is in talks with the United Arab Emirates, and according to media reports, their partnership will provide for the university’s biggest donation and the creation of a joint innovation institute.
The Guardian newspaper reported that the UAE has pledged to commit £312 million ($430.62 million), the biggest single donation by far to the university, and another £90 million will be paid in kind through Cambridge staff time.
The UAE-Cambridge Innovation Institute will begin as a virtual entity and culminate in “a physical footprint” in the UAE with its own staff and joint UAE and University of Cambridge branding, the newspaper said.
The partnership will focus on education, Arabic literacy, Islamic art, culture and research on a post-fossil fuel economy, Cambridge University said in a statement.
The deal must be approved by the university’s general board, the Guardian reported.
RIYADH: ACWA Power, the utility developer backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), is planning to invest $16 billion in new projects around the world in 2021, ahead of plans for an initial public offering (IPO).
Early last year, CEO Paddy Padmanathan said the company planned to invest $10 billion in new projects in 2020. In light of the restrictions put in place by global governments as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, some of these plans took longer to materialize.
“The only challenge that we had on the new growth business is that some of the transactions where we were successful have taken anywhere between three to six months more in coming to what I would call the end of the development phase, which is the financial close and start of the construction,” Rajit Nanda, ACWA’s chief portfolio management and interim chief investment officer, told Arab News.
“We did approximately $3.5 billion of projects during the course of 2020, taking them through to financial close, and during the course of 2021 we are targeting about $16 billion of projects under close, four of them have already closed actually, a couple of them closing in the next 30 days as we speak.
“We are doing exactly what we would have wanted to do in 2021, plus we are doing a little bit more of what we should have got done in 2020. So, there is some spill-over,” he said.
The investment officer said ACWA Power’s main geographical focus is the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with Saudi Arabia at the core of it, but it is also looking at opportunities in Africa and at markets in Central Asia and parts of Southeast Asia, such as Vietnam, Indonesia and Bangladesh.
At the end of last year, ACWA Power announced it will develop Azerbaijan’s first wind power development in collaboration with local entities, as part of joint energy projects with the Kingdom worth $300 million.
“We already have very important positions in countries like Egypt and Morocco. But we are looking at a few other countries, like Senegal and Tunisia and so forth, in terms of our expansion objectives,” Nanda explained.
Established in Riyadh in 2004, ACWA Power employs around 3,500 people and is currently active in 13 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia. Its portfolio includes 64 assets with an investment value of SR248 billion ($66 billion).
“The company has gone through some very interesting dynamics in terms of evolution. One of them, which is a very important one, is the fact that the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is now a 50 percent important shareholder in ACWA Power,” Nanda said.
Its association with PIF means the company has been able to win some major contracts related to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 megaprojects. One of the most prominent recent examples is the $6 billion hydrogen project, in partnership with NEOM and Air Products.
The project is now in its early stages, with completion expected by 2025. In an interview with Asharq News, the Chairman of ACWA Power Mohammad A. Abunayyan, said: “NEOM city enjoys a strategic location for renewable energy, especially with wind and solar energy, which will enable the joint venture to convert renewable energy into green hydrogen with new technology for the first time. This project benefits not only NEOM but the whole world, as its green energy products will be exported everywhere.”
This joint venture will produce 650 tons per day of carbon-free hydrogen and 1.2 million tons of green ammonia per year, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by the equivalent of 3 million tons per year.
Another major win in the Kingdom was the awarding of a contract from The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) to design, build, operate and transfer the Red Sea Project’s utilities infrastructure, one of the Kingdom’s flagship new tourism projects
This will be the region’s first tourism destination powered solely by renewable energy. The contract includes the provision of renewable power, drinking water, wastewater treatment, solid waste management and district cooling for the 16 hotels, international airport and infrastructure that make up Phase 1 of the Red Sea Project.
To fund its ambitious pipeline of projects, ACWA Power last month raised SR2.8 billion from its first sukuk issuance. The sukuk will have a seven-year tenor and was 1.8 times oversubscribed.
“Being in a capital-intensive business (such as) power generation and water, it is part of our business model to continuously evaluate the funding options that are available to us,” Nanda said. “We have established our connections with the debt capital markets. We have put ACWA Power in front of these high-quality investors and that chain of relationship is now established.”
While Nanda would not give any further details on ACWA Power’s long delayed IPO, the Capital Market Authority last week gave the green light for the listing of an 11.1 percent stake. The approval remains in place for six months, but chairman Abunayyan said in November he expected the IPO to happen by the end of 2021.